BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee 51, Washington Township 43: Seniors Ethan Stith (14 points), Andrew Walker (13) and Drew Wixted (12) finished in double figures to lead Cherokee in an American Division win over visiting Washington Township Feb. 3.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 3, Marlton
Cherokee 51, Washington Township 43
Washington Township (1-1) 10-10-11-12-43
Cherokee (3-0) 14-7-15-15-51
Washington Township: Drew Amos 17, Liam Friel 10, Billy Hohman 12, Chris Racobaldo 2, Quamir Land 2.
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 14, Marc Dephillips 1, Ty Bartrum 2, Christian Armstrong 1, Andrew Walker 13, Drew Wixted 12, Davonte O’Brien 2, Daniel Leonard 2, Zach Distel 4. 3s: Walker 2, Stith, Wixted, Distel.
Cherokee 40, Paul VI 33: Seniors Ethan Stith and Drew Wixted netted 10 points apiece as Cherokee downed visiting Paul VI Feb. 4.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 4, Marlton
Cherokee 40, Paul VI 33
Paul VI (1-1) 10-8-5-10-33
Cherokee (4-0) 9-7-11-13-40
Paul VI: Jaden Arline 2, Mirko Bramatti 2, Jordan Pierre 7, Wisler Sanon 9, Jalen Boyd-Savage 13.
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 10, Ty Bartrum 4, Christian Armstrong 6, Andrew Walker 9, Drew Wixted 10, Davonte O’Brien 1. 3s: Bartrum, Walker, Wixted.
Cherokee 49, Overbrook 35: Seniors Drew Wixted (13) and Andrew Walker (12) combined to score 25 points to lead host Cherokee past previously unbeaten Overbrook Feb. 6.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 6, Marlton
Cherokee 49, Overbrook 35
Overbrook (4-1) 4-10-10-11-35
Cherokee (5-0) 6-16-11-16-49
Overbrook: Kenneth Juanico 1, Damian Rawls 9, Devon Johnson 7, Dillon Dixon 2, David Haywood 2, Jaylan Hornsby 14. 3s: Rawls 2, Hornsby 2, Johnson.
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 7, Ty Bartrum 8, Christian Armstrong 6, Andrew Walker 12, Drew Wixted 13, Zach Distel 3. 3s: Wixted, Distel.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Paul VI 38, Cherokee 33: Hannah Hidalgo scored a game-high 15 points as Paul VI handed visiting Cherokee its first loss of the season Feb. 4.
Junior Katie Fricker hit three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 12 points for the Chiefs, while senior Alexa Therien added nine points and eight rebounds.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 4, Haddon Township
Paul VI 38, Cherokee 33
Cherokee (3-1) 2-8-13-10-33
Paul VI (2-0) 8-6-8-16-38
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 12, C.J. Apistar 5, Taylor Bartrum 2, Gabby Recinto 2, Alexa Therien 8, Delaney Jackson 3. 3s: Fricker 3, Apistar, Jackson.
Paul VI: Veyoni Davis 10, Shartan Baynes 1, Sara McShea 1, Janice Ashong 2, Hannah Hidalgo 15, Nile Miller 7. 3s: Hidalgo.
Cherokee 40, Rancocas Valley 12: Senior Alexa Therien scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Cherokee bounced back from its first loss of the season to rout visiting Rancocas Valley Feb. 5.
Nonleague
Feb. 5, Marlton
Cherokee 40, Rancocas Valley 12
Rancocas Valley (4-1) 2-0-2-8-12
Cherokee (4-1) 9-10-13-8-40
Rancocas Valley: Adriana Agosto 4, Sam Poljevka 1, Naveah Byrdsong 5, Miyah Dawson 2. 3s: Byrdsong.
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 2, C.J. Apistar 5, Chloe Fallon 5, Taylor Bartrum 4, Gabby Recinto 6, Alexa Therien 12, Delaney Jackson 5, Jada Branford 1. 3s: Apistar, Fallon, Bartrum, Jackson.
Shawnee 37, Haddon Heights 26: Juniors Avery Kessler had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals as visiting Shawnee defeated Haddon Heights Feb. 5.
Junior Nia Scott added 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Renegades.
Nonleague
Feb. 5, Haddon Heights
Shawnee 37, Haddon Heights 26
Shawnee (3-0) 11-8-7-11-37
Haddon Heights (4-1) 5-8-10-3-26
Shawnee: Nia Scott 11, Olivia Pagliuso 1, Kiki Kelleher 2, Nicole Miller 5, Avery Kelleher 13, Kaylan Deveney 5. 3s: Kessler 3, Miller, Deveney.
Haddon Heights: Kylee Ferranto 8, Maggie Campbell 2, Evie Davis 2, Madison Clark 9, Marquae Richardson-Muse 5. 3s: Ferranto 2, Richardson-Muse.
BOYS BOWLING
Cherry Hill East 4, Cherokee 0: Aidan Landis rolled a 540 series (207 high game) to lead Cherry Hill East in a shutout of Cherokee Feb. 4 in Maple Shade.
Ryan Newman (472, 187) led the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 4, Laurel Lanes
Cherry Hill East 4, Cherokee 0
Cherry Hill East (1-0) 741-759-744-2244
Cherokee (0-3) 655-652-581-1888
Cherry Hill East: Ethan Bernstein 124-X138-(262), Austin Cuellar 210-148-148-(506), Aidan Landis 160-207-173-(540), Nick Ladik 155-90-X-(245), Gavin Palat 92-X-X-(92), Lee Bloom X-149-138-(287), Dave Tribble X-165-147-(312).
Cherokee: Andrew Farreny 99-103-90-(292), Francesco Musto 159-107-85-(351), Eric Jones 163-152-136-(451), Ethan Verrone 97-X-X-(97), Ryan Newman 137-187-148-(472), Max Ryan X-103-122-(225).
Eastern 3, Shawnee 1: Junior Thomas Burns rolled a 657 series, highlighted by a 256 high game, to lead Eastern past visiting Shawnee Feb. 4 in Stratford.
Junior Carson Quigley (590, 205) was the top scorer for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 4, 30 Strikes Lanes
Eastern 4, Shawnee 0
Shawnee (2-1) 840-818-878-2536
Eastern (1-1-1) 901-831-848-2580
Shawnee: Dylan Gates 175-167-210-(552), Carson Quigley 205-202-183-(590), Gavin Reynolds 149-152-167-(468), Zach Bucci 130-135-X-(265), Cameron Penz 181-162-166-(509), Logan Jones X-X-152-(152).
Eastern: Thomas Burns 256-214-187-(657), Ryan Dill 146-154-144-(444), Zach Baldassore 160-184-185-(529), Adam Gough 169-159-180-(508), Aiden MacMurray 170-120-152-(442).
GIRLS BOWLING
Eastern 4, Shawnee 0: Senior Isabella Giampetro (585 series, 234 high game) sparked Eastern to a shutout of visiting Shawnee Feb. 4 in Stratford.
Junior Jaida Topuzoglu (457, 186) was the top scorer for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 4, 30 Strikes Lanes
Eastern 4, Shawnee 0
Shawnee (0-2) 646-490-556-1692
Eastern (3-0) 763-729-646-2138
Shawnee: Logan Trinkle 97-70-113-(280), Jaida Topuzoglu 186-119-152-(457), Marge Schaefer 177-81-112-(370), Molly Heatter 98-145-125-(368).
Eastern: Madison Feldschneider 149-148-140-(437), Isabella Giampetro 234-214-137-(585), Lindsey Hoffman 127-160-136-(423), Angelina Roustas 140-107-154-(401), Abigail Soriano 113-100-79-(292).