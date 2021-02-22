BOYS BASKETBALL
Lenape 50, Cherokee 25: Junior Derek Simpson scored a game-high 16 points as Lenape dominated visiting Cherokee Feb. 16.
Senior Ethan Stith had six points for the Chiefs, who suffered their first loss of the season after seven straight victories.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 16, Marlton
Lenape 50, Cherokee 25
Cherokee (7-1) 4-6-5-10-25
Lenape (3-1) 10-2-10-10-50
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 6, Marc Dephillips 3, Ty Bartrum 3, Keishon Sellers 2, Shane Winkelman 1, Christian Armstrong-Thomas 4, Andrew Walker 1, Drew Wixted 1, Davonte O’Brien 4. 3s: Stith.
Lenape: Alijah Smith 4, Matt Alexander 6, Eli Williams 5, Dan Gallagher 5, Tayvon Gaither 9, Derek Simpson 16, Jon Fenton 5. 3s: Alexander 2, Williams, Simpson, Fenton.
Bishop Eustace 59, Seneca 26: Sophomore Winston Yates led three players in double figures with 17 points as Bishop Eustace dominated visiting Seneca Feb. 16.
Senior Mac Carlin had six points to lead the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 16, Pennsauken
Bishop Eustace 59, Seneca 26
Seneca (0-4) 6-6-4-10-26
Bishop Eustace (3-5) 17-9-21-12-59
Seneca: Tyler Klym 5, Jimmy Konopka 2, Zach Worrell 2, Eddie Vernier 3, Mac Carlin 6, Tiernan Blesi 3, Caleb Roseboro 5. 3s: Klym, Vernier, Roseboro.
Bishop Eustace: Daniel Mason 4, Hamilton 7, Winston Yates 17, Joseph Deiter 13, James Iannelli 10, Samir Wellington 3, Reggie Seldon 5. 3s: Deiter 3, Yates, Iannelli, Wellington.
Lenape 64, Shawnee 39: Junior Derek Simpson scored a game-high 23 points as visiting Lenape jumped out to a 41-12 lead by halftime en route to a decisive win over Shawnee Feb. 17.
Junior Dwight Mathews had 13 to lead the Renegades, who were playing for the first time since their season opener Jan. 26 due to COVID protocols.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 17, Medford
Lenape 64, Shawnee 39
Lenape (4-1) 20-21-13-10-64
Shawnee (1-1) 5-7-13-14-39
Lenape: Matt Alexander 3, Riley Spitznas 4, Eli Williams 3, Aidan Anderson 14, Makyle Rowe 3, Taj Folayan 3, Tayvon Gaither 5, Derek Simpson 23, Jovanni Still, Jon Fenton 2, Tekie Clark 2. 3s: Anderson 4, Simpson 3, Alexander, Williams, Folayan.
Shawnee: Andrew Ball 2, Matt Fish 1, Dwight Mathews 13, Avery Cohen 7, Zane Bouchard 5, Ryan Connolly 3, John Frank 2, Ryan Senft 6. 3s: Mathews 2, Senft 2, Bouchard, Connolly.
Camden 82, Cherokee 55: Sophomore D.J. Wagner scored 22 points as Camden remained undefeated after seven games with a win over visiting Cherokee Feb. 20.
Senior Ethan Stith hit five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 24 points for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 20, Camden
Camden 82, Cherokee 55
Cherokee (7-2) 13-14-9-19-55
Camden (7-0) 21-13-30-18-82
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 24, Marc Dephillips 3, Ty Bartrum 2, Keishon Sellers 3, Andrew Walker 5, Drew Wixted 6, Zach Distel 12. 3s: Stith 5, Distel 4, Dephillips, Walker.
Camden: Not available.
Lenape 61, Seneca 38: Junior Derek Simpson scored a game-high 20 points as Lenape jumped out to a 27-3 advantage after one quarter en route to a decisive victory over visiting Seneca Feb. 20.
Senior Mac Carlin had eight points to lead the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 20, Medford
Lenape 61, Seneca 38
Seneca (0-5) 3-12-11-12-38
Lenape (5-1) 27-15-8-11-61
Seneca: Tyler Klym 3, Jimmy Konopka 3, Zach Worrell 4, Mac Carlin 8, Grant Sevening 7, Tiernan Blesi 6, Caleb Roseboro 3, Owen Eberman 4. 3: Klym, Konopka, Sevening.
Lenape: Alijah Smith 2, Matt Alexander 3, Riley Spitznas 6, Eli Williams 2, Dan Gallagher 3, Aidan Anderson 7, Tayvon Gaither 8, Derek Simpson 20, Riley Janora-Koch 3, Jon Fenton 3, Tekie Clark 3. 3s: Anderson 2, Alexander, Gallagher, Janora-Koch, Fenton, Clark.
Camden Catholic 63, Shawnee 45: Seniors Lucas Dunn (22) and Zach Hicks (19) combined to score 41 points to lead visiting Camden Catholic past Shawnee Feb. 20.
Junior Andrew Ball (14) and senior John White (12) finished in double figures for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 20, Medford
Camden Catholic 63, Shawnee 45
Camden Catholic (4-2) 7-20-18-18-63
Shawnee (1-2) 8-13-13-11-45
Camden Catholic: Colin Merriman 9, Lucas Dunn 22, Zach Hicks 19, Andrew Prete 7, Andrew Crawford 6. 3s: Dunn 3, Hicks 2, Merriman, Prete, Crawford.
Shawnee: John White 12, Andrew Ball 14, Matt Fish 4, Dwight Mathews 5, Avery Cohen 2, Zane Bouchard 8. 3s: Ball 2, Bouchard 2, White, Mathews.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Eustace 53, Seneca 26: Senior Katie Kempter scored a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers, as visiting Bishop Eustace went on an 18-0 run in the second quarter en route to a win over Seneca Feb. 16.
Senior Hannah Chaney and junior Vickie Crooker scored six points apiece for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 16, Tabernacle
Bishop Eustace 53, Seneca 26
Bishop Eustace (6-2) 8-18-12-15-53
Seneca (0-2) 12-0-8-6-26
Bishop Eustace: Ashley Welde 4, Allie Serlenga 8, Katie Kempter 18, Carly Serlenga 9, Lexi Ciampi 6, Ava Swallow 4, Alex Senior 1, Ava Racobaldo 3. 3s: Kempter 3, A. Serlenga, C. Serlenga, Racobaldo.
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 4, Kayla Brooks 2, Hannah Chaney 6, Abbey Johnson 3, Vickie Crooker 6, Grace Mileszko 3, Jess Pronchick 2. 3s: Mileszko.
Shawnee 53, Lenape 30: Sophomores Nia Scott (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Avery Kessler (15, 10) had double doubles to lead visiting Shawnee past Lenape Feb. 17.
Sophomore Kasey Louie had 10 points for the Indians, who were outscored, 32-8, in the second half.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 17, Medford
Shawnee 53, Lenape 30
Shawnee (4-0) 9-12-17-15-53
Lenape (4-2) 11-11-2-6-30
Shawnee: Megan Heine 3, Nia Scott 16, Olivia Pagliuso 2, Nicole Miller 13, Avery Kessler 15, Kaylan Deveney 4. 3s: Kessler 3, Miller 2, Heine.
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 7, Dyonna Wess 4, Kasey Louie 10, Kaitlyn King 9. 3s: Wess.
Cherokee 39, Shawnee 26: Senior Alexa Therien led the way with a game-high 18 points as visiting Cherokee handed Shawnee its first loss of the season Feb. 20.
Sophomore Avery Kessler, who played for the Chiefs last season, had 16 points to lead the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 20, Medford
Cherokee 39, Shawnee 26
Cherokee (6-1) 10-9-7-13-39
Shawnee (4-1) 6-5-8-7-26
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 7, C.J. Apistar 3, Chloe Fallon 4, Taylor Bartrum 1, Gabby Recinto 6, Alexa Therien 18.
Shawnee: Nia Scott 8, Nicole Miller 2, Avery Kessler 16.
Lenape 59, Seneca 35: Senior Dyonna Wess led 10 players in scoring with 10 points as visiting Lenape dominated Seneca Feb. 20.
Senior Hannah Chaney scored eight points for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 20, Tabernacle
Lenape 59, Seneca 35
Lenape (5-2) 18-22-17-2-59
Seneca (0-3) 8-9-5-13-35
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 7, Dyonna Wess 10, Sammy Rosado 4, Kasey Louie 7, Kailey Keyes 2, Kristen Cortese 8, Sydney DeShields 5, Ava Doughtery 2, Kaitlyn King 9, Kyra Wright 5. 3s: Louie 2, Cortese 2, Wess, DeShields, King.
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 3, Kayla Brooks 6, Hannah Chaney 8, Abbey Johnson 7, Gabby Miller 4, Vickie Crooker 4, Grace Mileszko 3. 3s: Mileszko.
BOYS BOWLING
Lenape 4, Cherokee 0: Seniors Jacob Henry (563 series, 227 high game) and Alex Parker (249 high game) led Lenape to a shutout of visiting Cherokee for its first win of the season Feb. 12 in Maple Shade.
Freshman Max Ryan (349, 147) was the top scorer for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 12, Laurel Lanes
Lenape 4, Cherokee 0
Cherokee (0-6) 554-558-467-1579
Lenape (1-0-1) 852-878-762-2492
Cherokee: Max Ryan 105-147-97-(349), Eric Jones 121-128-92-(341), Francesco Musto 113-91-112-(316), Andrew Farreny 104-102-83-(289), Aidan Cummings 111-90-83-(284).
Lenape: Alex Parker 249-204-X-(453), Jacob Henry 150-227-186-(563), Kenny Sherman 154-154-162-(470), Noah Pisiechko X-X-140-(140), Matt Brueninger 136-144-106-(386), Ryan Parker 163-149-X-(312), William Kukral X-X-168-(168).
Eastern 4, Cherokee 0: Junior Thomas Burns rolled a 609 series (233 high game) as Eastern blanked visiting Cherokee Feb. 16 in Stratford.
Junior Ethan Krijt (508, 194) was the top scorer for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 16, 30 Strikes Lanes
Eastern 4, Cherokee 0
Cherokee (0-7) 615-617-677-1909
Eastern (4-1-1) 767-901-804-2472
Cherokee: Max Ryan 92-91-109-(292), Eric Jones 120-119-115-(354), Ryan Newman 151-185-149-(485), Ethan Krijt 155-159-194-(508), Francesco Musto 97-63-110-(270).
Eastern: Thomas Burns 192-233-184-(609), Ryan Dill 129-141-160-(430), Zach Baldassore 192-187-173-(513), Adam Gough 136-178-159-(473), Aiden MacMurray 157-162-128-(447).
Washington Township 4, Lenape 0: Senior Marcus Spann (646 series) and junior David Libby (231 high game) led Washington Township in a shutout of visiting Lenape Feb. 16 in Turnersville.
Junior Noah Pisiechko (502, 201) was the top scorer for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 16, Bowlero Lanes
Washington Township 4, Lenape 0
Lenape (1-1-1) 737-781-721-2239
Washington Township (2-0) 982-946-983-2911
Lenape: Alex Parker 127-178-179-(484), Jacob Henry 169-107-143-(419), Noah Pisiechko 168-201-133-(502), Matt Brueninger 128-117-94-(339), William Kukral 145-178-172-(495).
Washington Township: Jake Minnick 150-169-200-(519), Joe Nardelli 193-202-200-(595), Marcus Spann 212-221-213-(646), David Libby 231-177-158-(566), Steve Spino 196-177-212-(585).
Seneca 3, St. Augustine Prep 1: Freshman Jack Pearson (594 series, 227 high game) led the way as Seneca defeated previously unbeaten St. Augustine Prep Feb. 16 in Turnersville.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 16, Bowlero Lanes
Seneca 3, St. Augustine Prep 1
Seneca (3-0) 791-951-884-2626
St. Augustine Prep (4-1) 844-898-845-2587
Seneca: Tyler Curtis 176-209-179-(564), Logan Sharrott 144-162-182-(488), Michael Zahradnick 161-148-169-(478), Trevor Adamiak 137-205-160-(502), Jack Pearson 173-227-194-(594).
St. Augustine Prep: Mike Shtutman 157-220-179-(556), Nick Volpe 146-134-186-(466), Jake Sekel 215-215-191-(621), Jacob Littleton 157-169-161-(487), Peyton Smith 169-160-128-(457).
Shawnee 4, Cherry Hill East 0: Junior Dylan Gates (572 series, 215 high game) led visiting Shawnee to a shutout of Cherry Hill East Feb. 16 in Maple Shade.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 16, Laurel Lanes
Shawnee 4, Cherry Hill East 0
Shawnee (3-1) 930-867-824-2621
Cherry Hill East (0-2) 721-831-814-2366
Shawnee: Carson Quigley 178-166-166-(510), Ryan Deehr 188-116-X-(304), Gavin Reynolds 192-158-206-(556), Dylan Gates 204-215-153-(572), Cameron Penz 170-212-169-(551), Logan Jones X-X-130-(130).
Cherry Hill East: Not available.
Lenape 4, Cherokee 0: Junior Noah Pisiechko (628 series, 233 high game) and Alex Parker (602, 236) led visiting Lenape to a decisive win over Cherokee Feb. 17 in Maple Shade.
Junior Ethan Krijt (548, 231) was the top scorer for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 17, Laurel Lanes
Lenape 4, Cherokee 0
Lenape (2-1-1) 969-902-816-2687
Cherokee (0-8) 643-705-768-2117
Lenape: Matt Brueninger 161-169-153-(483), Noah Pisiechko 225-233-170-(628), William Kukral 173-140-X-(313), Jake Henry 174-156-149-(479), Alex Parker 236-204-162-(602), Ryan Parker X-X-182-(182).
Cherokee: Max Ryan 94-98-118-(310), Andrew Farreny 90-128-114-(332), Eric Jones 116-150-151-(417), Ryan Newman 176-180-154-(510), Ethan Krijt 167-150-231-(548).
Seneca 4, Shawnee 0: Freshman Jack Pearson (611 series, 214 high game) led the way as Seneca defeated district-rival Shawnee Feb. 17 in Medford.
Junior Carson Quigley (558, 226) was the top scorer for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 17, Medford Lanes
Seneca 4, Shawnee 0
Seneca (4-0) 882-852-890-2524
Shawnee (3-2) 809-821-790-2420
Seneca: Paul Mancinelli 147-159-158-(464), Tyler Curtis 190-185-166-(541), Michael Zahradnick 201-127-187-(515), Trevor Adamiak 148-169-176-(493), Jack Pearson 194-214-203-(611).
Shawnee: Carson Quigley 160-226-172-(558), Ryan Deehr 101-136-115-(352), Gavin Reynolds 169-143-163-(475), Dylan Gates 188-164-160-(512), Cameron Penz 191-152-180-(523).
GIRLS BOWLING
Washington Township 4, Lenape 0: Junior Grace Kim (449 series, 172 high game) led Washington Township past visiting Lenape Feb. 16 in Turnersville.
Senior Kaleigh Christ (406, 151) was the top scorer for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 16, Bowlero Lanes
Washington Township 4, Lenape 0
Lenape (0-2) 367-396-387-1150
Washington Township (1-0) 671-662-692-2025
Lenape: Julia Landick 79-74-72-(225), Kayleigh Kmet 126-93-113-(332), Kaleigh Christ 108-151-147-(406), Sehaj Kaur 54-78-55-(187).
Washington Township: Morgan Severance 138-156-148-(442), Katie Braker 129-105-155-(389), Asia Bolden 126-152-114-(392), Jackie Reeves 118-132-103-(353), Grace Kim 160-117-172-(449).
Seneca 4, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: Senior Brenna Derby rolled a 493 series, including a 200 high game, as visiting Seneca blanked Our Lady of Mercy Academy Feb. 16 in Turnersville.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 16, Bowlero Lanes
Seneca 4, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0
Seneca (3-0) 686-752-650-2088
Our Lady of Mercy Academy (1-3) 501-522-494-1517
Seneca: Brenna Derby 147-200-146-(493), Delaney Insinga 168-152-142-(462), Megan Gallagher 141-123-118-(382), Riley Packard 120-159-118-(397), Kaitlin Sabatino 110-118-126-(354).
Our Lady of Mercy Academy: Breanna Volpe 80-106-80-(266), Margaret Douglas 97-153-111-(361), Kaitlyn Fallon 142-101-102-(345), Madison Rambo 93-84-95-(272), Elisabeth Grant 89-78-106-(273).
Shawnee 2, Cherry Hill East 2: Visiting Shawnee won the second game and total pins in a tie against Cherry Hill East Feb. 16 in Maple Shade.
Junior Jaida Topuzoglu (429 series, 156 high game) led the way for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 16, Laurel Lanes
Shawnee 2, Cherry Hill East 2
Shawnee (0-2-1) 553-635-556-1744
Cherry Hill East (0-2-1) 559-549-595-1703
Shawnee: Logan Trinkle 143-130-84-(357), Jessica Wetzel 57-103-85-(245), Jaida Topuzoglu 121-156-152-(429), Marge Schaefer 113-114-114-(341), Molly Heatter 119-132-121-(372).
Cherry Hill East: Not available.
Seneca 4, Shawnee 0: Senior Brenna Derby rolled a 552 series, including a 237 high game, as visiting Seneca blanked sister-school Shawnee Feb. 17 in Medford.
Junior Jaida Topuzoglu (532, 203) led the way for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 17, Medford Lanes
Seneca 4, Shawnee 0
Seneca (4-0) 709-745-853-2307
Shawnee (0-3-1) 634-560-647-1841
Seneca: Brenna Derby 142-173-237-(552), Delaney Insinga 146-156-200-(502), Megan Gallagher 153-156-165-(474), Riley Packard 136-118-99-(353), Kaitlin Sabatino 139-142-154-(435).
Shawnee: Logan Trinkle 117-120-152-(389), Jessica Wetzel 66-94-81-(241), Jaida Topuzoglu 203-150-179-(532), Marge Schaefer 98-88-100-(286), Molly Heatter 150-108-135-(393).
BOYS SWIMMING
Lenape 115, Camden Catholic 55: Senior Sean Vizzard and junior Michael Nasielski each won two individual events and swam on a pair of first-place relays for Lenape (1-0) in a season-opening victory over Camden Catholic (0-1) Feb. 17 in Camden.
South Jersey Swim League
Feb. 17, Camden Academy Charter
Lenape 115, Camden Catholic 55
200 Medley Relay: Lenape (Sean Vizzard, Michael Nasielski, Vincent Vizzard, Ryan Vesneski) 1:53.00. 200 Freestyle: S. Vizzard 1:55.21. 200 Individual Medley: V. Vizzard 2:16.60. 50 Freestyle: Sawyer Lanni (L) 25.32. 100 Butterfly: V. Vizzard 1:02.28. 100 Freestyle: Michael Nasielski 58.31. 500 Freestyle: S. Vizzard 5:14.82. 200 Freestyle Relay: Lenape (Nasielski, V. Vizzard, Aidan McCarty, Troy Rowe) 1:45.39. 100 Backstroke: Lanni 1:03.18. 100 Breaststroke: Nasielski 1:12.33. 400 Freestyle Relay: Lenape (S. Vizzard, Justin Koch, Lanni, Rowe) 3:50.20.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Camden Catholic 109, Lenape 62: Camden Catholic opened the season with a win over visiting Lenape (0-1) Feb. 17 in Camden.
Junior Annamarie Rodier won two events for the Indians.
South Jersey Swim League
Feb. 17, Camden Academy Charter
Camden Catholic 109, Lenape 62
(Camden Catholic Times Not Available)
200 Medley Relay: Camden Catholic (Kate Wagner, Lucy Fisher, Casey Bednarek, Ally Long). 200 Freestyle: Ava Moyer (CC). 200 Individual Medley: Annamarie Rodier (L) 2:23.38. 50 Freestyle: MaryKate O'Callaghan (CC). 100 Butterfly: Moyer. 100 Freestyle: Rodier 58.23. 500 Freestyle: Bednarek. 200 Freestyle Relay: Camden Catholic (Rachel Gallagher, Madi Goidan, Long, Moyer). 100 Backstroke: Fisher. 100 Breaststroke: Goidan. 400 Freestyle Relay: Camden Catholic (Gallagher, Bednarek, Goidan, Moyer).
Cherokee 124, Lenape 45: Freshman Heather O’Day and senior Anna Durboraw each won two individual events as Cherokee (1-0) opened the season with a win over Lenape (0-2) Feb. 20 in Camden.
South Jersey Swim League
Feb. 20, KROC Center
Cherokee 124, Lenape 45
200 Medley Relay: Cherokee (Angeline Bui, Kerry O'Day, Abby Zane, Megan Zeiler) 1:54.68. 200 Freestyle: Julia Fanning (C) 2:07.50. 200 Individual Medley: Annamarie Rodier (L) 2:20.08. 50 Freestyle: Zane 25.53. 100 Butterfly: Heather O’Day (C) 1:03.73. 100 Freestyle: Lydia Palmer (C) 56.10. 500 Freestyle: Anna Durboraw (C) 5:50.45. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (Zeiler, Bui, Kylie Durboraw, Palmer) 1:47.25. 100 Backstroke: H. O’Day 1:03.72. 100 Breaststroke: A. Durboraw 1:16.75. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (Fanning, H. O’Day, Zeiler, Palmer) time n/a.