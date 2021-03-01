BOYS BASKETBALL
Shawnee 57, Washington Township 54: Juniors Dwight Mathews (17) and Andrew Ball (16) combined to score 33 points as visiting Shawnee got by Washington Township Feb. 22.
Shawnee (2-2) 17-10-13-17-57
Washington Township (5-6) 16-8-16-14-54
Shawnee: John White 9, Andrew Ball 16, Dwight Mathews 17, Avery Cohen 6, Zane Bouchard 3, Ryan Connolly 6. 3s: Ball 4, Mathews 2, Cohen, Bouchard, Connolly.
Washington Township: Drew Amos 22, Liam Friel 12, Billy Hohman 10, Chris Racobaldo 4, Nic Gerace 1, Dante DiDio 3, Quamir Land 2. 3s: Amos 3, Hohman 2, Friel.
Cherokee 30, Cherry Hill East 21: Senior Drew Wixted scored a dozen points as visiting Cherokee got past Cherry Hill East Feb. 23.
Cherokee (8-2) 8-7-8-7-30
Cherry Hill East (8-3) 5-8-5-3-21
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 2, Ty Bartrum 2, Christian Armstrong 8, Andrew Walker 6, Drew Wixted 12. 3s: Wixted 2.
Cherry Hill East: Deon Sanders 9, Drew Greene 6, E.J. Matthews-Spratley 4, Jake Green 2. 3s: Sanders 3, Greene.
Lenape 71, Washington Township 28: Junior Matt Alexander hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 17 points as visiting Lenape blasted Washington Township Feb 23.
Junior Derek Simpson added 16 for the winners.
Lenape (6-1) 22-17-14-18-71
Washington Township (5-7) 4-11-9-4-28
Lenape: Alijah Smith 2, Matt Alexander 17, Anthony Corrado 2, Eli Williams 2, Dan Gallagher 2, Aidan Anderson 12, Makyle Rowe 2, Taj Folayan 2, Tayvon Gaither 6, Derek Simpson 16, Jon Fenton 4, Tekie Clark 2, Amirr Carter-Smith 2. 3s: Alexander 5, Anderson 2, Simpson.
Washington Township: Drew Amos 6, Liam Friel 10, Chris Racobaldo 8, Nic Gerace 2, John Palaganas 2. 3s: Racobaldo.
Winslow Township 63, Seneca 55, OT: Sophomore Devon Theophile scored a season-high 22 points as visiting Winslow Township prevailed in overtime against Seneca Feb. 23.
Seniors Mac Carlin (21) and Zach Worrell (16) were leading scorers for the Golden Eagles.
Winslow Township (2-4) 8-9-11-21-14-63
Seneca (0-6) 10-15-13-11-6-55
Winslow Township: Karson Collins 1, Eric Hagans 8, Ezekiel Sabb 6, Devon Theophile 22, Jeremiah Bright 2, Nasir Watson 12, Tiar Adams 12. 3s: Hagans 2, Watson 2, Sabb, Adams.
Seneca: Tyler Klym 2, Jimmy Konopka 2, Zach Worrell 16, Mac Carlin 21, Tiernan Blesi 4, Caleb Roseboro 8, Owen Eberman 2. 3s: Worrell, Carlin, Roseboro.
Shawnee 53, Eastern 48: Senior John White (17 points) and junior Dwight Mathews (11) finished in double figures to lead Shawnee past visiting Eastern Feb. 23.
Senior Tazir Cantey had a game-high 20 for the Vikings.
Eastern (5-7) 10-9-15-17-48
Shawnee (3-2) 15-13-8-17-53
Eastern: Zubair Lee 14, Zayd Lee 10, Tazir Cantey 20, Shane Huggard 1, Damien Edwards 3. 3s: Cantey 4, Za. Lee 2, Zu. Lee, Edwards.
Shawnee: John White 17, Andrew Ball 7, Matt Fish 2, Dwight Mathews 11, Avery Cohen 5, Zane Bouchard 7, Ryan Connolly 4. 3s: Ball, Mathews, Bouchard.
Camden Catholic 50, Lenape 46: Senior Lucas Dunn drained a season-high 26 points as Camden Catholic defeated visiting Lenape Feb. 24.
Juniors Tayvon Gaither and Derek Simpson scored 17 points apiece for the Indians, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.
Lenape (6-2) 9-13-12-12-46
Camden Catholic (5-2) 9-12-9-20-50
Lenape: Matt Alexander 3, Riley Spitznas 4, Aidan Anderson 5, Tayvon Gaither 17, Derek Simpson 17. 3s: Simpson 2, Alexander, Anderson, Gaither.
Camden Catholic: Colin Merriman 8, Lucas Dunn 26, Zach Hicks 10, Nygel Vidro 2, Andrew Prete 4. 3s: Dunn 3, Prete.
Cherokee 47, Winslow Township 42: Senior Drew Wixted scored a game-high 19 points as visiting Cherokee defeated Winslow Township Feb. 25.
Cherokee (9-2) 12-2-17-16-47
Winslow Township (2-5) 13-8-11-10-42
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 7, Ty Bartrum 7, Christian Armstrong 6, Andrew Walker 5, Drew Wixted 19, Zach Distel 1.
Winslow Township: Karson Collins 1, Eric Hagans 8, Amari Fleming-Powell 6, Devon Theophile 7, Jeremiah Bright 2, Nasir Watson 6, Tiar Adams 12.
Camden Catholic 73, Seneca 46: Senior Jaden Shaw netted a season-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers, as Camden Catholic dominated visiting Seneca Feb. 25.
Senior Mac Carlin had 15 for the Golden Eagles.
Seneca (0-7) 7-11-9-18-46
Camden Catholic (6-2) 18-21-22-12-73
Seneca: Tyler Klym 2, Zach Worrell 12, Mac Carlin 15, Alex Malesich 2, Ryder Streep 2, Tiernan Blesi 5, Caleb Roseboro 7. 3s: Carlin 3, Worrell 2, Roseboro.
Camden Catholic: Colin Merriman 4, Sean Atkins-Harris 2, Jaden Shaw 24, Lucas Dunn 4, Nick Prete 5, Liam O’Connor 5, Zach Hicks 18, Nygel Vidro 8, Andrew Prete 3. 3s: Shaw 4, Hicks 2, N. Prete, A. Prete.
Shawnee 49, Bishop Eustace 38: Junior Andrew Ball scored a season-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers, as Shawnee downed visiting Bishop Eustace for its third straight win Feb. 25.
Bishop Eustace (3-8) 10-9-9-10-38
Shawnee (4-2) 9-14-16-10-49
Bishop Eustace: Daniel Mason 2, Winston Yates 9, James Iannelli 11, Reggie Seldon 7. 3s: Yates, Iannelli, Seldon.
Shawnee: John White 7, Andrew Ball 19, Matt Fish 3, Dwight Mathews 4, Avery Cohen 8, Zane Bouchard 6, Ryan Connolly 2. 3s: Ball 3, Bouchard 2, White.
Lenape 58, Eastern 54: Junior Derek Simpson scored a season-high 27 points as visiting Lenape prevailed in a close one with Eastern for its sixth win in the last seven games Feb. 26.
Lenape (7-2) 17-12-12-17-58
Eastern (5-7) 15-14-11-14-54
Lenape: Alijah Smith 6, Matt Alexander 4, Riley Spitznas 2, Eli Williams 4, Aidan Anderson 6, Tayvon Gaither 9, Derek Simpson 27. 3s: Smith 2, Simpson 2, Alexander.
Eastern: Zubair Lee 15, Zayd Lee 4, Myles Cosby 4, Tazir Cantey 17, Shane Huggard 3, Sam Winsett 8, Grant Yezzi 3. 3s: Cantey 2, Winsett 2, Za. Lee, Huggard, Yezzi.
Cherokee 51, Bordentown 26: Seniors Ethan Stith (14 points) and Drew Wixted (11) finished in double figures as Cherokee dominated visiting Bordentown Feb. 27.
Bordentown (1-10) 7-7-3-9-26
Cherokee (10-2) 10-9-19-13-51
Bordentown: Earl Buensalida 5, Hunter Parrish 1, Andrew DaCosta 2, Logan Saranin 2, Anthony Stanton 2, Armaan Gill 3, Aiden Kennedy 11.
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 14, Marc DePhillips 4, Ty Bartrum 6, Christian Armstrong 5, Andrew Walker 5, Drew Wixted 11, Davonte O’Brien 4, Zach Distel 2. 3s: Stith 2, Wixted 2, Walker.
Camden 78, Lenape 56: Senior Devin Benson (22 points, 6 threes) and sophomore D.J. Wagner (20, 4 threes) led visiting undefeated Camden past Lenape Feb. 27.
Junior Derek Simpson had a season-high 29 for the Indians.
Camden (10-0) 16-20-19-23-78
Lenape (7-3) 11-6-22-17-56
Camden: Rasheer Fleming 2, Cian Medley 10, Jerome Brewer 13, Quamir Amin 3, D.J. Wagner 20, Cornelius Robinson 4, D.J. Wagner 20, Ta’Quan Woodley 2, Haskings Dascar 2. 3s: Benson 6, Wagner 4, Amin.
Lenape: Alijah Smith 3, Riley Spitznas 5, Dan Gallagher 8, Aidan Anderson 7, Tayvon Gaither 4, Derek Simpson 29. 3s: Simpson 3, Smith, Spitznas, Anderson.
Seneca 38, Florence 30: Seniors Zach Worrell (15) and Mac Carlin (13) combined to score 28 points as Seneca downed visiting Florence for its first win of the season Feb. 27.
Florence (6-4) 6-3-7-14-30
Seneca (1-7) 15-4-9-10-38
Florence: Noel Nabors 5, Xavier Tisdale 4, Darius Bland 9, Rasheem Harris 10. 3s: Bland 2.
Seneca: Tyler Klym 3, Jimmy Konopka 2, Zach Worrell 15, Mac Carlin 13, Grant Sevening 4, Tiernan Blesi 1. 3s: Worrell 2.
Cherry Hill East 38, Shawnee 30: Junior Dwight Mathews scored a team-high 14 points for visiting Shawnee in a loss to Cherry Hill East Feb. 27.
Shawnee (4-3) 8-0-9-13-30
Cherry Hill East (9-4) 8-9-8-13-38
Shawnee: John White 2, Andrew Ball 8, Dwight Mathews 14, Avery Cohen 6. 3s: Mathews 2.
Cherry Hill East: Deon Sanders 2, Drew Greene 7, Jake Atlas 2, E.J. Matthews-Spratley 2, Jake Green 8. 3s: Greene, Green.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Washington Township 60, Seneca 31: Washington Township went on big runs in the second and fourth quarters to defeat visiting Seneca Feb. 22.
Junior Abbey Johnson (13 points) and freshman Gabby Miller (11) were leading scorers for the Golden Eagles.
Seneca (0-4) 9-8-11-3-31
Washington Township (3-5) 9-20-13-18-60
Seneca: Vickie Crooker 4, Hannah Chaney 6, Sophia Cooper 2, Gabby Miller 8, Abbey Johnson 11.
Washington Township: Jessica Lee 10, Taylor Attanasi 16.
Shawnee 62, Williamstown 37: Sophomore Avery Kessler hit four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points as Shawnee downed visiting Williamstown Feb. 22.
Kessler also had three rebounds and eight steals. Classmate Nia Scott (14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists) also helped the winning cause for the Renegades.
Williamstown (3-6) 15-7-9-6-37
Shawnee (5-1) 14-18-17-13-62
Williamstown: Cailey Appenzeller 4, Jilonne Daley 4, Alexandra Verchio 2, Ava Eberly 9, Maxine Ampofo 3, Iriona Gravley 15.
Shawnee: Megan Heine 8, Nia Scott 14, Quinn Feudtner 2, Taylor Kelly 3, Kiki Kelleher 4, Nicole Miller 7, Avery Kessler 18, Kaylan Deveney 6. 3s: Kessler 4, Heine 2, Miller, Deveney.
Cherokee 59, Cherry Hill East 31: Senior Alexa Therien led three players in double figures with 15 points as Cherokee notched a decisive win over visiting Cherry Hill East Feb. 23.
Cherry Hill East (1-7) 7-1-9-14-31
Cherokee (7-1) 22-11-21-5-59
Cherry Hill East: Trueblood 2, Quintero 11, Rappaport 3, Lin 9, McGovern, 7. 3s: Quintero 3, Rappaport, Lin, McGovern.
Cherokee: C.J. Apistar 2, Taylor Bartrum 12, Samantha Shilling 2, Brianna Wegner 4, Surina Leszkowicz 2, Gabby Recinto 14, Alexa Therien 15, Delaney Jackson 7, Jada Branford 1. 3s: Bartrum 2, Jackson.
Lenape 37, Washington Township 30: Sophomore Kaitlyn King scored 10 points as Lenape downed visiting Washington Township Feb. 23.
Junior Marissa Lucca netted a game-high 12 points for the Minutemaids.
Washington Township (3-6) 9-6-7-8-30
Lenape (6-2) 12-6-13-6-37
Washington Township: Jessica Lee 5, Maura Smith 2, Marissa Lucca 12, Dani Gindville 2, Cierra Pinckney 8, Bella Regalbuto 1. 3s: Lucca.
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 6, Dyonna Wess 2, Sandy Grabowski 1, Sammy Rosado 2, Kasey Louie 3, Kristen Cortese 8, Sydney DeShields 2, Kaitlyn King 10, Kyra Wright 3. 3s: Cortese 2, Johnstone, Louie, King.
Eastern 40, Shawnee 34: Sophomore Nia Scott and Avery Kessler tallied 11 points for visiting Shawnee in a setback to Eastern Feb. 23.
Juniors Jane Trauger and Maya Edwards each had nine points for the Vikings.
Shawnee (5-2) 4-13-8-9-34
Eastern (7-3) 11-7-13-9-40
Shawnee: Nia Scott 11, Quinn Feudtner 2, Kiki Kelleher 2, Nicole Miller 3, Avery Kessler 11, Kaylan Deveney 5. 3s: Miller, Kessler, Deveney.
Eastern: Giana Rullo 5, Kaitlyn Henry 5, Jane Trauger 9, Maya Edwards 9, Sanaa Thorne 4, Mia Robbins 8. 3s: Edwards 2.
Seneca 49, Sterling 37: Junior Vicki Crooker netted a season-high 14 points as Seneca downed visiting Sterling for its first win of the season Feb. 24.
Sophomore Sophia Cooper and senior Hannah Chaney scored 11 points apiece for the Golden Eagles, who took control of the game with a 30-15 run in the first half.
Sterling (1-7) 6-9-11-11-37
Seneca (1-4) 14-16-12-7-49
Sterling: Tori Wilsey 7, Mackenzie McDonald 7, Rayna Pelcak 4, Kayla Franklin 2, Jazmine Johnson 3, Leilani Franklin 2, Tatiana Johnson 8, Bridget Dickson 4.
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 11, Hannah Chaney 11, Abbey Johnson 6, Kate Matthiessen 1, Gabby Miller 4, Vicki Crooker 14, Grace Mileszko 2. 3s: Cooper 3.
Cherokee 49, Haddonfield 27: Senior Alexa Therien led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds as Cherokee notched a decisive win over visiting previously undefeated Haddonfield on “Senior Night” Feb. 25.
Haddonfield (9-1) 7-2-7-11-27
Cherokee (8-1) 13-13-13-10-49
Haddonfield: Keegan Douglas 13, McKenzie Blake 3, Sara Smith 4, Katie McCormick 2, Ava Narducci 2. 3s: Douglas 2, Blake.
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 4, C.J. Apistar 2, Chloe Fallon 3, Taylor Bartrum 5, Surina Leszkowicz 2, Gabby Recinto 11, Alexa Therien 20, Jada Branford 2. 3s: Fallon, Recinto.
Eastern 55, Seneca 32: Junior Mia Robbins (12 points) and senior Kaitlyn Henry (11) finished in double figures to lead Eastern in a victory over visiting Seneca Feb. 25.
Sophomore Sophia Cooper had 11 points to lead the Golden Eagles.
Seneca (1-5) 6-7-11-8-32
Eastern (8-3) 17-15-15-8-55
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 11, Kayla Brooks 9, Hannah Chaney 2, Abbey Johnson 5, Gabby Miller 3, Vickie Crooker 2. 3s: Cooper 3, Brooks 3.
Eastern: Zamiyah Johnson 4, Giana Rullo 9, Kaitlyn Henry 11, Jane Trauger 5, Maya Edwards 7, Sanaa Thorne 7, Mia Robbins 12. 3s: Rullo, Henry, Edwards, Torne.
Shawnee 44, Bishop Eustace 38, OT: Sophomores Kaylan Deveney (14 points, 3 threes) and Nia Scott (13, 7 rebounds) combined to score 27 points as visiting Shawnee outlasted Bishop Eustace in overtime Feb. 25.
Shawnee (6-2) 9-9-8-9-9-44
Bishop Eustace (9-3) 6-14-6-9-3-38
Shawnee: Nia Scott 13, Quinn Feudtner 2, Kiki Kelleher 2, Nicole Miller 10, Avery Kessler 3, Kaylan Deveney 14. 3s: Deveney 3, Miller.
Bishop Eustace: Ashley Welde 10, Allie Serlenga 2, Katie Kempter 15, Carly Serlenga 4, Lexi Ciampi 2, Ava Swallow 3, Ava Racobaldo 2. 3s: Kempter.
Paul VI 43, Cherokee 36: Sophomore Hannah Hidalgo scored a game-high 21 points as visiting Paul VI defeated Cherokee for the second time this season Feb. 27.
Freshman Taylor Bartrum scored a season-high 12 points for the Chiefs.
Paul VI (9-2) 12-11-7-13-43
Cherokee (8-2) 7-13-9-7-36
Paul VI: Sara McShea 6, Nile Miller 7, Hannah Hidalgo 21, Veyoni Davis 4, Mikayla Young 5. 3s: Miller, Hidalgo.
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 4, Taylor Bartrum 12, Gabby Recinto 8, Alexa Therien 6, Delaney Jackson 6. 3s: Bartrum 3, Recinto 2, Jackson.
Saddle River Day 94, Lenape 29: Junior Paulina Paris led five players in double figures with 19 points as Saddle River Day routed visiting Lenape Feb. 27.
Lenape (6-3) 14-5-5-5-29
Saddle River Day (8-2) 29-24-22-19-94
Lenape: Not available.
Saddle River Day: Julianna Almeida 8, Cierra Pearson 14, Dakota Corey 12, Bliss Vimbor 8, Kristina Mathurin 4, Alanis Diaz 4, Alexis Rosenfeld 2, Saniah Caldwell 13, Paulina Paris 19, Mia Walsh 10. 3s: Paris 3, Pearson 2, Vimbor 2, Walsh 2.
Seneca 55, Pennsauken 26: Senior Hannah Chaney scored a season-high 25 points to lead Seneca to a decisive victory over visiting Pennsauken Feb. 27.
Pennsauken (5-9) 12-9-1-4-26
Seneca (2-5) 20-12-10-13-55
Pennsauken: Briasia Perry 9, Ciara DeShazior 2, Angelees Carrasquillo 1, Ebony Johnson 14. 3s: Perry.
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 6, Jorja Cooper 6, Hannah Chaney 25, Abbey Johnson 3, Gabby Miller 8, Vickie Crooker 4, Jess Pronchick 3. 3s: J. Cooper 2.
Haddonfield 41, Shawnee 27: Junior Sara Smith’s 13 points led three players in double figures as Haddonfield downed visiting Shawnee Feb. 27.
Sophomore Avery Kessler scored 11 points for the Renegades.
Shawnee (6-3) 4-6-3-14-27
Haddonfield (10-1) 19-9-4-9-41
Shawnee: Ava Rieger 1, Nia Scott 10, Avery Kessler 11, Kaylan Deveney 5. 3s: Kessler 2, Deveney.
Haddonfield: Keegan Douglas 10, McKenzie Blake 8, Jenna Walls 10, Sara Smith 13.
BOYS BOWLING
Cherokee 4, Bishop Eustace 0: Junior Ethan Krijt (506 series, 211 high game) led the way as Cherokee swept visiting Bishop Eustace for its first win of the season Feb. 22 at Laurel Lanes.
Bishop Eustace (0-4) 627-542-554-1723
Cherokee (1-8) 730-657-656-2043
Bishop Eustace: Aaron Spring 101-69-138-(308), Nate Wishnick 110-97-81-(288), Riley Milone 166-129-116-(411), Sean Anderson 94-122-86-(302), Charles Yu 156-125-133-(414).
Cherokee: Max Ryan 105-138-103-(346), Francesco Musto 104-X-X-(104), Eric Jones 155-127-158-(440), Ryan Newman 155-115-153-(423), Ethan Krijt 211-161-134-(506), Andrew Farreny X-116-108-(224).
Lenape 4, St. Augustine Prep 0: Senior Alex Parker rolled a 518 series (214 high game) as Lenape shut out visiting St. Augustine Prep Feb. 22 at Laurel Lanes.
St. Augustine Prep (4-2) 575-585-594-1754
Lenape (3-1-1) 734-679-838-2251
St. Augustine Prep: Mike Shtutman 138-136-98-(372), Jake Sekel 141-135-170-(446), Robert Foster 82-84-83-(249), Jacob Littleton 72-119-106-(297), Peyton Smith 142-111-137-(390).
Lenape: Alex Parker 149-155-214-(518), Matt Brueninger 135-119-135-(389), Ryan Parker 150-128-149-(427), Robert Christ 164-129-149-(442), Nick Bresley 136-148-191-(475).
Seneca 3, Lenape 1: Freshman Jack Pearson rolled a 667 series, highlighted by a 269 third game, as visiting Seneca remained undefeated with a win over Lenape Feb. 23 at Laurel Lanes.
Senior William Kukral (579 series, 223 high game) was the top scorer for the Indians.
Seneca (5-0) 824-943-952-2719
Lenape (3-2-1) 869-772-942-2583
Seneca: Tyler Curtis 156-175-203-(534), Logan Sharrott 134-201-161-(496), Michael Zahradnick 167-181-167-(515), Trevor Adamiak 195-150-152-(497), Jack Pearson 172-236-269-(667).
Lenape: Alex Parker 182-150-194-(526), Jacob Henry 189-140-171-(500), Noah Pisiechko 181-184-179-(544), Matt Brueninger 94-X-XX-(94), Ryan Parker X-145-195-(340), William Kukral 223-153-203-(579).
Shawnee 4, Bishop Eustace 0: Junior Carson Quigley’s 617 series (279 high game) propelled Shawnee to a shutout of visiting Bishop Eustace Feb. 23 at Medford Lanes.
Bishop Eustace (0-4) 617-629-553-1799
Shawnee (4-2) 832-844-873-2549
Bishop Eustace: Aaron Spring 109-126-119-(354), Riley Milone 100-78-87-(265), Charles Yu 168-210-143-(521), Sean Anderson 131-97-89-(317), Nathan Wishnick 109-118-115-(342).
Shawnee: Carson Quigley 176-162-279-(617), Ryan Deehr 159-126-X-(285), Gavin Reynolds 171-171-143-(485), Dylan Gates 188-185-143-(516), Joe DePasquale X-X-138-(138), Cameron Penz 145-193-159-(497).
Cherokee 3, Cherry Hill West 1: Junior Ethan Krijt (600 series, 223 high game) led the way as Cherokee won its second straight match after beating visiting Cherry Hill West Feb. 24 at Laurel Lanes.
Cherry Hill West (1-5) 693-680-690-2063
Cherokee (2-8) 665-750-731-2146
Cherry Hill West: Gavin DiTullio 151-95-98-(344), Cooper Legato 189-203-234-(626), Sam Messias 91-82-X-(173), Trevor Stevens 68-X-93-(161), Kevin Benson 194-168-169-(531), Aidan Brickner X-132-96-(228).
Cherokee: Max Ryan 141-114-125-(380), Francesco Musto 100-151-117-(368), Eric Jones 128-123-118-(369), Ryan Newman 132-139-158-(429), Ethan Krijt 164-223-213-(600).
Lenape 4, Bishop Eustace 0: Senior Alex Parker rolled a 621 series (253 high game) as visiting Lenape shut out Bishop Eustace Feb. 25 at the Big Event Center in Cherry Hill.
Lenape (4-2-1) 859-839-736-2434
Bishop Eustace (0-5) 642-646-601-1889
Lenape: Alex Parker 253-219-149-(621), Jacob Henry 121-X-X-(121), Noah Pisiechko 188-181-130-(499), Matt Brueninger X-143-98-(241), Ryan Parker 161-163-177-(501), William Kukral 136-133-181-(451).
Bishop Eustace: Aaron Spring 134-136-133-(403), Riley Milone 143-117-112-(372), Charles Yu 165-140-152-(457), Sean Anderson 117-115-112-(327), Noah Wishnick X-138-109-(247), Nathan Wishnick 83-X-X-(83).
Seneca 4, Cherry Hill East 0: Freshman Jack Pearson rolled a 649 series, highlighted by a 237 first game, as Seneca remained undefeated with a shutout over visiting Cherry Hill East Feb. 25 at Medford Lanes.
Cherry Hill East (1-4) 846-740-783-2369
Seneca (6-0) 891-908-922-2721
Cherry Hill East: Aiden Landis 158-158-177-(579), Austin Cuellar 235-130-174-(577), Nick Ladik 145-100-101-(346), Lee Bloom 149-168-161-(440), David Tribble 159-184-170-(487).
Seneca: Tyler Curtis 184-204-198-(586), Logan Sharrott 144-120-148-(412), Niko Beneventano 186-119-216-(521), Michael Zahradnick 140-241-172-(553), Jack Pearson 237-224-188-(649).
Shawnee 4, St. Augustine Prep 0: Junior Carson Quigley’s 567 series (210 high game) led visiting Shawnee to a shutout of St. Augustine Prep Feb. 25 at Bowlero Lanes.
Shawnee (5-3) 818-842-853-2513
St. Augustine Prep (4-3-1) 766-787-828-2381
Shawnee: Carson Quigley 210-169-188-(567), Ryan Deehr 128-121-X-(249), Gavin Reynolds 139-194-181-(514), Dylan Gates 162-182-184-(528), Zach Bucci X-X-123-(123), Cameron Penz 178-176-177-(531).
St. Augustine Prep: Mike Shtutman 185-126-154-(465), Nck Volpe (161-190-135-(486), Jake Sekel 178-161-205-(544), Robert Foster X-120-X-(120), Jacob Littleton 126-190-140-(456), Peyton Smith 119-X-189-(308).
Seneca 3, Washington Township 1: Sophomore Logan Sharrott’s season-high 653 series, highlighted by a 237 second game, sparked visiting Seneca to a win over Washington Township Feb. 26 at Bowlero Lanes.
Senior Marcus Spann (665, 249) was the top scorer for the Minutemen.
Seneca (7-0) 821-995-1104-2920
Washington Township (5-2) 972-896-933-2801
Seneca: Paul Mancinelli X-170-234-(404), Tyler Curtis 171-190-214-(575), Logan Sharrott 194-237-222-(653), Michael Zahradnick 173-205-235-(613), Trevor Adamiak 127-X-X-(127), Jack Pearson 156-193-199-(548).
Washington Township: Jake Minnick 161-133-X-(294), Joe Nardelli 147-186-174-(507), Marcus Spann 249-181-235-(665), David Libby 192-181-167-(540), Steven Spino 223-215-170-(608), Tyler Ardito X-X-187-(187).
GIRLS BOWLING
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 4, Lenape 0: Junior Kaitlyn Fallon (365 series, 137 high game) led visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy to a shutout of shorthanded Lenape Feb. 22 at Laurel Lanes.
Senior Kayleigh Kmet (337 series, 135 high game) was the top scorer for the Indians.
St. Augustine Prep (2-3) 406-503-486-1395
Lenape (0-3) 379-494-379-1252
Our Lady of Mercy Academy: Breanna Volpe 82-105-127-(314), Margaret Douglas 117-97-121-(335), Kaitlyn Fallon 112-116-137-(365), Madison Rambo 134-98-118-(350), Elisabeth Grant 95-87-92-(274).
Lenape: (only 3 bowlers) Julia Landick 76-111-89-(276), Kayleigh Kmet 78-124-135-(337), Kaleigh Christ 111-135-88-(334).
Seneca 4, Lenape 0: Senior Brenna Derby rolled a 607 series, highlighted by a 236 first game, as visiting Seneca blanked Lenape Feb. 23 at Laurel Lanes.
Senior Kaleigh Christ (401 series, 159 high game) was the top scorer for the Indians.
Seneca (5-0) 679-683-612-1974
Lenape (0-4) 581-496-533-1610
Seneca: (4 bowlers) Brenna Derby 236-202-169-(607), Delaney Insinga 152-202-142-(496), Megan Gallagher 133-113-114-(360), Kaitlin Sabatino 104-103-128-(335).
Lenape: (4 bowlers) Julia Landick 106-98-122-(326), Kayleigh Kmet 159-116-112-(387), Kaleigh Christ 159-116-126-(401), Sehaj Kaur 78-88-84-(255).
Shawnee 4, Bishop Eustace 0: Senior Molly Heatter (383 series, 153 high game) led Shawnee to a shutout of visiting Bishop Eustace for its first win of the season Feb. 23 at Medford Lanes.
Bishop Eustace (0-4) 356-389-490-1235
Shawnee (1-3-1) 435-555-546-1536
Bishop Eustace: (only 3 bowlers) Megan Carter 175-150-172-(497), Ellianna Onorato 69-71-117-(257), Kathryn Zwick 66-58-99-(223).
Shawnee: Logan Trinkle X-108-146-(254), Jessica Wetzel 61-80-76-(207), Jaida Topuzoglu 128-107-127-(362), Marge Schaefer 118-107-127-(352), Molly Heatter 128-153-102-(383).
Bishop Eustace 4, Lenape 0: Senior Megan Carter (412 series, 169 high game) led Bishop Eustace to a shutout of visiting Lenape Feb. 25 at the Big Event Center.
Lenape (0-5) 246-404-412-1062
Bishop Eustace (1-4) 356-458-437-1251
Lenape: (only 3 bowlers) Kayleigh Kmet 117-132-143-(392), Kaleigh Christ 133-103-147-(383), Sehaj Kaur 70-93-80-(243).
Bishop Eustace: (only 4 bowlers) Kristina Medina 80-123-111-(314), Megan Carter 111-132-169-(412), Ellianna Onorato 97-102-90-(289), Kathryn Zwick 68-101-67-(236).
Seneca 4, Cherry Hill East 0: Senior Brenna Derby rolled a 507 series (193 high game) as Seneca remained undefeated with a shutout over visiting Cherry Hill East Feb. 25 at Medford Lanes.
Cherry Hill East (0-4-1) 504-589-555-1648
Seneca (6-0) 681-718-722-2121
Cherry Hill East: Sophia Angulo 117-104-98-(301), Brielle Lampf 117-120-158-(395), Anna Neubauer 91-186-140-(417), Sarah Greenspan 99-104-98-(290), Jenna Garfinkle 80-83-82-(245).
Seneca: Brenna Derby 179-135-193-(507), Delaney Insinga 158-178-131-(467), Annmarie Zack 117-150-171-(438), Megan Gallagher 123-127-117-(367), Kaitlin Sabatino 104-128-110-(342).
Shawnee 3, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 1: Junior Logan Trinkle’s 424 series (191 high game) led visiting Shawnee to victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy Feb. 25 at Bowlero Lanes.
Shawnee (2-3-1) 555-482-545-1582
Our Lady of Mercy Academy (2-5) 513-549-478-1540
Shawnee: Logan Trinkle 191-109-124-(424), Jessica Wetzel 85-84-73-(242), Jaida Topuzoglu 109-106-159-(374), Marge Schaefer 114-136-140-(390).
Our Lady of Mercy Academy: Breanna Volpe 87-110-121-(318), Margaret Douglas 119-183-87-(389), Kaitlyn Fallon 111-72-102-(285), Madison Rambo 115-91-94-(300), Elisabeth Grant 81-93-74-(248).
Seneca 4, Washington Township 0: Senior Brenna Derby rolled a 625 series (226 high game) as visiting Seneca remained undefeated with a shutout over previously undefeated Washington Township Feb. 26 at Bowlero Lanes.
Seneca (7-0) 737-813-799-2349
Washington Township (5-1) 613-670-700-1983
Seneca: Brenna Derby 194-226-205-(625), Delaney Insinga 147-143-168-(458), Annmarie Zack 162-139-169-(470), Megan Gallagher 109-183-114-(406), Riley Packard 125-122-143-(390).
Washington Township: Laina Ryan 131-114-111-(356), Katie Braker 118-150-130-(398), Asia Bolden 126-157-160-(443), Jackie Reeves 104-X-X-(104), Kathryn Kim X-X-133-(133), Brooke Alessandrini 134-102-X-(236), Spann Taylor X-147-166-(313).
BOYS SWIMMING
Rancocas Valley 92, Lenape 78: Senior Sean Vizzard won two events for Lenape (1-1) in a loss to Rancocas Valley (1-1) Feb. 23 at Camden Academy Charter.
200 Medley Relay: Rancocas Valley (Miller Whartenby, Tristan Burrola, John Morris, Owen Daily) 1:48.03. 200 Freestyle: Lucas Miglin (RV) no time. 200 Individual Medley: Sean Vizzard (L) 2:05.49. 50 Freestyle: Whartenby 23.70. 100 Butterfly: Vizzard 57.38. 100 Freestyle: Burrola 53.67. 500 Freestyle: Miglin (no time). 200 Freestyle Relay: Rancocas Valley (Nick Smith, Owen Daily, Sean Gallagher, Burrola) 1:44.88. 100 Backstroke: Whartenby 58.48. 100 Breaststroke: Burrola 1:07.78. 400 Freestyle Relay: Rancocas Valley (Morris, Smith, Whartenby, Miglin) no time.
Moorestown 109, Shawnee 61: Junior Jonah Luetke won two events and swam on a pair of first-place relays as visiting Moorestown (1-0) defeated Shawnee (0-1) in the season opener for both teams Feb. 25 at KROC Center in Camden.
200 Medley Relay: Shawnee (Alexander Reihl, Gavin Luong, Andrew Hsiao, Andrew Mann) 1:44.13. 200 Freestyle: Jonah Luetke (M) 1:49.34. 200 Individual Medley: Alex Christou (M) 2:04.48. 50 Freestyle: Reihl 23.90. 100 Butterfly: Larry Walker (M) 56.55. 100 Freestyle: Dylan Bell (M) 56.07. 500 Freestyle: Luetke 5:04.55. 200 Freestyle Relay: Moorestown (Jack Poleto, Bell, Sam Thomason, Luetke) 1:37.70. 100 Backstroke: Reihl 58.19. 100 Breaststroke: Christou 1:03.65. 400 Freestyle Relay: Moorestown (Luetke, Walker, Christou, J.J. Mumma) 3:34.04.
Cherokee 124, Eastern 46: Noah Serrano and Conor Jacob each won two events and swam on a pair of first-place relays as Cherokee (1-0) opened the season with a win over Eastern (1-1) Feb. 27 at Camden Academy Charter.
200 Medley Relay: Cherokee (Tony Antonelli, Kaan Arkan, Noah Serrano, Conor Jacob) 1:49.17. 200 Freestyle: Tommy Mitchell (C) 1:48.18. 200 Individual Medley: Serrano 2:12.86. 50 Freestyle: Jacob 23.85. 100 Butterfly: Serrano 1:00.05. 100 Freestyle: Jacob 53.17. 500 Freestyle: Mitchell 4:50.48. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (Arkan, Jackson Patane, Andrew Farkas, Mitchell) 1:39.57. 100 Backstroke: Antonelli 1:02.34. 100 Breaststroke: Aidan Kim (E) 1:08.59. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (Serrano, Nicky Antonelli, Jacob, Mitchell) 3:39.38.
Lenape 125, Seneca 38: Brothers Sean and Vincent Vizzard, along with Michael Nasielski, were double individuals winners as Lenape (2-1) defeated Seneca (0-1) Feb. 27 at Camden Academy Charter.
200 Medley Relay: Lenape (Sean Vizzard, Michael Nasielski, Vincent Vizzard, Sawyer Lanni) 1:54.16. 200 Freestyle: S. Vizzard 1:51.69. 200 Individual Medley: V. Vizzard 2:19.13. 50 Freestyle: Troy Rowe (L) 25.50. 100 Butterfly: Nasielski 1:04.44. 100 Freestyle: V. Vizzard 56.67. 500 Freestyle: S. Vizzard 5:26.79. 200 Freestyle Relay: Lenape (Nasielski, Aidan McCarty, Benjamin Hennig, Rowe) 1:46.82. 100 Backstroke: Lanni 1:04.79. 100 Breaststroke: Nasielski 1:11.59. 400 Freestyle Relay: Lenape (S. Vizzard, V. Vizzard, Lanni, Rowe) 4:00.90.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rancocas Valley 91, Lenape 79: Junior AnnaMarie Rodier won two events and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay for Lenape (0-3) in a setback to Rancocas Valley (1-1) Feb. 23 at Camden Academy Charter.
200 Medley Relay: Rancocas Valley (Paige Sugra, Lindi Worrell, Mallory McArthur, Emily Louge) 2:04.04. 200 Freestyle: Noelle Dragon (RV) 2:14.66. 200 Individual Medley: Worrell 2:17.88. 50 Freestyle: AnnaMarie Rodier (L) 26.17. 100 Butterfly: Sugra 1:06.29. 100 Freestyle: Rodier 57.45. 500 Freestyle: Dragon 5:52.70. 200 Freestyle Relay: Lenape (Kyra Suleski, Julianne Myer, Kaitlyn Beden, Rodier) 1:52.68. 100 Backstroke: Sugra 1:03.01. 100 Breaststroke: Worrell 1:11.83. 400 Freestyle Relay: Rancocas Valley (Maddie Steffe, Dragon, Erin Martin, Sugra) 4:37.03.
Moorestown 109, Shawnee 61: Sophomore Darrah Shuff won the 100 freestyle and anchored the 400 freestyle relay for Shawnee (1-0) in a season-opening loss to Moorestown (1-0) Feb. 25 at KROC Center in Camden.
200 Medley Relay: Moorestown (Sophia Sapnas, Maddie Waggoner, Briana Babici, Alex Cha) 1:52.08. 200 Freestyle: Allie Waggoner (M) 1:56.11. 200 Individual Medley: M. Waggoner 2:06.75. 50 Freestyle: Catie Shawaryn (M) 25.73. 100 Butterfly: Katerina Poulathas (M) 1:01.64. 100 Freestyle: Darrah Shuff (S) 55.49. 500 Freestyle: A. Waggoner 5:05.97. 200 Freestyle Relay: Moorestown (Cha, Emily Blaskovich, Katerina Poulathas, Shawaryn) 1:46.28. 100 Backstroke: M. Waggoner 58.48. 100 Breaststroke: Teagan Powell (M) 1:13.86. 400 Freestyle Relay: Shawnee (Diana DeMarco, Emma Hare, Maggie Hill, Darrah Shuff) 3:57.46.
Cherokee 110, Eastern 55: Heather O’Day won two individual events and swam on a pair of first-place relays as Cherokee (2-0) dunked Eastern (1-1) Feb. 27 at Camden Academy Charter.
200 Medley Relay: Cherokee (Angeline Bui, Lydia Palmer, Heather O’Day, Megan Zeiler) 1:56.04. 200 Freestyle: Abby Zane (C) 2:04.65. 200 Individual Medley: O’Day 2:15.09. 50 Freestyle: Isabella Roma (E) 25.90. 100 Butterfly: Zeiler 1:03.40. 100 Freestyle: Zane 56.78. 500 Freestyle: Katrina Gagnon (E) no time. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (Bui, Zeiler, Anna Durboraw, Julia Fanning) 1:48.43. 100 Backstroke: O’Day 1:01.48. 100 Breaststroke: Palmer 1:10.28. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (Lauren Cotton, Fanning, Bui, Palmer) 3:55.47.
Lenape 92, Seneca 58: Junior AnnaMarie Rodier won two events and anchored the winning 200 medley relay as Lenape (1-3) defeated Seneca (0-1) for its first win of the season Feb. 27 at Camden Academy Charter.
200 Medley Relay: Lenape (Clairianna Lanni, Kyra Suleski, Julianne Myer, AnnaMarie Rodier) 2:07.67. 200 Freestyle: Abigail Harsche (L) 2:19.37. 200 Individual Medley: Aaditi Vinod (L) 2:40.08. 50 Freestyle: Rodier 26.52. 100 Butterfly: Vinod 1:16.19. 100 Freestyle: Myer 1:06.12. 500 Freestyle: Rodier 5:33.20. 200 Freestyle Relay: Lenape (Kaitlyn Beden, Vinod, Jillian Schwarz, Abigail Harsche) 2:04.98. 100 Backstroke: Emmy Keller (S) 1:13.22. 100 Breaststroke: Carli Sinn (S) 1:44.28. 400 Freestyle Relay: Seneca (Ashley Keller, Liv Quagliero, Nikki Mejia-Ranno, Keller) 5:43.62.