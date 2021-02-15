BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee 58, Sterling 23: Seniors Drew Wixted (16 points) and Ethan Stith (10) finished in double figures as Cherokee dominated visiting Sterling in a battle of unbeaten teams Feb. 12.
Nonleague
Feb. 12, Marlton
Cherokee 58, Sterling 23
Sterling (6-1) 0-10-8-5-23
Cherokee (6-0) 16-19-19-4-58
Sterling: Javon Johnson 6, Jimmy Zingaro 2, Jaydis McFadden 2, Mike Ermel 3, Antoine Arnett 10.
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 10, Marc Dephillips 6, Ty Bartrum 6, Christian Armstrong 3, Andrew Walker 8, Drew Wixted 16, Davonte O’Brien 2, Daniel Leonard 4, Zach Distel 3. 3s: Wixted 3, Stith 2, Bartrum 2, Walker 2, Distel.
Trenton Catholic 60, Lenape 50: Freddie Young (17) and Michael Jones (14) combined to score 31 points as Trenton Catholic defeated visiting Lenape Feb. 12.
Juniors Derek Simpson (16) and Tayvon Gaither (15) were leading scorers for the Indians, who were playing just their second game of the season due to COVID protocols.
Nonleague
Feb. 12, Trenton
Trenton Catholic 60, Lenape 50
Lenape (1-1) 16-4-9-21-50
Trenton Catholic (3-0) 11-20-11-18-60
Lenape: Riley Spitznas 4, Eli Williams 4, Dan Gallagher 2, Aidan Anderson 1, Tayvon Gaither 15, Derek Simpson 16. 3s: Gaither.
Trenton Catholic: Freddie Young 17, Brian Bernard 4, Brandon Hendryx 7, Braxton Jones 6, Jamaal Morris 8, Jameel Morris 2, Michael Jones 14, Camryn Syewart-Bethea 2. 3s: B. Jones 2, M. Jones.
Cherokee 46, Haddon Township 28: Senior Ethan Stith scored a game-high 16 points, while seniors Christian Armstrong and Andrew Walker each chipped in a dozen as Cherokee remained undefeated with a win over visiting Haddon Township Feb. 13.
Nonleague
Feb. 13, Marlton
Cherokee 46, Haddon Township 28
Haddon Township (4-3) 7-5-8-8-28
Cherokee (7-0) 11-11-14-10-46
Haddon Township: Brendan Mulligan 5, Tim Sheehan 5, Jackson Lutz 10, Rund 2, Tyler Levins 6. 3s: Sheehan.
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 16, Ty Bartrum 6, Christian Armstrong 12, Andrew Walker 12. 3s: Walker 2.
Lenape 52, Cherry Hill West 37: Juniors Derek Simpson (17) and Tayvon Gaither (14) combined to score 31 points as visiting Lenape defeated Cherry Hill West Feb. 13.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 13, Cherry Hill
Lenape 52, Cherry Hill West 37
Lenape (2-1) 11-16-10-15-52
Cherry Hill West (2-4) 7-8-13-9-37
Lenape: Alijah Smith 2, Matt Alexander 6, Riley Spitznas 4, Eli Williams 4, Aidan Anderson 3, Tayvon Gaither 14, Derek Simpson 17, Jon Fenton 2. 3s: Alexander 2, Anderson, Simpson.
Cherry Hill West: Richie Hampton 4, Dylan Atiya 1, Justin Smith 10, Makhi Thompson 6, Stephen Flynn 3, Lucas Lynn 8, Kyle Aquino 2, Josh Ross 3. 3s: Smith, S. Flynn, Ross.
Washington Township 52, Seneca 32: Senior Drew Amos scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as visiting Washington Township defeated Seneca Feb. 13.
Sophomore Tyler Klym had 12 points to lead the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 13, Tabernacle
Washington Township 52, Seneca 32
Washington Township (4-3) 13-10-11-18-52
Seneca (0-3) 9-6-13-4-32
Washington Township: Drew Amos 22, Liam Friel 4, Billy Hohman 9, Chris Racobaldo 6, Dante DiDio 2, John Palaganas 3, Quamir Land 6. 3s: Amos 4, Hohman, Palaganas.
Seneca: Tyler Klym 12, Paul Paetow 2, Mac Carlin 9, Grant Sevening 2, Tiernan Blesi 4, Caleb Roseboro 3. 3s: Klym 2, Roseboro.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lenape 45, Eastern 39: Sophomore Kristen Cortese scored a game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, as Lenape came from behind in the second half to down visiting Eastern in a division game Feb. 9.
Senior Olivia Johnstone added 12 points for the Indians, who were playing for the first time in 12 days due to COVID protocols.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 9, Medford
Lenape 45, Eastern 39
Eastern (2-2) 10-13-6-10-39
Lenape (2-1) 8-6-19-12-45
Eastern: Zamiyah Johnson 2, Giana Rullo 5, Jane Trauger 7, Maya Edwards 12, Sanaa Thorne 1, Mia Robbins 12. 3s: Rullo.
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 12, Dyonna Wess 1, Kasey Louie 3, Kristen Cortese 17, Kaitlyn King 4, Kyra Wright 4. 3s: Cortese 3, Johnstone 2, Louie.
Cherokee 46, Eastern 25: Senior Alexa Therien scored 18 points and sophomore Gabby Recinto chipped in 13 as Cherokee defeated visiting Eastern in a division game Feb. 10.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 10, Marlton
Cherokee 46, Eastern 25
Eastern (2-3) 4-7-4-10-25
Cherokee (5-1) 17-12-6-11-46
Eastern: Zamiyah Johnson 2, Giana Rullo 2, Kaitlyn Henry 4, Maya Edwards 9, Sanaa Thorne 4, Mia Robbins 4.
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 7, C.J. Apistar 5, Taylor Bartrum 1, Gabby Recinto 13, Alexa Therien 18, Delaney Jackson 2. 3s: Apistar.
Lenape 57, Winslow Township 32: Sophomore Kristen Cortese scored a team-high 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and classmate Olivia Johnstone contributed 10 as Lenape dominated visiting Winslow Township Feb. 12.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 12, Medford
Lenape 57, Winslow Township 32
Winslow Township (1-6) 15-2-5-10-32
Lenape (3-1) 12-18-17-10-57
Winslow Township: Hanifa Neal 14, Aiyonna Alexander 12, Lashay Shaw 3, Tireya Wyatt 1, Caterina Schiavo 1. 3s: Neal.
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 10, Dyonna Wess 4, Sandy Grabowski 2, Sammy Rosado 4, Kasey Louie 5, Kailey Keyes 2, Kristen Cortese 14, Sydney DeShields 4, Ava Doughtery 4, Kaitlyn King 4, Kyra Wright 4. 3s: Cortese 4, Johnstone, Louie.
Lenape 68, Delsea 40: Sophomore Kaitlyn King led five players in double figures with 16 points as visiting Lenape routed Delsea Feb. 13.
Nonleague
Feb. 13, Franklinville
Lenape 68, Delsea 40
Lenape (4-1) 25-22-6-15-68
Delsea (5-3) 5-14-15-6-40
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 11, Dyonna Wess 10, Sandy Grabowski 10, Kasey Louie 7, Kristen Cortese 10, Ava Doughtery 2, Kaitlyn King 16, Kyra Wright 2. 3s: Cortese 3, Johnstone 2, Wess 2, Louie, King.
Delsea: Tori Kanuck 2, Alli Sieminski 12, Peyton Gilmore 11, Zhoei Travis 2, Emily Ambrose 3, Alexis Harkins 10.
Rancocas Valley 48, Seneca 39: Junior Adriana Agosto led all scorers with 24 points as visiting Rancocas Valley defeated Seneca Feb. 13.
Junior Vickie Crooker had 10 points for the Golden Eagles in their season opener.
Nonleague
Feb. 13, Tabernacle
Rancocas Valley 48, Seneca 39
Rancocas Valley (6-1) 11-16-6-15-48
Seneca (0-1) 14-7-10-8-39
Rancocas Valley: Adriana Agosto 24, Kylie Bradford 9, Maggie St. Claire 5, Sam Poljevka 6, Haley Joyce 2, Emalie Clothier 2. 3s: Agosto.
Seneca: Sophie Cooper 5, Kayla Brooks 2, Hannah Chaney 9, Abbey Johnson 4, Kate Matthiessen 3, Vickie Crooker 10. 3s: Cooper.
BOYS BOWLING
St. Augustine Prep 4, Cherokee 0: Jake Sekel’s 619 series (244 high game) led the way for undefeated St. Augustine Prep in a shutout of visiting Cherokee Feb. 9 in Turnersville.
Senior Ryan Newman (539, 210) was the top scorer for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 9, Bowlero Lanes
St. Augustine Prep 4, Cherokee 0
Cherokee (0-4) 752-667-652-2071
St. Augustine Prep (4-0) 850-889-845-2584
Cherokee: Max Ryan 121-87-95-(303), Eric Jones 175-138-140-(453), Ryan Newman 183-210-146-(539), Ethan Krijt 182-162-167-(511), Francesco Musto 91-70-104-(265).
St. Augustine Prep: Mike Shtutman 154-173-200-(527), Nick Volpe 150-154-144-(448), Jake Sekel 205-244-170-(619), Jacob Littleton 191-125-158-(474), Peyton Smith 150-193-173-(516).
Washington Township 4, Cherokee 0: Senior Marcus Spann (631 series, 235 high game) propelled Washington Township to a shutout of visiting Cherokee Feb. 10 in Turnersville.
Senior Ryan Newman (492, 193) was the top scorer for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
Feb. 10, Bowlero Lanes
Washington Township 4, Cherokee 0
Cherokee (0-5) 718-653-579-1950
Washington Township (1-0) 1022-839-948-2809
Cherokee: Eric Jones 154-145-100-(339), Ryan Newman 193-148-151-(492), Ethan Krijt 159-188-126-(473), Francesco Musto 102-83-99-(284), Aidan Cummings 110-89-103-(302).
Washington Township: Jake Minnick 214-151-184-(549), Joe Nardelli 192-167-177-(536), Marcus Spann 205-191-235-(631), David Libby 228-154-162-(544), Steven Spino 183-176-190-(549).