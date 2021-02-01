BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee 32, Bishop Eustace 16: Senior Drew Wixted led the way with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as visiting Cherokee doubled up Bishop Eustace in the season opener Jan. 26.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Pennsauken
Cherokee 32, Bishop Eustace 16
Cherokee (1-0) 7-10-8-7-32
Bishop Eustace (0-1) 4-5-2-5-16
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 4, Ty Bartrum 3, Christian Armstrong 4, Andrew Walker 6, Drew Wixted 13, Davonte O’Brien 2. 3s: Wixted 3, Walker 2, Bartrum.
Bishop Eustace: Not available.
Lenape 65, Woodrow Wilson 60: Junior Derek Simpson scored a game-high 23 points to go along with his six rebounds, five assists and two blocks as visiting Lenape opened the season with a victory at Woodrow Wilson Jan. 26.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Camden
Lenape 65, Woodrow Wilson 60
Lenape (1-0) 12-19-15-19-65
Woodrow Wilson (0-1) 11-15-13-21-60
Lenape: Matt Alexander 8, Riley Spitznas 2, Eli Williams 15, Dan Gallagher 4, Aidan Anderson 5, Tayvon Gaither 8, Derek Simpson 23. 3s: Alexander 2, Williams 2, Anderson, Simpson.
Woodrow Wilson: James Procter 11, Jayden Brown 1, Elijah Scott 10, Semaj Bethea 15, Jamie Acery 13, Michael Smith 10. 3s: Acery 3, Smith 2, Procter, Bethea.
Cherry Hill East 66, Seneca 39: Juniors Drew Greene (18) and Jake Green (17) combined to score 35 points to lead visiting Cherry Hill East past Seneca in the season opener for both teams Jan. 26.
Mac Carlin had 13 for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Tabernacle
Cherry Hill East 66, Seneca 39
Cherry Hill East (1-0) 19-16-13-18-66
Seneca (0-1) 14-2-11-12-39
Cherry Hill East: Ben Adler 2, Noah Rose 11, Drew Greene 18, Jalen Holmes 8, E.J. Matthews-Spratley 10, Jake Green 17. 3s: Matthews-Spratley 2, Green 2, Rose.
Seneca: Tyler Klym 9, Zach Worrell 6, Mac Carlin 13, Grant Sevening 6, Tiernan Blesi 3, Owen Eberman 2. 3s: Sevening 2, Klym, Carlin.
Shawnee 61, Winslow Township 50: Junior Dwight Mathews scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead three players in double figures as Shawnee picked up a road win at Winslow Township to open the season Jan. 26.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Atco
Shawnee 61, Winslow Township 50
Shawnee (1-0) 17-11-10-23-61
Winslow Township (0-1) 8-13-10-19-50
Shawnee: John White 12, Andrew Ball 15, Matt Fish 4, Dwight Mathews 20, Avery Cohen 8, Ryan Connolly 2. 3s: Mathews 4.
Winslow Township: Eric Hagans 6, Amari Fleming-Powell 2, Ezekiel Sabb 7, Devon Theophile 10, Jeremiah Bright 2, Nasir Watson 17, Tiar Adams 6. 3s: Hagans 2, Sabb 2, Watson, Adams.
Cherokee 55, Eastern 38: Senior guards Ethan Stith and Drew Wixted scored 16 points apiece to lead visiting Cherokee past Eastern Jan. 28.
Zubair Lee notched a game-high 20 points for the season opener for the Vikings.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 28, Voorhees
Cherokee 55, Eastern 38
Cherokee (2-0) 9-11-18-17-55
Eastern (0-1) 5-10-6-17-38
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 16, Ty Bartrum 3, Christian Armstrong 4, Andrew Walker 5, Drew Wixted 16, Davonte O’Brien 2, Zach Distel 9. 3s: Stith 3, Distel 3, Bartrum, Walker, Wixted.
Eastern: Zubair Lee 20, Zayd Lee 9, Shane Huggard 3, Cehki Hill 2, Grant Yezzi 4.
Paul VI 79, Seneca 33: Senior Wisler Sanon netted a game-high 23 points as visiting Paul VI routed Seneca in its season opener Jan. 28.
Senior Mac Carlin had 12 points for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 28, Tabernacle
Paul VI 79, Seneca 33
Paul VI (1-0) 22-23-11-23-79
Seneca (0-2) 11-7-5-10-33
Paul VI: Carlo Rivera 6, Jaden Arline 7, M. Bramatti 7, Jordan Pierre 9, Nicolo Nobili 23, Wisler Sanon 23, Colin Spering 4, Jalen Boyd-Savage 11. 3s: Arline, Bramatti, Pierre.
Seneca: Tyler Klym 7, Zach Worrell 5, Eddie Vernier 3, Mac Carlin 12, Grant Sevening 2, Tiernan Blesi 2, Caleb Roseboro 2. 3s: Klym, Worrell, Vernier.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee 52, Bishop Eustace 38: Senior Alexa Therien netted 13 points and junior Katie Fricker added 11 as Cherokee downed visiting Bishop Eustace in the season opener Jan. 26.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Marlton
Cherokee 52, Bishop Eustace 38
Bishop Eustace (0-1) 4-12-7-15-38
Cherokee (1-0) 10-12-20-10-52
Bishop Eustace: Katie Kempter 10, Carly Serlenga 9, Ashley Welde 13, Ava Swallow 2, Allie Serlenga 4. 3s: Kempter 2, Welde.
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 11, C.J. Apistar 5, Chloe Fallon 3, Taylor Bartrum 6, Brianna Wegner 3, Gabby Recinto 9, Alexa Therien 13, Delaney Jackson 2. 3s: Fricker 3, Fallon, Bartrum, Recinto.
Lenape 76, Woodrow Wilson 38: Senior Olivia Johnstone hit six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points as Lenape routed visiting Woodrow Wilson in the season opener Jan. 26.
“I thought our girls played an amazing game (against Woodrow Wilson),” said Lenape first-year coach Sean McAneny. “We shot the ball extremely well against their zone. There are a couple things we could clean up on the defensive end, but I was very impressed with the girls.”
McAneny may be a rookie varsity coach, but he’s very familiar with Lenape district basketball.
“I was Rob Hummel’s assistant here at Lenape for the last seven years before taking over this season,” said McAneny. “I’ve coached at all of the sub-varsity levels. Prior to coming to Lenape, I used to coach with Sean Kennevan at Seneca High School with all of his summer camps and clinics. So I've been around the district working with girls basketball programs for a few years now, but this is my first year at the varsity level.”
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Medford
Lenape 76, Woodrow Wilson 38
Woodrow Wilson (0-1) 5-11-13-9-38
Lenape (1-0) 16-22-17-21-76
Woodrow Wilson: Janyah Washington 1, Asia Russell 5, Iliana Sosa-Iora 9, Maya Goodwin 13, Nionna Miller 2, Jemyra Bethea 8. 3s: Goodwin.
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 23, Dyonna Wess 2, Sammy Rosado 4, Kasey Louie 8, Kristen Cortese 10, Sydney DeShields 3, Ava Doughtery 4, Kaitlyn King 16, Kyra Wright 6. 3s: Johnstone 6, King 4, Louie 2, Cortese 2, DeShields.
Shawnee 50, Winslow Township 48, OT: Sophomore Nicole Miller’s layup with .09 seconds left in overtime lifted Shawnee past visiting Winslow Township in the season opener Jan. 26.
Junior Nia Scott led the Renegades with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Medford
Shawnee 50, Winslow Township 48, OT
Winslow Township (0-1) 5-20-5-14-4-48
Shawnee (1-0) 7-13-12-12-6-50
Winslow Township: Hanifa Neal 4, Aiyonna Alexander 5, Jadah Mangum 10, Amia Green 2, Lashay Shaw 2, Tireya Wyatt 25. 3s: Wyatt 4, Mangum 2, Alexander.
Shawnee: Nia Scott 19, Olivia Pagliuso 2, Kiki Kelleher 2, Nicole Miller 8, Avery Kessler 15, Kaylan Deveney 4. 3s: Kessler.
Cherokee 56, Lenape 42: Senior Alexa Therien scored a game-high 17 points and junior Katie Fricker chipped in 12 as Cherokee defeated visiting Lenape Jan. 28.
Senior Olivia Johnstone (14) and sophomore Kasey Louie (11) finished in double figures for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 28, Marlton
Cherokee 56, Lenape 42
Lenape (1-1) 4-11-13-14-42
Cherokee (2-0) 18-14-4-20-56
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 14, Dyonna Wess 4, Sandy Grabowski 2, Kasey Louie 11, Sydney DeShields 2, Kaitlyn King 9. 3s: Louie 2, Johnstone, King.
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 12, C.J. Apistar 5, Chloe Fallon 2, Taylor Bartrum 8, Gabby Recinto 10, Alexa Therien 17, Delaney Jackson 2. 3s: Fricker 2, Apistar, Therien.
Shawnee 45, Wasington Township 22: Junior Nia Scott scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Shawnee past visiting Washinton Township Jan. 29.
Avery Kessler added a dozen points for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 29, Medford
Shawnee 45, Washington Township 22
Washington Township (0-1) 4-4-6-8-22
Shawnee (2-0) 12-8-11-14-45
Washington Township: Jessica Lee 5, Taylor Attanasi 6, Marissa Lucca 2, Dani Gindville 3, Cierra Pinckney 4, Bella Regalbuto 2.
Shawnee: Ava Reiger 4, Nia Scott 14, Taylor Kelly 4, Taylor Tchou 4, Avery Kessler 12, Kaylan Deveney 9. 3s: Deveney 3, Kessler 2, Kelly.
Cherokee 44, Montclair Immaculate 26: Senior Alexa Therien scored a game-high 23 points to go along with her 13 rebounds as Cherokee defeated visiting Montclair Immaculate Jan. 30.
Junior Katie Fricker added 14, including three 3-pointers.
Nonleague
Jan. 30, Marlton
Cherokee 44, Montclair Immaculate 26
Montclair Immaculate (0-2) 5-8-5-8-26
Cherokee (3-0) 8-11-13-12-44
Montclair Immaculate: Tiarra Bellamy 4, Sydney Echevarria-Briscoe 2, Tahirah Kelley 7, Bukky Akinsola 9, Kyra Brant 2. 3s: Kelley.
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 14, C.J. Apistar 3, Gabby Recinto 2, Alexa Therien 23, Delaney Jackson 2. 3s: Fricker 3.
BOYS BOWLING
Shawnee 4, Cherokee 0: Junior Dylan Gates rolled a 591 series with a 204 high game as visiting Shawnee shut out Cherokee to open the season Jan. 26 in Maple Shade.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Laurel Lanes
Shawnee 4, Cherokee 0
Shawnee (1-0) 929-842-790-2561
Cherokee (0-1) 576-577-569-1722
Shawnee: Carson Quigley 183-180-146-(509), Gavin Reynolds 178-137-166-(481), Dylan Gates 201-186-204-(591), Ryan Deehr 184-198-134-(516), Cameron Penz 183-141-140-(464).
Cherokee: Max Ryan 56-93-77-(226), Eric Jones 123-113-104-(340), Ethan Verone 126-77-73-(276), Ryan Newman 131-135-133-(399), Ethan Krijt 140-159-182-(481).
Lenape 2, Eastern 2: Senior Jacob Henry’s 555 series (214 high game) propelled visiting Lenape to a season-opening tie with Eastern Jan. 26 in Stratford.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, 30 Strikes Lanes
Lenape 2, Eastern 2
Lenape (0-0-1) 819-754-812-2385
Eastern (0-0-1) 746-944-788-2478
Lenape: Matt Melohis 204-136-194-(534), Kenny Sherman 114-138-X-(252), Ryan Parker 134-131-183-(448), Jacob Henry 214-192-150-(555), Alex Parker 153-158-129-(440), Billy Kukral X-X-156-(156).
Eastern: Thomas Burns 191-258-203-(652), Ryan Dill 140-151-110-(401), Adam Gough 115-257-132-(504), Orlando Gayle 107-123-184-(414), Aiden MacMurray 193-155-159-(507).
Seneca 4, Cherry Hill West 0: Freshman Jack Pearson (650 series, 227 high game) and Michael Zahradnick (593, 230) led Seneca in a season-opening sweep of visiting Cherry Hill West Jan. 26 in Medford.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Medford Lanes
Seneca 4, Cherry Hill West 0
Cherry Hill West (0-1) 518-666-694-1878
Seneca (1-0) 962-955-863-2780
Cherry Hill West: Cooper Legato 171-219-220-(610), Kevin Benson 128-134-130-(392), Gavin DiTullio 56-99-113-(268), Sam Messias 66-82-101-(249).
Seneca: Tyler Curtis 202-184-155-(541), Logan Sharrott 122-160-171-(453), Michael Zahradnick 197-230-166-(593), Trevor Adamiak 227-157-159-(543), Jack Pearson 214-224-212-(650).
Seneca 4, Cherokee 0: Freshman Jack Pearson led the way with a 650 series (245 high game) as Seneca shut out visiting Cherokee Jan. 28.
Junior Ethan Krijt (509, 218) was the top scorer for the Chiefs, while freshman Eric Jones notched a personal-best 212 game.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 28, Medford Lanes
Seneca 4, Cherokee 0
Cherokee (0-2) 641-733-717-2091
Seneca (2-0) 848-902-950-2700
Cherokee: Eric Jones 118-212-141-(471), Ryan Newman 173-133-147-(453), Ethan Krijt 135-156-218-(509), Francesco Musto 94-139-109-(342), Andrew Farreny 121-93-102-(316).
Seneca: Tyler Curtis 174-185-171-(530), Logan Sharrott 128-152-166-(446), Michael Zahradnick 168-185-193-(546), Trevor Adamiak 163-190-175-(528), Jack Pearson 215-190-245-(650).
Shawnee 4, Cherry Hill West 0: Juniors Carson Quigley (578 series) and Gavin Reynolds (238 high game) highlighted Shawnee’s shutout of host Cherry Hill West Jan. 28.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 28, Big Event Center
Shawnee 4, Cherry Hill West 0
Shawnee (2-0) 875-870-844-2294
Cherry Hill West (0-2) 515-616-564-1607
Shawnee: Carson Quigley 190-166-222-(578), Ryan Deehr 149-158-X-(307), Gavin Reynolds 238-199-X-(437), Dylan Gates 170-174-187-(531), Joe DePasquale X-X-190-(190), Cameron Penz 128-173-140-(441), Zach Pucci X-X-105-(105).
Cherry Hill West: Cooper Legato 162-159-189-(510), Kevin Benson 111-177-107-(395), Gavin DiTullio 89-101-52-(242), Trevor Stephens 82-117-128-(327), Sam Messias 71-62-X-(133), Aidan Brickner X-X-88-(88).
GIRLS BOWLING
Eastern 4, Lenape 0: Isabella Giampetro rolled a 525 series with a 180 high game to lead Eastern in a season-opening sweep of visiting Lenape Jan. 26 in Stratford.
Senior Julia Landick’s 395 series (179 high game) was the top scorer for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, 30 Strikes Lanes
Eastern 4, Lenape 0
Lenape (0-1) 424-517-462-1403
Eastern (1-0) 531-549-632-1712
Lenape: Kaleigh Christ 108-133-109-(350), Sehaj Kaur 48-64-63-(175), Julia Landick 86-179-130-(395), Kayleigh Kmet 140-83-90-(313).
Eastern: Madison Feldschneider 135-133-182-(450), Isabella Giampetro 180-171-174-(525), Angelina Roustas 126-123-143-(392), Abigail Soriano 67-83-95-(245).
Seneca 4, Cherry Hill West 0: Senior Brenna Derby tied a single-game school record with her 244 in the second game to highlight Seneca’s shutout of visiting Cherry Hill West in the season opener Jan. 26 in Medford.
Derby also had games of 164 and 215 for a 623 series.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 26, Medford Lanes
Seneca 4, Cherry Hill West 0
Cherry Hill West (0-1) 540-497-547-1584
Seneca (1-0) 695-859-807-2361
Cherry Hill West: Olivia Gerace 147-112-141-(400), Adrianna Marzocca 98-93-90-(281), Zoe Angud 108-114-101-(323), Allison Carey 81-100-121-(302), Annaliese Frett 106-78-94-(278).
Seneca: Brenna Derby 164-244-215-(623), Delaney Insinga 168-162-164-(494), Annmarie Zack 117-161-151-(429), Megan Gallagher 112-139-119-(370), Kaitlin Sabatino 134-153-158-(445).
Cherry Hill West 3, Shawnee 1: Junior Jaida Topuzoglu (468 series) and senior Jessica Wetzel (169 high game) were Shawnee’s top scorers in a season-opening loss at Cherry Hill West Jan. 28.
Olympic Conference
Jan. 28, Big Event Center
Cherry Hill West 3, Shawnee 1
Shawnee (0-1) 653-502-546-1701
Cherry Hill West (1-1) 533-642-559-1734
Shawnee: Logan Trinkle 123-92-144-(359), Jessica Wetzel 169-80-65-(314), Jaida Topuzoglu 162-154-152-(468), Marge Schaefer 133-97-139-(369).
Cherry Hill West: Olivia Gerace 108-138-129-(375), Adrianna Marzocca 91-134-108-(338), Zoe Angud 103-131-71-(305), Allison Carey 100-130-128-(358), Annaliese Frett 131-104-123-(358).