BASEBALL
Clearview 5, Lenape 0: Senior Julian Costa allowed one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings as No. 3 seed Clearview (16-6) defeated visiting No. 10 Lenape (14-11) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 semifinal playoff game June 9.
Senior Cole Fowler had two singles and scored twice, while junior Anthony Charles had a pair of RBIs for the Pioneers.
Senior Tyler Davis’ double was one of the two hits for the Indians.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Semifinals
June 9, Mullica Hill
Clearview 5, Lenape 0
Lenape – 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Clearview – 301 100 X - 5 4 0
WP: Julian Costa; LP: Chase Topolski; 2B: L-Tyler Davis.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ocean City 9, Shawnee 6: Senior Jake Schneider scored four goals as No. 1 seed Ocean City (13-6) defeated visiting No. 2 Shawnee (11-7) for its first-ever sectional title in the NJSIAA South Group 3 Championship June 7.
Senior Tyler Korchak and sophomore Ethan Krauss each had two goals and an assist for the Renegades.
NJSIAA South Group 3 Championship
June 7, Ocean City
Ocean City 9, Shawnee 6
Shawnee – 1-4-0-1 - 6
Ocean City – 2-1-5-1 - 9
Shawnee: Tyler Korchak 2 (assist), Ethan Krauss 2 (assist), Freddie McAneney, Nate Sears; Saves: Jimmy Potter 8.
Ocean City: Jake Schneider 4, Pat Grimley 2 (assist), Jack Davis, Nick Volpe, Brady Rauner; Saves: Gavin Jackson 7.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee 18, Princeton 2: Junior Aly Mascolo scored five goals and senior Alex Kulinski chipped in four goals and three assists as No. 1 seed Cherokee (18-1) routed visiting No. 4 Princeton (9-6) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 semifinal playoff game June 8.
Sophomore Delaney Jackson added four goals for the Chiefs.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Semifinals
June 8, Marlton
Cherokee 18, Princeton 2
Princeton – 1-1 - 2
Cherokee – 11-7 - 18
Princeton: Kate Becker 2; Saves: Gigi Peloso 7.
Cherokee: Aly Mascolo 5, Alex Kulinski 4 (3 assists), Delaney Jackson 4, Sam Esher 2 (assist), Chelsea Evans (assist), Janelle Deveney, Erin St. John; Assists: Natalie Roesch, Juliet Morze, Abigail Kulinski; Saves: Roesch 3.
Shawnee 11, Clearview 10: Junior Mady Cattani and sophomore Abby Catalano each netted hat tricks as visiting No. 3 seed Shawnee (13-5) edged No. 2 Clearview (13-7) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 semifinal playoff game June 8.
NJSIAA South Group 3 Semifinals
June 8, Mullica Hill
Shawnee 11, Clearview 10
Shawnee – 7-4 - 11
Clearview – 8-2 - 10
Shawnee: Mady Cattani 3, Abby Catalano 3, Charlotte Kent 2, Maeci Moore, Jamie Carvin, Leah Luling; Assists: Catherine McGlynn, Camryn Epstein; Saves: Carley Vernon 10.
Clearview: Hailey Russo 6, Ryan Remaly 2, Ashley Noto (assist), Meghan Decker (assist); Saves: Allison McAnally 7.
Rancocas Valley 10, Lenape 8: Junior Elaina Corson scored four goals, giving her 39 on the season, as No. 2 seed Rancocas Valley (13-6) prevailed against visiting No. 3 Lenape (13-3) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 semifinal playoff game June 9.
Sophomore Emma Bunting tallied four goals, and junior Gianna Monaco chipped in two, raising her season total to 96, to lead the Indians.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Semifinals
June 9, Mount Holly
Rancocas Valley 10, Lenape 8
Lenape – 5-3 - 8
Rancocas – 5-5 - 10
Lenape: Emma Bunting 4 (assist), Gianna Monaco 2 (assist), Lily Bunting (assist), Lina Neilson; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 5.
Rancocas Valley: Elaina Corson 4, Mekelsey Montgomery 3, Sydney Sventy (assist), Reese DeMarco, Emalie Clothier; Saves: Patricia Miller 4.
Cherokee 17, Rancocas Valley 4: Senior Alex Kulinski scored five goals and had two assists as No. 1 seed Cherokee (19-1) overwhelmed visiting No. 2 Rancocas Valley (13-7) in the NJSIAA South Group 4 Championship June 10.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Championship
June 10, Marlton
Cherokee 17, Rancocas Valley 4
Rancocas – 1-3 - 4
Cherokee – 8-9 - 17
Rancocas Valley: Reese DeMarco, Devon Creelman, Sydney Sventy (2 assists), Emalie Clothier; Saves: Patricia Miller 7.
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 5 (2 assists), Aly Mascolo 3, Delaney Jackson 2 (assist), Sam Esher 2, Janelle Deveney 2, Erin St. John 2, Chelsea Evans; Saves; Natalie Roesch 2.
Moorestown 11, Shawnee 6: No. 1 seed Moorestown (16-2) won its 10th consecutive sectional title with a victory over No. 3 Shawnee (13-6) in the NJSIAA South Group 3 Championship June 10.
Junior Emma Dengler had a hat trick, while senior Dylan Silar, junior Katie Buck and senior Grace Lynch scored two goals apiece to lead the Quakers.
Senior Julie Cassidy tallied four goals and junior Carley Vernon made 10 saves to lead the Renegades.
NJSIAA South Group 3 Championship
June 10, Moorestown
Moorestown 11, Shawnee 6
Shawnee – 1-5 - 6
Moorestown – 6-5 - 11
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 4, Abby Richards, Abby Catalano; Saves: Carley Vernon 10.
Moorestown: Emma Dengler 3, Dylan Silar 2 (assist), Katie Buck 2 (assist), Grace Lynch 2, Libby Hock (assist); Saves: Hayley Kowalczyk 5.
Cherokee 9, Westfield 4: Senior Alex Kulinski netted a hat trick and an assist as Cherokee (20-1) defeated Westfield (14-7) in the NJSIAA State Group 4 Championship June 12 at Montgomery High School.
Sophomore Delaney Jackson chipped in two goals as the Chiefs - making their third-ever appearance in the state finals - won their second state crown and first since 2008.
NJSIAA State Group 4 Championship
June 12, Skillman
Cherokee 9, Westfield 4
Westfield – 2-2 - 4
Cherokee – 4-5 - 9
Westfield: Avery Hoeft 2, Addie Cummings, Ellie Kate Brown; Assists: L.J. Kehler, Maggie Aslanian; Saves: Mia Fleming.
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 3 (assist), Delaney Jackson 2 (assist), Sam Asher, Aly Mascolo, Janelle Deveney, Erin St. John; Saves: Natalie Roesch.