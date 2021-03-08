BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee 57, Woodrow Wilson 31: Senior Ethan Stith scored a game-high 22 points as Cherokee beat visiting Woodrow Wilson for its fourth straight victory March 1.
Junior Ty Bartrum chipped in 13 for the Chiefs.
Cherokee 57, Woodrow Wilson 31
Woodrow Wilson (3-5) 7-14-2-8-31
Cherokee (11-2) 12-14-14-17-57
Woodrow Wilson: James Procter 5, Jayden Brown 4, Zyhir Craven 3, Elijah Scott 6, Jamire Acery 11, Michael Smith 2.
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 22, Ty Bartrum 13, Christian Armstrong 7, Andrew Walker 6, Drew Wixted 3, Davonte O’Brien 2, Zach Distel 4. 3s: Bartrum 3, Stith 2, Wixted, Walker.
Lenape 60, Moorestown 41: Junior Derek Simpson scored a game-high 25 points to lead visiting Lenape in a win over Moorestown March 1.
Lenape 60, Moorestown 41
Lenape (8-3) 19-17-18-6-60
Moorestown (9-5) 14-10-9-8-41
Lenape: Alijah Smith 4, Riley Spitznas 6, Dan Gallagher 4, Aidan Anderson 5, Tayvon Gaither 12, Derek Simpson 25, Jon Fenton 2, Ryan Zanger 2. 3s: Simpson 4, Anderson.
Moorestown: Logan Jagodzinski 10, James Byrd 15, Nick DiMarino 6, Owen Hughes 2, Zach Broder 3, Josh Byrd 3, Ike Ikenna 2. 3s: Broder.
Eastern 71, Seneca 32: Seniors Tazir Cantey (29) and Zubair Lee (21) combined to score 50 points for Eastern in a rout of visiting Seneca March 1.
Senior Zach Worrell tallied 13 points for the Golden Eagles.
Eastern 71, Seneca 32
Seneca (1-8) 11-6-4-11-32
Eastern (6-8) 24-13-24-10-71
Seneca: Tyler Klym 2, Zach Worrell 13, Mac Carlin 4, Grant Sevening 4, Tiernan Blesi 7, Caleb Roseboro 4. 3s: Worrell.
Eastern: Zubair Lee 21, Zayd Lee 5, Myles Cosby 2, Tazir Cantey 29, Shane Huggard 2, Sam Winsett 2, Grant Yezzi 7, Isaiah Yeldell 3, Eli Block 2. 3s: Yezzi.
Cherokee 49, Seneca 43: Senior Andrew Walker’s 13 points led three players in double figures as Cherokee defeated visiting Seneca March 2.
Senior Zach Worrell tallied 17 points for the Golden Eagles.
Cherokee 49, Seneca 43
Seneca (1-9) 9-11-6-17-43
Cherokee (12-2) 6-12-14-17-49
Seneca: Tyler Klym 12, Jimmy Konopka 2, Zach Worrell 17, Mac Carlin 10, Grant Sevening 2. 3s: Klym 4, Worrell 2.
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 11, Christian Armstrong 10, Andrew Walker 13, Drew Wixted 9, Davonte O’Brien 6. 3s: Wixted.
Lenape 57, Bishop Eustace 38: Junior Derek Simpson scored a game-high 19 points to lead Lenape in a decisive victory over visiting Bishop Eustace March 2.
Lenape 57, Bishop Eustace 38
Bishop Eustace (3-9) 7-7-12-12-38
Lenape (9-3) 10-19-16-12-57
Bishop Eustace: Daniel Mason 3, Bryce Miller 4, Mike Hamilton 4, Winston Yates 3, Joseph Deiter 7, James Iannelli 6, Reggie Seldon 11. 3s: Deiter, Seldon.
Lenape: Alijah Smith 2, Matt Alexander 2, Riley Spitznas 8, Anthony Corrado 3, Dan Gallagher 8, Aidan Anderson 7, Tayvon Gaither 8, Derek Simpson 19. 3s: Corrado, Gallagher, Anderson, Simpson.
Camden Catholic 51, Cherokee 33: Senior Zach Hicks scored a game-high 18 points and teammate Duce Prete chipped in 14 as Camden Catholic downed visiting Cherokee March 4.
Senior Ethan Stith had 11 points for the Chiefs, who saw their five-game win streak come to an end.
Camden Catholic 51, Cherokee 33
Cherokee (12-3) 6-7-11-9-33
Camden Catholic (8-3) 8-16-13-14-51
Cherokee: Ethan Stith 11, Ty Bartrum 6, Christian Armstrong 6, Andrew Walker 5, Drew Wixted 5.
Camden Catholic: Duce Prete 14, Colin Merriman 5, Jaden Shaw 6, Lucas Dunn 4, Liam O’Connor 3, Zach Hicks 18, Nygel Vidro 4.
Paul VI 67, Lenape 45: Senior Wisler Sanon scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures as Paul VI defeated visiting Lenape March 4.
Junior Aidan Anderson tallied a season-high 17 points for the Indians.
Paul VI 67, Lenape 45
Lenape (9-4) 6-11-9-19-45
Paul VI (12-3) 15-19-22-11-67
Lenape: Alijah Smith 2, Matt Alexander 3, Riley Spitznas 8, Anthony Corrado 2, Dan Gallagher 4, Aidan Anderson 17, Tayvon Gaither 4, Derek Simpson 11, Amirr Carter-Smith 2. 3s: Alexander, Anderson, Simpson.
Paul VI: Jaden Arline 15, Mirko Bramatti 4, Jordan Pierre 6, Nicolo Nobili 7, Wisler Sanon 16, Cairo Rivera 2, Colin Spering 2, Jalen Boyd-Savage 15. 3s: Arline 5, Sanon 3, Nobili, Boyd-Savage.
Woodbury 59, Seneca 56: Javon and Jabron Solomon combined to score 46 points as Woobury got by visiting Seneca March 5.
Senior Tyler Klym tallied 16 points to lead three players in double figures for the Golden Eagles.
Woodbury 59, Seneca 56
Seneca (1-10) 22-13-7-14-56
Woodbury (8-7) 11-14-20-14-59
Seneca: Tyler Klym 16, Zach Worrell 15, Mac Carlin 10, Grant Sevening 5, Tiernan Blesi 5, Caleb Roseboro 5.
Woodbury: C’mar Webster 6, Nazir Smith 2, Jabron Solomon 20, Javon Solomon 26, Dorian Dunbar 4.
Lenape 64, Elizabeth 52: Junior Derek Simpson scored a career-high 30 points, including his 1,000th career point in the second quarter, as visiting Lenape defeated Elizabeth March 6.
Lenape 64, Elizabeth 52
Lenape (10-4) 16-16-11-21-64
Elizabeth (9-4) 14-16-12-10-52
Lenape: Matt Alexander 4, Riley Spitznas 8, Aidan Anderson 4, Tayvon Gaither 18, Derek Simpson 30. 3s: Simpson 5, Alexander, Spitznas.
Elizabeth: Sebastian Robinson 2, Pascal Dodard 3, Zyree Beverly 10, Etienne Richelieu 7, Evan Perez 12, Gil Morla 2, Kareem Kelsey 5, Al-Fatir Connor 11. 3s: Perez 2, Connor 2, Dodard, Richelieu.
Rancocas Valley 46, Seneca 40: Senior Brandon Mohan led nine players in scoring with 13 points as Rancocas Valley defeated visiting Seneca March 6.
Senior Zach Worrell tallied 15 points for the Golden Eagles.
Rancocas Valley 46, Seneca 40
Seneca (1-11) 9-4-11-16-40
Rancocas Valley (6-9) 14-13-12-7-46
Seneca: Tyler Klym 3, Zach Worrell 15, Eddie Vernier 3, Mac Carlin 4, Grant Sevening 3, Caleb Roseboro 6, Owen Eberman 6. 3s: Worrell 2, Klym, Vernier, Sevening, Roseboro.
Rancocas Valley: Corey Williams 2, Jack Orendac 9, Christian Glover 1, Rhien Manly 2, Rashan Addison 4, Brandon Mohan 13, Jaden Dublin 4, Joey Dinneen 2, Arnold Young Jr. 9. 3s: Orendac 2, Mohan
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee 43, Gloucester Catholic 24: Senior Alexa Therien (16 points) and sophomore Gabby Recinto (12) finished in double figures as visiting Cherokee defeated Gloucester Catholic March 1.
Junior Angelina Barrera had 14 for the Rams.
Cherokee 43, Gloucester Catholic 24
Cherokee (9-2) 15-10-6-12-43
Gloucester Catholic (11-2) 7-13-1-4-24
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 7, C.J. Apistar 5, Chloe Fallon 3, Gabby Recinto 12, Alexa Therien 16. 3s: Fricker 2, Apistar, Fallon.
Gloucester Catholic: Cambrie Todd 2, Natalia Barrera 2, Ella Van Dine 2, Angelina Barrera 14, Macie Nugent 4. 3s: Barrera.
Haddonfield 55, Lenape 45: Senior Keegan Douglas led the way with a game-high 23 points as Haddonfield defeated visiting Lenape March 1.
Sophomores Kristen Cortese (16) and Kaitlyn King (12) finished in double figures for the Indians, who suffered their second straight loss.
Haddonfield 55, Lenape 45
Lenape (6-4) 15-7-7-16-45
Haddonfield (11-1) 9-17-9-20-55
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 8, Dyonna Wess 2, Sandy Grabowski 2, Kristen Cortese 16, Kaitlyn King 12, Kyra Wright 5. 3s: Cortese 4, Johnstone 2.
Haddonfield: Keegan Douglas 23, McKenzie Blake 8, Jenna Walls 6, Emily Smart 7, Sara Smith 6, Katie McCormick 5. 3s: Douglas, Blake, Smart.
Shawnee 53, Seneca 41: Sophomore Nicole Miller scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead visiting Shawnee past Seneca March 1.
Senior Hannah Chaney had 16 points for the Golden Eagles.
Shawnee 53, Seneca 41
Shawnee (7-3) 14-13-18-8-53
Seneca (2-6) 9-11-7-14-41
Shawnee: Megan Heine 8, Nia Scott 2, Taylor Kelly 2, Nicole Miller 22, Avery Kessler 13, Kaylan Deveney 6. 3s: Heine 2, Kessler 2, Miller.
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 9, Jorja Cooper 3, Hannah Chaney 16, Abbey Johnson 4, Kate Matthiessen 2, Gabby Miller 2, Vickie Crooker 4, Jess Pronchick 1. 3s: S. Cooper.
Cherokee 57, Seneca 20: Sophomore Gabby Recinto (19 points) and senior Alexa Therien (17) finished in double figures as visiting Cherokee dominated Seneca March 2.
Sophomore Sophia Cooper had 11 points for the Golden Eagles.
Cherokee 57, Seneca 20
Cherokee (10-2) 22-13-20-2-57
Seneca (2-7) 5-4-5-6-20
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 3, Karli Eldabh 3, C.J. Apistar 3, Taylor Bartrum 8, Gabby Recinto 19, Alexa Therien 18, Delaney Jackson 3. 3s: Recinto 2, Fricker, Eldabh, Apistar, Bartrum, Jackson.
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 11, Jorja Cooper 2, Abbey Johnson 5, Vickie Crooker 2. 3s: S. Cooper.
Bishop Eustace 44, Lenape 39, OT: Seniors Ashley Welde (15) and Katie Kempter (14) combined to score 29 points as Bishop Eustace outlasted visiting Lenape in overtime March 2.
Sophomore Kaitlyn King (12) and senior Olivia Johnstone (10) were leading scorers for the Indians, who suffered their third consecutive setback.
Bishop Eustace 44, Lenape 39, OT
Lenape (6-5) 10-6-15-5-3-39
Bishop Eustace (10-4) 11-8-5-12-8-44
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 10, Dyonna Wess 1, Kristen Cortese 5, Sydney DeShields 5, Ava Doughtery 6, Kaitlyn King 12. 3s: Doughtery 2, Cortese, King.
Bishop Eustace: Ashley Welde 15, Allie Serlenga 4, Katie Kempter 14, Carly Serlenga 2, Lexi Ciampi 2, Ava Swallow 7. 3s: Swallow.
Shawnee 60, Woodrow Wilson 38: Sophomore Nia Scott scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Shawnee dominated visiting Woodrow Wilson March 2.
Senior Ileana Sosa-Lora had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers.
Shawnee 60, Woodrow Wilson 38
Woodrow Wilson (5-7) 5-16-9-8-38
Shawnee (8-3) 14-17-16-13-60
Woodrow Wilson: Maya Goodwin 9, Ileana Sosa-Lora 15, Jemyra Bethea 10, Asia Russell 4.
Shawnee: Megan Heine 2, Nia Scott 21, Quinn Feudtner 2, Taylor Kelly 3, Nicole Miller 6, Avery Kessler 16, Kaylan Deveney 10. 3s: Kessler 4, Kelly.
Cherokee 60, Camden Catholic 35: Senior Alexa Therien led the way with 21 points as Cherokee beat visiting Camden Catholic March 4.
Sophomore Delaney Jackson drained four 3-pointers and finished with 14 for the Chiefs.
Cherokee 60, Camden Catholic 35
Camden Catholic (6-2) 6-7-14-8-35
Cherokee (11-2) 7-20-21-12-60
Camden Catholic: 3s: Marley Ruiz 3, Lindsay Bednarek 6, Kassidy Thompson 10, Carly O’Callaghan 2, Aaryn Battle 12, Sarah Johnson 2. Battle 3, Ruiz.
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 7, C.J. Apistar 6, Surina Leszkowicz 3, Gabby Recinto 9, Alexa Therien 21, Delaney Jackson 14. 3s: Jackson 4, Fricker 2, Apistar 2, Leszkowicz.
Paul VI 69, Lenape 35: Sophomore Hannah Hidalgo (19) and junior Sara McShea (16) combined to score 35 points as visiting Paul VI handed Lenape its fourth consecutive loss March 4.
Sophomore Kaitlyn King scored 11 for the Indians.
Paul VI 69, Lenape 35
Paul VI (12-2) 10-22-14-23-69
Lenape (6-6) 2-3-12-18-35
Paul VI: Dynasty Birriel 4, Makenna Foder 1, Sara McShea 16, Shariah Baynes 11, Janice Ashong 4, Nile Miller 6, Hannah Hidalgo 19, Veyoni Davis 8. 3s: McShea 2, Baynes 2.
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 7, Sandy Grabowski 2, Kailey Keyes 2, Kristen Cortese 3, Ava Doughtery 2, Kaitlyn King 11, Kyra Wright 8. 3s: Johnstone, Cortese, King.
Cherry Hill West 41, Seneca 38: Senior Alison Ahern netted a game-high 16 points to lead Cherry Hill West past visiting Seneca March 4.
Junior Abbey Johnson had nine points for the Golden Eagles, who lost for the fourth time in the last five games.
Cherry Hill West 41, Seneca 38
Seneca (2-8) 6-12-8-12-38
Cherry Hill West (10-4) 10-17-7-7-41
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 5, Jorja Cooper 6, Hannah Chaney 2, Abbey Johnson 9, Kate Matthiessen 4, Gabby Miller 2, Vickie Crooker 6, Jess Pronchick 4. 3s: J. Cooper 2, S. Cooper, Johnson.
Cherry Hill West: Bella Sylvester 6, Sophia Graffeo 9, Michela Auguardo 4, Alison Ahern 16, Kayla Thompson 3, Naomi Aristone 3. 3s: Sylvester, Graffeo, Thompson, Aristone.
Cherokee 69, Woodrow Wilson 36: Senior Alexa Therien led three players in double figures with 18 points as visiting Cherokee routed Woodrow Wilson March 5.
Senior Ileana Sosa-Lora had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers.
Cherokee 69, Woodrow Wilson 36
Cherokee (12-2) 25-13-14-17-69
Woodrow Wilson (6-8) 4-9-14-9-36
Cherokee: Katie Fricker 13, Karli Eldabh 3, C.J. Apistar 5, Taylor Bartrum 4, Samantha Shilling 2, Brianna Wegner 5, Gabby Recinto 9, Alexa Therien 18, Delaney Jackson 11. 3s: Fricker 2, Jackson 2, Eldabh, Apistar, Bartrum, Recinto.
Woodrow Wilson: Maya Goodwin 8, Ileana Sosa-Lora 16, Nionna Miller 6, Janyah Washington 2, Asia Russell 4. 3s: Russell.
Life Center Academy 53, Shawnee 43: Sophomore Avery Kessler led three players in double figures with 13 points as visiting Shawnee felt to Life Center Academy March 5.
Life Center Academy 53, Shawnee 43
Shawnee (8-4) 12-10-8-13-43
Life Center (6-10) 10-11-15-17-53
Shawnee: Nia Scott 12, Quinn Feudtner 6, Nicole Miller 5, Avery Kessler 13, Kaylan Deveney 10. 3s: Kessler 2, Deveney 2, Miller.
Life Center Academy: Not available.
Trenton Catholic 86, Lenape 39: Zoe Brooks (26 points), Aaylah Del Rosario (23, 15 rebounds) and Angelica Velez (20) led the way as Trenton Catholic blasted visiting Lenape March 6.
Sophomore Kaitlyn King scored a career-high 18 for the Indians.
Trenton Catholic 86, Lenape 39
Lenape (6-7) 4-13-4-8-39
Trenton Catholic (14-1) 27-23-20-16-86
Lenape: Olivia Johnstone 3, Dyonna Wess 2, Sandy Grabowski 7, Kiera Quinn 2, Ava Doughtery 5, Kaitlyn King 18, Kyra Wright 2. 3s: King 2, Johnstone, Grabowski, Doughtery.
Trenton Catholic: Angelica Velez 20, Aurora Almon 4, Eva Andrews 9, Joniyah Fitzpatrick 2, Ciani Thompson 2, Aaylah Del Rosario 23, Zoe Brooks 26. 3s: Velez 2, Brooks 2, Andrews, Del Rosario.
Seneca 60, Cherry Hill East 19: Senior Hannah Chaney had 15 points as visiting Seneca snapped a three-game losing streak with a rout of Cherry Hill East March 6 Senior Hannah Chaney had 16 points.
Seneca 60, Cherry Hill East 19
Seneca (3-8) 16-16-20-8-60
Cherry Hill East (4-9) 3-11-3-2-19
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 9, Jorja Cooper 8, Hannah Chaney 15, Abbey Johnson 4, Kate Matthiessen 6, Vickie Crooker 9, Jess Pronchick 9.
Cherry Hill East: Quintero 5, Rappaport 2, Lin 3, McGovern 6, Levin 1. 3s: Lin.
Shawnee 56, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 48: Sophomores Nicole Miller (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Nia Scott (13, 10) led visiting Shawnee past Our Lady of Mercy Academy March 6.
Shawnee 56, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 48
Shawnee (9-4) 14-15-16-11-56
Our Lady of Mercy Academy (13-2) 13-9-14-12-48
Shawnee: Megan Heine 5, Ava Reiger 4, Nia Scott 11, Taylor Tchou 7, Nicole Miller 14, Avery Kessler 13, Kaylan Deveney 2. 3s: Kessler 2, Heine, Miller.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy: Giana Patitucci 3, Drew Coyle 11, Madelynn Bernhardt 17, Olivia Fiocchi 4, Jaiden Harris 13, Sydney Prescott 2, Angelina Dragone 6. 3s: Bernhardt 4, Patitucci, Coyle, Harris.
BOYS BOWLING
Shawnee 3, Lenape 1: Junior Dylan Gates rolled a 660 series, highlighted by 232 and 256 games as visiting Shawnee downed Lenape March 1 at Laurel Lanes.
Senior Jacob Henry (552, 211) and junior Noah Pisiechko (552, 204) were top scorers for the Indians.
Shawnee 3, Lenape 1
Shawnee (6-2) 864-940-909-2713
Lenape (4-3-1) 890-904-776-2570
Shawnee: Carson Quigley 168-202-164-(535), Ryan Deehr 221-166-158-(545), Gavin Reynolds 150-171-149-(470), Dylan Gates 172-232-256-(660), Cameron Penz 153-169-182-(504).
Lenape: Alex Parker 223-X-X-(223), Jacob Henry 184-211-157-(552), Noah Pisiechko 181-167-204-(552), Matt Brueninger X-191-148-(339), Ryan Parker 156-172-115-(443), William Kukral 146-163-152-(461).
Delran 4, Cherokee 0: Juniors Logan Lee (568 series, 211 high game) and Mason Oberg (557, 214) led visiting Delran to a victory over Cherokee March 2 at Laurel Lanes.
Junior Ethan Krijt (542, 193) was the top scorer for the Chiefs.
Delran 4, Cherokee 0
Delran (4-3-1) 775-762-650-2187
Cherokee (2-9) 684-656-645-1985
Delran: Jimmy Mitchel 144-116-X-(260), Brett Cloud 135-135-99-(369), Logan Lee 168-211-189-(568), Jake Rodriguez 114-124-X-(238), Mason Oberg 214-176-167-(557), Bryan Braga X-X-94-(94), Ethan Sims X-X-101-(101).
Cherokee: Max Ryan 101-113-127-(341), Francesco Musto 114-113-121-(348), Eric Jones 137-113-117-(367), Ryan Newman 152-148-87-(387), Ethan Krijt 180-169-193-(542).
Lenape 4, Cherry Hill West 0: Senior Alex Parker (631 series, 256 high game) led Lenape to a shutout of visiting Cherry Hill West March 2 at Laurel Lanes.
Lenape 4, Cherry Hill West 0
Cherry Hill West (1-6) 572-569-542-1683
Lenape (5-3-1) 885-960-849-2694
Cherry Hill West: Cooper Legato 175-158-127-(469), Kevin Benson 106-112-154-(372), Gavin DiTullio X-114-85-(299), Trevor Stevens 82-X-99-(181), Sam Messias 92-90-77-(259), Aidan Brickner 117-95-X-(212).
Lenape: Alex Parker 217-256-158-(631), Jacob Henry 126-X-192-(318), Noah Pisiechko 173-193-200-(566), Matt Brueninger 178-188-156-(522), Ryan Parker X-162-X-(162), William Kukral 191-161-X-(352), Nick Bresley X-X-143-(143).
Eastern 3, Seneca 1: Junior Thomas Burns rolled a sensational 738 series, highlighted by games of 254 and 256, as Eastern handed visiting Seneca its first loss of the season March 2 at 30 Strikes Lanes.
Tyler Curtis (648, 276) and Michael Zahradnick (628, 289) were leading scorers for the Golden Eagles.
Eastern 3, Seneca 1
Seneca (7-1) 1134-877-843-2854
Eastern (7-1-1) 1009-938-1075-3022
Seneca: Paul Mancinelli 157-165-163-(485), Tyler Curtis 276-182-190-(648), Logan Sharrott 179-172-133-(484), Michael Zahradnick 289-166-173-(628), Jack Pearson 233-192-184-(609).
Eastern: Thomas Burns 228-254-256-(738), Ryan Dill 170-127-187-(484), Zach Baldassore 254-177-265-(696), Adam Gough 169-202-190-(561), Aiden MacMurray 188-178-177-(543).
Washington Township 4, Shawnee 0: Senior Marcus Spann (661 series, 237 high game) sparked visiting Washington Township to a shutout of Shawnee March 2 at Medford Lanes.
Junior Dylan Gates (592 series) and freshman Cameron Penz (213 high game) were top scorers for the Renegades.
Washington Township 4, Shawnee 0
Washington Township (6-2) 936-985-979-2900
Shawnee (6-3) 922-862-828-2612
Washington Township: Jake Minnick 148-210-151-(509), Joe Nardelli 125-222-222-(569), Marcus Spann 225-199-237-(661), David Libby 193-158-188-(539), Steven Spino 245-196-181-(622), Tyler Ardito X-X-187-(187).
Shawnee: Carson Quigley 198-177-183-(558), Ryan Deehr 131-148-145-(424), Gavin Reynolds 187-188-166-(541), Dylan Gates 193-200-199-(592), Cameron Penz 213-149-135-(497).
Shawnee 4, Cherokee 0: Junior Dylan Gates rolled a 613 series (255 high game) to lead Shawnee in a shutout of visiting Cherokee March 3 at Medford Lanes.
Junior Ethan Krijt (578, 266) and junior Mayci Worrell (540, 225) were top scorers for the Chiefs.
Shawnee 4, Cherokee 0
Cherokee (2-10) 698-763-896-2357
Shawnee (7-3) 821-874-898-2593
Cherokee: Maycie Worrell 160-225-155-(540), Francesco Musto 117-109-130-(356), Eric Jones 137-133-146-(416), Ryan Newman 134-134-199-(467), Ethan Krijt 150-162-266-(578).
Shawnee: Carson Quigley 163-162-221-(546), Ryan Deehr 182-181-185-(548), Gavin Reynolds 173-138-119-(430), Dylan Gates 142-216-255-(613), Armando Soares X-X-118-(118), Cameron Penz 161-177-X-(338).
Lenape 3, Cherry Hill East 1: Senior Jacob Henry (565 series, 245 high game) sparked Lenape to a win over visiting Cherry Hill East March 4 at Laurel Lanes.
Junior Aiden Landis (637, 279) was top scorer for the Cougars.
Lenape 3, Cherry Hill East 1
Cherry Hill East (1-5) 744-832-626-2202
Lenape (6-3-1) 918-827-718-2463
Cherry Hill East: Ethan Bernstein 121-134-124-(379), Nick Ladik 118-162-123-(403), David Tribble 121-134-142-(397), Gavin Palat 183-123-80-(386), Aiden Landis 201-279-157-(637).
Lenape: Matt Brueninger 151-124-140-(415), Rob Christ 166-141-143-(450), William Kukral 187-158-159-(504), Jacob Henry 245-193-127-(565), Alex Parker 169-211-149-(529).
Shawnee 3, Eastern 1: Junior Dylan Gates rolled a season-best 668 series (266 high game, also season high) to lead Shawnee in a victory of visiting Eastern March 4 at Medford Lanes.
Junior Thomas Burns (686, 258) was the top scorer for the Vikings.
Shawnee 3, Eastern 1
Eastern (7-2-1) 782-1044-942-2768
Shawnee (8-3) 1048-835-982-2865
Eastern: Thomas Burns 206-258-222-(686), Ryan Dill 147-193-199-(539), Zach Baldassore 164-246-156-(566), Adam Gough 124-294-189-(507), Aiden MacMurray 141-153-176-(470).
Shawnee: Carson Quigley 201-172-143-(516), Ryan Deehr 178-141-236-(555), Gavin Reynolds 191-165-162-(518), Dylan Gates 220-282-266-(668), Cameron Penz 258-175-175-(608).
GIRLS BOWLING
Shawnee 4, Lenape 0: Junior Logan Trinkle’s 357 series (166 high game) led visiting Shawnee to shutout over sister-school Lenape March 1 at Laurel Lanes.
Senior Kaleigh Christ (320, 134) was the top scorer for the Indians.
Shawnee 4, Lenape 0
Shawnee (3-3-1) 418-427-519-1364
Lenape (0-6) 412-420-459-1291
Shawnee: (4 bowlers) Logan Trinkle 95-96-166-(357), Jessica Wetzel 63-85-72-(220), Jaida Topuzoglu 124-106-109-(339), Marge Schaefer 77-94-116-(287).
Lenape: (4 bowlers) Julia Landick 84-113-97-(294), Kayleigh Kmet 113-75-100-(288), Kaleigh Christ 85-101-134-(320), Sehaj Kaur 92-71-81-(244).
Cherry Hill West 4, Lenape 0: Senior Olivia Gerace (401 series, 154 high game) led the way as Cherry Hill West blanked host Lenape March 2 at Laurel Lanes.
Cherry Hill West 4, Lenape 0
Cherry Hill West (4-3) 491-477-473-1441
Lenape (0-7) 415-393-398-1206
Cherry Hill West: (4 bowlers) Olivia Gerace 111-136-154-(401), Zoe Angud 138-111-118-(367), Allison Carey 122-120-83-(325), Annaliese Frett 120-110-118-(348).
Lenape: (4 bowlers) Julia Landick 90-87-91-(268), Kayleigh Kmet 99-122-105-(326), Kaleigh Christ 111-112-117-(340), Sehaj Kaur 115-72-85-(272).
Eastern 4, Seneca 0: Junior Madison Feldschneider rolled a season-high 640 series, highlighted by a 233 second game, as Eastern handed visiting Seneca its first loss of the season March 2 at 30 Strikes Lanes.
Senior Brenna Derby (597, 236) was the top scorer for the Golden Eagles.
Eastern 4, Seneca 0
Seneca (7-1) 727-677-704-2108
Eastern (8-1) 749-775-792-2316
Seneca: Brenna Derby 236-173-188-(597), Delaney Insinga 156-120-128-(404), Annmarie Zack 153-128-126-(407), Megan Gallagher 107-146-118-(367), Riley Packard 75-X-X-(75), Kaitlin Sabatino 104-110-144-(254).
Eastern: Madison Feldschneider 205-233-202-(240), Isabella Giampetro 125-162-195-(482), Lindsey Hoffman 146-165-135-(446), Angelina Roustas 121-125-117-(363), Abigail Soriano 152-90-143-(385).
Shawnee 4, Washington Township 0: Junior Logan Trinkle’s 453 series (176 high game) led Shawnee to an upset over visiting Washington Township March 2 at Medford Lanes.
Shawnee 4, Washington Township 0
Washington Township (5-2) 598-658-648-1904
Shawnee (4-3-1) 618-679-720-2017
Washington Township: Morgan Severance 112-113-109-(356), Katie Braker 124-123-132-(379), Asia Bolden 123-120-97-(340), Jackie Reeves 102-X-X-(102), Grace Kim 138-143-165-(446), Spann Taylor X-129-145-(274).
Shawnee: Logan Trinkle 135-176-142-(453), Jessica Wetzel 74-95-87-(256), Jaida Topuzoglu 162-142-129-(433), Marge Schaefer 124-109-198-(431), Molly Heatter 123-157-164-(444).
Cherry Hill East 3, Lenape 1: Sophomore Anna Neubauer (446 series, 165 high game) led the way as visiting Cherry Hill East downed Lenape March 4 at Laurel Lanes.
Senior Kayleigh Kmet (400, 139) was the top scorer for the Indians.
Cherry Hill East 3, Lenape 1
Cherry Hill East (1-4-1) 618-656-522-1796
Lenape (0-8) 523-508-525-1556
Cherry Hill East: Jenna Garfinkle 99-X-67-(166), Sarah Greenspan 107-152-X-(259), Lydia Chen 138-98-93-(329), Brielle Lampf 156-139-97-(392), Anna Neubauer 118-163-165-(446), Sophia Angulo X-104-100-(204).
Lenape: (4 bowlers) Kayleigh Kmet 130-139-131-(400), Sehaj Kaur 108-83-66-(257), Julia Landick 110-97-119-(326), Kaleigh Christ 101-116-137-(354).
Eastern 4, Shawnee 0: Senior Isabella Giampetro’s 575 series (257 high game) propelled visiting Eastern to a shutout of Shawnee March 4 at Medford Lanes.
Junior Jaida Topuzoglu (416, 178) was the top scorer for the Renegades.
Eastern 4, Shawnee 0
Eastern (9-1) 808-668-766-2242
Shawnee (4-4-1) 470-631-660-1761
Eastern: Madison Feldschneider 225-148-143-(513), Isabella Giampetro 173-145-257-(575), Lindsey Hoffman 138-122-127-(387), Angelina Roustas 177-131-129-(437), Abigail Soriano 98-122-110-(330).
Shawnee: Logan Trinkle 110-147-137-(394), Jessica Wetzel 43-70-95-(208), Jaida Topuzoglu 106-132-178-(416), Marge Schaefer 93-144-125-(362), Molly Heatter 118-138-125-(381).
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherry Hill East 124, Shawnee 46: Nick Pezzella and Nick Short were individual double winners for Cherry Hill East (2-0) in a victory over visiting Shawnee (0-2) March 1 in Camden.
Cherry Hill East 124, Shawnee 46
200 Medley Relay: Cherry Hill East (John Moyer, Nick Pezzella, James Tao, Nate Scott) 1:41.77. 200 Freestyle: Dov Schwartz (CHE) 1:51.90. 200 Individual Medley: Moyer 2:03.14. 50 Freestyle: Nick Short (CHE) 22.60. 100 Butterfly: Pezzella 55.29. 100 Freestyle: Short 49.93. 500 Freestyle: Aidan Dold (CHE) 5:01.92. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill East (Moyer, Schwartz, Ryan Cortes, Short) 1:32.70. 100 Backstroke: Tao 57.57. 100 Breaststroke: Pezzella 58.68. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill East (Dold, Jack Behm, Cooper Pike, Scott) 3:29.97.
Cherry Hill East 110, Cherokee 60: Junior Tommy Mitchell won two events for visiting Cherokee (1-1) in a loss to undefeated Cherry Hill East (3-0) March 2 in Camden.
Cherry Hill East 110, Cherokee 60
200 Medley Relay: Cherry Hill East (Jack Behm, Brett Tedesco, James Tao, Ryan Cortes) 1:43.20. 200 Freestyle: Tommy Mitchell (C) 1:45.82. 200 Individual Medley: Nick Pezzella (CHE) 1:58.62. 50 Freestyle: Cortes 23.16. 100 Butterfly: Tao 54.64. 100 Freestyle: Dov Schwartz (CHE) 51.88. 500 Freestyle: Mitchell 4:49.03. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill East (John Moyer, Tedesco, Cortes, Pezzella) 1:32.71. 100 Backstroke: Aidan Dold (CHE) 57.76. 100 Breaststroke: Robert Simms (CHE) 1:06.43. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill East (Anthony Ferraro, Schwartz, Cooper Pike, Nick Short) 3:28.55.
Lenape 116, Haddon Township 53: Sophomore Vincent Vizzard won two events and swam on a pair of first-place relays as Lenape (3-1) dunked host Haddon Township (0-3) March 4 in Camden.
Lenape 116, Haddon Township 53
200 Medley Relay: Lenape (Sawyer Lanni, Michael Nasielski, Sean Vizzard, Vincent Vizzard) 1:52.76. 200 Freestyle: Nick Matyas (HT) 2:03.18. 200 Individual Medley: (tie) Austin Lee and Aidan McCarty (L) 2:28.80. 50 Freestyle: V. Vizzard 24.72. 100 Butterfly: Troy Rowe (L) 1:06.55. 100 Freestyle: S. Vizzard 53.15. 500 Freestyle: Matyas 5:43.48. 200 Freestyle Relay: Lenape (Nasielski, Lanni, Ryan Vesneski, McCarty) 1:49.21. 100 Backstroke: V. Vizzard 1:05.81. 100 Breaststroke: Nasielski 1:09.09. 400 Freestyle Relay: Lenape (Rowe, V. Vizzard, Justin Koch, S. Vizzard) 3:53.61.
Rancocas Valley 131, Seneca 34: Miller Whartenby, Nick Smith and Tristan Burrola were each double winners as visiting Rancocas Valley (3-1) defeated Seneca (0-2) March 4 in Camden.
Rancocas Valley 131, Seneca 34
200 Medley Relay: Rancocas Valley (Miller Whartenby, Lucas Miglin, Tyler Myers, Sean Gallagher) 1:53.95. 200 Freestyle: Nick Smith (RV) 2:05.61. 200 Individual Medley: Whartenby 2:12.10. 50 Freestyle: Tristan Burrola (RV) 23.60. 100 Butterfly: John Morris (RV) 1:01.81. 100 Freestyle: Miglin 53.26. 500 Freestyle: Smith 5:50.93. 200 Freestyle Relay: Rancocas Valley (Burrola, Sean Gallagher, Owen Daily, Morris) 1:46.61. 100 Backstroke: Whartenby 1:03.26. 100 Breaststroke: Burrola 1:03.70. 400 Freestyle Relay: Rancocas Valley (Whartenby, J.D. Rawlins, Smith, Miglin) 3:49.24.
Haddonfield 115, Cherokee 55: Senior Mike Foley won two events and swam on a pair of first-place relays as Haddonfield (2-0) defeated visiting Cherokee (1-2) March 6 in Voorhees.
Haddonfield 115, Cherokee 55
200 Medley Relay: Haddonfield (Conor Jellig, Ryan Sparks, Mike Foley, John McDonnell) 1:42.53. 200 Freestyle: Henry McFadden (H) 1:43.89. 200 Individual Medley: Jellig 2:03.42. 50 Freestyle: Foley 23.30. 100 Butterfly: Foley 54.78. 100 Freestyle: Caden Balkey (H) 52.20. 500 Freestyle: McFadden 4:42.93. 200 Freestyle Relay: Haddonfield (Foley, Balkey, McDonnell, McFadden) 1:34.72. 100 Backstroke: Tony Antonelli (C) 1:01.44. 100 Breaststroke: Charles Derivaux (H) 1:06.89. 400 Freestyle Relay: Haddonfield (McFadden, Balkey, Derivaux, Jellig) 3:28.24.
Cherry Hill West 115, Lenape 55: Senior Kevin Sonn won two events and swam on a pair of first-place relays as Cherry Hill West (3-1) dominated visiting Lenape March 6 in Voorhees.
Cherry Hill West 115, Lenape 55
200 Medley Relay: Cherry Hill West (Ben Turley, Thomas Stankus, Mason Woods, Matthew Fox) n/a. 200 Freestyle: Sean Vizzard (L) 1:47.89. 200 Individual Medley: Matthew Sonn (CHW) n/a. 50 Freestyle: Matthew Lang (CHW) 20.51. 100 Butterfly: Woods n/a. 100 Freestyle: Kevin Sonn n/a. 500 Freestyle: K. Sonn n/a. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill West (John Ruggieri, K. Sonn, Fox, Lang) n/a. 100 Backstroke: Ben Turley (CHW) n/a. 100 Breaststroke: Michael Nasielski (L) 1:09.21. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill West (Stankus, K. Sonn, Turley, Lang) n/a.
Shawnee 113, Eastern 57: Gavin Luong won two events and swam on a pair of first-place relays as visiting Shawnee (1-2) dunked Eastern (1-2) March 6 in Camden.
Shawnee 113, Eastern 57
200 Medley Relay: Shawnee (Ryan Kaczur, Gavin Luong, Andrew Hill, Alexander Reihl) 1:46.88. 200 Freestyle: Sean McKenna (S) 2:00.47. 200 Individual Medley: Josh Seidman (E) 2:04.01. 50 Freestyle: Reihl 23.40. 100 Butterfly: Hill 1:00.20. 100 Freestyle: Seidman 49.93. 500 Freestyle: Luong 5:35.74. 200 Freestyle Relay: Shawnee (Hill, Andrew Mann, Matthew Adler, Reihl) 1:40.13. 100 Backstroke: Kaczur 1:01.79. 100 Breaststroke: Luong 1:06.32. 400 Freestyle Relay: Shawnee (McKenna, Kaczur, John Blahut, Luong) 3:41.90.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherry Hill East 98, Shawnee 67: Sophomore Darrah Shuff won two events and anchored the 400 freestyle relay to a win for visiting Shawnee (0-2) in a loss to Cherry Hill East (2-0) March 1 in Camden.
Cherry Hill East 98, Shawnee 67
200 Medley Relay: Cherry Hill East (Emily Fekete, Angela Merch, Alicia Albuquerque, Hope Haney) 1:53.67. 200 Freestyle: Emma Hare (S) 2:00.58. 200 Individual Medley: Merch 2:19.20. 50 Freestyle: Annie Behm (CHE) 25.80. 100 Butterfly: Darrah Shuff (S) 59.56. 100 Freestyle: Meghan Finnegan (CHE) 56.85. 500 Freestyle: Emma Dimter (CHE) 5:35.20. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill East (Alicia Albuquerque, Finnegan, Ashley Ong, Behm) 1:43.82. 100 Backstroke: Haney 1:00.76. 100 Breaststroke: Shuff 1:13.83. 400 Freestyle Relay: Shawnee (Diana DeMarco, Shuff, Kalena Gatesman, Emma Hare) 3:55.48.
Cherry Hill East 102, Cherokee 68: Junior Lydia Palmer captured two events and swam on the winning 200 medley relay for visiting Cherokee (2-1) in a loss to undefeated Cherry Hill East (3-0) March 2 in Camden.
Cherry Hill East 102, Cherokee 68
200 Medley Relay: Cherokee (Angeline Bui, Lydia Palmer, Abby Zane, Heather O’Day) 1:49.60. 200 Freestyle: Palmer 1:57.58. 200 Individual Medley: Sammy Yerkes (CHE) 2:13.84. 50 Freestyle: Alicia Albuquerque (CHE) 25.24. 100 Butterfly: Zane 1:01.34. 100 Freestyle: Annie Behm (CHE) 53.33. 500 Freestyle: Palmer 5:26.84. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill East (Hope Haney, Emma Dimter, Ashley Ong, Behm) 1:41.71. 100 Backstroke: O’Day 1:01.08. 100 Breaststroke: Behm 1:12.09. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill East (Meghan Finnegan, Haney, Emily Fekete, Behm) 3:44.46.
Haddon Township 86, Lenape 84: Junior AnnaMarie Rodier captured two events and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay for Lenape (1-4) in a narrow loss to host Haddon Township (1-1) March 4 in Camden.
Haddon Township 86, Lenape 84
200 Medley Relay: Haddon Township (Sarah Bansky, Olivia Welsh, Ella Welsh, Julia Kingham) 2:03.75. 200 Freestyle: Bella Brennan (HT) 2:11.16. 200 Individual Medley: Bansky 2:29.63. 50 Freestyle: AnnaMarie Rodier (L) 26.50. 100 Butterfly: Aaditi Vinod (L) 1:15.87. 100 Freestyle: Rodier 56.76. 500 Freestyle: Welsh 5:36.87. 200 Freestyle Relay: Lenape (Kyra Suleski, Kaitlyn Beden, Julianne Myer, Rodier) 1:52.20. 100 Backstroke: Brennan 1:06.33. 100 Breaststroke: Bansky 1:18.64. 400 Freestyle Relay: Haddon Township (Brennan, Julia Kingham, Calista Burke, O. Welsh) 4:26.02.
Rancocas Valley 107, Seneca 58: Rancocas Valley (2-1) defeated Seneca March 4 in Camden.
The Golden Eagles won two events in the loss.
Rancocas Valley 107, Seneca 58
200 Medley Relay: n/a. 200 Freestyle: n/a. 200 Individual Medley: n/a. 50 Freestyle: n/a. 100 Butterfly: n/a. 100 Freestyle: n/a. 500 Freestyle: n/a. 200 Freestyle Relay: n/a. 100 Backstroke: n/a. 100 Breaststroke: Carli Sinn (S) 1:40.27. 400 Freestyle Relay: Seneca (Lara Narkiewicz, Ashley Keller, Elli Ostroff and Nikki Mejia-Ranno) 5:44.22.
Cherokee 87, Haddonfield 83: Junior Lydia Palmer captured two events and swam on a pair of winning relays as visiting Cherokee (3-1) to a narrow victory over Haddonfield March 5 in Voorhees.
Cherokee 87, Haddonfield 83
200 Medley Relay: Cherokee (Abby Zane, Lydia Palmer, Angeline Bui, Heather O’Day) 1:49.79. 200 Freestyle: Sydney Mullin (H) 1:58.94. 200 Individual Medley: Palmer 2:10.3. 50 Freestyle: Katharine Skelly (H) 25.30. 100 Butterfly: Lillian Derivaux (H) 57.45. 100 Freestyle: Palmer 53.02. 500 Freestyle: Mullin 5:06.32. 200 Freestyle Relay: Haddonfield (Molly McDonnell, Alexandra Brown, Mullin, Skelly) 1:45.87. 100 Backstroke: Derivaux 1:00.37. 100 Breaststroke: Lillianna Kuball (H) 1:10.73. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (Zane, Megan Zeiler, O’Day, Palmer) 3:40.97.
Shawnee 111.5, Camden Catholic 55.5: Sophomores Darrah Shuff and Emma Hare each won two events and contributed to a first-place relay as visiting Shawnee (1-2) defeated Camden Catholic (1-2) March 5 in Camden.
Shawnee 111.5, Camden Catholic 55.5
200 Medley Relay: Shawnee (Emily Andryca, Kalena Gatesman, Darrah Shuff, Diana DeMarco) 1:55.10. 200 Freestyle: Emma Hare (S) 2:01.50. 200 Individual Medley: Shuff 2:17.29. 50 Freestyle: DeMarco 25.52. 100 Butterfly: Shuff 1:02.84. 100 Freestyle: Summer Sky Bpntrager (S) 59.07. 500 Freestyle: Hare 5:16.51. 200 Freestyle Relay: Shawnee (DeMarco, Bontrager, Jillian Anderson, Hare0 1:47.87. 100 Backstroke: Andryca 1:06.97. 100 Breaststroke: Gatesman 1:14.37. 400 Freestyle Relay: Camden Catholic (Lucy Fisher, Kate Wagner, Elena Leahy, Casey Bednarek) 4:25.06.
Cherry Hill West 99, Lenape 69: Anna Zeigler captured two events and swam on a pair of winning relays as Cherry Hill West (3-1) defeated visiting Lenape (1-5) March 6 in Voorhees.
Cherry Hill West 99, Lenape 69
200 Medley Relay: Cherry Hill West (Anna Zeigler, Ellie Lang, Lianne Poblador, Julia Wright) 2:03.53. 200 Freestyle: Adriana Lai (CHW) 2:05.00. 200 Individual Medley: Poblador 2:24.17. 50 Freestyle: AnnaMarie Rodier (L) 26.15. 100 Butterfly: Lai 1:05.08. 100 Freestyle: Rodier 57.05. 500 Freestyle: Zeigler 5:40.72. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill West (Lai, Sarah Bromke, Wright, Lang) 1:54.01. 100 Backstroke: Zeigler 1:08.18. 100 Breaststroke: Lang 1:11.52. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherry Hill West (Poblador, Bromke, Lai, Zeigler) 4:02.30.
Shawnee 99, Eastern 71: Sophomore Diana DeMarco won the 50 freestyle and swam on two first-place relays as visiting Shawnee (2-2) defeated Eastern (1-2) March 6 in Camden.
Shawnee 99, Eastern 71
200 Medley Relay: Shawnee (Emily Andryca, Kalena Gatesman, Darrah Shuff, Diana DeMarco) 1:57.05. 200 Freestyle: Katrina Gagnon (E) 1:57.49. 200 Individual Medley: Shuff 2:17.86. 50 Freestyle: DeMarco 25.44. 100 Butterfly: Christina Beggs (E) 1:02.01. 100 Freestyle: Isabella Roma (E) 54.27. 500 Freestyle: Gagnon 5:14.05. 200 Freestyle Relay: Shawnee (Gracie Peterson, Diana DeMarco, Summer Sky Bontrager, Emma Hare) 1:49.65. 100 Backstroke: Beggs 1:03.69. 100 Breaststroke: Roma 1:09.85. 400 Freestyle Relay: Eastern (Madeline Seybold, Gagnon, Beggs, Roma) 3:51.15.