WRESTLING
Cherokee 49, Paul VI 24: Cherokee (1-0) secured the season-opening Olympic Conference interdivision win at Paul VI (0-1) by taking four of the last five matches by pin fall March 17.
106: Lucas Lapinski (C) won by forfeit. 113: Mark Gallo (C) d. Ryan Robinson (SV-1 11-9). 120: Owen Silvey (PVI) p. Michael Sperrazza 1:14. 126: Isiah Shafer (PVI) p. Joseph Taglieri 1:30. 132: Nick Aramando (CHER) over Emanuel Sanchez (PAVI) (Fall 2:14) 138: Thomas Lapinski (C) p. Jeb Silvey 1:15. 145: Jovani Figueroa (C) md. Nate Warren 8-0. 152: Branden Palcko (PVI) d. Michael Garbarino 4-0. 160: Vincent Bannon (PVI) d. John Hangey 5-2. 170: Andrew Edelson (C) p. Brendon Colbert 1:50. 182: Joe Gledhill (PVI) p. Brandon Boria 5:29. 195: John Hunter (C) p. Elijah Rivera 1:50. 220: Joshua Free (C) p. Dominic Corseti 3:50. 285: Aidan Geisenheimer (C) p. Jacob Michaels 1:50.
Seneca 62, Maple Shade 16: Seneca (1-0) won 11 matches – including five by forfeit – in a season-opening rout of visiting Maple Shade (0-1) in a nonleague match March 17.
220: Joe Hartman (S) won by forfeit. 285: Jordan Drayton (S) won by forfeit. 106: Jackson Bauer (S) p. Chad Cloke 4:56. 113: Bradley Chilkotowsky (S) won by forfeit. 120: Kyle Pickard (S) d. John Galloway 5-2. 126: Thomas Kaliamouris (MS) p. Evan Conza 1:09. 132: Roger Hof (MS) p. David Vacca 4:42. 138: Zach Borton (S) p. Nathan Veasey 1:08. 145: Nico Bogardus (S) tf. Brayden Miller 15-0 (3:00). 152: Kory Seidle (S) won by forfeit. 160: Andrew Knorr (S) p. Christian Veasey 3:35. 170: Max Borton (S) won by forfeit. 182: John Stanton (MS) md. Aiden Miller 9-0. 195: Will Decker (S) won by forfeit.
Camden Catholic 53, Shawnee 24: Shawnee (0-1) won just one of the eight contested matches in a season-opening Olympic Conference interdivision loss at Camden Catholic (1-0) March 17.
106: Asher Harrington (S) won by forfeit. 113: Nick Cottone (S) won by forfeit. 120: Jackson Young (CC) won by forfeit. 126: Jake Hastings (S) p. Wayne Rold 2:39. 132: Ryan Ladner (CC) d. James Moriarty 2-1. 138: Chase Casey (CC) p. Nathaniel Rose :40. 145: Jake VonHohenstein (CC) p. Caleb Pietrafitta 1:42. 152: Chris Olah (CC) p. Quinn Matthew 4:47. 160: Jurius Clark (CC) p. Maximilian Germain 3:57. 170: Austin Raynor (CC) tf. Jay Stokes 20-4 (4:52). 182: Alexi Giordano (CC) won by forfeit. 195: Martin Cosgrove (CC) d. Isaac Dean 10-4. 220: Jackson Harris (S) won by forfeit. 285: Jonathan Graham (CC) won by forfeit.
Woodstown 46, Lenape 27: Lenape (0-1) had five winners (two by forfeit) in a season-opening nonleague loss at Woodstown (2-0) March 18.
113: Brent Struss (W) md. Ethan Staples 10-1. 120: Colin Kelly (L) p. Richie Pierson 2:44. 126: Frank Bennett (W) d. Alex Gizzo (SV-1 6-4). 132: Kodi Smith (W) p. Logan Windsor 1:11. 138: Ryan Struss (W) p. Anthony Caccese 4:58. 145: Paul Labonne (W) d. Matt McCormick 4-0. 152: Hunter Gandy (W) won by forfeit. 160: Seamus Riley (W) p. Luke Fedoruk 1:28. 170: Ricky Snyder (L) d. James Hill 1-0. 182: Riley Santino (L) p. Colin Thomas 1:27. 195: Connor Batten (W) p. Mark Hepperlen :39. 220: John Vinciguerra (W) p. Evan Egbert :29. 285: Mirac Kumas (L) won by forfeit. 106: Trey Friedman (L) won by forfeit.
Cherokee 45, Cherry Hill East 24: Cherokee (2-0) had eight winners in a victory over visiting Cherry Hill East (1-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division match March 19.
113: Mark Gallo (C) md. Jeremy Korin 8-0. 120: Dhruv Panwar (CHE) p. Michael Sperrazza 2:53. 126: Tomer Butbul (CHE) p. Joseph Taglieri 1:34. 132: Nick Aramando (C) tf. Elliot Sykes 18-3 (5:19). 138: Thomas Lapinski (C) p. Ryan Boyle 1:24. 145: Jovani Figueroa (C) p. Aidan Haddock :25. 152: John Hangey (C) p. Pat Verrecchia 4:39. 160: Aiden Weingrad (CHE) d. Andrew Edelson 12-6. 170: Gabe Cohen (CHE) d. Joseph Napoli 4-2. 182: Maurice Sample (CHE) d. Brandon Boria (SV-1 4-2). 195: Alek Katsikis (CHE) d. John Hunter 4-3. 220: Joshua Free (C) won by forfeit. 285: Andrew Geisenheimer (C) p. Fawaz Ehmedi 1:20. 106: Lucas Lapinski C) won by forfeit.
Southern Regional 60, Seneca 3: Southern Regional (3-0) pinned a lopsided loss on host Seneca (1-1) in a nonleague match March 19.
106: Dylan Verge (SR) p. Jackson Bauer 1:19. 113: Conor Collins (SR) p. Bradley Chilkotowsky :47. 120: Kellen Bischoff (SR) p. Kyle Pickard 5:17. 126: Chris Lubeski (SR) p. Evan Conza 3:26. 132: Nick Bennet (SR) p. David Vacca 2:51. 138: Matt Brielmeier (SR) d. Zach Borton 11-5. 145: Eddie Hummel (SR) p. Nico Bogardus 5:51. 152: Nate Bischoff (SR) d. Kory Seidle 4-0. 160: Andrew Knorr (Se) d. Evan Graczyk 5-4. 170: Cole Velardi (SR) d. Max Borton 10-7. 182: Tyler Chase (SR) d. Aiden Miller 7-2. 195: Stephen Jennings (SR) d. Will Decker 7-4. 220: Riley O’Boyle (SR) d. Joe Hartman 6-0. 285: Patrick Fulginiti (SR) p. Jordan Drayton 2:54.
Shawnee 64, Eastern 18: Shawnee (1-1) defeated host Eastern (0-2) on the strength of 10 winners in an Olympic Conference American Division match March 19.
195: Isaac Dean (S) p. Terrell Osei-Kyei 2:35. 220: Jackson Harris (S) won by forfeit. 285: Tyler Aschim (S) won by forfeit. 106: Jake Gollin (E) p. Asher Harrington :54. 113: Nick Cottone (S) p. Jayden Belonia :44. 120: Brett Balzan (S) p. Jaron Belonia 1:28. 126: Jake Hastings (S) p. Luke Pearce 2:53. 132: Anthony Duarte (S) md. James Pearce 13-5. 138: Gavin Haegele (E) p. James Moriarty :51. 145: Donovan Valles (E) p. Caleb Pietrafitta 5:33. 152: Quinn Matthew (S) p. Dominic Gallucci 5:11. 160: Maximilian Germain (S) p. Jared Goldstein 1:57. 170: Jay Stokes (S) won by forfeit. 182: Elijah Kodran (S) p. Jared Brunner 1:20.
Lenape 41, Washington Township 39: Senior Anthony Caccese’s win in the finale bout at 145 pounds propelled visiting Lenape (1-1) past Washington Township (0-1) in an Olympic Conference American Division match March 20.
152: Matt McCormick (L) p. William Butkus :45. 160: Lucas Kolb (WT) p. Luke Fedoruk 2:28. 170: Ricky Snyder (L) p. Colin Yashinsky 1:57. 182: Riley Santino (L) p. Cayden Martin :34. 195: Jared Stuart (WT) d. Mark Hepperlen 9-4. 220: Dominic Petracci (WT) p. Evan Egbert 1:28. 285: Mirac Kumas (L) p. Raffaele Sebasiani 3:06. 106: Trey Friedman (L) tf. Aiden Hardy 18-1. 113: Tyler Lucia (WT) won by forfeit. 120: Blake Basich (WT) p. Colin Kelly 1:03. 126: Jackson Hoopes (WT) won by forfeit. 132: Alex Gizzo (L) p. Maurice Huggins 4:23. 138: Ethan Wilson (WT) won by forfeit. 145: Anthony Caccese (L) p. Joesph Franchi 4:14.
Seneca 68, Burlington Township 6: Seneca (2-1) rebounded nicely with a lopsided win of its own at Burlington Township (0-3) in a nonleague match Match 20.
120: Kyle Pickard (S) won by forfeit. 126: Evan Conza (S) won by forfeit. 132: David Vacca (S) won by forfeit. 138: Zach Borton (S) p. Alex DeAngelis 3:56. 145: Nico Bogardus (S) p. Nickolas Walsh 5:15. 152: Kory Seidle (S) won by forfeit. 160: Andrew Knorr (S) p. Andrew Bungarden 3:16. 170: Max Borton (S) tf. Jayden Mora 15-0 (2:49). 182: Aiden Miller (S) d. Matthew Norris 9-7. 195: Will Decker (S) d. Simeon Hunte 8-2. 220: Joe Hartman (S) won by forfeit. 285: Jordan Drayton (S) d. Joseph Ryan (UTB 5-4) 106: Anthony Cook (BT) p. Jackson Bauer :25. 113: Bradley Chilkotowsky (S) p. Preston Snyder 2:19.
Highland 39, Shawnee 33: Highland (2-0) prevailed against host Shawnee (1-2) in a nonleague match March 20.
The Renegades had five winners in the loss.
285: Hunter Davis (H) p. Tyler Aschim 1:10. 106: Garrett Prendergast (H) p. Asher Harrington :21. 113: Nick Cottone (S) p. Shane Leary 1:30. 120: Brett Balzan (S) p. Matt Tuttle 5:13. 126: Michael Simonelli (H) d. Lucas Hunter 15-8. 132: Michael Williams (H) d. Jake Hastings 9-6. 138: Krishon Davis (H) p. James Moriarty 1:33. 145: Caleb Pietrafitta (S) p. Jordan Suiter 3:36. 152: Matt Hoelke (H) won by forfeit. 160: Quinn Matthew (S) d. Shawn Chando 6-5. 170: Craig Johnson (H) d. Maximilian Germain (SV-1 5-3) 182: Jay Stokes (S) won by forfeit. 195: Izaiah Otero (H) p. Adam Etzel :33. 220: Jackson Harris (S) p. Bryce Fournier 1:00.
BOYS SWIMMING
Shawnee 111, Washington Township 59: Sophomore Alexander Reihl won two events and anchored the 400 free relay to a victory as visiting Shawnee (3-3) defeated Washington Township (2-2) in a SJISL interdivision meet March 15 in Camden.
200 Medley Relay: Shawnee (Ryan Kaczur, Sean McKenna, Gavin Luong, Andrew Hill) 1:53.13. 200 Freestyle: Alexander Reihl (S) 1:54.62. 200 Individual Medley: Hill 2:18.20. 50 Freestyle: Patrick Rauch (WT) 24.13. 100 Butterfly: Luong 1:00.95. 100 Freestyle: Kaczur 56.23. 500 Freestyle: Reihl 5:30.78. 200 Freestyle Relay: Shawnee (Luong, Chip Henry, Andrew Mann, Hill) 1:39.59. 100 Backstroke: Rauch 1:01.91. 100 Breaststroke: McKenna 1:09.86. 400 Freestyle Relay: Shawnee (Henry, John Blahut, McKenna, Reihl) 3:47.34.
Cherokee 132, Seneca 34: Sophomore Tony Antonelli won two events and contributed to the first-place 200 medley relay as visiting Cherokee (2-3) defeated Seneca (0-5) in a SJISL interdivision meet March 16 in Camden.
200 Medley Relay: Cherokee (Tony Antonelli, Conor Jacob, Andrew Farkas, Logan Gebhardt) 1:52.45. 200 Freestyle: Nick Antonelli (C) 2:02.08. 200 Individual Medley: T. Antonelli 2:25.48. 50 Freestyle: Jonathan McAveety (S) 24.94. 100 Butterfly: Cole Evans (C) 1:05.70. 100 Freestyle: Gebhardt 58.94. 500 Freestyle: Chris McGinly (C) 6:00.01. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (N. Antonelli, Jackson Patane, John Van Dyk, Rocco Colangelo) 1:44.22. 100 Backstroke: T. Antonelli 1:03.13. 100 Breaststroke: John Anastasi (C) 1:13.71. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (N. Antonelli, Evans, Carlo Rosetti, Jacob) 3:52.39.
Cherokee 109, Lenape 60: Cherokee (3-3) won nine of 11 events in a win over host Lenape (4-3) in a SJISL interdivision meet March 19 in Voorhees.
200 Medley Relay: Cherokee (Noah Serrano, Conor Jacob, Colin Mitchell, Andrew Farkas) 1:51.27. 200 Freestyle: Sawyer Lanni (L) 2:00.95. 200 Individual Medley: Serrano 2:11.19. 50 Freestyle: Jackson Patane (C) 25.50. 100 Butterfly: Cole Evans (C) 1:06.77. 100 Freestyle: Jacob 52.46. 500 Freestyle: Farkas 5:53.67. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (Patane, Andrew Burmaster, Serrano, Jacob) 1:40.84. 100 Backstroke: Mitchell 1:05.27. 100 Breaststroke: Troy Rowe (L) 1:10.62. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (Brandon Bayzath, Chris McGinly, Patane, Farkas) 4:02.68.
Shawnee 103, Seneca 52: Shawnee (4-3) won 10 of 11 events in a victory over host Seneca (0-6) in a SJISL interdivision meet March 20 in Camden.
200 Medley Relay: Shawnee (Andrew Hsiao, C.J. Keleher, Andrew Mann, Noah Bunning) 1:56.02. 200 Freestyle: Jonathan McAveety (Se) 2:00.65. 200 Individual Medley: John Blahut (Sh) 2:31.77. 50 Freestyle: Gavin Luong (Sh) 22.90. 100 Butterfly: Hsiao 59.46. 100 Freestyle: Ryan Kaczur (Sh) 56.02. 500 Freestyle: Bunning 5:45.49. 200 Freestyle Relay: Shawnee (Andrew Hill, Alexander Reihl, Luke Masters, Mann) 1:41.72. 100 Backstroke: Sean McKenna (Sh) 1:00.95. 100 Breaststroke: Hill 1:11.82. 400 Freestyle Relay: Shawnee (Hsiao, Keegan Dilks, Zachary Zaitz, McKenna) 3:58.64.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Shawnee 99, Seneca 60: Sophomore Diana DeMarco and freshman Gracie Peterson each won an event and contributed to the first-place 200 medley relay as visiting Shawnee (3-4) downed Seneca (0-4) in a SJISL interdivision meet March 15 in Camden.
Senior Lara Narkiewicz captured the 100 back for the Golden Eagles, who also won two relays against the Renegades.
200 Medley Relay: Shawnee (Allie Sullivan, Diana DeMarco, Gracie Peterson, Ava Nugent) 2:05.10. 200 Freestyle: Darrah Shuff (Sh) 2:03.56. 200 Individual Medley: Peterson 2:33.86. 50 Freestyle: Jillian Anderson (Sh) 27.92. 100 Butterfly: Erika Bargfrede (Sh) 1:13.25. 100 Freestyle: DeMarco 59.23. 500 Freestyle: Emily Andryca (Sh) 5:48.08. 200 Freestyle Relay: Seneca (Ashley Keller, Kayla Mau, Nikki Mejia-Ranno, Carli Sinn) 2:29.20. 100 Backstroke: Lara Narkiewicz (Se) 1:19.37. 100 Breaststroke: Rachel Romano (Sh) 1:16.32. 400 Freestyle Relay: Seneca (Emmy Keller, Lara Narkiewicz, Nikki Mejia-Ranno, Cassidy Strittmatter) 4:48.01.
Haddonfield 98, Lenape 67: Junior AnnaMarie Rodier captured two events for Lenape (2-6) in a loss to visiting Haddonfield (3-2) in a SJISL interdivision meet March 17 in Camden.
200 Medley Relay: Haddonfield (Lillian Derivaux, Katharine Skelly, Molly McDonnell, Sarah Bent) 2:03.35. 200 Freestyle: Sydney Mullin (H) 1:59.71. 200 Individual Medley: Derivaux 2:12.53. 50 Freestyle: AnnaMarie Rodier (L) 26.00. 100 Butterfly: Maria Jellig (H) 1:02.50. 100 Freestyle: Gracie Crutchfield (H) 1:01.74. 500 Freestyle: Rodier 5:27.82. 200 Freestyle Relay: Haddonfield (Skelly, Crutchfield, Jellig, Abby Gramigna) 1:50.80. 100 Backstroke: Abigail Harsche (L) 1:07.21. 100 Breaststroke: Kyra Suleski (L) 1:22.30. 400 Freestyle Relay: Lenape (Emma Bogdan, Aaditi Vinod, Jillian Schwarz, Harsche) 4:28.74.
Cherokee 133, Seneca 37: Angeline and Adrianna Bui led the way as visiting Cherokee (5-1) defeated Seneca (0-5) in a SJISL interdivision meet March 18 in Camden.
200 Medley Relay: Cherokee (Angeline Bui, Kerry O’Day, Alisa Shapiro, Lauren Cotton) 1:59.93. 200 Freestyle: Kathleen Leonard (C) 2:20.58. 200 Individual Medley: Adrianna Bui (C) 2:31.10. 50 Freestyle: Madelyn Nabinger (C) 28.66. 100 Butterfly: Alisa Shapiro (C) 1:09.08. 100 Freestyle: Angeline Bui 59.76. 500 Freestyle: O’Day 6:01.57. 200 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (Adrianna Bui, Alexa Harris, Elizabeth Salamanca, Madelyn Nabinger) 1:57.96. 100 Backstroke: Leonard 1:12.76. 100 Breaststroke: Cotton 1:14.59. 400 Freestyle Relay: Cherokee (O’Day, Ashleigh McKenna, Shapiro, Adrianna Bui) 4:12.20.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Seneca 2, Cherry Hill West 0: Senior Kirsten Hill had eight service points and four aces as Seneca (1-0) opened the season with a straight-set victory over visiting Cherry Hill West (0-1) March 16.
Set Scores: 25-17, 25-9.
Cherry Hill West: Not available.
Seneca: Faith Lodge 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist, 1 service point; Madeleine Pirages 1 kill, 10 assists, 4 service points, 2 aces; Hannah Mehigan 1 dig; Kirsten Hill 8 service points, 4 aces; Rachel Isaksen 1 kill, 1 block, 2 assists, 6 service points, 3 aces; Wyette Schubert-Brown 5 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 2 service points; Hannah Obiedzinski 2 kills, 1 dig, 2 service points, 2 aces; Carly Cafragno 3 digs, 1 assist.
Shawnee 2, Gloucester Tech 0: Senior Madeline Thornton had seven kills, six digs and four aces as Shawnee (1-0) opened the season with a straight-set win over visiting Gloucester Tech (0-1) March 16.
Set Scores: 25-13, 25-20.
Gloucester Tech: Alexis Caltabiano 9 kills, 9 digs, 6 service points, 2 aces; Sophia Caltabiano 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 service point; Jill Harden 4 digs, 4 assists; Krista Murray 1 kill, 2 digs, 3 service points, 1 aces; Kyla Sayson 1 block, 7 digs, 11 assists, 3 service points, Nicole Thomas 1 dig, 1 service point, 1 ace; Gabriella Franco 2 kills, 6 digs, 1 service point.
Shawnee: Olivia Pagliuso 1 dig; Rylea Bell 1 block, 2 digs, 1 assist; Quinn Feudtner 1 kill, 3 digs; Mackenzie Michaels 3 kills, 3 digs, 20 assists, 1 ace; Madeline Skoritoski 1 kill; Mia Moscicki 10 kills, 4 digs; Catherine McGlynn 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig; Lyndsey Jones 11 digs, 3 assists, 1 ace; Megan Heine 2 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs, 3 aces; Madeline Thornton 7 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces.
Washington Township 2, Lenape 0: Lenape (0-1) battled hard in the second set after a tough first set in its season-opening loss to visiting Washington Township (1-1) March 18.
Set Scores: 25-8, 27-25.
Washington Township: Isabella Dulude 2 blocks; Olivia Dowling 5 kills, 2 blocks; Alyssa Baron 1 kill, 4 blocks, 2 digs, 1 ace; Vanessa Caserta 3 digs; Marissa Pestritto 3 kills, 1 block; Frankie Dostillo 3 aces; Bryn Bautista 6 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Addison Sondberg 3 digs, 1 assist, 2 aces; Nina Cleary 15 assists.
Lenape: Maya Burgos 9 digs, 2 assists; Navleen Kharoudh 1 kill, 3 digs, 2 aces; Michaela Shellem 2 digs; Abigail Oswari 1 kill; Claire Ostaszewski 4 digs, 1 ace; Devin Roskoph 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Anna Blackburn 1 block, 1 ace; Anyae Kinder 1 kill, 1 block; Bria Morgan 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Samantha Anderson 4 kills.
Shawnee 2, Seneca 0: Seniors Megan Heine and Madeline Thornton had seven aces between them as Shawnee (2-0) defeated visiting Seneca (1-1) March 18.
The Lenape-district showdown featured a unique storyline as a mother (Shawnee’s Margaret Fanourgakis) was coaching against her daughter (Seneca’s Katherine Gossger).
“I am very proud of her and what she is doing for Seneca volleyball,” said Fanourgakis, now in her 17th season, said of her daughter. “But when it comes the game time, we are very competitive.”
Gossger, now in her second season with the Golden Eagles, was actually on Shawnee’s first varsity team in her senior year in 2004 and, that’s right, coached by Fanourgakis.
Set Scores: 25-23, 25-13.
Seneca: Faith Lodge 2 kills; Madeleine Pirages 1 kill, 1 block, 7 assists, 10 service points, 4 aces; Hannah Mehigan 3 digs, 1 assist; Kirsten Hill 1 kill, 1 block, 1 service point; Rachel Isaksen 3 kills, 4 blocks, 1 service point; Wyette Schubert-Brown 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, 1 assist, 1 service point, 1 ace; Hannah Obiedzinski 2 kills, 3 blocks, 4 service points, 1 ace; Jillian Mulvihill 3 digs.
Shawnee: Quinn Feudtner 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 ace; Mackenzie Michaels 12 assists, 3 aces; Madeline Skoritoski 1 kill; Mia Moscicki 8 kills, 2 digs; Catherine McGlynn 1 block; Lyndsey Jones 7 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Megan Heine 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist, 4 aces; Madeline Thornton 5 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces.
Paul VI 2, Lenape 0: Junior Claire Ostaszewski had four aces for Lenape (0-2) in a loss to visiting Paul VI (2-0) March 19.
Set Scores: 25-20, 25-23.
Paul VI: Not available.
Lenape: Maya Burgos 9 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Navleen Kharoudh 1 kill, 3 digs, 2 assists; Ava Rankin 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Michaela Shellem 2 digs; Claire Ostaszewski 2 digs, 4 aces; Anna Blackburn 2 kills, 6 digs, 11 assists, 1 ace; Anyae Kinder 2 kills, 1 dig; Bria Morgan 3 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace; Samantha Anderson 3 kills, 1 dig.
Seneca 2, Eastern 1: Senior Madeleine Pirages had 20 assists, 12 service points and four aces as Seneca (2-1) came back after losing the first set to defeat visiting Eastern (0-3) March 20.
Set Scores: 20-25, 25-17, 25-21.
Eastern: Not available.
Seneca: Faith Lodge 1 kill; Madeleine Pirages 20 assists, 12 service points, 4 aces; Hannah Mehigan 3 digs, 1 assist; Kirsten Hill 5 kills, 7 service points, 4 aces; Rachel Isaksen 2 kills, 2 blocks, 5 service points, 2 aces; Wyette Schubert-Brown 8 kills, 1 dig, 2 service points, 1 ace; Hannah Obiedzinski 4 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 1 service point; Jillian Mulvihill 5 digs.
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Cherokee 97.775, Seneca 91.45: Freshman Kaitlyn Cosper won two events as visiting Cherokee (1-0) opened the season with a victory over Seneca March 16.
Vault: 1-Kaitlyn Cosper (C) 9.25. 2-Rylee Langdon (S) 9.35. 3-Delaney Insinga (S) 8.375; Uneven Bars: 1-Hannah Aledwan (C) 8.95. 2-Langdon 8.9. 3-Cosper 8.675; Balance Beam: 1-Langdon 7.925. 2-Aledwan 7.85. 3-Cosper 7.8; Floor Exercise: 1-Cosper 8.875. 2-Langdon 8.8. 3-Jill Strauss (C) 8.45;
All-Around: 1-Langdon 34.975. 2-Cosper 34.6. 3- Aledwan 32.425.
Shawnee 102.65, Lenape 80.15: Felicita Poblete won every event as visiting Shawnee (0-1) opened the season with a win over Lenape (0-1) March 16.
Vault: 1- Felicita Poblete (S) 9.3. 2-Diana DeMarco (S) 8.6. 3-K. Dwornik (S) 8.2; Uneven Bars: 1-Poblete 8.95. 2-DeMarco 8.35. 3-C. Richards (S) 8.05; Balance Beam: 1- Poblete 9.25. 2- Richards 8.15. 3-DeMarco 7.75; Floor Exercise: 1-Poblete 9.25. 2-DeMarco 8.75. 3-Richards 8.05; All-Around: 1- Poblete 36.75. 2-DeMarco 33.45. 3-Richards 32.35.
Washington Township 95.6, Lenape 76.725: Junior Gabby Vetere won three events as visiting Washington Township (1-0) defeated Lenape (0-2) March 19.
Vault: 1-Gabby Vetere (WT) 9.0. 2-Olivia Crabtree (WT) 8.425. 3-Ava Ricevuto (WT) 8.225; Uneven Bars: 1-Vetere 7.775. 2-Bella Deluca (WT) 7.4. 3- Ricevuto 7.375; Balance Beam: 1-Ricevuto 7.925. 2- Crabtree 7.75. 3-Abby Barca (WT) 7.55; Floor Exercise: 1-Vetere 8.3. 2-Ricevuto 8.075. 3-Barca 7.8; All-Around: 1-Ricevuto 31.6. 2-Crabtree 30.7. 3-Kaydence Bloomer (L) 27.925.