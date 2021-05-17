BASEBALL
Cherokee 15, Burlington Township 4, 6 inn.: Cherokee (9-2) belted four home runs en route to a decisive win over host Burlington Township (4-6) in a nonleague game May 10.
Junior Dom Patrizi homered and doubled for the Chiefs, while seniors Tyler Lender, Chris Bonafiglia and Blake Morgan all had three hits for the Chiefs.
Nonleague
May 10, Burlington
Cherokee 15, Burlington Township 4, 6 inn.
Cherokee – 361 014 - 15 17 2
Burl. Twp. – 002 110 - 4 6 0
WP: Shane Sax; LP: Ryan Capriotti; 2B: C-Dom Patrizi, Zach Weiner; HR: C-Patrizi, Tyler Lender, Chris Bonafiglia, Jeremy Cheeseman.
Bishop Eustace 3, Lenape 0: Senior Tyler Griswold hurled a complete-game three-hitter with four walks and nine strikeouts as visiting Bishop Eustace (11-0) remained undefeated with a win over Lenape (7-5) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 10.
Junior Dylan Shank had two hits, including a double, for the Indians, while Matt Corda and Kyle Mulville combined to fan five on the mound.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Medford
Bishop Eustace 3, Lenape 0
Eustace – 012 000 0 - 3 6 1
Lenape – 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
WP: Tyler Griswold; LP: Kyle Mulville; 2B: BE-David Alleva; L-Dylan Shank.
Shawnee 6, Seneca 1: Senior Alec Baltz allowed just one run on one hit with no walks and 10 strikeouts in six innings as Shawnee (5-4) defeated visiting Seneca (4-7) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 10.
Baltz and senior Brian Muller each knocked in a pair of runs for the Renegades.
Junior Chase Ruppel homered in the first inning for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Medford
Shawnee 6, Seneca 1
Seneca – 100 000 0 - 1 1 1
Shawnee – 020 301 X - 6 8 1
WP: Alec Baltz; LP: Danny Bogert; 2B: Sh-Nick Tamburro, Baltz, Brian Muller; HR: Se-Chase Ruppel.
Cherokee 5, Cherry Hill East 2: Senior Jackson Edelman went the distance, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks with nine strikeouts as Cherokee (10-2) beat visiting Cherry Hill East (2-7) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 11.
Junior Jeremy Cheeseman belted his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the fourth inning.
Olympic Conference
May 11, Marlton
Cherokee 5, Cherry Hill East 2
C.H. East – 001 001 0 - 2 4 0
Cherokee – 100 310 X - 5 7 0
WP: Jackson Edelman; LP: Lin Asari; 2B: C-Dom Patrizi; HR: CHE-Josh Janove; C-Jeremy Cheeseman.
Bishop Eustace 4, Cherokee 0: Senior Danny Kerr allowed just two hits and no walks with 12 strikeouts in six innings as visiting Bishop Eustace (12-0) blanked Cherokee (10-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 12.
Senior David Alleva’s third home run of the season, a two-run shot, highlighted a four-run sixth inning for the Crusaders.
Senior Blake Morgan fanned six in 5 2/3 innings for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Marlton
Bishop Eustace 4, Cherokee 0
Eustace – 000 004 0 - 4 10 0
Cherokee – 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
WP: Danny Kerr; LP: Blake Morgan; 2B: BE-Dan Obermeier; HR: BE-David Alleva.
Cherry Hill East 6, Seneca 5: Cherry Hill East (3-7) scored two run in its last at-bat to defeat visiting Seneca (4-8) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 12.
Junior Chase Ruppel had two hits, including a double, for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Cherry Hill East
Cherry Hill East 6, Seneca 5
Seneca – 130 001 0 - 5 6 3
C.H. East – 110 011 2 - 6 7 3
WP: Kyle Vincoff; LP: Dan Collins; 2B: S-Chase Ruppel; CHE-Lin Asari 2.
Shawnee 13, Camden Catholic 3, 6 inn.: Junior Luke Anderson (3-for-4, 3 RBIs, run) led the way as Shawnee (6-4) routed visiting Camden Catholic (1-12) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 12.
Senior Jake Kenneally got the win as four Renegade pitchers combined to strike out eight in six innings.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Medford
Shawnee 13, Camden Catholic 3, 6 inn.
Catholic – 030 000 - 3 4 0
Shawnee – 000 418 - 13 15 0
WP: Jake Kenneally; LP: Eric Seick; 2B: CC-Kory Williams; S-Nick Tamburro, Drew Uccello; 3B: S-Alec Baltz.
Cherokee 2, Delran 1: Courtesy runner Brandon Prince scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning as No. 6 seed Cherokee (11-3) eliminated visiting No. 11 Delran (12-2) in the first round of the 47th annual Joe Diamond Classic Tournament May 13.
Senior Tyler Lender, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate, hurled a complete-game three-hitter, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
The Chiefs advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 3 Mainland (12-1) May 17.
Joe Diamond Classic
May 13, Columbus
Cherokee 2, Delran 1
Delran – 000 010 0 - 1 3 0
Cherokee – 001 000 1 - 2 5 1
WP: Tyler Lender; LP: Kris Giangreco; 2B: D-Sean Ahrens.
Washington Township 7, Seneca 3: Senior Julio Falcon struck out five over 4 2/3 innings as Washington Township (4-8) defeated visiting Seneca (4-9) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 14.
Olympic Conference
May 14, Washington Township
Washington Township 7, Seneca 3
Seneca – 000 021 0 - 3 6 2
Wash. Twp. – 112 030 X - 7 10 1
WP: Julio Falcon; 2B: WT-Jim Hallman, Jack Fitzpatrick; 3B: WT-Matt Bonsall, Matt Perez.
Shawnee 6, Rancocas Valley 5, 9 inn.: Shawnee (7-4) prevailed in extra innings against visiting Rancocas Valley (8-4) in a nonleague game May 14.
Senior Alec Baltz was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Renegades.
Senior Nick Tamburro, junior Ethan Bowen and winning pitcher Jackson Logar combined to strike out eight for Shawnee’s fifth consecutive win.
Nonleague
May 14, Medford
Shawnee 6, Rancocas Valley 5, 9 inn.
Rancocas – 100 031 000 - 5 6 0
Shawnee – 003 110 001 - 6 8 0
WP: Jackson Logar; LP: Ethan Earley; 2B: S-Alec Baltz; HR: RV-Frankie Romond.
Lenape 5, Washington Township 4: Lenape (8-5) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat visiting Washington Township (4-9) in the first game of an Olympic Conference American Division doubleheader May 15.
Senior Jason Wasko had two hits, including a double, and two runs scored the Indians, while senior Tyler Davis belted his second home run of the season.
Lenape starting pitcher Chase Topolski struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.
Olympic Conference
May 15, Medford
Lenape 5, Washington Township 4
Wash. Twp. – 210 000 1 - 4 8 2
Lenape – 110 001 2 - 5 8 5
WP: Kyle Mulville; LP: Ashton Myers; 2B: WT-Jack Fitzpatrick, Dylan Sharkey; L-Grant Hunter, Jason Wasko; HR: L-Tyler Davis.
Lenape 6, Washington Township 3: Junior Matt Corda struck out seven and walked two in six innings and senior Tyler Davis homered for the second straight game as Lenape (9-5) defeated Washington Township (4-10) in the second end of an Olympic Conference American Division doubleheader May 15.
Davis, junior Quinten Acchione and senior Ron Knaust all had two hits for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 15, Medford
Lenape 6, Washington Township 3
Lenape – 001 040 1 - 6 9 1
Wash. Twp. – 000 102 0 - 3 6 2
WP: Matt Corda; LP: Jim Hallman; 2B: L-Quinten Acchione; WT-Matt Perez, Mark Colligan; 3B: ; HR: .
SOFTBALL
Cherokee 1, Lenape 0: Sophomore Samantha Friel hurled a complete-game three-hitter with 10 strikeouts as visiting Cherokee (7-2) shut out Lenape (5-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 10.
Senior Marissa Ditore’s RBI single scored senior Kendall Lafferty for the game’s only run in the fifth inning.
Freshman Maya Knasiak fanned 11 in the loss for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Medford
Cherokee 1, Lenape 0
Cherokee – 000 010 0 - 1 6 0
Lenape – 000 000 0 - 0 3 2
WP: Samantha Friel; LP: Maya Knasiak.
Seneca 18, Camden Catholic 2, 5 inn.: Senior Emily Spencer (2-for-4, home run, 6 RBIs) struck out eight in a two-hitter as visiting Seneca (7-0) blasted Camden Catholic (2-5) in a five-inning Olympic Conference National Division game May 10.
Sophomore Alex Miller went 5-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored to highlight a 17-hit offense for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Cherry Hill
Seneca 18, Camden Catholic 2, 5 inn.
Seneca – 105 93 - 18 17 1
Catholic – 100 01 - 2 2 7
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Riley White; HR: S-Spencer.
Shawnee 20, Cherry Hill East 2, 4 inn.: Junior Nella Sciarra was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs as visiting Shawnee (8-3) routed Cherry Hill East (0-7) in a four-inning Olympic Conference National Division game May 10.
Freshman Madison Konopka (3-for-3, 2 triples, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) and junior Lauren Pettit (2-for-3, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) highlighted a 21-hit offense for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Cherry Hill
Shawnee 20, Cherry Hill East 2, 4 inn.
Shawnee – 298 2 - 20 21 0
C.H. East – 000 0 - 0 2 0
WP: Alexandra Pley; LP: Felicia Kachenmeister; 2B: S-Nella Sciarra, Jordan Dougherty-Fyte; 3B: S-Ashley Murphy 2, Madison Konopka 2; HR: S-Lauren Pettit.
Kingsway 3, Lenape 0: Senior Marina Costello hurled a complete-game, six-hit shutout with one walk and seven strikeouts as Kingsway (11-0) remained undefeated with a victory over visiting Lenape (5-5) in a nonleague game May 11.
Senior Tori Lipka’s two-run double highlighted a three-run third inning for the Dragons.
Nonleague
May 11, Woolwich Township
Kingsway 3, Lenape 0
Lenape – 000 000 0 - 0 6 0
Kingsway – 003 000 X - 3 7 2
WP: Marina Costello; LP: Maya Knasiak; 2B: K-Tori Lipka.
Shawnee 6, Cherokee 2: Senior Bryele Anthony (3-for-4, triple, RBI, 2 runs) and freshman Alexandra Rubano (2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs) led Shawnee (9-3) to a win over visiting Cherokee (7-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 12.
Sophomore Emily Lafferty and junior Madison Donnelly each had two hits and a run scored for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Medford
Shawnee 6, Cherokee 2
Cherokee – 100 001 0 - 2 8 0
Shawnee – 300 012 X - 6 12 1
WP: Alexandra Pley; LP: Samantha Friel; 2B: S-Alexandra Rubano; 3B: S-Bryele Anthony, Lauren Pettit.
Seneca 6, Paul VI 2: Senior Emily Spencer went the distance, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and 13 strikeouts as visiting Seneca (8-0) beat Paul VI 4-6) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 12.
Junior Alexandra Miller’s was 1-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Golden Eagles, while senior Megan DuBois had two hits and a run scored for the winners.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Haddon Township
Seneca 6, Paul VI 2
Seneca – 000 060 0 - 6 5 0
Paul VI – 000 000 2 - 2 5 2
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Alicia Gotts; 2B: PVI-Ella Flood, Jordan Mader, Merry Pavlik, Gotts.
Lenape 13, Cherry Hill East 3, 5 inn.: Freshman Maya Knasiak struck out six in three innings and sophomore Leah Taylor was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two run scored as Lenape (6-5) routed visiting Cherry Hill East (0-9) in a five-inning Olympic Conference American Division game May 13.
Olympic Conference
May 13, Medford
Lenape 13, Cherry Hill East 3, 5 inn.
C.H. East – 000 12 - 3 4 1
Lenape – 090 4X - 13 13 2
WP: Maya Knasiak; LP: Milana Miller; 2B: L-Leah Taylor, Maddie Corcoran; HR: CHE-Hannah Pollack.
Williamstown 2, Shawnee 1: Junior Anna Cirucci drove in both runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Williamstown (6-11) upset visiting Shawnee (9-4) in a nonleague game May 13.
Junior Nella Sciarra had two of Shawnee’s four hits, while sophomore Ashley Murphy doubled and scored in the third inning for the Renegades.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Renegades.
Nonleague
May 13, Williamstown
Williamstown 2, Shawnee 1
Shawnee – 001 000 0 - 1 4 1
Williamstown – 000 010 1 - 2 8 0
WP: Marissa Whitelaw (6 Ks); LP: Alexandra Pley (6 Ks); 2B: S-Ashley Murphy; W-McKenzie Melvin.
Cherokee 2, Rancocas Valley 0: Sophomore Samantha Friel hurled a complete-game no-hitter with three walks and eight strikeouts as visiting Cherokee (8-3) blanked Rancocas Valley (6-5) in a nonleague game May 14.
Sophomore Emily Lafferty was 4-for-4 and scored both runs – knocked in by sophomore Kylee Berg - for the Chiefs.
Nonleague
May 14, Mount Holly
Cherokee 2, Rancocas Valley 0
Cherokee – 101 000 0 - 2 6 0
Rancocas – 000 000 0 - 0 0 3
WP: Samantha Friel; 2B: C-Madison Donnelly.
Lenape 19, Winslow Township 0, 5 inn.: Freshman Abby Oswari and senior Hannah Crowe combined to hurl a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as visiting Lenape (7-5) routed Winslow Township (0-9) in a five-inning Olympic Conference interdivision game May 14.
Sophomore Leah Taylor was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored for the Indians, while freshman Vanessa Myers had a grand slam.
Olympic Conference
May 14, Atco
Lenape 19, Winslow Township 0, 5 inn.
Lenape – 543 16 - 19 13 0
Winslow – 000 00 - 0 0 0
WP: Abby Oswari; 2B: L-Leah Taylor 2, Taylor Bell, Emma Murphy; HR: L-Vanessa Meyers, Taylor.
Shawnee 7, Seneca 5: Senior Bryele Anthony (2-for-2, 3 runs) and freshman Madison Konopka (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) led the way as visiting Shawnee (10-4) handed Seneca (8-1) its first loss of the season in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 14.
The win was the 300th for Shawnee coach Paula Escudero.
Junior Alexandra Miller was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while senior pitcher Emily Spencer, who fanned seven, doubled and scored a run for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 14, Tabernacle
Shawnee 7, Seneca 5
Shawnee – 200 022 1 - 7 7 0
Seneca – 210 100 1 - 5 9 0
WP: Sophia Waterman; LP: Emily Spencer; 2B: Se-Spencer.
Lenape 2, Washington Township 1: Visiting Lenape (8-5) won first game of the Olympic Conference American Division doubleheader with host Washington Township (8-5) May 15.
Olympic Conference
May 15, Washington Township
Lenape 2, Washington Township 1
Lenape – 100 100 0 - 2 0 0
Wash. Twp. – 000 001 0 - 1 0 0
Washington Township 4, Lenape 1: Senior Juliana Zorn pitched Washington Township (9-5) to a win over visiting Lenape (8-6) in the second game of the Olympic Conference American Division doubleheader May 15.
Olympic Conference
May 15, Washington Township
Washington Township 4, Lenape 1
Wash. Twp. – 000 220 0 - 4 0 0
Lenape – 000 000 1 - 1 0 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee 15, Cherry Hill East 7: Junior Cameron Hoelzel scored four goals and freshman Nate Bialy chipped in a hat trick as visiting Cherokee (3-5) defeated Cherry Hill East (1-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 10.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Cherry Hill
Cherokee 15, Cherry Hill East 7
Cherokee – 6-4-1-4 - 15
C.H. East – 0-3-2-2 - 7
Cherokee: Cameron Hoelzel 4 (assist), Nate Bialy 3, Miguel Lontok 2 (assist), Jack Owings 2 (assist), Billy Westerby (2 assists), Aidan Cosgrove, Joe Gasperone (assist); Saves: Ryan Doyle 4.
Cherry Hill East: Rei O’Brien 3 (2 assists), Gavin Poulshock 2, Colin Inman (assist), Nathaniel Winters (assist); Saves: Ryan Landis 10.
Washington Township 10, Seneca 3: Senior Richie Hughes scored three goals and dished out two assists to lead Washington Township (5-3) past visiting Seneca (3-6) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 10.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Washington Township
Washington Township 10, Seneca 3
Seneca – 0-0-1-2 - 3
Wash. Twp. – 3-3-2-2 - 10
Seneca: Jacob Handy, Noah Locantore, Ben Peters; Saves: Zach Klym 19.
Washington Township: Richie Hughes 3 (2 assists), Alex Kunicki 2 (2 assists), Sean Alminde 2, Jadin Adams 2, Alex Birmingham (2 assists); Saves: William Deveney 7.
Shawnee 16, Kingsway 3: Nate Sears scored six goals and had an assist as visiting Shawnee (5-3) dominated Kingsway (0-9) for its fifth consecutive win in a nonleague game May 11.
Nonleague
May 11, Woolwich Township
Shawnee 16, Kingsway 3
Shawnee – 5-6-3-2 - 16
Kingsway – 0-0-2-1 - 3
Shawnee: Nate Sears 6 (assist), Shane Conlon 2, Ryan Popolo 2, David Minder 2, Ethan Krauss (5 assists), Tyler Korchak, Matt Welsey (assist), Joe Vricella; Saves: Jimmy Potter 11.
Kingsway: Matt Marino, D.J. Depietro, Shane Keener.
Cherokee 5, Moorestown 4: Junior Billy Westerby scored two goals and senior Ryan Doyle made 13 saves as Cherokee (4-5) edged visiting Moorestown (1-10) in a nonleague game.
Nonleague
May 12, Marlton
Cherokee 5, Moorestown 4
Moorestown – 1-1-1-1 - 4
Cherokee – 2-1-1-1 - 5
Moorestown: Nick Cataline, Jack Gerber, Cole Pitcher, Kosta Kalavruzos; Saves: T.J. Mindnich 8.
Cherokee: Billy Westerby 2, Cameron Hoelzel (assist), Miguel Lontok (2 assists), Nate Bialy; Saves: Ryan Doyle 13.
Lenape 19, Eastern 5: Sophomore Luke Birney scored six goals and dished out two assists as visiting Lenape (8-1) routed Eastern (5-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 12.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Voorhees
Lenape 19, Eastern 5
Lenape – 6-6-7-0 - 19
Eastern – 1-0-0-4 - 5
Lenape: Luke Birney 6 (2 assists), Sean Kennedy 3 (3 assists), Sean Shelko 3 (3 assists), Riley Spitznas 3, Nolan Sampson 2, Aidan Bregman, Brady Long, (Luke Cole 7 assists); Saves: Ben Blum 4, Cayden Storicks 2.
Eastern: Shane Huggard 3 (assist), Nathan Shimp, Luke Riley; Saves: Jared Goldstein 7.
Lenape 7, Seneca 0: Senior Sean Kennedy notched a hat trick and had two assists, while sophomore Ben Blum stopped all six shots he faced as visiting Lenape (9-1) shut out Seneca (3-7) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 14.
Olympic Conference
May 14, Tabernacle
Lenape 7, Seneca 0
Lenape – 1-1-2-3 - 7
Seneca – 0-0-0-0 - 0
Lenape: Sean Kennedy 3 (2 assists), Sean Shelko 2, Luke Birney 2, (Luke Cole 2 assists); Saves: Ben Blum 6.
Seneca: No goals; Saves: Zach Klym 22.
St. Augustine Prep 8, Shawnee 4: Genarro Petrongolo netted a hat trick as St. Augustine Prep (5-3) snapped Shawnee’s five-game winning streak with a win over the host Renegades (5-4) in a nonleague game May 14.
Junior Matt Welsey had two goals and sophomore Jimmy Potter made 13 saves for the host team.
Olympic Conference
May 14, Medford
St. Augustine Prep 8, Shawnee 4
St. Aug. Prep – 1-3-2-2 - 8
Shawnee – 1-1-0-2 - 4
St. Augustine Prep: Genarro Petrongolo 3, Luke Hendricks 2 (assist), Matt Vanaman (assist), Luke Scarpello (assist), Nicky Casano; Saves: Aidan Peters 6.
Shawnee: Matt Welsey 2, Ethan Krauss (assist), Nate Sears (assist); Saves: Jimmy Potter 13.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lenape 17, Bishop Eustace 2: Junior Gianna Monaco scored six goals, while sophomore Emma Bunting added four goals and three assists as Lenape (8-1) blasted visiting Bishop Eustace (2-4) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 10.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Medford
Lenape 17, Bishop Eustace 2
Eustace – 0-2 - 2
Lenape – 13-4 - 17
Bishop Eustace: Lexi Leese, Jordan Roessler.
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 6, Emma Bunting 4 (3 assists), Allison Halfpenny 2 (assist), Lily Bunting 2 (assist), Lina Neilson (assist), Kareena Gohel, Kylie McNamara; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 4.
Clearview 20, Shawnee 15: Senior Hailey Russo scored nine goals, including the 200th of her career, as Clearview (7-3) defeated visiting Shawnee (5-4) in a nonleague game May 10.
Senior Julie Cassidy tallied nine goals to lead the Renegades.
Nonleague
May 10, Mullica Hill
Clearview 20, Shawnee 15
Shawnee – 9-6 - 15
Clearview – 7-13 - 20
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 9, Mady Cattani 3 (assist), Leah Luling 2, Jamie Carvin, (Abby Rennie 3 assists); Saves: Carley Vernon 7, Sophia Bartasius 1.
Clearview: Hailey Russo 9 (assist), Molly Green 4, Ashley Noto 3 (3 assists), Ryan Remaly 3 (assist), Avery Roberts (2 assists); Saves: Allison McAnally 0.
Cherokee 17, Cherry Hill West 7: Junior Aly Mascolo scored six goals, while senior Alex Kulinski chipped in four goals and an assist as Cherokee (9-0) defeated visiting Cherry Hill West (6-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 11.
Olympic Conference
May 11, Marlton
Cherokee 17, Cherry Hill West 7
C.H. West – 5-2 - 7
Cherokee – 8-9 - 17
Cherry Hill West: Maria Spiotto 3, Sophia Graffeo (2 assists), Sophia Levine (2 assists), Jenna Casole, Ava Leporati; Saves: Becca Armstrong 6.
Cherokee: Aly Mascolo 6, Alex Kulinski 4 (assist), Delaney Jackson 3 (assist), Chelsea Evans 2, Sam Esher (2 assists), Janelle Deveney (2 assists); Saves: Natalie Roesch 4.
Shawnee 17, Seneca 4: Seniors Julie Cassidy and Jamie Carvin scored five goals apiece as Shawnee (6-4) downed visiting Seneca (4-4) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 11.
Senior Olivia Quagliero and freshman Kate Matthiessen netted two goals apiece for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 11, Medford
Shawnee 17, Seneca 4
Seneca – 2-2 - 4
Shawnee – 12-5 - 17
Seneca: Olivia Quagliero 2, Kate Matthiessen 2 (assist); Saves: Emma McCullough 16.
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 5, Jamie Carvin 5, Leah Luling 3, Mady Cattani 3 (assist), Catherine McGlynn, (Abby Rennie 4 assists); Saves: Carley Vernon 4, Sophia Bartasius 1.
Seneca 16, Paul VI 7: Senior Devon Webb scored six goals and classmate Kayla Brooks chipped in four goals and four assists as visiting Seneca (5-4) defeated Paul VI (2-7) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 12.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Haddon Township
Seneca 16, Paul VI 7
Seneca – 9-7 - 16
Paul VI – 2-5 - 7
Seneca: Devon Webb 6 (assist), Kayla Brooks 4 (4 assists), Olivia Quagliero 2 (assist), Grace Mileszko (2 assists), Kylee Shontz, Anja Strobl, Addison Rivera; Saves: Emma McCullough 8.
Paul VI: Exely 6, Veronica Houch.
Lenape 13, Shawnee 12: Junior Gianna Monaco scored six goals, including the eventual game-winner, and sophomore Emma Bunting chipped in four goals and three assists as visiting Lenape (9-1) nipped Shawnee (6-5) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 13.
Senior Julie Cassidy, junior Mady Cattani and sophomore Abby Catalano each registered hat tricks for the Renegades.
“We were actually up 13-9 with four minutes left and they scored next three goals until we finally got the draw and ran out the clock,” said Lenape coach Jill McCarthy.
Olympic Conference
May 13, Medford
Lenape 13, Shawnee 12
Lenape – 8-5 - 13
Shawnee – 6-6 - 12
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 6, Emma Bunting 4 (3 assists), Lily Bunting (2 assists), Allison Halfpenny, Kylie McNamara; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 10.
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 3, Mady Cattani 3, Abby Catalano 3 (assist), Catherine McGlynn, Jamie Carvin, Abby Richards; Saves: Carley Vernon 12.
Cherokee 18, Camden Catholic 9: Sophomore Delaney Jackson led the way with five goals and two assists as Cherokee (10-0) doubled up host Camden Catholic (6-4) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 14.
Senior Alex Kulinski added four goals and three assists for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 14, Cherry Hill
Cherokee 18, Camden Catholic 9
Cherokee – 13-5 - 18
Catholic – 4-5 – 9
Cherokee: Delaney Jackson 5 (2 assists), Alex Kulinski 4 (3 assists), Aly Mascolo 3, Chelsea Evans 3, Janelle Deveney 2, Sam Esher; Saves: Natalie Roesch 3, Kylie Duboraw 2.
Camden Catholic: Devin Rybacki 6, Olivia Eilbacher 2 (2 assists); Saves: Kayla Dever 8.
Cherokee 17, Washington Township 6: Junior Aly Mascolo and sophomore Delaney Jackson netted four goals apiece as Cherokee (11-0) dominated visiting Washington Township (1-7) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 15.
Olympic Conference
May 15, Marlton
Cherokee 17, Washington Township 6
Wash. Twp. – 4-2 - 6
Cherokee – 13-4 - 17
Washington Township: Marissa Lucca 3, Rachel Lee, Brooke Allesandrini, Mairin Conway; Saves: Nicole Geanotes 0.
Cherokee: Aly Mascolo 4, Delaney Jackson 4 (assist), Alex Kulinski 2 (2 assists), Erin St. John 2 (assist), Sam Asher 2 (assist), Janelle Deveney, Chelsea Evans, Brooke Brown; Saves: Natalie Roesch 2, Kylie Duboraw 0.
Haddonfield 17, Lenape 11: Senior McKenzie Blake led the way with seven goals as Haddonfield (9-1) came from behind to defeat visiting Lenape (9-2) in a nonleague game May 15.
Junior Gianna Monaco netted five goals for the Indians.
Nonleague
May 15, Haddonfield
Haddonfield 17, Lenape 11
Lenape – 9-2 - 11
Haddonfield – 6-11 - 17
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 5, Allison Halfpenny 3 (assist), Emma Bunting 2 (5 assists), Lina Neilson; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 9.
Haddonfield: McKenzie Blake 7, Sadie Carpenter 3, Ava Keenan 2 (assist), Juliet Walls Emily Smart (4 assists), Allie Brown (2 assists), Carolyn Carson; Saves: Maya Feinstein 4.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee 5, Winslow Township 0: Cherokee (6-2) lost just one game in a decisive win over visiting Winslow Township (0-7) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 10.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Marlton
Cherokee 5, Winslow Township 0
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Eric Gibson 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Victor Nyamai 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Brown (C) def. Keegan Leach 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin (C) def. Luis Veluz, Max Onyeyemla 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang (C) def. Gavin Ruby, Brock Price 6-0, 6-0.
Lenape 5, Paul VI 0: Lenape (7-4) shut out visiting Paul VI (3-6) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 10.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Medford
Paul VI 0, Lenape 0
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Gioacchino Castorio 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Alexander Watts 6-0, 6-0; Edrees Zeweri (L) def. Luca Dumitrescu 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis (L) def. Anthony Carpinella, Evan Marino 6-3, 6-2; Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba (L) def. Kenneth Larsen, Shane Rutkowski 6-0, 6-0.
Cherry Hill East 5, Seneca 0: Cherry Hill East (10-0) swept visiting Seneca (5-5) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 10.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill East 5, Seneca 0
SINGLES: Brett Schuster (CHE) def. Landon Wall 6-4, 6-2; Derrin Lerner (CHE) def. Ben Yaroch 6-0, 6-0; Maxwell Dombrowski (CHE) def. Vince Abate 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Nathan Belitsky, Benjamin Xi (CHE) def. Dan Errigo, Chris Minervini 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Dickinson, Jacob Pasternack (CHE) def. Jackson Bauer, Jarret Holland 6-0, 6-0
Eastern 3, Shawnee 2: A three-set win at first doubles propelled Eastern (5-1) to a victory over visiting Shawnee (8-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 10.
Olympic Conference
May 10, Voorhees
Eastern 3, Shawnee 2
SINGLES: Mike Glowacki (E) def. Joshua Dubler 6-0, 6-3; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Sohum Sapra 6-2, 6-1; Dhruv Sureka (E) def. Nicholas Frasetto 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
DOUBLES: Jonah Schoeffler, Chase Lenhart (E) def. Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) def. Greg Finberg, Joseph Loverdi 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Moorestown 4, Cherokee 1: Moorestown (8-2) defeated host Cherokee (6-3) in a nonleague match May 11.
Olympic Conference
May 11, Marlton
Moorestown 4, Cherokee 1
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Naveen Shah 6-1, 6-2; Michael Hu (M) def. Vijay Ramu 6-1, 5-7, 6-2; Aidan Nemiroff (M) def. Alexander Brown 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Ajay Shah, Sohan Vidiayala (M) def. Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; Mehul Malik, Xander Giannone (M) def. Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang 6-1, 6-2.
Shawnee 5, Rancocas Valley 0: Shawnee (9-3) shut out visiting Rancocas Valley (3-5) in a nonleague match May 11.
Olympic Conference
May 11, Medford
Shawnee 5, Rancocas Valley 0
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Daniel Campanella 6-2, 6-3; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Dayton Tenn 6-3, 6-0; Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Leandro Delgado 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (S) def. Devin Fox, Logan Burns 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) def. David Wiser, Evin Sharockman 6-0, 6-1.
Cherry Hill East 5, Cherokee 0: Cherry Hill (11-0) only lost one game in a decisive win over visiting Cherokee (6-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 12.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill East 5, Cherokee 0
SINGLES: Brett Schuster (CHE) def. Vijay Ramu 6-0, 6-0; Derrin Lerner (CHE) def. Alexander Brown 6-0, 6-0; Maxwell Dombrowski (CHE) def. Ethan Shapiro 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Nathan Belitsky, Benjamin Xi (CHE) def. Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Dickinson, Jacob Pasternack (CHE) def. Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang 6-0, 6-0.
Bishop Eustace 3, Seneca 2: Bishop Eustace (5-5) edged visiting Seneca (5-6) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 12.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Pennsauken
Bishop Eustace 3, Seneca 2
SINGLES: Landon Wall (S) def. Joe Deiter 6-1, 6-0; Ben Yaroch (S) def. Joe Semon 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4; Declan Burke (BE) def. Vince Abate 7-6 (11-9), 6-4
DOUBLES: Jack Closkey, Matt Bonawitz (BE) def. Jarret Holland, Jackson Bauer 6-1, 6-1.
Shawnee 5, Winslow Township 0: Shawnee (10-3) notched a decisive victory over visiting Winslow Township (0-8) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 12.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Medford
Shawnee 5, Winslow Township 0
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Eric Gibson 6-1, 6-1; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Eric Gibson 6-0, 6-0; Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Keegan Leach 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (S) def. Luis Veluz, Max Onyeyemla 6-0, 6-0; Gabriel Silverstein, Michael Haussman (S) def. Gavin Ruby, Brock Price 6-0, 6-0.
Cherokee 5, Washington Township 0: Cherokee (7-4) snapped a two-match losing streak with a shutout of visiting Washington Township (0-13) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 13.
Olympic Conference
May 13, Marlton
Cherokee 5, Washington Township 0
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Aidan Zukovsky 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Bert Newton 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Brown (C) def. Nicholas Sima 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin (C) def. Spencer Barnoski, Niko Durnan 6-1, 6-0; Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang (C) def. Angelo Durnan, Nick Bachich 6-2, 6-1.
Cherry Hill East 4, Lenape 1: Cherry Hill East (12-0) defeated host Lenape (7-5) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 14.
Olympic Conference
May 14, Medford
Cherry Hill East 4, Lenape 1
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Brett Schuster 6-0, 7-6 (7-0); Derrin Lerner (CHE) def. Ethan Kaligis 6-1, 6-0; Maxwell Dombrowski (CHE) def. Edrees Zeweri 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Nathan Belitsky, Benjamin Xi (CHE) def. Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Dickinson, Jacob Pasternack (CHE) def. Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba 6-1, 6-0.
Shawnee 5, Cherry Hill West 0: Shawnee (11-3) lost just four games in a decisive win over host Cherry Hill West (1-9) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 14.
Olympic Conference
May 14, Cherry Hill
Shawnee 5, Cherry Hill West 0
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Gabe Faust 6-0, 6-0; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Gavin Murray 6-0, 6-2; Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Jack Young 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (S) def. Owen Dodd, Ryan McHugh 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) def. Evan Aubry, Bryan Martin 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
Cherokee 163, Washington Township 186: Senior Brendan Biddle fired a one-over-par 36 as Cherokee (9-2) defeated visiting Washington Township (9-5) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 11.
Olympic Conference
May 11, Indian Spring Country Club
Cherokee 163, Washington Township 186
Washington Township: Justin Forman 43, Tom Digiulio 46, Noah Laliberte 48, Brendan Fulginiti 49.
Cherokee: Brendan Biddle 36, Lee Gerber 39, Brendan Davis 42, Danny Shaughnessy 46.
Shawnee 174, Eastern 177: Junior Jack Ross carded a three-over-par 39 as Shawnee (11-1) prevailed for a three-stroke win over visiting Eastern (3-7) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 11.
Olympic Conference
May 11, Medford Lakes Country Club
Shawnee 174, Eastern 177
Eastern: Grant Zielinski 42, Jake Marini 45, Jordan Stein 45, Kenneth Baldwin 45.
Shawnee: Jake Ross 39, Patrick Frake 43, Matt Fish 46, Andrew Parris 46.
Cinnaminson 178, Lenape 183: Junior Colin Kenville shot a round of 43 as Cinnaminson (9-2) won by five strokes over visiting Lenape (5-4) in a nonleague match May 12.
Sophomore Andrew Dove had a 44 for the Indians.
Nonleague
May 12, Riverton Country Club
Cinnaminson 178, Lenape 183
Lenape: Andrew Dove 44, Ryan Brennen 45, Jack Schwarz 46, Adam Hurlburt 48.
Cinnaminson: Colin Kenville 43, Nick DiLeo 44, Jack Stewart 45, Pearse Lee 46.
Cherokee 167, Eastern 172: Senior Brendan Davis and junior Lee Gerber shot rounds of 41 as visiting Cherokee (10-2) notched a five-stroke win over Eastern (3-8) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 13.
Olympic Conference
May 13, Valleybrook Country Club
Cherokee 167, Eastern 172
Cherokee: Brendan Davis 41, Lee Gerber 41, Jake Newman 42, Luke Banks 43, Danny Shaughnessy 45, Brendan Biddle 47.
Eastern: Grant Zielinski 40, Jordan Stein 40, Jake Marini 46, Kartik Vijayapuri 46, Mason Cherkas 51.
Bishop Eustace 197, Seneca 204: Jack Orr’s five-over-par 40 led visiting Bishop Eustace (4-11) to a victory over Seneca (5-5) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 13.
Senior Nico Albano had a 47 to lead the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 13, Little Mill Country Club
Bishop Eustace 197, Seneca 204
Bishop Eustace: Jack Orr 40, Aiden Devine 44, Riley Milone 53, Matt Silvi 60, Aiden Marshall 66.
Seneca: Nico Albano 47, Danny Doyle 50, Tom Scafidi 51, Dom Elentrio 56, Connor Stanewick 59, Jack Cylc 61.
Shawnee 158, Lenape 175: Junior Jack Ross had the day’s low round at 37 as visiting Shawnee (12-0) defeated Lenape (5-5) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 14.
Olympic Conference
May 14, Ramblewood Country Club
Shawnee 158, Lenape 175
Shawnee: Jack Ross 37, Patrick Frake 40, Nick Dittmar 40, Andrew Parris 41, Reece Raley 42, Matt Fish 43.
Lenape: Andrew Dove 43, Jack Schwarz 43, Adam Hurlburt 43, Alex Freedman 46.
GIRLS GOLF
Kingsway 227, Cherokee 231: Visiting Cherokee (3-6) fell to Kingsway (9-3) in a nonleague match May 10.
Nonleague
May 10, RiverWinds Golf Club
Kingsway 227, Cherokee 231
Cherokee: Annika Shukdinas 55, Lauren Cotton 57, Alyna Denisi 57, Alexa Gollnick 62, Daniella Duenas 66, Rebeca Dulmage 70.
Kingsway: Arya Patel 53, Rebecca Sirko 55, Hailey Ambrose 59, Molly Fitzpatrick 60.
Moorestown 204, Cherokee 231: Visiting Cherokee (3-7) fell to undefeated Moorestown (10-0) in a nonleague match May 10.
Nonleague
May 10, RiverWinds Golf Club
Moorestown 204, Cherokee 231
Cherokee: Annika Shukdinas 55, Lauren Cotton 57, Alyna Denisi 57, Alexa Gollnick 62, Daniella Duenas 66, Rebeca Dulmage 70.
Moorestown: Sophia Chesner 46, Avani Giri 47, Carly Kramer 53, Ashley Kim 58, Caroline Corbin 60, Molly Rohan 61.
Seneca 234, Cumberland 248: Freshman Mackenzie Gownley’s 57 was the low score as Seneca (2-6) defeated visiting Cumberland (2-9) in a nonleague match May 11.
Nonleague
May 11, Little Mill Country Club
Seneca 234, Cumberland 248
Cumberland: Emily Bruce 61, Bailey Olszewski 62, Aashee Patel 62, Aashee Patel 62, Makenzie Pierce 63.
Seneca: Mackenzie Gownley 57, Sophia Cooper 59, Arianna Haresign 59, Amelia Lennox 59, Olivia Cooper 61, Olivia Petruska 62.
Lenape 185, Shawnee 209: Freshman Angelina Tolentino’s even-par round of 36 led undefeated Lenape (10-0) to a win over visiting Shawnee (7-3) in an Olympic Conference match May 12.
Junior Margaret Bowman shot a 49 to lead the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Ramblewood Country Club
Lenape 185, Shawnee 209
Shawnee: Margaret Bowman 49, Holley Thomas 49, Rachel Koengetter 54, Camryn Roth 57.
Lenape: Angelina Tolentino 36, Kathryn Skidmore 48, Emily Farbaniec 50, Ryann Foley 51.
Cherokee 222, Eastern 238: Junior Alyna Denisi tied for the day’s lowest round at 51 at Cherokee (4-7) defeated visiting Eastern (1-8) in an Olympic Conference match May 13.
Olympic Conference
May 13, The Links Golf Club
Cherokee 222, Eastern 238
Eastern: Hannah Escritor 51, Samantha Levy 58, Samantha Lee 61, Zoey Baumholtz 68, Karli Faraldo 70.
Cherokee: Alyna Denisi 51, Annika Shukdinas 57, Alexa Gollnick 57, Lauren Cotton 57, Riley McGory 76, Riley Eckert 85.
Lenape 175, Cumberland 226: Freshman Angelina Tolentino tied her low round of the season at four-under-par 32 to lead Lenape (11-0) in a win over visiting Cumberland (2-10) in a nonleague match May 13.
Nonleague
May 13, Ramblewood Country Club
Lenape 175, Cumberland 226
Cumberland: Bailey Olszewski 51, Emily Bruce 57, Makenzie Pierce 58, Aashee Patel 60.
Lenape: Angelina Tolentino 32, Emily Farbaniec 47, Alexandra Kahn 48, Kathryn Skidmore 48.
Moorestown 210, Seneca 249: Senior Carly Kramer’s 48 led all scorers as Moorestown (11-0) remained undefeated with a victory over visiting Seneca (2-7) in a nonleague match May 13.
Sophomore Olivia Petruska had a 60 for the Golden Eagles.
Nonleague
May 13, Moorestown Field Club
Moorestown 210, Seneca 249
Seneca: Olivia Petruska 60, Mackenzie Gownley 61, Amelia Lennox 62, Arianna Haresign 66, Abigale Cylc 66, Alana Stransky 66.
Moorestown: Carly Kramer 48, Rachana Raja 50, Karen Shimp 56, Ashley Kim 56, Keegan O’Neal 58, Caroline Corbin 62.
BOYS TRACK
Seneca 75, Shawnee 61: Junior Josh Swain won three events to lead Seneca (2-1) past visiting Shawnee (1-3) in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet May 12.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Tabernacle
Seneca 75, Shawnee 61
100: 1-Brian Baumann (Sh) 11.52. 2-Gavin Donley (Se) 11.70. 3-Dylan Gsell (Sh) 11.99. 200: 1-Gavin Donley (Se) 23.65. 2-Tyler Marshall (Sh) 24.35. 3-Owen Eberman (Se) 24.51. 400: 1-Kevin Cummings (Sh) 56.12. 2-Kirk Traekner (Se) 56.34. 3-Alex Larson (Se) 57.02. 800: 1-Robert Birdsall (Sh) 2:01.15. 2-Ryan Kaczur (Sh) 2:12.99. 3-Daniel Murphy (Sh) 2:21.46. 1600: 1-John Ruona (Sh) 4:39.62. 2-Dominic Amilcare (Se) 4:47.17. 3-Alex Campagna (Sh) 4:47.34. 3200: 1-John Ruona (Sh) 10:58.41. 2-Zack Childers (Se) 11:11.29. 3-Alex Campagna (Sh) 11:33.13. 110 HH: 1-Josh Swain (Se) 16.48. 2-Jarett Portley (Sh) 18.03. 3-Nick Wagner (Sh) 20.56. 400 IH: 1-Josh Swain (Se) 1:02.39. 2-Nick Wagner (Sh) 1:04.42. 3-Ethan Cutts (Se) 1:04.87. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: 1-Shawnee A (Brian Baumann, Kevin Cummings, Tyler Marshall, R.J. Birdsall) 3:42.74. 2-Shawnee B (Ryan Kaczur, Eli Mackey, Daniel Murphy, Dylan Hansen) 4:02.92. 3-Seneca (Dominic Amilcare, Kenny Stout, Kirk Traekner, Zack Moore) 4:08.13. Long Jump: 1-Owen Eberman (Se) 19-1 ½. 2-Josh Swain (Se) 17-4. 3-William Stein (Sh) 16-6 1/2. Triple Jump: 1-Josh Swain (Se) 36-7. 2-Dylan Gates (Sh) 34-7 ½. 3-William Xenakis (Se) 33-8 1/2. High Jump: 1-Jason Sheairs (Se) 5-6. No second or third places. Pole Vault: 1-Jason Sheairs (Se) 7-6. 2-Nick Bisconte (Se) 7-6. 3-Mark Gates-Clark (Se) 7-0. Shot Put: 1-Michael Stoughton (Sh) 37-9 ½. 2-Truman Schneider (Se) 36-5 ¼. 3-Daniel Emerle (Sh) 35-8 1/4. Discus: 1-Adam Klenk (Se) 121-8. 2-Jonathan Foster (Se) 85-11. 3-Andrew Cappello (Sh) 85-8. Javelin: 1-Chris Schoemer (Se) 144-5. 2-Mason Minnium (Sh) 141-7. 3-Adam Klenk (Se) 133-0.
Washington Township 89, Lenape 50: Senior Christian Flood won three events as Washington Township defeated visiting Lenape (0-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet May 13.
Senior Ian Camerato won two events for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 13, Washington Township
Washington Township 89, Lenape 50
100: 1-Tracy Marshall (WT) 11.3. 2-Mike Dressner (WT) 11.4. 3-Christian Flood (WT) 11.6. 200: 1-Christian Flood (WT) 23.4. 2-Tracy Marshall (WT) 24.6. 3-Mike Dressner (WT) 24.8. 400: 1-Mike Dressner (WT) 53.9. 2-A.J. Micale (L) 53.9. 3-Kevin Kinkade (L) 54.6. 800: 1-Cole Kolodziej (WT) 2:02.4. 2-A.J Fraley (L) 2:02.7. 3-John Reilly (L) 2:03.4. 1600: 1-Jake Buniva (L) 4:33.6. 2-Justin Penny (L) 4:34.9. 3-Mason Brewster (WT) 4:36.3. 3200: 1-Colin Hermack (L) 10:45.0. 2-Wade Olivio (WT) 11:45.6. 3-Patrick Lant (WT) 11:48.6. 110 HH: 1-Tracy Marshall (WT) 16.1. 2-John McGinnis (WT) 17.8. 3-Andres Perez (WT) 19.4. 400 IH: 1-John McGinnis (WT) 1:05.6. 2-Kylan Witherspoon (L) 1:05.7. 3-Nate Kidwell (WT) 1:07.0. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: Lenape (A.J. Micale, Justin Penny, Kevin Kinkade, Jake Buniva) 3:40.1. Long Jump: 1-Christian Flood (WT) 19-3 ¾. 2-Miles Reed (WT) 18-11 ¾. 3-Gavin Hoskins (WT) 18-9 1/2. Triple Jump: 1-Christian Flood (WT) 40-6. 2-Gavin Hoskins (WT) 39-8. 3-Ayden Cook (WT) 33-11. High Jump: 1-Gavin Hoskins (WT) 5-10. 2-John Reilly (L) 5-6. No third place. Pole Vault: -1-Andres Perez (WT) 8-6. 2-Logan Bongard (WT) 8-0. 3-Nick Volpe (L) 7-0. Shot Put: 1-Ian Camerato (L) 49-10. 2-Alex Diaz (WT) 38-8 ½. 3-Chris Widing (WT) 34-8. Discus: 1-Ian Camerato (L) 149-8. 2-Alex Diaz (WT) 119-7. 3-Mike Nasielski (WT) 92-11. Javelin: 1-Matt Montanez (L) 132-9. 2-Shrinath Patel (WT) 120-4. 3-Kyle Ostrovsky (L) 111-6.
GIRLS TRACK
Shawnee 85.5, Seneca 53.5: Senior Dianna DeMarco, sophomore Amy Lynam and senior Carley Polan each won two events as visiting Shawnee (3-1) defeated Seneca (1-2) in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet May 12.
Olympic Conference
May 12, Tabernacle
Shawnee 85.5, Seneca 53.5
100: 1-Dianna DeMarco (Sh) 12.96. 2-Amy Lynam (Sh) 13.20. 3-(tie) Sophia Constantinou (Sh) and Mia Hill (Se) 13.25. 200: 1-Amy Lynam (Sh) 27.38. 2-Mackenzie McCready (Sh) 27.52. 3-Dianna DeMarco (Sh) 27.76. 400: 1-Mackenzie McCready (Sh) 1:04.58. 2-Morgan Broderick (Sh) 1:07.03. 3-Emmalynn Malixi (Sh) 1:07.99. 800: 1-Kyra Birdsall (Sh) 2:29.76. 2-Megan O’Keefe (Se) 2:31.06. 3-Charlee Grovatt (Sh) 2:32.45. 1600: 1-Kate Ruona (Sh) 5:22.60. 2-Emma Klouchek (Se) 5:41.49. 3-Sydney Kiernan (Sh) 5:43.23. 3200: 1-Madelyn Valasek (Sh) 12:51.48. 2-Gianna Tirico (Se) 14:10.66. 3-Paige Venable (Se) 15:03.49. 100 HH: 1-Remington Walter (Se) 18.85. 2-Amanda Welsh (Se) 20.33. 3-Grace Johnston (Sh) 20.60. 400 IH: 1-Catie Andrews (Se) 1:19.92. 2-Grace Johnston (Sh) 1:21.56. 3-Julia Crozier (Sh) 1:21.87. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: 1-Shawnee (Kyra Birdsall, Sophia Constantinou, Amy Lynam, Ryann Sheehan) 4:22.85. 2-Seneca (Emma Buttocovla, Lindsey Hough, Emma Klouchek, Megan O’Keefe) 4:23.68. Long Jump: 1-Amy Lynam (Sh) 16-1 ¼. 2-Amanda Benzenhafer (Se) 14-9 ½. 3-Kate Gsell (Sh) 14-8 1/2. Triple Jump: 1-Kate Gsell (Sh) 30-11. 2-Katyra King (Se) 28-10. 3-Kya Julius (Se) 28-8. High Jump: 1-Dianna DeMarco (Sh) 4-6. 2-Lyndsey Millere (Sh) 4-4. 3-Olivia Loreaux (Sh) 4-4. Pole Vault: 1-Julia Greeley (Se) 10-6. 2-Remington Walter (Se) 7-6. No third place. Shot Put: 1-Carley Polan (Sh) 33-8. 2-Tess Strittmatter (Se) 33-5 ¼. 3-Aspen Mazzatta (Se) 30-4 1/4. Discus: 1-Carley Polan (Sh) 107-2. 2-Aspen Mazzatta (Sh) 100-11. 3-Kathryn McCrosson (Sh) 93-1. Javelin: 1-Tess Strittmatter (Se) 89-9. 2-Mason Laarkamp (Se) 89-3. 3-Carley Polan (Sh) 74-11.
Washington Township 111, Lenape 28: Washington Township dominated visiting Lenape (0-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet May 13.
Senior Kayla Stewart won two events for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 13, Washington Township
Washington Township 111, Lenape 28
100: 1-Dylan Giloley (WT) 12.3. 2-Megan Smith (WT) 12.4. 3-Kayla D’Ottaviano (WT) 12.6. 200: 1-Dylan Giloley (WT) 26.0. 2-Alyson Petro (WT) 26.4. 3-Megan Smith (WT) 27.9. 400: 1-Katherine Pappas (L) 59.6. 2-Jordan Farr (WT) 1:05.7. 3-Kacey Thomas (L) 1:05.9. 800: 1-Dahlia Beasley (WT) 2:34.0. 2-Maura Keane (WT) 2:36.4. 3-Ashton Wiseley (WT) 2:37.3. 1600: 1-Ella Maletta (WT) 5:42.7. 2-Allydon Wernick (WT) 5:45.0. 3-Amirah Beasley (WT) 5:51.6. 3200: 1-Izzy Donia (WT) 14:41.1. 2-Mackenzie Cochran (WT) 14:54.6. 3-Maggie Hunt (WT) 15:20.8. 100 HH: 1-Gianna Garozzo (WT) 16.6. 2-Izzy Repousis (WT) 16.6. 3-Megan Smith (WT) 17.1. 400 IH: 1-Gianna Garozzo (WT) 1:10.2. 2-Jacqueline Swann (L) 1:16.0. 3-Julia Lyons (WT) 1:21.0. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: 1-Washington Township 4:16.8. 2-Lenape 4:25.5. Long Jump: 1-Gabby Vetere (WT) 14-7. 2-Alyson Petro (WT) 14-2 ¾. 3-Avarie Berndlmaier (WT) 13-7 ½. Triple Jump: 1-Faith Candente (WT) 30-7 ½. 2-Gabby DeLuca (WT) 28-1/2. 3-Veronica DeLuca (WT) 24-2 1/2. High Jump: 1-Dahlia Beasley (WT) 5-0. 2-Alyson Petro (WT) 4-8. 3-Alyssa Baron (WT) 4-8. Pole Vault: 1-Gabby Vetere (WT) 8-6. 2-Avarie Berndlmaier (WT) 7-0. No third place. Shot Put: 1-Kayla Stewart (L) 31-1. 2-Alli Sirava (WT) 26-7 ½. 3-Irene Campbell (WT) 26-7. Discus: 1-Kayla Stewart (L) 82-1. 2-Kaleigh Christ (L) 79-2. 3-Sophia Dunning (WT) 74-5. Javelin: 1-Kaleigh Christ (L) 81-0. 2-Dani Gindville (WT) 78-1. 3-Kayla Stewart (L) 72-5.