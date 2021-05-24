BASEBALL
Cherokee 4, Mainland 1: Senior Jackson Edelman allowed a run on three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings as No. 6 seed Cherokee (12-3) upset No. 3 Mainland (13-2) in a 47th annual Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic quarterfinal game May 17.
Senior Tyler Lender was 2-for-3 with a triple and run scored, while junior Jeremy Cheeseman had a two-run single in the seventh inning, for the Chiefs.
Diamond Classic Quarterfinals
May 17, Linwood
Cherokee 4, Mainland 1
Cherokee – 010 000 3 - 4 7 0
Mainland – 000 001 0 - 1 3 2
WP: Jackson Edelman; LP: Noah Meyers; 2B: M-Chase Petty; 3B: C-Tyler Lender.
Seneca 10, Camden Catholic 1: Senior Danny Bogert went the distance, allowing a run on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts, as visiting Seneca (5-9) routed Camden Catholic (2-13) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 17.
Senior George Thorp was 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Golden Eagles, while junior Jose Miqueo (2-for-3, 2 RBIs, run) and sophomore Brayden Davis (2-for-3, double, 2 runs) also had good days at the plate.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Cherry Hill
Seneca 10, Camden Catholic 1
Seneca – 220 060 0 - 10 11 2
Catholic – 000 010 0 - 1 4 0
WP: Danny Bogert; LP: Liam O’Connor; 2B: S-Brayden Davis, Mike Orth; CC-Ron Kopcho, O’Connor.
Shawnee 12, Cherry Hill East 6: Senior Alec Baltz fanned eight in five innings as visiting Shawnee (8-5) doubled up Cherry Hill East (3-9) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 17.
Junior Drew Uccello was 2-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs and senior Nick Tamburro had two hits for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Cherry Hill
Shawnee 12, Cherry Hill East 6
Shawnee – 003 031 5 - 12 10 0
C.H. East – 000 001 5 - 6 5 4
WP: Alec Baltz; LP: Kyle Vincoff; 2B: S-Baltz, Drew Uccello; 3B: S-Uccello.
Lenape 8, Northern Burlington 7, 8 inn.: Senior Ron Knaust’s double scored Tyler Davis from first base in the bottom of the eighth inning as Lenape (10-5) came back to defeat visiting Northern Burlington (11-5) in extra innings in a nonleague game May 18.
Senior Jason Wasko was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Indians.
Nonleague
May 18, Medford
Lenape 8, Northern Burlington 7, 8 inn.
NBC – 240 010 00 - 7 15 0
Lenape – 103 110 11 - 8 12 4
WP: Landon Friedman; LP: Richie Brown-Luden; 2B: NB-C.J. Fredericks; L-Nick Garagozzo, Ron Knaust.
Cherokee 3, Shawnee 2, 9 inn.: Cherokee (13-3) prevailed in extra innings over Shawnee (8-5) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 19 at Arm and Hammer Park.
Junior Dom Patrizi (2-for-5) reached base on a two-out error in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Chiefs. He then stole second and scored the winning run on sophomore Jason Schooley’s (3-for-5) bloop single to left field.
Senior Brian Muller and junior Erich Hartmann each had two hits for the Renegades, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped with the loss.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Arm and Hammer Park, Trenton
Cherokee 3, Shawnee 2, 9 inn.
Shawnee – 010 010 000 - 2 8 3
Cherokee – 000 110 001 - 3 10 3
WP: Shane Sax; LP: Jackson Logar; 2B: S-Alec Baltz, Griffin Burns.
Seneca 12, Camden 2, 5 inn.: Senior Will Carlin struck out four in 3 2/3 innings as Seneca (6-9) defeated host Camden (1-7) in a five-inning Olympic Conference National Division game May 19.
Sophomore Brayden Davis was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Camden
Seneca 12, Camden 2, 5 inn.
Seneca – 140 61 - 12 8 0
Camden – 000 20 - 2 3 0
WP: Will Carlin; LP: Eli Anderson; 2B: S-Brayden Davis.
Paul VI 5, Lenape 4: Paul VI (8-6) scored twice in its last at-bat to defeat visiting Lenape (10-6) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 20.
Paul VI starting pitcher Ryan Rumsey fanned 12 in six innings, while Lenape starter Chase Topolski struck out seven and walked six in 6 1/3 innings.
Senior Tyler Davis (2-for-3, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) belted two home runs for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 20, Haddon Township
Paul VI 5, Lenape 4
Lenape – 000 020 2 - 4 6 3
Paul VI – 000 201 2 - 5 7 0
WP: Zach Mullins; LP: Matt Corda; 2B: PVI-Sam Juckett; HR: L-Tyler Davis 2; PVI-Declan Williams.
Shawnee 4, Ocean City 3, 8 inn.: Freshman Michael Pierson scored in the bottom of the eighth inning as Shawnee (9-5) came back to defeat visiting Ocean City (10-6) in a nonleague game May 20.
Pierson walked, stole second and the advanced to third on overthrow by the catcher. Alec Baltz’ single brought home Pierson for the winning run.
Sophomore Nick O’Brien knocked in three runs for the Renegades, who sent the game into extra innings with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Shawnee starter Ethan Bowen struck out 11 in six innings.
Nonleague
May 20, Medford
Shawnee 4, Ocean City 3, 8 inn.
Ocean City – 000 003 00 - 3 6 0
Shawnee – 000 000 31 - 4 3 0
WP: Alec Baltz; LP: Brady Gannon; 2B: OC-James Mancini; S-Nick O’Brien.
Cherry Hill West 8, Cherokee 4: Senior Brett Goan (2-for-3, double, home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) led the way as visiting Cherry Hill West (9-4) defeated Cherokee (13-4) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 21.
Junior Dom Patrizi and sophomore Brandon Prince each had two hits for the Chiefs, while junior pitchers Christian Park and Blake Weinstein each notched five strikeouts.
Olympic Conference
May 21, Marlton
Cherry Hill West 8, Cherokee 4
C.H. West – 300 401 0 - 8 6 1
Cherokee – 100 102 0 - 4 8 2
WP: Blake Mitnick; LP: Nick Burg; 2B: CHW-Brett Goan, Stephen Flynn; HR: CHW-Goan.
Seneca 13, Bordentown 1, 5 inn.: Sophomore Brayden Davis struck out eight and walked one in a three-hitter as Seneca (7-9) routed visiting Bordentown (5-10) in a five-inning nonleague-game May 21.
Senior Andrew Knorr was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles, while classmate Joey Steff had two hits and scored three runs.
Olympic Conference
May 21, Tabernacle
Seneca 13, Bordentown 1, 5 inn.
B’town – 010 00 - 1 3 2
Seneca – 427 0X - 13 13 1
WP: Brayden Davis; LP: Elijah Tradigo; 2B: S-Andrew Knorr, Chase Ruppel.
Williamstown 5, Cherokee 3: No. 7 seed Williamstown (16-2) scored three runs in the top of the first inning en route to a win over host No. 6 Cherokee (13-5) in a 47th annual Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic semifinal game May 22.
Senior Tyler Lender was 2-for-3 with a run scored and struck out five on the mound for the Chiefs.
Diamond Classic Semifinals
May 22, Marlton
Williamstown 5, Cherokee 3
Williamstown – 301 000 1 - 5 7 4
Cherokee – 020 001 0 - 3 6 1
WP: Chris Montone; LP: Tyler Lender; 2B: W-Greg Zerbe, Matt McIntire, Bobby DiDonato.
SOFTBALL
Lenape 7, Eastern 5: Sophomore Maya Knasiak struck out nine in five innings and senior Olivia Rosenblatt roped a two-run single as Lenape (9-6) defeated visiting Eastern (5-10) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 17.
Junior Alyssa Binczak (2-for-3, double, RBI, run), senior Maddie Corcoran (2-for-4, RBI) and senior Emma Murphy (1-for-2, RBI, 2 runs) led the offense for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Medford
Lenape 7, Eastern 5
Eastern – 000 030 2 - 5 11 2
Lenape – 120 103 X - 7 12 1
WP: Maya Knasiak; LP: Jaden Cooey; 2B: L-Alyssa Binczak.
Seneca 4, Burlington Township 0: Senior Emily Spencer hurled a complete-game two-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts as Seneca (9-1) shut out visiting Burlington Township (6-8) in a nonleague game May 17.
Junior Alexandra Miller was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the Golden Eagles.
Nonleague
May 17, Tabernacle
Seneca 4, Burlington Township 0
Township – 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Seneca – 300 100 X - 4 4 2
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Rylee Reid; 2B: S-Alexandra Miller.
Washington Township 7, Shawnee 6: Visiting Washington Township (10-5) held off a late Shawnee (10-5) rally to defeat the Renegades in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 17.
Freshmen Alexandra Rubano (3-for-4, RBI) and Madison Konopka (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) were standouts for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Medford
Washington Township 7, Shawnee 6
Township – 000 420 1 - 7 11 0
Shawnee – 001 003 2 - 6 12 1
WP: Angelina Saverase (5 Ks, 2 walks); LP: Sophia Waterman (4 Ks, 0 walks); 2B: WT-Saverase 2, Alexis Thompson, Alexis Palombi; S-Ashley Murphy, Lauren Pettit; 3B: S-Isabela Howard.
Cherokee 5, Cherry Hill East 1: Sophomore Samantha Friel hurled a complete-game three-hitter with two walks and 14 strikeouts as visiting Cherokee (9-3) beat Cherry Hill East (0-11) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 18.
Senior Marissa Ditore was 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 18, Cherry Hill
Cherokee 5, Cherry Hill East 1
Cherokee – 003 011 0 - 5 7 0
C.H. East – 000 000 1 - 1 3 2
WP: Samantha Friel; LP: Felicia Kachenmeister; 3B: CHE-Hannah Pollack.
Washington Township 12, Cherokee 2: Washington Township (11-5) erupted for nine runs in the seventh inning en route to a decisive win over host Cherokee (9-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 19.
Senior Marissa Ditore had two hits, including a double, for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Marlton
Washington Township 12, Cherokee 2
Wash. Twp. – 001 101 9 - 12 17 4
Cherokee – 000 020 0 - 2 6 2
WP: Angelina Saverase; LP: Anna Milillo; 2B: WT-Gianna Bauer, Saverase; C-Marissa Ditore; HR: WT-Samantha Bagosy.
Seneca 7, Cherry Hill West 1: Senior Emily Spencer (3-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI, run) hurled a complete-game six-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts, including the 500th of her career, as Seneca (10-1) downed visiting Cherry Hill West (8-6) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 19.
Senior Alaina Spates (2-for-2, 4 RBIs, run) belted her third home run of the season, a three-run shot to highlight a five-run third inning, for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Tabernacle
Seneca 7, Cherry Hill West 1
C.H. West – 100 000 0 - 1 6 1
Seneca – 105 010 X - 7 9 0
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Alyssa Coburn; 2B: S-Spencer 2; HR: S-Alaina Spates.
Shawnee 14, Eastern 8: Shawnee (11-5) erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning en route to a come-from-behind win over host Eastern (5-11) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 19.
Freshman Madison Konopka (4-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, run) highlighted a 14-hit offense for the Renegades, while junior Lauren Pettit was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Voorhees
Shawnee 14, Eastern 8
Shawnee – 001 037 3 - 14 14 1
Eastern – 500 101 1 - 8 12 2
WP: Sophia Waterman; LP: Amanda Ober. 2B: S-Madison Konopka 2, Ashley Murphy, Lauren Pettit; E-Isabella Lynch.
Lenape 10, Cherokee 5: Lenape (10-6) pounded out 17 hits in a victory over host Cherokee (9-5) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 20.
Junior Alyssa Binczak (4-for-5, RBI, 2 runs), sophomore Madi Carr (3-for-3, 3 RBIs, run), sophomore Maya Knasiak (3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) and senior Emma Murphy (3-for-5, RBI, 2 runs) had big days for the Indians.
Knasiak went the distance, allowing three earned runs on three hits and no walks with 13 strikeouts.
Olympic Conference
May 20, Marlton
Lenape 10, Cherokee 5
Lenape – 070 120 0 - 10 17 7
Cherokee – 002 102 0 - 5 6 3
WP: Maya Knasiak; LP: Anna Milillo; HR: C-Sarah Masters, Kendall Lafferty.
Paul VI 10, Cherokee 6: Senior Alicia Gotts (4-for-5, RBI) struck out five in a complete-game effort as visiting Paul VI (7-6) defeated Cherokee (9-6) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 21.
Senior Kendall Lafferty (2-for-4, RBI, 4 runs) and junior Madison Donnelly (2-for-4, RBI, run) were top offensive standouts for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 21, Marlton
Paul VI 10, Cherokee 6
Paul VI – 002 332 0 - 10 13 1
Cherokee – 013 110 0 - 6 11 7
WP: Alicia Gotts; LP: Anna Milillo; 2B: PVI-Lily St. John.
Seneca 17, Eastern 1, 4 inn.: Senior Emily Spencer (1-for-3, home run, 4 RBIs, run) struck out 10 in a one-hitter and classmate Alaina Spates belted a grand slam in the second inning) as Seneca (11-1) blasted visiting Eastern (5-12) in a four-inning Olympic Conference interdivision game May 21.
Olympic Conference
May 21, Tabernacle
Seneca 17, Eastern 1, 4 inn.
Eastern – 000 1 - 1 1 3
Seneca – 188 X - 17 13 1
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Jaden Cooey; 2B: S-Lillie Bailey; 3B: S-Alexandra Miller; HR: S-Spencer, Alaina Spates.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee 12, Paul VI 5: Sophomore Miguel Lontok and freshman Nate Bialy each had hat tricks as visiting Cherokee (5-5) defeated Paul VI (4-4) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 17.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Haddon Township
Cherokee 12, Paul VI 5
Cherokee – 3-4-2-3 - 12
Paul VI – 0-2-2-1 - 5
Cherokee: Miguel Lontok 3 (assist), Nate Bialy 3, Tommy Kelly 2 (assist), Jack Owings (2 assists), Sean Cole (3 assists), Charlie Stevens, Marc DiVentura; Saves: Ryan Doyle 17.
Paul VI: Ryan Stiefel 3, Dominic Basile, Brad Maslowski (assist); Saves: Brandon Pascale 13.
Lenape 9, Haddonfield 8, 2 OT: Senior Luke Cole netted a hat trick, including the game-winner in double overtime, and two assists as Lenape (10-1) handed visiting Haddonfield (10-1) its first loss of the season in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 17.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Medford
Lenape 9, Haddonfield 8, 2 OT
Haddonfield – 2-3-2-1-0-0 - 8
Lenape – 2-2-0-4-0-1 - 9
Haddonfield:
Lenape: Luke Cole 3 (2 assists), Sean Kennedy, Riley Spitznas, David Grabowski (2 assists), Sean Shelko (assist), Brady Long, Luke Birney; Saves: Ben Blum 9.
Seneca 10, Camden Catholic 2: Freshman Noah Locantore scored four goals and had an assist as Seneca (4-7) snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over visiting Camden Catholic (1-5) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 17.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Tabernacle
Seneca 10, Camden Catholic 2
Catholic – 1-0-0-1 - 3
Seneca – 3-4-0-3 - 10
Camden Catholic: Not available.
Seneca: Noah Locantore 4 (assist), Jacob Handy 3 (2 assists), Finn Lawyer (assist), Noah Hasson, Kyle Stickel; Saves: Zach Klym 19.
Shawnee 17, Eastern 5: Senior Tyler Korchak scored five goals with an assist and sophomore Ethan Krauss chipped in a hat trick and six assists as Shawnee (6-4) routed visiting Eastern (5-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 17.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Medford
Shawnee 17, Eastern 5
Eastern – 1-2-1-1 - 5
Shawnee – 7-4-1-5 - 17
Eastern: Nathan Shimp 2, Christos Koutzis (assist), Luke Riley (assist), Braden Travaglini; Saves: Jared Goldstein 15.
Shawnee: Tyler Korchak 5 (assist), Ethan Krauss 3 (6 assists), David Minder 3 (assist), Matt Welsey 2 (assist), Nate Sears 2 (assist), Tom Rebstock (assist), Freddie McAneney; Saves: Jimmy Potter 11.
Cherokee 10, West Deptford 4: Junior Billy Westerby netted a hat trick as visiting Cherokee (6-5) defeated West Deptford (5-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 18.
Olympic Conference
May 18, West Deptford
Cherokee 10, West Deptford 4
Cherokee – 3-3-2-2 - 10
W. Deptford – 1-1-1-1 - 4
Cherokee: Billy Westerby 3 (assist), Cameron Hoelzel 2 (assist), Sean Cole 2 (2 assists), Tommy Kelly 2, Jack Owings; Saves: Ryan Doyle 10.
West Deptford: Dawson Tilghman 2, Jordyn Roane, Ian Cori.
Wall Township 12, Lenape 3: Senior Logan Peters scored three goals and dished out six assists as visiting Wall Township (10-2) handed Lenape (10-2) just its second loss of the season in a nonleague game May 18.
Nonleague
May 18, Medford
Wall Township 12, Lenape 3
Wall Twp. – 3-2-2-5 - 12
Lenape – 1-0-1-1 - 3
Wall Township: Logan Peters 3 (6 assists), John McCurry 3; Saves: Aiden Kessler 7.
Lenape: Nolan Sampson, Luke Birney, Sean Shelko; Saves: Ben Blum 11.
Seneca 8, Eastern 2: Junior Finn Lawyer and sophomore Jake Valenzano scored two goals apiece as visiting Seneca (5-7) won its second straight after with a victory over Eastern (5-6) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 19.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Voorhees
Seneca 8, Eastern 2
Seneca – 1-3-3-1 - 8
Eastern – 0-2-0-0 - 2
Seneca: Finn Lawyer 2 (assist), Jake Valenzano 2, Jacob Handy, Wally Pickard, Jeff Weightman, Ben Peters, (Eddie Vernier 2 assists); Saves: Zach Klym 13.
Eastern: Luke Riley 2; Saves: Jared Goldstein 10.
Shawnee 19, West Deptford 5: Sophomore Ethan Krauss scored four goals and dished out eight assists, while junior Nate Sears chipped in six goals, as Shawnee (7-4) routed visiting West Deptford (5-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 20.
Olympic Conference
May 20, Medford
Shawnee 19, West Deptford 5
W. Dept. – 2-2-1-0 - 5
Shawnee – 2-8-5-4 - 19
West Deptford: Not available.
Shawnee: Ethan Krauss 4 (8 assists), Nate Sears 6, Tyler Korchak 2, Ryan Popolo 2, David Minder 2, Matt Welsey, Nick Goeller, Shane Conlon (assist); Saves: Jimmy Potter 11.
Eastern 6, Cherokee 5: Juniors Luke Markoe and Shane Huggard each scored twice as visiting Eastern (6-6) nipped Cherokee (6-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 21.
Senior Tommy Kelly and sophomore Sean Cole tallied two goals apiece for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 21, Marlton
Eastern 6, Cherokee 5
Eastern – 0-2-2-2 - 6
Cherokee – 2-2-0-1 - 5
Eastern: Luke Markoe 2, Shane Huggard 2 (assist), Braden Travaglini, Sam Zak, (Nathan Shimp 2 assists).
Cherokee: Tommy Kelly 2, Sean Cole 2, Cameron Hoelzel; Assists: Miguel Lontok, Nate Bialy, Billy Westerby; Saves: Ryan Doyle 5.
Seneca 11, Cherry Hill West 5: Senior Jacob Handy netted a hat trick, while sophomore Jake Valenzano and senior Ben Peters tallied two goals apiece, as Seneca (6-7) won its third straight after beating visiting Cherry Hill West (6-5) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 21.
Olympic Conference
May 21, Tabernacle
Seneca 11, Cherry Hill West 5
C.H. West – 1-0-1-3 - 5
Seneca – 3-3-3-2 - 11
Cherry Hill West: Not available.
Seneca: Jacob Hand 3, Jake Valenzano 2, Ben Peters 2, Jeff Weightman (2 assists), Noah Locantore (assist), John Borkowiski, (Finn Lawyer 2 assists); Saves: Chase Mikuliski 3, Zach Klym 8.
Princeton Day 9, Shawnee 7: Princeton Day (5-7) scored three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter en route to a win over host Shawnee (7-5) in a nonleague game May 22.
Junior Nate Sears had three goals and two assists for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 22, Medford
Princeton Day 9, Shawnee 7
Princeton Day – 2-2-2-3 - 9
Shawnee – 3-1-3-0 - 7
Princeton Day: Not available.
Shawnee: Nate Sears 3 (2 assists), Ethan Krauss (assist), David Minder (assist), Matt Welsey, Ryan Popolo; Jimmy Potter 8.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee 18, Middle Township 2: Senior Janelle Deveney scored four goals, while senior Alex Kulinski, junior Aly Mascolo and sophomore Delaney Jackson all had hat tricks as Cherokee (12-0) blasted visiting Middle Township (7-4) in a nonleague game May 17.
Nonleague
May 17, Marlton
Cherokee 18, Middle Township 2
Middle Twp. – 2-0 - 2
Cherokee – 11-7 - 18
Middle Township: Abbie Teefy 2.
Cherokee: Janelle Deveney 4, Delaney Jackson 3 (2 assists), Alex Kulinski 3 (assist), Aly Mascolo 3, Katie Montenero, Kayla Niederberger, Kimora Williams, Chelsea Evans, Brooke Brown (assist); Saves: Natalie Roesch 14.
Shawnee 20, Eastern 5: Senior Julie Cassidy scored six goals, giving her a team-leading 59 on the season, as visiting Shawnee (7-5) routed Eastern (6-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 17.
Junior Mady Cattani and sophomore Elle Trzaskawka chipped in four and three goals, respectively, for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Voorhees
Shawnee 20, Eastern 5
Shawnee – 9-11 - 20
Eastern – 3-2 - 5
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 6, Mady Cattani 4, Elle Trzaskawka 3, Lee Luling 2, Jamie Carvin (4 assists), Abby Rennie (3 assists), Bria Williams, Kate Adams, Abby Catalano; Saves: Carley Vernon 6, Sophia Bartasius 2.
Eastern: Jane Trauger 3, Kelsey Barratt, Kayleen Marinella-McGill.
Cherokee 17, Seneca 7: Senior Alex Kulinski scored five goals to go along with her two assists and junior Aly Mascolo chipped in four goals as visiting Cherokee (13-0) defeated Seneca (5-5) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 18.
Senior Devon Webb netted two goals and had two assists for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 18, Tabernacle
Cherokee 17, Seneca 7
Cherokee – 8-9 - 17
Seneca – 0-7 - 7
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 5 (2 assists), Aly Mascolo 4, Delaney Jackson 3 (assist), Janelle Deveney 2 (2 assists), Jayna Weinberg, Erin St. John (assist), Chelsea Evans (assist); Saves: Natalie Roesch 6.
Seneca: Devon Webb 2 (2 assists), Madeline Epps 2, Grace Mileszko, Isabella Fedeli, Kayla Brooks (assist); Saves: Emma McCullough 10.
Lenape 18, Camden Catholic 12: Junior Gianna Monaco scored eight goals and dished out three assists as visiting Lenape (10-2) downed Camden Catholic (7-5) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 18.
Olympic Conference
May 18, Cherry Hill
Lenape 18, Camden Catholic 12
Lenape – 8-10 - 18
Catholic – 9-3 - 12
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 8 (3 assists), Emma Bunting 6 (2 assists), Lily Bunting 2 (2 assists), Kylie McNamara, Lina Neilson; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 11.
Camden Catholic: Olivia Eilbacher 3 (assist), Devin Rybacki 3 (assist), Riley Dundee 3, Brynn Levins 2 (assist), Neve Murphy; Saves: Kayla Cornaglia 4.
Seneca 17, Bishop Eustace 4: Senior Devon Webb scored five goals and dished out two assists as Seneca (6-5) routed visiting Bishop Eustace (2-9) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 20.
Senior Kayla Brooks chipped in a hat trick and assist for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 20, Tabernacle
Seneca 17, Bishop Eustace 4
Eustace – 2-2 - 4
Seneca – 10-7 - 17
Bishop Eustace: Jordan Roessler 3 (assist), Josette DeGour.
Seneca: Devon Webb 5 (2 assists), Kayla Brooks 3 (assist), Olivia Quagliero 2 (2 assists), Madeline Epps 2, Kate Matthiessen (2 assists), Jorja Cooper, Grace Rollins, Isabella Fedeli, Olivia Kane; Saves: Emma McCullough 8.
Cherokee 14, Clearview 9: Junior Aly Mascolo and senior Alex Kulinski combined to score nine goals and dish out three assists as visiting undefeated Cherokee (14-0) downed Clearview (8-8) in a nonleague game May 21.
Nonleague
May 21, Mullica Hill
Cherokee 14, Clearview 9
Cherokee – 6-8 - 14
Clearview – 1-8 - 9
Cherokee: Aly Mascolo 5 (assist), Alex Kulinski 4 (2 assists), Delaney Jackson 3, Janelle Deveney, Chelsea Evans; Saves: Natalie Roesch 8.
Clearview: Hailey Russo 3 (3 assists), Ryan Remaly 3, Ashley Noto 2 (2 assists), Mary Moraca; Saves: Allison McAnally 5.
Cherokee 17, Paul VI 3: Senior Alex Kulinski scored six goals and had an assist as Cherokee (15-0) routed visiting Paul VI (3-10) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 22.
Olympic Conference
May 22, Marlton
Cherokee 17, Paul VI 3
Paul VI – 0-3 - 3
Cherokee – 11-6 - 17
Paul VI: Ave Martin 2, Morgan Gallo; Saves: Ava McCarthy 5.
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 6 (assist), Chelsea Evans 3, Aly Mascolo 2 (assist), Anna Hunter 2, Delaney Jackson (3 assists), Erin St. John (assist), Brooke Brown (assist), Bree Rogers; Saves: Natalie Roesch 2.
Cherry Hill West 16, Seneca 7: Senior Maria Spiotto scored six goals as visiting Cherry Hill West (10-3) defeated Seneca (6-6) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 22.
Senior Kayla Brooks and freshman Kate Matthiessen each had two goals and an assist for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 22, Tabernacle
Cherry Hill West 16, Seneca 7
C.H. West – 7-9 - 16
Seneca – 1-6 - 7
Cherry Hill West: Maria Spiotto 6, Sophia Graffeo 5 (3 assists), Jenna Casole 4 (4 assists), Mia Zaris; Saves: Makenzie Redmond 6.
Seneca: Kayla Brooks 2 (assist), Kate Matthiessen 2 (assist), Devon Webb (2 assists), Isabella Fedeli, Olivia Kane; Saves: Emma McCullough 21.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee 5, Cherry Hill West 0: Cherokee (8-4) swept host Cherry Hill West (1-10) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 17.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Cherry Hill
Cherokee 5, Cherry Hill West 0
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Gabe Faust 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Gavin Murray 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Brown (C) def. Jack Young 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin (C) def. Owen Dodd, Ryan McHugh 6-0, 6-0; Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang (C) won by forfeit, 6-0, 6-0.
Lenape 4, Seneca 1: Lenape (8-5) defeated host Seneca (5-7) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 17.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Tabernacle
Lenape 4, Seneca 1
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Landon Wall 6-4, 7-5; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Ben Yaroch 6-1, 6-3; Vince Abate (S) def. Edrees Zeweri 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis (L) def. Dan Errigo, Chris Minervini 6-3, 6-1; Quin Anderson, Preston Chu, Lenape, def. Jackson Bauer, Jarret Holland 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Cherokee 4, Bishop Eustace 1: Cherokee (9-4) defeated visiting Bishop Eustace (6-7) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 21.
Olympic Conference
May 21, Marlton
Cherokee 4, Bishop Eustace 1
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Joe Deiter 6-1, 6-0; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Joe Semon 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Brown (C) def. Declan Burke 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-7).
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Erin Lin (C) def. Alec Babiak, Nick Ward, 6-0, 6-0; Jack Closkey, Drake Taylor (BE) def. Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6).
Shawnee 3, Seneca 2: Senior Anshul Shetty’s three-set win at second singles lifted Shawnee (12-3) past visiting Seneca (5-8) for its fourth consecutive victory in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 21.
Olympic Conference
May 21, Medford
Shawnee 3, Seneca 2
SINGLES: Landon Wall (Se) def. Joshua Dubler 6-2, 6-4; Anshul Shetty (Sh) def. Ben Yaroch 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Vince Abate (Se) def. Nicholas Frasetto 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (Sh) def. Dan Errigo, Chris Minervini 6-0, 6-1; Lucas Strong, Ryan Cahill (Sh) def. Jarret Holland, Jackson Bauer 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS GOLF
Cherokee 190, Northern Burlington 209: Junior Danny Shaughnessy tied for the day’s lowest round at 45 as Cherokee (11-2) defeated visiting Northern Burlington (6-9) in a nonleague match May 17.
Nonleague
May 17, Indian Spring Country Club
Cherokee 190, Northern Burlington 209
Northern Burlington: Tyler Verschelde 45, Michael Purdy 53, Logan Stewart 54, Mike Ducsak 57.
Cherokee: Danny Shaughnessy 45, Jacob Newman 46, Seth Midora 49, Aiden Williamson 50.
Lenape 171, Washington Township 189: Sophomore Jack Schwarz led the way with a four-over-par 40 as visiting Lenape (6-5) downed Washington Township (9-7) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 17.
Olympic Conference
May 17, Wedgewood Country Club
Lenape 171, Washington Township 189
Lenape: Jack Schwarz 40, Andrew Dove 43, Udai Singh 44, Ryan Brennen 44, Adam Hurlburt 47, Alex Freedman 51.
Washington Township: Tom Digiulio 45, Justin Forman 46, Dom Zachamy 49, Matt Kratchwell 49, Noah Laliberte 50, Brendan Fulginiti 50.
Olympic Conference Tournament: Shawnee junior Jack Ross shot a two-under-par 70 to capture the individual title at the Olympic Conference Tournament May 18 in Blackwood.
Olympic Conference Tournament
May 18, par-72 Valleybrook Country Club
Overall Results
1-Jack Ross, Shawnee, 70. 2-Jack Orr, Bishop Eustace, 75. 3-Justin Forman, Washington Township, 79. 4-Matt Fish, Shawnee, 80. 5-(tie) Nick Dittmar, Shawnee; Andrew Parris, Shawnee and Patrick Frake, Shawnee, 81; 8-(tie) Grant Zielinski, Eastern; Brian Cotter, Cherry Hill East and Kartik Vijayapuri, Eastern, 82. 11-(tie) Chance Blanchard, Camden Catholic; Adam Hurlburt, Lenape and Ken Baldwin, Eastern, 83. 14-Jake Newman, Cherokee, 84. 15-(tie) Ryan Brennen, Lenape and Tom Digulio, Washington Township, 86. 17-Riley Palomato, Camden Catholic, 87. 18-(tie) Aiden Devine, Bishop Eustace and Matt Marino, Camden Catholic, 89. 20-(tie) Andrew Dove, Lenape; Reece Raley, Shawnee and Jake Marini, Eastern, 90. 23-(tie) Jordan Stein, Eastern and Colin Merriman, Camden Catholic, 91. 25-Seth Midora, Cherokee, 92. 26-Tommy Scafidi, Seneca, 93. 27-Adam Blumenthal, Cherry Hill East, 94. 28-Nico Albano, Seneca, 95. 29-Danny Shaughnessy, Cherokee, 96. 30-Kwanchi Loo, Cherry Hill East, 97. 31-(tie) Matt Kratchwell, Washington Township and Cooper Cardea, Cherry Hill West, 98. 33-(tie) Chris Chicano, Paul VI; Udai Singh, Lenape and Jack Stiles, Paul VI, 100. 36-(tie) Neil Sanchirico, Paul VI and Alec Herring, Cherry Hill East, 101. 38-(tie) Brendan Fulginiti, Washington Township; Aidan Hart, Camden Catholic and Ian Dolan, Cherry Hill West, 103. 41-(tie) Connor Mullen, Lenape and Noah Laliberte, Washington Township, 104. 43-Justin Seo, Camden Catholic, 109. 44-(tie) Jack McCandles, Cherry Hill West and Ayden Rinaldi, Eastern, 110. 46-Matt Silvi, Bishop Eustace, 112. 47-(tie) Eric Kang, Cherry Hill East and Tim Fitzgerald, Paul VI, 114. 49-Aiden Fallon, Cherry Hill West, 116. 50-Ryan Ott, Cherry Hill West, 121. 51-Kyle Ott, Cherry Hill West, 134.
Camden Catholic 178, Seneca 197: Chance Blanchard’s eight-over-par 43 led the way as Camden Catholic (6-3) defeated visiting Seneca (5-6) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 19.
Senior Nico Albano (46) was the low man for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Pennsauken Country Club
Camden Catholic 178, Seneca 197
Seneca: Nico Albano 46, Connor Stanewick 47, Grant Sevening 50, Tom Scafidi 54, Danny Doyle 54, Jack Cylc 55.
Camden Catholic: Chance Blanchard 43, Riley Palanato 44, Colin Merriman 45, Aidan Hart 46, Matt Marino 50, Aidan Riley 52.
Cherokee 183, Paul VI 205: Senior Jacob Newman’s four-over-par 39 led Cherokee (12-2) to a victory over visiting Paul VI (4-9) for its sixth straight win in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 21.
Olympic Conference
May 21, Indian Spring Country Club
Cherokee 183, Paul VI 205
Paul VI: Neil Sanchirico 47, Patrick McCool 52, Keegan Conklin 54.
Cherokee: Jacob Newman 39, Seth Midora 41, Aiden Williamson 48, Tyler Goldman 55, Chris Meder 55.
GIRLS GOLF
Cherokee 219, Seneca 242: Freshman Annika Shukdinas and junior Alyna Denisi each shot rounds of 52 as Cherokee (5-7) defeated visiting Seneca (2-8) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 17.
Olympic Conference
May 17, The Links Golf Club
Cherokee 219, Seneca 242
Seneca: Olivia Petruska 58, Arianna Haresign 59, Amelia Lennox 62, Olivia Cooper 63, Mackenzie Gownley 64, Sophia Cooper 69.
Cherokee: Annika Shukdinas 52, Alyna Denisi 52, Alexa Gollnick 56, Lauren Cotton 59, Rebeca Dulmage 64, Ava Maida 77.
Cherokee 208, Paul VI 224: Senior Lauren Cotton led the way with a 49 as visiting Cherokee (6-7) defeated Paul VI (4-5) in an Olympic Conference match May 18.
Olympic Conference
May 18, Woodcrest Country Club
Cherokee 208, Paul VI 224
Cherokee: Lauren Cotton 49, Alyna Denisi 51, Annika Shukdinas 52, Alexa Gollnick 56, Rebeca Dulmage 64, Daniella Duenas 65.
Paul VI: Grace Flocco 52, Cara Colbert 52, Mae Vanschalkwyk 57, Madison Flynn 63.
Olympic Conference Tournament: Lenape freshman Angelina Tolentino shot a four-under-par 68 to capture the individual title at the Olympic Conference Tournament May 19 in Medford.
Olympic Conference Tournament
May 19, Medford Lakes Country Club
Overall Results
1-Angelina Tolentino, Lenape, 68. 2-Ajuni Oberoi, Cherry Hill East, 88. 3-Sophia Chesner, Moorestown, 90. 4-Rileigh Leighton, Williamstown, 91. 5-Carly Kramer, Moorestown, 92. 6-Molly Rohan, Moorestown, 94. 7-Grace Laird, Cherry Hill East, 95. 8-Kathryn Skidmore, Lenape, 97. 9-Hailey Ambrose, Kingsway, 98. 10-(tie) Alyna Denisi, Cherokee and Holley Thomas, Shawnee, 101. 12-(tie) Avani Giri, Moorestown and Rebecca Sirko, Kingsway, 102. 14-Emily Farbaniec, Lenape, 103. 15-(tie) Grace Flocco, Paul VI and Annika Shukdinas, Cherokee, 104. 17-(tie) Maggie Bowman, Shawnee and Rachel Koengetter, Shawnee, 106. 19-(tie) Lauren Cotton, Cherokee and Elliana Raab, Williamstown, 107. 21-Raja Rachana, Moorestown, 108. 22-(tie) Makenzie Pierce, Cumberland, and Emily Bruce, Cumberland, 109. 24-(tie) Hannah Escritor, Eastern; Cara Colbert, Paul VI and Olivia Petruska, Seneca, 110. 27-Ryan Foley, Lenape, 111. 28-Samantha Lee, Eastern, 112. 29-(tie) Samantha Tepes, Shawnee; Camryn Roth, Shawnee and Madison Flynn, Paul VI, 113. 32-(tie) Alexa Gollnick, Cherokee; Ashley Kim, Moorestown and Molly Fitzpatrick, Kingsway, 116. 35-(tie) Alyssa Campanella, Williamstown and Bella Olivio, Cherry Hill West, 117. 37-Lindsey Eattock, Cherry Hill East, 118. 38-Haley Milligan, Cherry Hill West, 119. 39-(tie) Brielle Gilbert, Shawnee; Giavanna Scott, Williamstown and Jordan Broiles, Lenape, 120. 42-(tie) Ava Volpe, Kingsway and Arianna Haresign, Seneca, 121. 44-(tie) Evelyn Pazan, Lenape; Mackenzie Gownley, Seneca and Aashee Patel, Cumberland, 122. 47-Haley Chonofsky, Eastern, 123. 48-Mae VanSchalkwyk, Paul VI, 125. 49-(tie) Bailey Olszewski, Cumberland and Erin Murray, Washington Township, 126. 51-Brianna Dutterer, Eastern, 127. 52-Sophia Cooper, Seneca, 133. 53-Katie Bristol, Cherry Hill West, 140.
Lenape 170, Moorestown 187: Freshman Angelina Tolentino carded a season-best five-under-par 31 as Lenape (12-0) handed visiting Moorestown (13-1) its first loss of the season in a nonleague match May 21.
Nonleague
May 21, Ramblewood Country Club
Lenape 170, Moorestown 187
Moorestown: Molly Rohan 43, Carly Kramer 46, Avani Giri 48, Rachana Raja 50.
Lenape: Angelina Tolentino 31, Kathryn Skidmore 46, Ryann Foley 46, Emily Farbaniec 47.
BOYS TRACK
Cherry Hill East 73, Cherokee 67: Cherry Hill East handed visiting Cherokee (3-1) its first loss of the season in an Olympic Conference meet May 19.
Seniors Chimaobim Opara and Brett Shea each won two events for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill East 73, Cherokee 67
100: 1-Chimaobim Opara (C) 11.8. 2-Jordan Kaminsky (CHE) 11.6. 3-(tie) Brian Mitchell (C) and Kevin Pacan (C) 12.0. 200: 1-Jordan Grossman (CHE) 23.2. 2-Chimaobim Opara (C) 23.3. 3-Jordan Kaminsky (CHE) 23.6. 400: 1-Kevin Hatch (C) 51.6. 2-Jordan Grossman (CHE) 51.8. 3-Lucas Hatch (C) 52.8. 800: 1-Brett Shea (C) 1:57.8. 2-Nico Grilli (C) 1:58.7. 3-Thomas Bromley (C) 2:01.7. 1600: 1-Brett Shea (C) 4:22.3. 2-Patrick Ditmars (C) 4:23.3. 3-Gabe Rodriguez (CHE) 4:24.6. 3200: 1-Nick Kuenkel (C) 9:43.7. 2-Aidan Groff (CHE) 9:43.7. 3-Gabe Rodriguez (CHE) 9:50.3. 110 HH: 1-Phillip Trieu (CHE) 15.1. 2-Dillon Page (CHE) 15.3. 3-Joba Akeh (CHE) 15.8. 400 IH: 1-Dillon Page (CHE) 1:00.4. 2-Joba Akeh (CHE) 1:01.2. 3-Phillip Trieu (CHE) 1:02.1. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: 1-Cherokee (Kevin Hess, Lucas Hatch, Patrick Ditmars, Brett Shea) 3:30.1. Long Jump: 1-Chimaobim Opara (C) 19-4. 2-Ryan Bender (C) 18-6 ¾. 3-Zachary Palfy (C) 17-3/4. Triple Jump: 1-Moustapha Fall (CHE) 39-2. 2-Christopher Brandreth (C) 36-10. 3-Stephen Trombetta (C) 36-4 1/4. High Jump: 1-Alan Zheng (CHE) 6-0. 2-Dillon Page (CHE) 5-10. 3-Phillip Trieu (CHE) 5-6. Pole Vault: 1-Noah Kriesman (CHE) 14-0. 2-Ken Komatsu (CHE) 13-0. 3-Zachary Palfy (C) 11-0. Shot Put: 1-D.J. Mondile (C) 43-11. 2-Amir Lindor (CHE) 40-11 ¾. 3-Steve Mondile (C) 40-7. Discus: 1-Rohan Arige (CHE) 122-11. 2-Robert Fleisher (CHE) 108-8. 3-Brandon Boria (C) 100-9. Javelin: 1-Robert Fleisher (CHE) 134-6. 2-Dan Boria (C) 110-6. 3-Aidan King (C) 109-9.
Seneca 80, Cherry Hill West 60: Senior Josh Swain won three events as Seneca (3-1) defeated visiting Cherry Hill West in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet May 19.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Tabernacle
Seneca 80, Cherry Hill West 60
100: 1-Dhante Johnson (CHW) 11.3. 2-Alex Lawson (S) 11.5. 3-Gavin Donley (S) 11.7. 200: 1-Khalil Hughes (CHW) 22.5. 2-Gavin Donley (S) 23.9. 3-Alex Lawson (S) 24.0. 400: 1-Khalil Hughes (CHW) 56.0. 2-Joshua Jean-Baptiste (CHW) 56.1. 3-Kanye Dixon (CHW) 56.3. 800: 1-Dominic Amilcare (S) 2:12.0. 2-Kirk Traenker (S) 2:15.1. 3-Joshua Jean-Baptiste (CHW) 2:18.2. 1600: 1-Dominic Amilcare (S) 4:50.3. 2-Kenny Stout (S) 5:18.1. 3-Michael Tepper (CHW) 5:18.4. 3200: 1-Zack Childers (S) 10:58.0. 2-Dylan Breeze (CHW) 12:30.0. 3-Thomas Youse (CHW) 13:29.9. 110 HH: 1-Josh Swain (S) 16.0. 2-Mason Cutts (S) 19.8. 3-Jacob Carlson (CHW) 20.0. 400 IH: 1-Josh Swain (S) 1:01.6. 2-Noah Casa (CHW) 1:03.6. 3-Ethan Cutts (S) 1:04.8. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: 1-Cherry Hill West 3:53.0. Long Jump: 1-Khalil Hughes (CHW) 21-2. 2-Joshua Jean-Baptiste (CHW) 18-4 ¼. 3-Justin Shearer (S) 18-3/4. Triple Jump: 1-Josh Swain (S) 36-5. 2-Xenakis (S) 35-8. 3-Jacob Carlson (S) 35-0. High Jump: 1-Justin Shearer (S) 5-8. 2-Jason Sheairs (S) 5-6. 3-Greg Boggans (CHW) 5-4. Pole Vault: 1-Gates-Clark (CHW) 8-6. 2-Jason Sheairs (S) 7-6. 3-Jacob Carlson (CHW) 7-6. Shot Put: 1-Christopher Guerrieri (CHW) 47-1. 2-Truman Schneider (S) 36-11. 3-Ryan Alabanzas (CHW) 35-4. Discus: 1-Jordan Mendoza (CHW) 124-9. 2-Christopher Guerrieri (CHW) 114-5. 3-Adam Klenk (S) 114-3. Javelin: 1-Chris Schoemer (S) 138-8. 2-Adam Klenk (S) 128-6. 3-Jordan Gonzalez (CHW) 122-4.
GIRLS TRACK
Cherokee 100, Cherry Hill East 40: Juniors Alison Cooke and Jillian Strauss, along with sophomore Kelsey Niglio, each won two events as visiting Cherokee (3-1) routed Cherry Hill East in an Olympic Conference meet May 19.
Cooke’s winning time of 1:06.4 in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles is seventh fastest in school history.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Cherry Hill
Cherokee 100, Cherry Hill East 40
100: 1-Jillian Strauss (C) 13.4. 2-Madison Van Haren (C) 13.5. 3-Katie Zubrzycki (C) 13.5. 200: 1-Zeyonna Davis (CHE) 26.2. 2-Madison Van Haren (C) 26.9. 3-Alison Cooke (C) 27.0. 400: 1-Nicole Clifford (C) 59.9. 2-Zeyonna Davis (CHE) 1:01.6. 3-Jocelyn Kugler (C) 1:03.3. 800: 1-Kelsey Niglio (C) 2:24.2. 2-Isabella Kadar (C) 2:30.0. 3-Elliana Tonghini (CHE) 2:32.4. 1600: 1-Kerry O’Day (C) 5:32.5. 2-Olivia Parkinson (C) 5:36.7. 3-Madison McNiff (CHE) 5:39.7. 3200: 1-Mary Kate McCurdy (CHE) 12:36.6. 2-Isabel Slimm (CHE) 12:55.9. 3-Chloe Diamond (CHE) 13:17.6. 100 HH: 1-Alison Cooke (C) 17.4. 2-Danielle Janicki (CHE) 19.2. 3-Jean Pasquarello (CHE) 19.4. 400 IH: 1-Alison Cooke (C) 1:06.4. 2-Hanna Orengo (CHE) 1:11.8. 3-Meghan Carroll (C) 1:13.2. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: 1-Cherokee (Isabella Moore, Nicole Clifford, Jocelyn Kugler, Nicole Edelman) 4:18.0. Long Jump: 1-Kelsey Niglio (C) 15-8 ¾. 2-Nicole Edelman (C) 14-1/4. 3-Carissa Phillips (C) 13-1 1/4. Triple Jump: 1-Amanda Butler (C) 28-5 ¼. 2-Carissa Phillips (C) 27-10 ¼. 3-Madison Van Haren (C) 27-2 1/4. High Jump: 1-Isabella Moore (C) 4-4. 2-Jocelyn Kugler (C) 4-2. 3-Amanda Butler (C) 4-2. Pole Vault: 1-Jillian Strauss (C) 9-0. 2-Isabella Kadar (C) 7-6. 3-Nicole Edelman (C) 7-0. Shot Put: 1-Sara Bellon (CHE) 29-8 ½. 2-Angel Baliton (C) 27-7. 3-Karina Carrea (CHE) 25-11. Discus: 1-Pula Sawan (CHE) 97-8. 2-Angel Baliton (C) 80-10. 3-Vicki Omari (CHE) 75-1. Javelin: 1-Krista Blassman (C) 86-8. 2-Gia Lamaina (CHE) 86-2. 3-Angel Baliton (C) 82-11.
Seneca 120, Cherry Hill West 9: Junior Mia Hill won three events as Seneca (2-2) routed visiting Cherry Hill West in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet May 19.
Olympic Conference
May 19, Tabernacle
Seneca 120, Cherry Hill West 9
100: 1-Mia Hill (S) 12.3. 2-Emma Buttocolva (S) 13.1. 3-Amanda Benzenhaufer (S) 13.6. 200: 1-Haylee Mehigan (S) 29.3. 2-Katyra King (S) 29.9. 3-Paige Scafidi (S) 30.0. 400: 1-Mia Hill (S) 1:02.5. 200: 2-Emma Buttocolva (S) 1:05.5. 3-Corrine Martello (CHW) 1:07.0. 800: 1-Megan O’Keefe (S) 2:32.0. 2-Alex Butcher (S) 2:34.0. 3-Elizabeth Heinemann (S) 2:39.0. 1600: 1-Lindsey Hough (S) 6:00.4. 2-Delaney Hackney (S) 6:01.6. 3-Megan Faucett (CHW) 6:04.7. 3200: 1-Gianna Tirico (S) 14:34.2. 2-Paige Venable (S) 15:36.9. No third place. 100 HH: 1-Remington Walter (S) 18.7. 2-Amanda Welsh (S) 20.4. 3-Mia Gerace (CHW) 20.6. 400 IH: 1-Catie Andrews (S) 1:17.0. 2-Mia Gerace (CHW) 1:18.3. 3-Amanda Welsh (S) 1:25.1. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: Not contested. Long Jump: 1-Mia Hill (S) 16-2 ¾. 2-Kya Julius (S) 14-10 ½. 3-Amanda Benzenhaufer (S) 14-7. Triple Jump: 1-K King (S) 31-1. 2-Kya Julius (S) 30-8. 3-Jessica Pronchick (S) 29-1 1/4. High Jump: 1-Jillian Humphries (S) 4-8. No second or third place. Pole Vault: 1-Julia Greeley (S) 11-0. 2-Remington Walter (S) 8-0. No third place. Shot Put: 1-Tess Strittmatter (S) 33-5 ½. 2-Aspen Mazzatta (S) 28-9 ½. 3-Jessica Pronchick (S) 27-10 1/2. Discus: 1-Aspen Mazzatta (S) 103-9. 2-Tess Strittmatter (S) 95-7. 3-Talia Lemyre (S) 76-8. Javelin: 1-Mason Laarkamp (S) 75-0. 2-Tess Strittmatter (S) 70-10. 3-Talia Lemyre (S) 62-0.