BASEBALL
Eastern 9, Lenape 4: Senior Andrew Tofolo struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings as visiting Eastern (13-6) defeated host Lenape (10-7) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 24.
Junior Max D’Alessandro and senior Tyler Davis each had two hits and two runs scored for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Medford
Eastern 9, Lenape 4
Eastern – 020 015 1 - 9 11 0
Lenape – 001 000 3 - 4 11 2
WP: Andrew Tofolo; LP: Kyle Mulville; 2B: L-Max D’Alessandro, Quinten Acchione, Landon Friedman, Jason Wasko.
Cherry Hill West 5, Seneca 0: Senior Danny Bogert went the distance for Seneca (7-10) in a loss to visiting Cherry Hill West (10-4) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 24.
Bogert allowed five runs on seven hits and no walks with nine strikeouts.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Tabernacle
Cherry Hill West 5, Seneca 0
C.H. West – 120 200 0 - 5 7 1
Seneca – 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
LP: Danny Bogert.
Shawnee 2, Washington Township 0: Sophomore Jackson Logar earned the win, striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings as visiting Shawnee (10-5) shut out Washington Township (5-13) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 24.
Senior Alec Baltz had two hits and scored a run for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Washington Township
Shawnee 2, Washington Township 0
Shawnee – 100 001 0 - 2 9 1
Township – 000 000 0 - 0 3 3
WP: Jackson Logar; LP: Jim Hallman; 2B: S-Drew Uccello, WT-Dylan Sharkey.
Lenape 4, Cherokee 3: Junior Landon Friedman had a two-run single and scored a run and junior Chase Topolski allowed just one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts in six scoreless innings as Lenape (11-7) held on for a win over visiting Cherokee (13-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 25.
Senior Dylan Odud and junior Dylan Cruice both singled and scored runs for the Chiefs, who suffered their third consecutive loss.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Medford
Lenape 4, Cherokee 3
Cherokee – 000 000 3 - 3 4 0
Lenape – 000 400 X - 4 8 4
WP: Chase Topolski; LP: Jackson Edelman; 2B: L-Tyler Davis.
Paul VI 9, Seneca 3: Seneca (7-11) fell to host Paul VI (11-6) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 25.
Junior John Ormsby went the distance, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts for the Eagles.
Mike Orth singled and scored twice for Seneca, while pitcher Chase Ruppel struck out seven in five innings.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Haddon Township
Paul VI 9, Seneca 3
Seneca – 001 020 0 - 3 5 2
Paul VI – 031 104 X - 9 4 1
WP: John Ormsby; LP: Chase Ruppel; 2B: S-Joey Steff 2, George Thorp; PVI-Elias Philipasion 2.
Cherokee 8, Washington Township 4: Senior Blake Morgan struck out six in five innings and classmate Tyler Lender belted a two-run home run as Cherokee (14-6) doubled up visiting Washington Township (5-14) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 26.
Senior Dylan Odud doubled home two runs and scored a pair for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 26, Marlton
Cherokee 8, Washington Township 4
Township – 013 000 0 - 4 8 4
Cherokee – 213 020 X - 8 8 0
WP: Blake Morgan; LP: Julio Falcon; 2B: WT-Dylan Sharkey; C-Dom Patrizi, Dylan Odud; HR: C-Tyler Lender.
Lenape 13, Cherry Hill East 4: Senior Nick Garagozzo (3-for-4, double, 5 RBIs, run) led the way as visiting Lenape (12-7) beat Cherry Hill East (4-13) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 26.
Senior Tyler Davis (2-for-4, 4 runs) belted his sixth home run of the season for the Indians, while classmate Michael Calderon went the distance, striking out five.
Olympic Conference
May 26, Cherry Hill
Lenape 13, Cherry Hill East 4
Lenape – 204 303 1 - 13 14 2
C.H. East – 020 101 0 - 4 8 1
WP: Michael Calderon; LP: Justin Yang; 2B: L-Nick Garagozzo, Max D’Alessandro, Ron Knaust; CHE-Jake Atlas, Ethan Haddock; HR: Garagozzo.
Shawnee 5, Eastern 4: Senior Alec Baltz knocked in a pair of runs and earned the win on the mound as Shawnee (11-5) edged visiting Eastern (13-7) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 26.
Olympic Conference
May 26, Medford
Shawnee 5, Eastern 4
Eastern – 101 020 0 - 4 7 0
Shawnee – 102 011 X - 5 6 0
WP: Alec Baltz; LP: Gavin Carr; 2B: S-Nick Tamburro.
Northern Burlington 7, Cherokee 0: Senior Ryan Dromboski allowed one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts in four innings as Northern Burlington (16-5) shut out visiting Cherokee (14-7) in a nonleague game May 27.
Dromboski also hit his first home run of the season to help his winning cause.
Olympic Conference
May 27, Columbus
Northern Burlington 7, Cherokee 0
Cherokee – 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Northern – 001 600 X - 7 4 1
WP: Ryan Dromboski; LP: Tyler Lender; HR: Dromboski.
Shawnee 12, Lenape 2, 5 inn.: Senior Nick Tamburro struck out four in four innings and classmate Alec Baltz belted his third home run of the season to lead Shawnee (12-5) defeated visiting Lenape (12-8) in a five-inning Olympic Conference American Division game May 27.
Senior Nick Garagozzo (2-for-3, double, RBI) led the offense for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 27, Medford
Shawnee 12, Lenape 2, 5 inn.
Lenape – 200 00 - 2 5 2
Shawnee – 525 0X - 12 13 0
WP: Nick Tamburro; LP: Matt Corda; 2B: L-Nick Garagozzo, Tyler Davis; S-Erich Hartmann; HR: S-Alec Baltz.
Seneca 13, Oakcrest 1, 5 inn.: Sophomore Brayden Davis (2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, run) also got the win on the mound as visiting Seneca (8-11) blasted Oakcrest (10-12) in a five-inning nonleague game May 27.
Senior George Thorp (2-for-3, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) also contributed to the 13-run, 13-hit offense for the Golden Eagles.
Nonleague
May 27, Mays Landing
Seneca 13, Oakcrest 1, 5 inn.
Seneca – 701 50 - 13 13 0
Oakcrest – 001 00 - 1 6 2
WP: Brayden Davis; LP: Tyler Monzo; 2B: S-Davis, George Thorp; O-Adrian Firpo.
Cherry Hill West 6, Lenape 5: Cherry Hill West (12-4) scored four runs in its last at-bat to defeat visiting Lenape (12-9) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 28.
Seniors Tyler Davis and Ben Hamilton each knocked in a pair of runs for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 28, Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill West 6, Lenape 5
Lenape – 002 300 0 - 5 6 1
C.H. West – 002 000 4 - 6 7 3
WP: n/a; LP: Landon Freeman; 2B: L-Nick Garagozzo, Tyler Davis.
Rancocas Valley 9, Seneca 2: Senior Frankie Romond allowed a run on three hits and no walks with six strikes as visiting Rancocas Valley (13-5) defeated Seneca (8-12) in a nonleague game May 28.
Senior Joey Steff had an RBI double for the Golden Eagles, while junior Chase Ruppel had two hits and scored a run as well.
Nonleague
May 28, Tabernacle
Rancocas Valley 9, Seneca 2
Rancocas – 010 152 0 - 9 10 1
Seneca – 000 110 0 - 2 8 2
WP: Frankie Romond; LP: Dan Collins; 2B: RV-David McKinney; S-Brayden Davis, Joey Steff.
SOFTBALL
Kingsway 11, Cherokee 1, 5 inn.: Senior Marina Costello hurled a four-hitter with six strikeouts as Kingsway (17-1) beat visiting Cherokee (9-7) in a five-inning nonleague game May 24.
Sophomore Brea Heil belted a three-run homer for the Dragons.
Nonleague
May 24, Woolwich Township
Kingsway 11, Cherokee 1, 5 inn.
Cherokee – 000 01 - 1 4 0
Kingsway – 421 4X - 11 14 1
WP: Marina Costello; LP: Anna Milillo; 2B: K-Costello, Rachel Welikey, Tori Griffiths, Madison Grubb, Sarah Cancila; HR: K-Brea Heil.
Lenape 3, Shawnee 1: Sophomore Maya Knasiak scattered five hits and walked two with 10 strikeouts as Lenape (11-6) downed visiting Shawnee (11-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 24.
Sophomore Leah Taylor was 2-for-3 with a home run, double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Indians.
Junior Lauren Pettit belted her sixth home run of the season to give the Renegades a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Medford
Lenape 3, Shawnee 1
Shawnee – 010 000 0 - 1 5 1
Lenape – 000 102 X - 3 10 1
WP: Maya Knasiak; LP: Sophia Waterman; 2B: L-Madi Carr, Leah Taylor; HR: S-Lauren Pettit, Taylor.
Seneca 20, Winslow Township 0, 4 inn.: Senior Emily Spencer struck out five in two innings as Seneca (12-1) blasted visiting Winslow Township (0-11) in a four-inning Olympic Conference National Division game May 24.
Senior Chloe Trefz tripled twice, knocked in three and scored three for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Tabernacle
Seneca 20, Winslow Township 0, 4 inn.
Winslow – 000 0 - 0 1 6
Seneca – 5(15)0 X - 20 15 0
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Brenna Bowie; 2B: S-Alaina Spates 2, Alexandra Miller, Emily Spencer; 3B: S-Chloe Trefz; HR:
St. Joseph-Hammonton 4, Cherokee 2: Cherokee (9-8) fell to host St. Joseph-Hammonton (24-1) in a nonleague game May 25.
Senior Marissa Ditore doubled and scored a run for the Chiefs, who suffered their fifth straight loss.
Nonleague
May 25, Hammonton
St. Joseph-Hammonton 4, Cherokee 2
Cherokee – 000 001 1 - 2 7 1
St. Joseph – 011 020 0 - 4 10 0
WP: ; LP: Anna Milillo; 2B: C-Marissa Ditore; SJH-Makayla Veneziale, Xelynn Conde.
Lenape 10, Cherry Hill East 0: Lenape (12-6) shut out host Cherry Hill East (0-14) in a five-inning Olympic Conference American Division game May 25.
Senior Shreya Patel and junior Alyssa Binczak each knocked in a pair of runs for the Indians, while senior Ava Leibovitz allowed just two hits and no walks with four strikeouts in five scoreless innings.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Location
Lenape 10, Cherry Hill East 0
Lenape – 232 30 - 10 8 0
C.H. East – 000 00 - 0 2 2
WP: Ava Leibovitz; 2B: L-Shreya Patel
Lenape 13, Cherry Hill West 7: Senior Maddie Corcoran hit a grand slam and sophomore Maya Knasiak notched 12 strikeouts in a complete-game effort as Lenape (13-6) defeated visiting Cherry Hill West (10-8) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 26.
Sophomore Madison Carr was 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored for the Indians, who won their fifth straight game.
Olympic Conference
May 26, Medford
Lenape 13, Cherry Hill West 7
C.H. West – 201 003 1 - 7 14 2
Lenape – 415 003 X - 13 12 1
WP: Maya Knasiak; LP: Talia Dugan; 2B: L-Shreya Patel, Olivia Rosenblatt; HR: L-Madison Carr, Maddie Corcoran.
Shawnee 11, Burlington Township 2: Sophomore Sophia Waterman allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts as visiting Shawnee (12-6) defeated Burlington Township (6-10) in a nonleague game May 26.
Freshman Alexandra Rubano (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) and junior Lauren Pettit (3-for-5, 2 triples, RBI, run) highlighted an 11-run, 14-hit offense for the Renegades.
Nonleague
May 26, Burlington Township
Shawnee 11, Burlington Township 2
Shawnee – 011 206 1 - 11 14 4
Township – 000 020 0 - 2 7 2
WP: Sophia Waterman; LP: Rylee Reid; 2B: S-Alexandra Rubano 2, Ashley Murphy, Jordan Dougherty-Fyte; 3B: S-Lauren Pettit.
Burlington Township 8, Cherokee 5: Junior Maya Patel belted her team-leading ninth home run of the season as Burlington Township (7-10) defeated visiting Cherokee (9-9) in a nonleague game May 27.
Sophomore Emily Lafferty was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for the Chiefs. Sophomore Kylee Berg and junior Katie O’Connor both had a pair of hits and run scored to help the visitors.
Olympic Conference
May 27, Burlington Township
Burlington Township 8, Cherokee 5
Cherokee – 112 000 1 - 5 11 2
Township – 201 401 X - 8 10 4
WP: Sara Slimm; LP: Anna Milillo; 2B: BT-Taylor Fitzpatrick, Tyler Douglas, Sara Cappetti; 3B: C-Emily Lafferty, Ryleigh Lender; HR: BT-Maya Patel.
Cherry Hill West 10, Cherokee 8: Meredith Brickner (3-for-4, double, home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) led Cherry Hill West (11-8) past visiting Cherokee (9-10) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 28.
Senior Marissa Ditore (3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) belted her first home run of the season for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 28, Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill West 10, Cherokee 8
Cherokee – 400 003 1 - 8 11 2
C.H. West – 300 304 0 - 10 15 1
WP: Lily Burke; LP: Anna Milillo; 2B: C-Kyle Berg, Paige Brennan, Madison Donnelly, Emily Lafferty; CHW-Camryn Kitchin, Meredith Brickner; HR: C-Marissa Ditore, Brickner.
Robbinsville 14, Seneca 1, 6 inn.: Senior Alexa Klepper (2-for-4, double, 5 RBIs) belted her fifth home run of the season as visiting Robbinsville (16-4) routed Seneca (12-2) in a six-inning nonleague game May 28.
Olympic Conference
May 28, Tabernacle
Robbinsville 14, Seneca 1, 6 inn.
R’ville – 000 000 - 14 0 0
Seneca – 000 000 - 1 0 0
WP: Shea Krebs; LP: n/a; 2B: R-Alexa Klepper; HR: R-Klepper.
BOYS LACROSSE
Shawnee 16, Bishop Eustace 3: Sophomore Ethan Krauss had three goals and three assists as Shawnee (8-5) pulled away after the first quarter to defeat Bishop Eustace (2-6) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 24.
Senior Nate Sears also had a hat trick for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Pennsauken
Shawnee 16, Bishop Eustace 3
Shawnee – 3-4-4-5 - 16
Eustace – 3-0-0-0 - 3
Shawnee: Ethan Krauss 3 (3 assists), Nate Sears 3 (assist), Nick Goeller 2, Ryan Popolo 2, Shane Conlon (2 assists), Tyler Korchak (assist), Tom Rebstock, Nolan Scott, David Minder; Saves: Jimmy Potter 6.
Bishop Eustace: Not available.
Cherokee 9, Kingsway 7: Sophomore Sean Cole netted a hat trick as visiting Cherokee (6-6) defeated Kingsway (1-13) in a nonleague game May 25.
Junior Cameron Hoelzel and sophomore Miguel Lontok chipped in two goals apiece for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Location
Cherokee 9, Kingsway 7
Cherokee – 1-2-4-2 - 9
Kingsway – 2-2-2-1 - 7
Cherokee: Sean Cole 3, Cameron Hoelzel 2 (2 assists), Miguel Lontok 2, Nate Bialy (assist), Jack Owings; Saves: Ryan Doyle 8.
Kingsway: Matt Marino 3, Jake Mason 3, Jake Ritchie (2 assists); Saves: Colin Printz 8.
Southern Regional 9, Shawnee 6: Juniors Ryan Sininsky and Zach Washco combined to score seven goals as Southern Regional (12-4) defeated visiting Shawnee (12-4) in a nonleague game May 27.
Nonleague
May 27, Manahawkin
Southern Regional 9, Shawnee 6
Shawnee – 1-0-4-1 - 6
Southern – 2-3-4-0 - 9
Shawnee: Not available.
Southern Regional: Ryan Sininsky 4 (assist), Zach Washco 3, Joey DeYoung, Luke Bruther; Saves: Tyler Sininsky 11.
Lenape 8, Ocean City 5: Sophomore Luke Birney netted a hat trick and senior Riley Spitznas chipped in two goals as visiting Lenape (11-2) pulled away in the second half to defeat Ocean City (10-6) in a nonleague game May 28.
Olympic Conference
May 28, Ocean City
Lenape 8, Ocean City 5
Lenape – 3-1-2-2 - 8
Ocean City – 1-3-0-1 - 5
Lenape: Luke Birney 3, Riley Spitznas 2, Luke Cole (3 assists), Sean Shelko (assist), David Grabowski; Saves: Ben Blum 9.
Ocean City: Jake Schneider 3, Pat Grimley, Jack Davis; Saves: Gavin Jackson 6.
Northern Burlington 6, Seneca 5: Freshman Noah Locantore netted a hat trick and had an assist and senior Zach Klym made 17 saves for Seneca (6-8) in a tough one-goal loss to visiting Northern Burlington (13-2) in a nonleague game May 28.
Nonleague
May 28, Tabernacle
Northern Burlington 6, Seneca 5
Northern – 2-2-2-0 - 6
Seneca – 1-0-2-2 - 5
Northern Burlington: Guy Henderson 2, Ben Cohen (assist), Jack Burke (assist), Nick Fleming; Saves: Clark Norway 9.
Seneca: Noah Locantore 3 (assist), Zach Fearon, Jeff Weightman; Saves: Zach Klym 17.
Lenape 11, Moorestown 4: Senior Sean Kennedy netted a hat trick – raising his team-leading total to 28 goals on the season – and dished out two assists as visiting Lenape (12-2) defeated Moorestown (2-12) in a nonleague game May 29.
Nonleague
May 29, Moorestown
Lenape 11, Moorestown 4
Lenape – 3-3-2-3 - 11
M’town – 0-1-1-2 - 4
Lenape: Sean Kennedy 3 (2 assists), Luke Cole 2 (2 assists), Riley Spitznas 2, David Grabowski (assist), Aidan Bregman, Brady Long, Nolan Sampson; Saves: Ben Blum 8.
Moorestown: Not available.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Seneca 13, Eastern 12: Senior Devon Webb scored a season-high eight goals as visiting Seneca (7-6) held on for a narrow win over Eastern (6-7) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 24.
Freshman Kate Matthiessen chipped in a hat trick, including the eventual game-winning goal, for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Voorhees
Seneca 13, Eastern 12
Seneca – 5-8 - 13
Eastern – 7-5 - 12
Seneca: Devon Webb 8, Kate Matthiessen 3 (2 assists), Kayla Brooks (2 assists), Isabella Fedeli; Saves: Emma McCullough 13.
Eastern: Jane Trauger 8, Anne Traczyk 2 (assist), Kelsey Barratt, Kylie Yap.
Shawnee 15, Washington Township 4: Senior Julie Cassidy and junior Mady Cattani each tallied four goals as visiting Shawnee (8-5) defeated Washington Township (3-9) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 24.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Washington Township
Shawnee 15, Washington Township 4
Shawnee – 11-4 - 15
Township – 1-3 - 4
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 4, Mady Cattani 4 (assist), Jamie Carvin 3, Catherine McGlynn, Leah Luling, Abby Richards, Abby Catalano; Saves: Carley Vernon 3, Sophia Bartasius 4.
Washington Township: Rachel Lee 2, Mairin Conway 2.
Shawnee 16, Bishop Eustace 3: Senior Jamie Carvin led the way with five goals and classmate Julie Cassidy chipped in a hat trick as Shawnee (9-5) dominated visiting Bishop Eustace (2-10) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 25.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Medford
Shawnee 16, Bishop Eustace 3
Eustace – 3-0 - 3
Shawnee – 9-7 - 16
Bishop Eustace: Lexi Leese, Josette DeGour, Sara Ledyard.
Shawnee: Jamie Carvin 5, Julie Cassidy 3, Leah Luling 2 (assist), Abby Rennie (2 assists), Catherine McGlynn (assist), Mady Cattani (assist), Nicole Budzynski, Abby Richards, Abby Catalano; Saves: Marguerite Schaefer 1.
Shawnee 16, Kingsway 4: Seniors Julie Cassidy and Jamie Carvin netted five goals apiece as Shawnee (10-5) downed visiting Kingsway (10-6) in a nonleague game May 27.
Nonleague
May 27, Medford
Shawnee 16, Kingsway 4
Kingsway – 3-1 - 4
Shawnee – 11-5 - 16
Kingsway: Madi Rothwein 2, Ally Phalines, Meghan Bennett.
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 5, Jamie Carvin 5 (assist), Mady Cattani 3 (assist), Leah Luling, Abby Richards, Abby Catalano; Saves: Carley Vernon 10.
Lenape 13, Cherokee 10: Sophomore Emma Bunting and junior Gianna Monaco netted four goals apiece as Lenape (11-2) handed visiting Cherokee (15-1) its first loss of the season in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 28.
Senior Alex Kulinski tallied four goals – raising her team-leading total to 67 on the season - for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 28, Medford
Lenape 13, Cherokee 10
Cherokee – 4-6 - 10
Lenape – 5-8 - 13
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 4, Janelle Deveney 2, Delaney Jackson, Aly Mascolo, Chelsea Evans; Saves: Natalie Roesch 3.
Lenape: Emma Bunting 4 (2 assists), Gianna Monaco 4, Kylie McNamara 2, Lily Bunting 2, Lina Neilson; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 5.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee 5, Rancocas Valley 0: No. 6 seed Cherokee (10-4) dominated visiting No. 11 Rancocas Valley (3-10) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff match May 24.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
May 24, Marlton
Cherokee 5, Rancocas Valley 0
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Daniel Campanella 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Dayton Tenn 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Brown (C) def. Leandro Delgado 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin (C) def. Evin Sharockman, David Wiser 6-1, 6-0; Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang (C) def. Logan Burns, R.J. Lockshine 6-3, 6-3.
Lenape 5, Southern Regional 0: No. 7 seed Lenape (9-5) eliminated visiting No. 10 Southern Regional (7-2) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff match May 24.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
May 24, Medford
Lenape 5, Southern Regional 0
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Logan Van Liew 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Angelo Palombini 6-2, 6-0; Edrees Zeweri (L) def. Ryan Leavitt 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES: Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis (L) def. Sean Kahl, Simon Schriever 6-2, 6-2; Deen Kasuba, Quin Anderson (L) def. Bryan Kahl, Dan Materazzi 6-3, 6-1.
Seneca 5, Barnegat 0: No. 7 seed Seneca (6-8) advanced with a shutout of visiting No. 10 Barnegat (4-13) in a NJSIAA South Group 2 first-round playoff match May 24.
NJSIAA South Group 2 First Round
May 24, Tabernacle
Seneca 5, Barnegat 0
SINGLES: Landon Wall (S) def. Bobby Kaciban 6-0, 6-0; Ben Yaroch (S) def. Richard Lynch 6-0, 6-0; Vince Abate (S) won by forfeit, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Chris Minervini, Dan Errigo (S) def. Aiden Birch, Anthony Idone 6-2, 6-0; Jarret Holland, Jackson Bauer (S) def. Pat Sample, Phil Lopicollo 6-0, 6-4.
Shawnee 5, Toms River South 0: No. 5 seed Shawnee (13-3) blanked visiting No. 12 Toms River South (2-10) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 first-round playoff match May 24.
NJSIAA South Group 3 First Round
May 24, Medford
Shawnee 5, Toms River South 0
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Harrison Jacobus 6-0, 6-0; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Connor Ricardi 6-1, 6-0; Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Joe Zamudio 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (S) def. Eric Brown, Luca Monaco 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) def. Dyan Linder, Logan Redgrave 6-0, 6-0.
Moorestown 4, Lenape 1: Lenape (9-6) fell to host Moorestown (16-2) in a nonleague match May 25.
Nonleague
May 25, Moorestown
Moorestown 4, Lenape 1
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Naveen Shah 6-3, 6-0; Aidan Nemiroff (M) def. Ethan Kaligis 7-5, 6-1; Ajay Shah (M) def. Edrees Zeweri 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Gregory Giannone, Deven Patel (M) def. Andrew Melohis, Robbie Christ 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5); Xander Giannone, Nick DiMarino (M) def. Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba 6-1, 6-3.
Shawnee 5, Washington Township 0: Visiting Shawnee (14-3) swept Washington Township (1-16) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 25.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Washington Township
Shawnee 5, Washington Township 0
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Aidan Zukovsky 6-1, 6-0; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Bert Newton 6-0, 6-0; Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Khang Nguyen 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (S) def. Spencer Barnoski, Niko Durnan 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) def. Nick Bachich, Angelo Durnan 6-1, 6-0.
Cherokee 3, Toms River North 2: No. 6 seed Cherokee (11-4) eliminated host No. 3 Toms River North (9-2) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 quarterfinal playoff match May 26.
The match was decided by senior Salvatore Basile and junior Eric Lin’s three-set win at first doubles.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Quarterfinals
May 26, Toms River
Cherokee 3, Toms River North 2
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Evan Liou 6-2, 6-1; Vansh Kumar (TRN) def. Vijay Ramu 6-1, 6-1; Aryan Kumar (TRN) def. Alexander Brown 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin (C) def, Ishan Shan, Josh Cocanower 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-5; Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang (C) def. Svar Shah, Josh Menack 7-5, 6-4.
Lenape 3, Kingsway 2: Senior Quin Anderson and junior Deen Kasuba prevailed in three sets at second doubles as visiting No. 7 seed Lenape (10-6) upset No. 2 Kingsway (13-3) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 quarterfinal playoff match May 26.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Quarterfinals
May 26, Woolwich Township
Lenape 3, Kingsway 2
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Michael Parker 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Kyle Kirwin 6-1, 6-1; Nick Tanzola (K) def. Edrees Zeweri 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES: David Glanfield, Gavin Springer (K) def. Andrew Melohis, Robbie Christ 6-4, 6-0; Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba (L) def. Jack Arena, Rohan Nambiar 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Seneca 3, West Deptford 2: No. 7 seed Seneca (7-8) swept the singles matches en route to an upset of host No. 2 West Deptford (12-5) in a NJSIAA South Group 2 quarterfinal playoff match May 26.
NJSIAA South Group 2 Quarterfinals
May 26, West Deptford
Seneca 3, West Deptford 2
SINGLES: Landon Wall (S) def. Justin McCullen 6-1, 6-1; Ben Yaroch (S) def. Michael Goepel 6-1, 6-0; Vince Abate (S) def. Michael Harrold 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Noah Calloway, Matt Connelly (WD) def. Dan Errigo, Chris Minervini 6-3, 6-0; Ben DeGirolamo, Nate Bassett (WD) def. Jackson Bauer, Jarret Holland 6-0, 6-0.
Shawnee 4, Clearview 1: No. 5 seed Shawnee (15-3) eliminated host No. 4 Clearview (11-6) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 quarterfinal playoff match May 26.
NJSIAA South Group 3 Quarterfinals
May 26, Mullica Hill
Shawnee 4, Clearview 1
SINGLES: Martin Lacsamana (C) def. Joshua Dubler 6-3, 6-1; Anshul Shetty (S) def. Kyle Deacon 7-5 (7-1), 4-2 (retired); Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Nanda Guntupalli 7-6 (7-2), 6-0.
DOUBLES: Kevin Caldini, Evan Hoover (S) def. Ethan Bathurst, Aidan Lockerbie 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) def. Aseef Durrani, Gavin McAnally 6-3, 6-1.
Cherokee 4, Lenape 1: No. 6 seed Cherokee (12-4) eliminated visiting No. 7 Lenape (10-7) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 semifinal playoff match May 27.
The Chiefs advance to face No. 1 seed Cherry Hill East (17-0) in the sectional final June 1.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Semifinals
May 27, Marlton
Cherokee 4, Lenape 1
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Milan Karajovic 6-3, 6-3; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Ethan Kaligis 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; Edrees Zeweri (L) def. Alexander Brown 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin (C) def. Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang (C) def. Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-7).
Pinelands 4, Seneca 1: No. 3 seed Pinelands (19-1) defeated visiting No. 7 Seneca (7-9) in a NJSIAA South Group 2 semifinal playoff match May 27.
NJSIAA South Group 2 Semifinals
May 27, Little Egg Harbor Township
Pinelands 4, Seneca 1
SINGLES: Landon Wall (S) def. Brian Delbury 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; Josh Kline (P) def. Ben Yaroch 6-3, 6-2; Adam Grelak (P) def. Vince Abate 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES: Daniel McCarthy, Michael Staino (P) def. Chris Minervini, Dan Errigo 6-0, 6-1; James Cahill, Carter Mathis (P) def. Jackson Bauer, Jarret Holland 6-1, 6-0.
Mainland 5, Shawnee 0: No. 1 seed Mainland (15-0) blanked visiting No. 5 Shawnee (15-4) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 semfinal playoff match May 28.
NJSIAA South Group 3 Semifinals
May 28, Linwood
Mainland 5, Shawnee 0
SINGLES: Daniel Wise (M) def. Joshua Dubler 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7); Michael Walton (M) def. Anshul Shetty 6-0, 6-0; Alex Wise (M) def. Nicholas Frasetto 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Aaryan Deshpande, Jack Palaia (M) def. Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 (10-5); Joe Dib, Evan Himmelstein (M) def. Lucas Strong, Ryan Cahill 6-2, 6-4.
BOYS GOLF
Shawnee 160, Cherokee 166: Junior Jack Ross shot a one-over-par 36 to lead visiting Shawnee (13-1) to a six-stroke win over Cherokee (12-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 24.
Junior Lee Gerber (39) was the low man for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Indian Spring Country Club
Shawnee 160, Cherokee 166
Shawnee: Jack Ross 36, Matt Fish 40, Nick Dittmar 42, Reece Raley 42.
Cherokee: Lee Gerber 39, Brendan Davis 41, Brendan Biddle 41, Jacob Newman 45.
Lenape 174, Seneca 188: Sophomore Andrew Dove carded a season-best three-over-par 39 as Lenape (7-5) defeated visiting Seneca (5-7) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 24.
Senior Nico Albano (45) was low man for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Ramblewood Country Club
Lenape 174, Seneca 188
Seneca: Nico Albano 45, Grant Sevening 46, Tom Scafidi 48, David Hargrave 49.
Lenape: Andrew Dove 39, Jack Schwarz 42, Ryan Brennen 45, Udai Singh 48.
Lenape 174, Cherry Hill East 192: Sophomore Andrew Dove carded a season-best three-over-par 39 as Lenape (8-5) defeated visiting Cherry Hill East (6-9) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 24.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Ramblewood Country Club
Lenape 174, Cherry Hill East 192
Cherry Hill East: Adam Blumenthal 46, Alec Herring 47, Ian Ferdas 48, Kwanchi Loo 51.
Lenape: Andrew Dove 39, Jack Schwarz 42, Ryan Brennen 45, Udai Singh 48.
Cherokee 177, Cherry Hill East 188: Senior Brendan Biddle shot a 43 as visiting Cherokee (13-3) defeated Cherry Hill East (6-10) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 25.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Woodcrest Country Club
Cherokee 177, Cherry Hill East 188
Cherokee: Brendan Biddle 43, Lee Gerber 44, Brendan Davis 44, Seth Midora 46.
Cherry Hill East: Adam Blumenthal 42, Alec Herring 47, Kwanchi Loo 48, Brian Cotter 51.
Lenape 168, Eastern 176: Junior Ryan Brennen carded a two-over-par 38 as visiting Lenape (9-5) won its fourth straight after beating Eastern (3-10) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 25.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Valleybrook Country Club
Lenape 168, Eastern 176
Lenape: Ryan Brennen 38, Adam Hurlburt 41, Jack Schwarz 42, Udai Singh 45, Alex Freedman 46, Andrew Dove 47.
Eastern: Grant Zielinski 41, Jake Marini 41, Jordan Stein 47, Kartik Vijayapuri 47, Brendan Donnelly 48, Ayden Rinaldi 55.
Seneca 189, Cherry Hill West 201: Senior Nico Albano led the way with a 40 as Seneca (6-7) downed visiting Cherry Hill West (1-10) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 25.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Little Mill Country Club
Seneca 189, Cherry Hill West 201
Cherry Hill West: Will Milligan 46, Adian Fallon 47, Jack McCandless 51, Ian Dolan 58.
Seneca: Nico Albano 40, Danny Doyle 48, Connor Stanewick 50, Tom Scafidi 51, Dom Elentrio 60, Tyler Stanewick 71.
Shawnee 165, Washington Township 193: Junior Matt Fish carded a season-best three-over-par 39 as Shawnee (14-1) defeated visiting Washington Township (9-8) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 25.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Medford Lakes Country Club
Shawnee 165, Washington Township 193
Washington Township: Justin Forman 42, Tom Digiulio 48, Ian Piotrowski 51, Brendan Fulginiti 52.
Shawnee: Matt Fish 39, Jake Hastings 41, Nick Ryan 42, Patrick Frake 43.
Shawnee 176, Lenape 188: Senior Nick Dittmar (42) had the day’s low round as Shawnee (15-1) defeated visiting Lenape (9-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 26.
Senior Adam Hurlburt had a 44 to lead the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 26, Medford Lakes Country Club
Shawnee 176, Lenape 188
Lenape: Adam Hurlburt 44, Andrew Dove 47, Alex Freedman 48, Jack Schwarz 49.
Shawnee: Nick Dittmar 42, Reece Raley 44, Matt Fish 45, Nate Russo 45.
Williamstown 185, Seneca 190: Senior Nico Albano (43) tied for the day’s lowest round as Seneca (6-8) nearly pulled off an upset of visiting Williamstown (16-1) in a nonleague match May 26.
Nonleague
May 26, Little Mill Country Club
Williamstown 185, Seneca 190
Williamstown: Dillon Love 43, Samuel Burek 43, Allan Simonson 47, Doug Brown 52, Matthew Daughtry 52, Garrett Ostermuller 60.
Seneca: Nico Albano 43, Tom Scafidi 45, Grant Sevening 48, Danny Doyle 54, David Hargrave 59, Jack Cylc 63.
Cherokee 166, Cherry Hill West 189: Senior Brendan Davis shot a 39 for the day’s lowest round as visiting Cherokee (14-3) defeated Cherry Hill West (1-11) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 27.
Olympic Conference
May 27, The Links Golf Club
Cherokee 166, Cherry Hill West 189
Cherokee: Brendan Davis 39, Lee Gerber 40, Brendan Biddle 40, Danny Shaughnessy 47.
Cherry Hill West: Will Milligan 40, Ian Dolan 48, Cooper Cardea 50, Ryan Ott 51.
Eastern 181, Seneca 190: Sophomore Kenneth Baldwin carded a 42 to lead visiting Eastern (4-10) past Seneca (6-9) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 27.
Senior Nico Albano (45) was low man for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 27, Little Mill Country Club
Eastern 181, Seneca 190
Eastern: Kenneth Baldwin 42, Grant Zielinski 43, Jordan Stein 47, Kartik Vijayapuri 47, Jake Marini 49, Mason Cherkas 54.
Seneca: Nico Albano 45, Tom Scafidi 49, Connor Stanewick 52, Jack Cylc 53, Grant Sevening 56, Danny Doyle 57.
Shawnee 174, Camden Catholic 175: Junior Matt Fish shot a three-over-par 38 as visiting Shawnee (16-1) prevailed by one stroke against Camden Catholic (8-4) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 27.
Olympic Conference
May 27, Pennsauken Country Club
Shawnee 174, Camden Catholic 175
Shawnee: Matt Fish 38, Andrew Parris 44, Jake Hastings 45, Alex Frank 47.
Camden Catholic: Chance Blanchard 42, Riley Palanato 43, Matt Marino 45, Colin Merriman 45.
GIRLS GOLF
Shawnee 217, Cherokee 223: Junior Margaret Bowman (49) had the day’s lowest round as Shawnee (9-3) downed visiting Cherokee (6-8) in an Olympic Conference match May 24.
Junior Alyna Denisi had a 49 to lead the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 24, Medford Lakes Country Club
Shawnee 217, Cherokee 223
Cherokee: Alyna Denisi 49, Annika Shukdinas 57, Savannah Kucker 60, Alexa Gollnick 61, Riley McGory 74.
Shawnee: Margaret Bowman 48, Rachel Koengetter 53, Holley Thomas 56, Camryn Roth 60, Brielle Gilbert 60, Samantha Tepes 60.
Cherry Hill East 216, Cherokee 230: Freshman Ajuni Oberoi (44) had the day’s lowest round as visiting Cherry Hill East (6-4) downed Cherokee (6-9) in an Olympic Conference match May 25.
Olympic Conference
May 25, The Links Golf Club
Cherry Hill East 216, Cherokee 230
Cherry Hill East: Ajuni Oberoi 44, Grace Laird 46, Audrey Ruggieri 62, Lindsey Eattock 64, Katharine Pierlott 66, Jennifer Eattock 68.
Cherokee: Annika Shukdinas 54, Alexa Gollnick 54, Alyna Densi 59, Savannah Kucker 63, Riley McGory 63, Riley Eckert 71.
Lenape 197, Eastern 234: Junior Kathryn Skidmore (47) led the way as Lenape (13-0) defeated visiting Eastern (1-13) in an Olympic Conference match May 25.
Olympic Conference
May 25, Ramblewood Country Club
Lenape 197, Eastern 234
Eastern: Haley Chonofsky 53, Lara Frankel 59, Brianna Dutterer 61, Alysia Sponagle 61.
Lenape: Kathryn Skidmore 44, Emily Farbaniec 48, Jordan Broiles 50, Ryann Foley 52.
Seneca 217, Cherry Hill West 221: Seneca (3-8) picked up its third win of the season with a four-stroke victory over host Cherry Hill West (0-12) in an Olympic Conference match May 25 at The Links Golf Club.
Lenape 176, Kingsway 252: Freshman Angelina Tolentino’s one-over-par 37 sparked undefeated Lenape (14-0) to a victory over visiting Kingsway (14-5) in a nonleague match May 26.
Nonleague
May 26, Ramblewood Country Club
Lenape 176, Kingsway 252
Kingsway: Ava Volpe 60, Anabelle McGowan 64, Francesca Solari 64, Cali Volpe 64.
Lenape: Angelina Tolentino 37, Emily Farbaniec 44, Alexandra Kahn 47, Kathryn Skidmore 48.
Cherokee 192, Cherry Hill West 215: Freshman Annika Shukdinas carded a 43 as visiting Cherokee (7-9) defeated visiting Cherry Hill West (0-13) in an Olympic Conference match May 27.
Olympic Conference
May 27, The Links Golf Club
Cherokee 192, Cherry Hill West 215
Cherry Hill West: Ellie Doman 51, Haley Milligan 53, Avery Mayer 54, Brooke Butz 57, Isabella Olivo 60, Carli Dolchanczyk 62.
Cherokee: Annika Shukdinas 43, Lauren Cotton 47, Alyna Denisi 47, Alexa Gollnick 55, Riley McGory 60.
Lenape 180, Kingsway 209: Freshman Angelina Tolentino’s two-over-par 38 paced visiting Lenape (15-0) to a victory over Kingsway (14-6) in a nonleague match May 27.
Nonleague
May 27, RiverWinds Golf Club
Lenape 180, Kingsway 209
Lenape: Angelina Tolentino 38, Emily Farbaniec 46, Alexandra Kahn 48, Kathryn Skidmore 48.
Kingsway: Rebecca Sirko 51, Arya Patel 52, Hailey Ambrose 52, Anabelle McGowan 54.
Eastern 222, Seneca 224: Freshman Hannah Escritor carded a 50 to lead Eastern (2-13) in a two-stroke win over visiting Seneca (3-9) in an Olympic Conference match May 27.
Senior Arianna Haresign (50) had low round for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 27, Valleybrook Country Club
Eastern 222, Seneca 224
Seneca: Arianna Haresign 50, Olivia Petruska 57, Mackenzie Gownley 58, Sophia Cooper 59.
Eastern: Hannah Escritor 50, Haley Chonofsky 55, Samantha Lee 56, Samantha Levy 61.