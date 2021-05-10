BASEBALL
Clearview 6, Lenape 0: Senior Derek Boerner hurled a six-inning one-hitter with two walks and seven strikeouts as Clearview (5-3) blanked visiting Lenape (6-4) in a nonleague game May 3.
Senior Cole Fowler belted a two-run homer for the Pioneers, while senior Nick Garagozzo had the lone hit for the Indians, who saw their three-game win streak halted.
Nonleague
May 3, Mullica Hill
Clearview 6, Lenape 0
Lenape – 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Clearview – 002 400 0 - 6 7 0
WP: Derek Boerner; LP: Quinten Acchione; HR: C-Cole Fowler.
Eastern 1, Seneca 0: Freshman Cade Michalski scattered five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a complete-game shutout as Eastern (7-0) beat Seneca (3-5) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 3.
Junior Mike Bonomo scored the game’s lone run in the top of the seventh inning for the Vikings.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Tabernacle
Eastern 1, Seneca 0
Eastern – 000 000 1 - 1 4 1
Seneca – 000 000 0 - 0 5 3
WP: Cade Michalski; LP: Danny Bogert; 2B: E-Wyatt Hoffman; S-Joey Steff 2.
Shawnee 8, Cherry Hill West 1: Senior Nick Tamburro went the distance, striking out 14 in a five-hitter, as visiting Shawnee (3-4) handed Cherry Hill West (5-1) its first loss of the season in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 4.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Cherry Hill
Shawnee 8, Cherry Hill West 1
Shawnee – 000 000 0 - 8 9 0
C.H. West – 000 000 0 - 1 5 0
WP: Nick Tamburro; 2B: S-Tamburro 2.
Cherokee 9, Eastern 2: Senior Blake Morgan (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) earned the win on the mound, striking out four and allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings, as visiting Cherokee (8-1) handed Eastern (7-1) its first loss of the season in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 5.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Voorhees
Cherokee 9, Eastern 2
Cherokee – 200 020 5 - 9 8 1
Eastern – 010 001 0 - 2 5 4
WP: Blake Morgan; LP: Andrew Tofolo; 2B: C-Tyler Lender.
Shawnee 2, Cherokee 1: Junior Ethan Bowan hurled a complete-game three-hitter with two walks and 14 strikeouts as Shawnee (4-4) upset visiting Cherokee (8-2) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 6.
Drew Uccello and Alec Baltz each had hits and scored runs for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Medford
Shawnee 2, Cherokee 1
Cherokee – 100 000 0 - 1 3 0
Shawnee – 001 010 X - 2 5 2
WP: Ethan Bowan; LP: Tyler Lender; 2B: C-Lender; S-Michael Pierson.
Bishop Eustace 12, Seneca 1, 5 inn.: Joe Mascio struck out five in four innings and David Alleva (2-for-2, 2 runs) homered as Bishop Eustace (9-0) routed visiting Seneca in a five-inning Olympic Conference National Division game May 6.
Senior George Thorp had two hits, including a double, and scored a run for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Pennsauken
Bishop Eustace 12, Seneca 1, 5 inn.
Seneca – 001 00 - 1 4 4
Eustace – 015 6X - 12 9 0
WP: Joe Mascio; LP: Dan Collins; 2B: S-George Thorp; BE-Raffaele Rogers, Nick Sulpizio; HR: BE-David Alleva.
Lenape 7, Williamstown 1: Junior Chase Topolski struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings and junior Quinten Acchione had a two-run double as Lenape (7-4) downed visiting Williamstown (8-2) in a nonleague game May 7.
Senior Jason Wasko was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for the Indians.
Nonleague
May 7, Medford
Lenape 7, Williamstown 1
Williamstown – 000 100 0 - 1 5 1
Lenape – 112 021 X - 7 7 1
WP: Chase Topolski; 2B: L-Tyler Davis, Quinten Acchione, Jason Wasko.
Seneca 4, Timber Creek 0: Sophomore Brayden Davis struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings and Mike Orth was 2-for-3 with two runs scored as visiting Seneca (4-6) shut out Timber Creek (3-6) in an Olympic Conference National Division game May 7.
Senior George Thorp doubled and scored twice for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 7, Sicklerville
Seneca 4, Timber Creek 0
Seneca – 101 010 1 - 4 4 0
T. Creek – 000 000 0 - 0 5 5
WP: Brayden Davis; LP: Luke Gardner; 2B: S-George Thorp.
SOFTBALL
Cherokee 18, Winslow Township 0, 3 inn.: Sophomores Samantha Freil and Anna Milillo combined to throw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts as visiting Cherokee (4-2) blasted Winslow Township (0-6) in a three-inning Olympic Conference interdivision game May 4.
Sophomore Emily Lafferty (2-for-2, double, RBI, 4 runs), sophomore Kylee Berg (2-for-3, RBI, 3 runs), senior Marissa Ditore (2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) and junior Madison Donnelly (2-for-3, 3 RBIs, run) led the offense for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Atco
Cherokee 18, Winslow Township 0, 3 inn.
Cherokee – (11)43 - 18 13 0
Winslow – 000 - 0 0 4
WP: Samantha Friel; LP: Brenna Bowie; 2B: C-Emily Lafferty.
Seneca 2, Lenape 0: Senior Emily Spencer hurled a complete-game one-hitter with one walk and 12 strikeouts as Seneca (6-0) shut out visiting Lenape (5-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 4.
Junior Alexandra Miller was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for the Golden Eagles.
Freshman Maya Knasiak also pitched well for the Indians. She allowed two runs on three hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Tabernacle
Seneca 2, Lenape 0
Lenape – 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Seneca – 001 001 X - 2 3 1
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Maya Knasiak; 2B: L-Alyssa Binczak.
Shawnee 11, Cherry Hill West 9: Junior Ashley Murphy was 3-for-4 with a double, 2 RBIs and two runs scored as visiting Shawnee (5-2) outslugged Cherry Hill West (3-4) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 4.
Freshman Madison Konopka belted her first home run of year for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Cherry Hill
Shawnee 11, Cherry Hill West 9
Shawnee – 220 420 1 - 11 19 1
C.H. West – 104 200 2 - 9 13 2
WP: Alexandra Pley; LP: Talia Dugan; 2B: S-Ashley Murphy; CHW-Isabella Sylvester; 3B: S-Pley; HR: S-Madison Konopka; CHW-Meredith Brickner, Jessica Bianco.
Haddon Heights 5, Shawnee 1: Sophomore Maddy Clark (2-for-4, double, run) hurled a complete-game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts as visiting Haddon Heights (8-2) defeated Shawnee (5-3) in a nonleague game May 4.
Freshman Alexandra Rubino’s RBI single scored junior Lauren Petitt in the fourth inning for the Renegades, while sophomore Alexandra Pley struck out six in five innings.
Olympic Conference
May 4, Medford
Haddon Heights 5, Shawnee 1
H. Heights – 000 500 0 - 5 8 0
Shawnee – 000 100 0 - 1 2 4
WP: Maddy Clark; LP: Alexandra Pley; 2B: HH-Clark.
Cherokee 10, Eastern 4: Sophomore Samantha Friel went the distance, striking out eight, as visiting Cherokee (5-2) defeated Eastern (3-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 5.
Sophomore Emily Lafferty (3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, 4 runs), junior Paige Brennan (2-for-3, 2 RBIs, run) and sophomore Kylee Berg (2-for-4, double, 4 RBIs, run) led the offense for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Voorhees
Cherokee 10, Eastern 4
Cherokee – 200 602 0 - 10 10 3
Eastern – 001 002 1 - 4 9 2
WP: Samantha Friel; LP: Amanda Ober; 2B: C-Emily Lafferty, Kylee Berg; E-Claire Suto.
Cherokee 15, Camden Catholic 1, 5 inn.: Senior Marisa Ditore (3-for-4, double, 5 RBIs, run) led the offense as Cherokee (6-2) blasted visiting Camden Catholic (2-4) in a five-inning Olympic Conference interdivision game May 6.
Sophomore Samantha Friel struck allowed a run on three hits and no walks with six strikeouts in five innings for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Marlton
Cherokee 15, Camden Catholic 1, 5 inn.
Cam. Cath. – 000 10 - 1 3 0
Cherokee – 066 3X - 15 11 1
WP: Samantha Friel; LP: Madison Marks; 2B: C-Paige Brennan, Madison Donnelly, Katie O’Connor.
Shawnee 16, Winslow Township 0, 4 inn.: Seniors Bryele Anthony (2-for-3, double, RBI, 2 runs) and Rose Walding (2-for-3, double, RBI) led Shawnee (6-3) to a rout of visiting Winslow Township (0-7) in a four-inning Olympic Conference interdivision game May 6.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Medford
Shawnee 16, Winslow Township 0, 4 inn.
Winslow – 000 0 - 0 1 1
Shawnee – (10)60 X - 16 0 0
WP: Rose Walding; LP: Kendall Andrews; 2B: S-Bryele Anthony, Lauren Pettit, Walding.
Shawnee 2, Lenape 1, 8 inn.: Freshman Madison Konopka’s (2-for-4) double scored junior Lauren Pettit for the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Shawnee (7-3) edged visiting Lenape (5-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 7.
Sophomore Taylor Bell was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, while Maya Knasiak scattered nine hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in the complete-game effort for the Indians.
Pettit (3-for-4, run scored) and junior Nella Sciarra (2-for-4, RBI) paced the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 7, Medford
Shawnee 2, Lenape 1, 8 inn.
Lenape – 001 000 00 - 1 5 1
Shawnee – 001 000 01 - 2 9 2
WP: Alexandra Pley; LP: Maya Knasiak; 2B: L-Taylor Bell; S-Madison Konopka.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee 9, Seneca 1: Junior Cameron Hoelzel scored four goals and freshman Nate Bialy added a hat trick as visiting Cherokee (2-3) downed Seneca (3-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 3.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Tabernacle
Cherokee 9, Seneca 1
Cherokee – 3-4-1-1 - 9
Seneca – 1-0-0-0 - 1
Cherokee: Cameron Hoelzel 4, Nate Bialy 3, Billy Westerby (3 assists), Tommy Kelly; Saves: Ryan Doyle 6.
Seneca: Wally Pickard; Saves: Zach Klym 24.
Lenape 13, Northern Burlington 5: Senior Sean Kennedy (4, 3) and junior Sean Shelko (3, 2) combined to score seven goals and dish out five assists as visiting Lenape (5-1) handed Northern Burlington (4-1) its first loss of the season in a nonleague game May 3.
Nonleague
May 3, Columbus
Lenape 13, Northern Burlington 5
Lenape – 2-1-8-2 - 13
NBC – 2-0-1-2 - 5
Lenape: Sean Kennedy 4, Sean Shelko 3, Riley Spitznas, David Grabowski, Luke Cole, Zack Lippincott, Brady Long, Nolan Sampson; Saves: Ben Blum 14.
Northern Burlington: Nick Fleming 2, Guy Hendrickson, Jack Burke, Dylan Robinson; Saves: Clark Norway 19.
Shawnee 13, Cherokee 8: Senior Tyler Korchak and sophomore Ethan Krauss each netted hat tricks as Shawnee (3-3) defeated visiting Cherokee (2-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 5.
Junior Cameron Hoelzel and sophomore Miguel Lontok had two goals apiece for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Medford
Shawnee 13, Cherokee 8
Cherokee – 2-2-0-4 - 8
Shawnee – 3-3-1-6 – 13
Cherokee: Cameron Hoelzel 2 (2 assists), Miguel Lontok 2 (assist), Billy Westerby, Tommy Kelly, Sean Cole, Anthony Moffa; Saves: Ryan Doyle 6.
Shawnee: Tyler Korchak 3, Ethan Krauss 3 (5 assists), Matt Welsey 2, Ryan Popolo, David Minder, Tom Rebstock, Joe Papa, Shane Conlon; Saves: Jimmy Potter 11.
Lenape 9, Washington Township 7: Lenape (6-1) scored five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind win over host Washington Township (4-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 5.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Washington Township
Lenape 9, Washington Township 7
Lenape – 1-2-1-5 - 9
Township – 3-3-1-0 - 7
Lenape: Luke Cole 2, Sean Shelko 2, Luke Birney 2, Riley Spitznas 2, Brady Long; Saves: Ben Blum 10.
Washington Township: Richie Hughes 3, Jadin Adams 2, Alex Birmingham 2; Saves: William Dennery 24.
Shawnee 11, Seneca 3: Sophomore Ethan Krauss and senior David Minder each tallied hat tricks as visiting Shawnee (4-3) defeated Seneca (3-4) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 6.
Senior Jacob Handy scored twice for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Tabernacle
Shawnee 11, Seneca 3
Shawnee – 3-4-0-4 - 11
Seneca – 2-0-1-0 - 3
Shawnee: Ethan Krauss 3 (2 assists), David Minder 3, Tyler Korchak 2, Matt Wesley (3 assists), Ryan Popolo, Nate Sears; Saves: Jimmy Potter 6.
Seneca: Jacob Handy 2, Noah Locantore; Saves: Zach Klym 17.
Wall Township 16, Cherokee 4: Junior Matt Dollive scored seven goals and senior Logan Peters chipped in six as visiting Wall Township (7-1) defeated Cherokee (2-5) in a nonleague game May 7.
Nonleague
May 7, Marlton
Wall Township 16, Cherokee 4
Wall Twp. – 4-2-5-5 - 16
Cherokee – 2-2-0-0 - 4
Wall Township: Matt Dollive 7, Logan Peters 6, Ryan Brice, John McCurry, Connor Moore.
Cherokee: Cameron Hoelzel, Tommy Kelly, Miguel Lontok, Nate Bialy; Saves: Ryan Doyle 5, Andrew Jones 1.
Lenape 15, Clearview 4: Senior Sean Kennedy scored four goals and had three assists as visiting Lenape (7-1) dominated Clearview (4-2) in a nonleague game May 7.
Senior Luke Cole chipped in three goals and three assists for the Indians.
Nonleague
May 7, Mullica Hill
Lenape 15, Clearview 4
Lenape – 5-5-3-2 - 15
Clearview – 0-1-1-2 - 4
Lenape: Sean Kennedy 4 (4 assists), Luke Cole 3 (3 assists), Riley Spitznas 3 (assist), David Grabowski 3 (assist), Nolan Sampson (assist), Luke Birney (assist); Saves: Ben Blum 7, Cayden Storicks 2.
Clearview: Landon Scully, Cody Heiser; Saves: Vittorio Gramaglia 10.
Moorestown 10, Seneca 3: Senior Jacob Handy scored two goals for visiting Seneca (3-5) in a loss to Moorestown (1-8) in a nonleague game May 8.
Nonleague
May 8, Moorestown
Seneca 0, Moorestown 0
Seneca – 0-1-2-0-3
Moorestown – 1-5-3-1-10
Seneca: Jacob Handy 2, Noah Locantore; Saves: Zach Klym 20.
Moorestown: Not available.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Moorestown 15, Lenape 6: Senior Margaret Lawler scored four goals, while senior Dylan Silar and junior Katie Buck chipped in hat tricks as visiting Moorestown (6-0) handed Lenape (5-1) its first loss of the season in a nonleague game May 3.
Senior Gianna Monaco scored five goals, giving her a team-lead 42, for the Indians.
“They were a more complete team. They deserved to win,” said Lenape coach Jill McCarthy of the unbeaten Quakers. “Honestly, it was a great learning experience for my young kids to play a team of that caliber.”
Nonleague
May 3, Medford
Moorestown 15, Lenape 6
Moorestown – 10-5 - 15
Lenape – 3-3 - 6
Moorestown: Margaret Lawler 4, Dylan Silar 3, Katie Buck 3, Libby Hock 2, Caroline Button 2, Emma Greer; Saves: Hayley Kowalczyk 8.
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 5, Kareena Gobel; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 10.
Seneca 11, Egg Harbor Township 10: Senior Kayla Brooks scored the eventual game-winning goal as Seneca (3-2) nipped visiting Egg Harbor Township (4-2) in a nonleague game May 3.
Senior Devon Webb scored four goals, raising her team-leading total to 23, for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Tabernacle
Seneca 11, Egg Harbor Township 10
E.H.T. – 5-5 - 10
Seneca – 6-5 - 11
Egg Harbor Township: Emily Gargan 5, Anna Smith 3, Laine Walterson 2; Saves: Brianne Macchia 10.
Seneca: Devon Webb 4, Isabella Fedeli 2, Olivia Quagliero, Kylee Shontz, Madeline Epps, Kate Matthiessen, Kayla Brooks; Saves: Emma McCullough 14.
Cherokee 13, Manasquan 2: Senior Alex Kulinski scored five goals and junior Chelsea Evans added a hat trick as Cherokee (6-0) notched a decisive win over visiting Manasquan (3-2) in a nonleague game May 4.
Nonleague
May 4, Marlton
Cherokee 13, Manasquan 2
Manasquan – 0-2 - 2
Cherokee – 6-7 - 13
Manasquan: Ava Chiarella, Phoebe Matuch; Saves: Kate Montalto 1.
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 5, Chelsea Evans 3, Aly Mascolo 2, Sam Esher, Janelle Deveney, Delaney Jackson; Saves: Natalie Roesch 4.
Lenape 16, Paul VI 6: Junior Gianna Monaco scored five goals and had an assist as visiting Lenape (6-1) bounced back from its first loss to defeat Paul VI (0-6) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 4.
Olympic Conference
May 4, Haddon Township
Lenape 16, Paul VI 6
Lenape – 10-6 - 16
Paul VI – 2-4 - 6
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 5, Allison Halfpenny 3 (4 assists), Lina Neilson 3, Emma Bunting 2, Kylie McNamara 2, Kareena Gohel; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 4.
Paul VI: Hannah Exley 2, Ave Martin 2, Sienna Mount 2.
Seneca 16, Cherry Hill East 2: Senior Devon Webb tallied five goals and three assists to lead Seneca (4-2) in a decisive victory over visiting Cherry Hill East (1-5) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 4.
Freshman Kate Matthiessen chipped in four goals and two assists for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 4, Tabernacle
Seneca 16, Cherry Hill East 2
C.H. East – 2-0 - 2
Seneca – 11-5 - 16
Cherry Hill East: Haley Krassan, Maddie Graham.
Seneca: Devon Webb 5 (3 assists), Kate Matthiessen 4 (2 assists), Kayla Brooks 2 (3 assists), Madeline Epps 2, Qlivia Quagliero, Isabella Fedeli, Ava Spruill; Saves: Emma McCullough 7.
Cherry Hill West 14, Shawnee 12: Senior Jenna Casole notched six goals – giving her a team-leading 31 on the season – as Cherry Hill West (4-2) got by visiting Shawnee (3-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision game May 4.
Senior Julie Cassidy, who leads the team with 27 goals, netted five for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 4, Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill West 14, Shawnee 12
Shawnee – 7-5 - 12
C.H. West – 6-8 - 14
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 5, Leah Luling 2, Catherine McGlynn, Mady Cattani, Kate Adams, Abby Richards, Chloe Deveney; Saves: Carley Vernon 4, Sophia Bartasius 3.
Cherry Hill West: Jenna Casole 6, Sophia Levine 4, Sophia Graffeo 2, Maria Spiotto, Emily Hazel; Saves: Becca Armstrong 6.
Cherokee 15, Eastern 2: Senior Alex Kulinski scored five goals and had an assist as Cherokee (7-0) rolled over visiting Eastern (3-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 6.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Marlton
Cherokee 15, Eastern 2
Eastern – 1-1 - 2
Cherokee – 9-6 - 15
Eastern: Jane Trauger, Kelsey Barratt; Saves: Susan Miller 12.
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 5, Sam Esher 2, Aly Mascolo 2, Delaney Jackson 2, Jayna Weinberg, Janelle Deveney, Kimora Williams, Chelsea Evans; Saves: Natalie Roesch 3.
Lenape 20, Washington Township 6: Junior Gianna Monaco and sophomore Lily Bunting combined to score nine goals for Lenape (7-1) in a lopsided win over visiting Washington Township (1-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 6.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Medford
Lenape 20, Washington Township 6
Wash. Twp. – 5-1 - 6
Lenape – 13-7 - 20
Washington Township: Mairin Coway 3, Rachel Lee, Ellie Koerner, Marissa Luca.
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 5 (1 assist), Lily Bunting 4, Emma Bunting 3 (3 assists), Kylie McNamara 3, Allison Halfpenny 3 (2 assists), Lina Neilson 2 (2 assists); Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 8.
Shawnee 17, Cherry Hill East 3: Senior Julie Cassidy netted a hat trick as visiting Shawnee (4-3) routed Cherry Hill East (1-6) in an Olympic Conference American Division game May 6.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Cherry Hill
Shawnee 17, Cherry Hill East 3
Shawnee – 10-7 - 17
C.H. East – 0-3 - 3
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 3 (1 assist), Jamie Carvin 2 (1 assist), Leah Luling 2, Abby Richards 2 (1 assist), Abby Rennie, Carney Pettine (1 assist), Catherine McGlynn (1 assist), Nicole Budzynski, Camryn Epstein, Mady Cattani (1 assist), Abby Catalano (1 assist), Avery Dunbar; Saves: Carley Vernon 1, Sophia Bartasius 1.
Cherry Hill East: Paige Miller, Paige Watson, Cecilia Cavallo; Saves: Christina Schaffer 6.
Cherokee 17, Holy Cross Prep Academy 2: Senior Alex Kulinski, sophomore Erin St. John and junior Chelsea Evans each had hat tricks as Cherokee (8-0) blasted Holy Cross Prep Academy (1-6) in a nonleague game May 7.
Nonleague
May 7, Marlton
Cherokee 17, Holy Cross Prep Academy 2
Holy Cross – 0-2 - 2
Cherokee – 13-4 - 17
Holy Cross Prep Academy: Ava Taylor, Meghan Graham.
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 3, Erin St. John 3, Chelsea Evans 3, Aly Mascolo 2, Sam Esher, Katie Montenero, Janelle Deveney, Juliet Morze, Delaney Jackson, Abigail Kulinski; Saves: Natalie Roesch 1, Kylie Duboraw 1.
Clearview 19, Seneca 7: Senior Hailey Russo scored nine goals and had one assist as Clearview (6-3) defeated visiting Seneca (4-3) in a nonleague game May 7.
Senior Kayla Brooks had two goals and an assist for the Golden Eagles.
Nonleague
May 7, Mullica Hill
Clearview 19, Seneca 7
Seneca – 4-3 - 7
Clearview – 7-12 - 19
Seneca: Kayla Brooks 2 (assist), Kate Matthiessen (assist), Grace Mileszko, Devon Webb, Isabella Fedeli, Ava Spruill; Saves: Emma McCullough 10.
Clearview: Hailey Russo 9, Ryan Remaly 3, Molly Green 3, Mary Moraca 2, Ashley Noto, Meghan Decker; Saves: Allison McAnally 5.
Shawnee 15, West Deptford 3: Senior Julie Cassidy netted six goals and junior Mady Cattani chipped in five as Shawnee (5-3) routed visiting West Deptford (5-4) in a nonleague game May 7.
Nonleague
May 7, Medford
Shawnee 15, West Deptford 3
W. Deptford – 1-2 - 3
Shawnee – 8-7 - 15
West Deptford: Krista Yarusso 2, Kassidy Yarusso; Saves: Isabella Gismondi 10.
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 6, Mady Cattani 5, Leah Luling 2 (assist), Abby Rennie (5 assists), Kate Adams; Saves: Carley Vernon 2, Sophia Bartasius 1.
BOYS TENNIS
Shawnee 3, Cherokee 2: Senior Nicholas Frasetto three-set win at third singles lifted Shawnee (6-2) to a victory over visiting Cherokee (4-2) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 3.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Medford
Shawnee 3, Cherokee 2
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Joshua Dubler 6-0, 6-1; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Anshul Shetty 6-1, 6-2; Nicholas Frasetto (S) def. Alexander Brown 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9).
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (S) def. Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Lucas Strong, Ryan Cahill (S) def. Ethan Shapiro, Aarya Balany 6-1, 6-2.
Lenape 5, Winslow Township 0: Lenape (4-3) didn’t lose a single game in a dominant win over host Winslow Township (0-6) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 3.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Atco
Lenape 5, Winslow Township 0
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Eric Gibson 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Keegan Leach 6-0, 6-0; Preston Chu (L) def. Luis Veluz 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis (L) def. Max Onyeyemla, Victor Nyamai 6-0, 6-0; Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba, Lenape, def. Brock Price, Gavin Ruby 6-0, 6-0.
Lenape 5, Cherry Hill West 0: Lenape (5-3) only lost three games in a dominant win over host Cherry Hill West (0-5) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 4.
Olympic Conference
May 4, Cherry Hill
Lenape 5, Cherry Hill West 0
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Gabe Faust 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Jack Young 6-0, 6-1; Edrees Zeweri (L) def. Ryan McHugh 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis, Lenape, def. Evan Aubry; Bryan Martin 6-0, 6-0; Quin Anderson, Akhil Gogineni (L) won by forfeit, 6-0, 6-0.
Lenape 5, Washington Township 0: Lenape (6-3) defeated host Washington Township (0-7) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 6.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Washington Township
Lenape 5, Washington Township 0
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Aidan Zukovsky 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Bert Newton 6-0, 6-0; Edrees Zeweri (L) def. Nicholas Sima 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Preston Chu, Deen Kasuba (L) def. Spencer Barnoski, Niko Durnan 6-3, 6-2; Akhil Gogineni, Matt Phillips, Lenape, def. Nick Bachich, Angelo Durnan 6-2, 6-4.
Seneca 5, Cherry Hill West 0: Seneca (5-3) lost just one game in a dominant win over visiting Cherry Hill West (0-6) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 6.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Tabernacle
Seneca 5, Cherry Hill West 0
SINGLES: Landon Wall (S) def. Gabe Faust 6-0, 6-0; Ben Yaroch (S) def. Gavin Murray 6-0, 6-0; Vince Abate (S) won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Dan Errigo, Chris Mintervini (S) def. Jack Young, Ryan McHugh 6-0, 6-1; Jackson Bauer, Jarret Holland (S) def. Evan Aubry, Bryan Martin 6-0, 6-0.
Shawnee 3, Bishop Eustace 2: Senior Joshua Dubler’s three-set win at first singles helped visiting Shawnee (7-2) edge Bishop Eustace (2-4) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 6.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Pennsauken
Shawnee 3, Bishop Eustace 2
SINGLES: Joshua Dubler (S) def. Joe Deiter 5-7, 6-4, 7-5; Joe Semon (BE) def. Anshul Shetty 3-6, 6-2, 7-5; Declan Burke (BE) def. Nicholas Frasetto 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (S) def. Alec Babiak, Nick Ward 6-0, 6-3; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (S) def. Charles Yu, Matt Bonawitz 6-1, 6-2.
Cherokee 4, Lenape 1: Cherokee (5-2) defeated visiting Lenape (6-4) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 7.
Olympic Conference
May 7, Marlton
Cherokee 4, Lenape 1
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Milan Karajovic 6-4, 6-1; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Ethan Kaligis 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Edrees Zeweri (L) def. Alexander Brown 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin (C) def. Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis 6-4, 6-2; Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang (C) def. Quin Anderson, Deen Kasuba 6-3, 6-2.
Shawnee 4, Seneca 1: Shawnee (8-2) defeated host Seneca (5-4) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 7.
Olympic Conference
May 7, Tabernacle
Shawnee 4, Seneca 1
SINGLES: Landon Wall (Se) def. Joshua Dubler 6-2, 6-2; Anshul Shetty (Sh) def. Ben Yaroch 6-3, 6-1; Nicholas Frasetto (Sh) def. Vince Abate 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4).
DOUBLES: Evan Hoover, Kevin Caldini (Sh) def. Chris Minervini, Dan Errigo 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Cahill, Lucas Strong (Sh) def. Jarret Holland, Bauer Jory 6-0, 6-0
BOYS GOLF
Cherokee 174, Camden Catholic 191: Junior Lee Gerber led the way with a round of 40 as visiting Cherokee (7-2) defeated Camden Catholic (5-3) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 3.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Pennsauken Country Club
Cherokee 174, Camden Catholic 191
Cherokee: Lee Gerber 40, Brendan Davis 43, Brendan Biddle 44, Seth Midora 47.
Camden Catholic: Chance Blanchard 41, Justin Seo 48, Colin Merriman 50, Matt Marino 52, Aidan Hart 52, Andrew Ciquero 61.
Washington Township 181, Seneca 200: Freshman Justin Forman carded a 42 as Washington Township (7-4) handed visiting Seneca (3-4) its third straight loss in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 3.
Senior Nico Albano was the low man for the Golden Eagles with a 49.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Wedgewood Country Club
Washington Township 181, Seneca 200
Seneca: Nico Albano 49, Tom Scafidi 50, Danny Doyle 50, Grant Sevening 51, Jack Cylc 52, Connor Stanewick 52.
Washington Township: Justin Forman 42, Tom Digiulio 43, Matt Kratchwell 48, Noah Laliberte 56, Gavin Attanasi 56.
Lenape 184, Cherry Hill East 188: Senior Adam Hurlburt and junior Ryan Brennen each shot rounds of 45 as visiting Lenape (5-2) beat Cherry Hill East (3-7) by four strokes in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 4.
Olympic Conference
May 4, Woodcrest Country Club
Lenape 184, Cherry Hill East 188
Lenape: Adam Hurlburt 45, Ryan Brennen 45, Andrew Dove 46, Alex Freedman 48, Jack Schwarz 51, Connor Mullen 51.
Cherry Hill East: Brian Cotter 42, Kwanchi Loo 46, Adam Blumenthal 48, Nate Block 52, Eric Kang 57, Andrew Slattery 57.
Seneca 244, Cherry Hill West 246: Seneca (4-4) prevailed in a fifth-goal tiebreaker against host Cherry Hill West (0-7) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 4.
Seniors Tom Scafidi and Nico Albano each had 46 for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 4, The Links Golf Club
Seneca 244, Cherry Hill West 246
Seneca: Tom Scafidi 46, Nico Albano 46, Danny Doyle 50, Jack Cylc 51, Grant Sevening 51.
Cherry Hill West: Will Milligan 43, Cooper Cardea 50, Ian Dolan 50, Adian Fallon 50, Jack McCandless 53.
Shawnee 155, Bishop Eustace 198: Junior Jack Ross carded a three-under-par 32 as visiting Shawnee (9-1) defeated Bishop Eustace (2-8) in an Olympic Conference interdivision match May 4.
Olympic Conference
May 4, Pennsauken Country Club
Shawnee 155, Bishop Eustace 198
Shawnee: Jack Ross 32, Andrew Parris 40, Nick Dittmar 40, Matt Fish 43, Nick Ryan 43, Nate Russo 46.
Bishop Eustace: Not available.
Cherokee 167, Lenape 171: Senior Brendan Biddle’s one-over-par 37 led visiting Cherokee (8-2) to a four-stroke win over Lenape (5-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 5.
Sophomore Jack Schwarz had a 41 for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Ramblewood Country Club
Cherokee 167, Lenape 171
Cherokee: Brendan Biddle 37, Brendan Davis 42, Lee Gerber 44, Luke Banks 44.
Lenape: Jack Schwarz 41, Ryan Brennen 42, Udai Singh 44, Adam Hurlburt 44.
Seneca 190, Paul VI 204: Senior Nico Albano shot a 44 to lead Seneca (5-4) past visiting Paul VI (3-8) in an Olympic Conference National Division match May 5.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Little Mill Country Club
Seneca 190, Paul VI 204
Paul VI: Justin Howe 50, Jack Skiles 51, Neil Sanchirico 51, Chris Chicano 52, Sam Morris 52, Tim Fitzgerald 56.
Seneca: Nico Albano 44, Tom Scafidi 45, Danny Doyle 50, Grant Sevening 51, Connor Stanewick 52, Jack Cylc 53.
Shawnee 159, Cherry Hill East 178: Junior Jack Ross fired a one-under-par 35 to lead Shawnee (10-1) to a victory over visiting Cherry Hill East (3-8) in an Olympic Conference American Division match May 5.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Medford Lakes Country Club
Shawnee 159, Cherry Hill East 178
Cherry Hill East: Brian Cotter 42, Adam Blumenthal 42, Alec Herring 46, Andrew Slattery 49.
Shawnee: Jack Ross 35, Patrick Frake 40, Nick Dittmar 42, Steve Yeager 42.
GIRLS GOLF
Cherokee 204, Cumberland 224: Senior Lauren Cotton led the way with a 44 as visiting Cherokee (3-4) snapped a three-match losing streak with a win over Cumberland (1-8) in a nonleague match May 3.
Nonleague
May 3, Running Deer Country Club
Cherokee 204, Cumberland 224
Cherokee: Lauren Cotton 44, Alexa Gollnick 52, Alyna Denisi 53, Annika Shukdinas 55, Savannah Kucker 60, Daniella Duenas 67.
Cumberland: Bailey Olszewski 49, Mackenzie Pierce 54, Emily Bruce 60, Aashee Patel 61.
Lenape 173, Seneca 225: Freshman Angelina Torentino tied a season-low with her four-under-par 32 as Lenape (6-0) defeated visiting Seneca (0-6) in an Olympic Conference match May 3.
Sophomore Sophia Cooper (53) had the low round for the Golden Eagles.
Olympic Conference
May 3, Ramblewood Country Club
Lenape 173, Seneca 225
Seneca: Sophia Cooper 53, Mackenzie Gownley 54, Olivia Petruska 57, Olivia Cooper 61.
Lenape: Angelina Tolentino 32, Emily Farbaniec 46, Kathryn Skidmore 47, Alexandra Kahn 48.
Shawnee 217, Kingsway 227: Junior Margaret Bowman’s 52 was the low score as Shawnee (7-2) downed visiting Kingsway (6-3) in a nonleague match May 3.
Nonleague
May 3, Medford Lakes Country Club
Shawnee 217, Kingsway 227
Kingsway: Arya Patel 55, Rebecca Sirko 55, Molly Fitzpatrick 59, Ava Volpe 60, Cali Volpe 75, Rayna Dadhania 77.
Shawnee: Margaret Bowman 52, Rachel Koengetter 54, Samantha Tepes 55, Holley Thomas 56, Camryn Roth 56, Brielle Gilbert 56.
Lenape 186, Cherry Hill East 206: Junior Emily Farbaniec’s 43 led the way as undefeated Lenape (7-0) downed visiting Cherry Hill East (4-2) in an Olympic Conference match May 4.
Olympic Conference
May 4, Ramblewood Country Club
Lenape 186, Cherry Hill East 206
Cherry Hill East: Ajuni Oberoi 40, Grace Laird 44, Katherine Bristow 59, Audrey Ruggieri 63.
Lenape: Emily Farbaniec 43, Alexandra Kahn 45, Kathryn Skidmore 48, Jordan Broiles 50.
Seneca 236, Cherry Hill West 256: Freshman Mackenzie Gownley led the way with a 56 as Seneca (1-6) defeated visiting Cherry Hill West (0-8) for its first win of the season in an Olympic Conference match May 4.
Olympic Conference
May 4, Little Mill Country Club
Seneca 236, Cherry Hill West 256
Cherry Hill West: Ellie Doman 60, Isabella Olivo 61, Haley Milligan 67, Avery Mayer 68.
Seneca: Mackenzie Gownley 56, Amelia Lennox 57, Arianna Haresign 60, Olivia Petruska 63.
Lenape 183, Cherokee 209: Freshman Angelina Tolentino led the way with a one-over-par 37 as visiting Lenape (8-0) defeated Cherokee (3-5) in an Olympic Conference match May 5.
Senior Lauren Cotton had a 50 for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
May 5, The Links Golf Club
Lenape 183, Cherokee 209
Lenape: Angelina Tolentino 37, Emily Farbaniec 46, Alexandra Kahn 49, Kathryn Skidmore 51, Ryann Foley 54, Abigail Harsche 59.
Cherokee: Lauren Cotton, 50, Annika Shukdinas 50, Alexa Gollnick 54, Alyna Denisi 55, Savannah Kucker 64, Daniella Duenas 67.
Shawnee 227, Cherry Hill East 265: Junior Margaret Bowman shot a round of 52 as Shawnee (8-2) defeated visiting Cherry Hill East (4-4) in an Olympic Conference match May 5.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Medford Lakes Country Club
Shawnee 227, Cherry Hill East 265
Cherry Hill East: Ajuni Oberoi 48, Audrey Ruggieri 71, Lindsey Eattock 75, Katie Bristow 72, Julia Yasenchak 74, Kate Pierlott 84.
Shawnee: Maggie Bowman 52, Rachel Koengetter 56, Cameron Roth 62, Brielle Gilbert 57, Hannah Roth 69, Rachel Robidoux 72
Lenape 180, Paul VI 215: Freshman Angelina Tolentino’s one-under-par 35 propelled Lenape (9-0) to a victory over visiting Paul VI (4-4) in an Olympic Conference match May 7.
Olympic Conference
May 7, Ramblewood Country Club
Lenape 180, Paul VI 215
Paul VI: Grace Flocco 48, Mackenzie Brooks 53, Cara Colbert 54, Ella VanSchalwyk 60.
Lenape: Angelina Tolentino 35, Emily Farbaniec 42, Jordan Broiles 50, Kathryn Skidmore 53.
BOYS TRACK
Cherokee 88, Lenape 50: Cherokee (3-0) defeated host Lenape (0-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet May 5.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Medford
Cherokee 88, Lenape 50
100: 1-Chimaobim Opara (C) 10.8. 2-Brian Mitchell (C) 11.6. 3-Antonio Campbell (C) 11.7. 200: 1-Chimaobim Opara (C) 23.1. 2-Ryan Bender (C) 23.6. 3-Thomas Bland (C) 23.7. 400: 1-Kevin Hess (C) 53.2. 2-Antonio Campbell (C) 53.3. 3-Thomas Bland (C) 53.6. 800: 1-Brett Shea (C) 1:56.6. 2-Justin Penny (L) 1:59.0. 3-Patrick Ditmars (C) 1:59.4. 1600: 1-Jake Buniva (L) 4:35.5. 2-Nico Grilli (C) 4:35.8. 3-Conor Jacob (C) 4:40.8. 3200: 1-Brett Boyle (L) 10:50.3. 2-Andrew Free (C) 10:56.7. 3-Joseph Hough (C) 11:02.9. 110 HH: 1-Angelo Kyrtatas (C) 16.5. 2-Christopher Brandreth (C) 16.6. 3-Kaden Witherspoon (L) 18.4. 400 IH: 1-Christopher Brandreth (C) 1:03.6. 2-A.J. Fraley (L) 1:05.3. 3-Wilson Leung (C) 1:06.9. 4-by-400 Relay: Lenape (Jake Buniva, Kevin Kinkade, A.J. Micale, Justin Penny) 3:41.7. Long Jump: 1-Kaden Witherspoon (L) 19-2 ½. 2-Ryan Bender (C) 18-1 ½. 3-Chimaobim Opara (C) 17-8 1/2. Triple Jump: 1-Zachary Palfy (C) 38-3. 2-Christopher Brandreth (C) 37-8 ½. 3-Noah White (L) 29-6. High Jump: 1-Antonio Campbell (C) 5-6. 2-John Rielly (L) 5-6. No third place. Pole Vault: 1-Zachary Palfy (C) 9-0. 2-Evan Aranow (C) 8-0. No third place. Shot Put: 1-Ian Camerato (L) 49-2 ¼. 2-Daniel Mondile (C) 41-11 ¾. 3-Stephen Mondile (C) 38-5 3/4. Discus: 1-Ian Camerato (L) 154-1. 2-Brandon Boria (C) 107-5. 3-A.J. Gola (L) 87-2. Javelin: 1-Matt Montanez (L) 137-2. 2-Kyle Ostrovosky (L) 123-1. 3-Aidan King (C) 122-0.
Seneca 97, CCTS-Gloucester 30: Juniors Gavin Donley and Adam Klenk each won two events as Seneca (1-1) defeated visiting CCTS-Gloucester in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet May 5.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Tabernacle
Seneca 97, CCTS-Gloucester 30
100: 1-Gavin Donley (S) 11.4. 2-Ahsan Johnson (CCTS) 11.6. 3-Ainsley Daley (CCTS) 11.8. 200: 1-Gavin Donley (S) 23.8. 2-Owen Eberman (S) 24.6. 3-Francisco Lora (CCTS) 25.2. 400: 1-Francisco Lora (CCTS) 55.6. 2-Ahsan Johnson (CCTS) 56.5. 3-Alex Lawson (S) 56.8. 800: 1-Casey (CCTS) 2:02.1. 2-Kirk Traenker (S) 2:21.4. 3-Justin Schmeid (S) 2:33.0. 1600: 1-Kenny Stout (S) 5:29.4. 2-Osmar Rojas-Pena (CCTS) 5:47.4. 3-Aiden Kenney (CCTS) 5:49.1. 3200: 1-Zack Childers (S) 11:00.8. No second or third place. 110 HH: 1-Josh Swain (S) 16.3. 2-Mark Gates-Clark (S) 20.9. 3-Ethan Cutts (S) 21.0. 400 IH: 1-Ethan Cutts (S) 1:08.7. 2-Kwabena Aniagyei (CCTS) 1:10.5. 3-Mark Gates-Clark (S) 1:10.8. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: 1-Seneca (Kirk Traenker, Kenny Stout, Justin Schmeid, Zack Moore) 4:27.8. Long Jump: 1-Francisco Lora (CCTS) 18-2 ¼. 2-Owen Eberman (S) 18-0. 3-Josh Swain (S) 16-7. Triple Jump: 1-William Xenakis (S) 32-6 ½. 2-Ethan Cutts (S) 30-7 ½. 3-Josh Swain (S) 30-0. High Jump: Not contested. Pole Vault: 1-Mark-Gates Clark (S) 7-0. 2-Nick Bisconte (S) 7-0. 3-Jason Sheairs (S) 7-0. Shot Put: 1-Truman Schneider (S) 36-4. 2-Jonathan Foster (S) 33-11 ¾. 3-Tom Besser (S) 32-9 3/4. Discus: 1-Adam Klenk (S) 88-7. 2-Jonathan Foster (S) 85-2. 3-Truman Schneider (S) 81-7. Javelin: 1-Adam Klenk (S) 146-10. 2-Chris Schoemer (S) 128-4. 3-Jonathan Foster (S) 87-9.
Winslow Township 89, Shawnee 46: Senior Karson Collins won four events as visiting Winslow Township (2-0) defeated Shawnee (1-2) in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet May 6.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Medford
Winslow Township 89, Shawnee 46
100: 1-Brian Baumann (S) 11.2. 2-Tiaire Adams (WT) 11.4. 3-Kenroy Mills (WT) 11.5. 200: 1-Kevin Cummings (S) 23.5. 2-Christian Munford (WT) 23.8. 3-Ashtyn Curilla (S) 25.1. 400: 1-Junior Finken (WT) 54.1. 2-Tyler Marshall (S) 54.3. 3-Darren Brooks (WT) 55.1. 800: 1-Wayne McFadden (WT) 2:09.0. 2-Ryan Kaczur (S) 2:09.8. 3-Eli Mackey (S) 2:11.0. 1600: 1-Ryan Czechowski (S) 5:16.0. 2-C.J. Keleher (S) 5:23.0. 3-Zion Green (WT) 5:25.0. 3200: 1-John Ruona (S) 10:38.0. 2-Alex Campagna (S) 11:14.0. 3-Zion Green (WT) 12:51.0. 110 HH: 1-Karson Collins (WT) 16.2. 2-Eric Seabury (WT) 16.7. 3-Jared Portley (S) 18.1. 400 IH: 1-Karson Collins (WT) 1:02.9. 2-Brandon Greene (WT) 1:02.9. 3-Nick Wagner (S) 1:03.8. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: 1-Winslow Township 3:49.5. 2-Shawnee 3:54.8. Long Jump: 1-Karson Collins (WT) 18-10 ¾. 2-Kenroy Mills (WT) 17-2 ½. 3-Will Stein (S) 16-11. Triple Jump: 1-Karson Collins (WT) 40-7. 2-Kenroy Mills (WT) 39-6 1/4. 3-Dylan Gates (S) 35-6 3/4. High Jump: 1-n/a (WT) 5-2. 2-n/a (WT). No third place. Pole Vault: 1-Amari Dickerson (WT) 7-6. No second or third place. Shot Put: 1-Daniel Johnson (WT) 42-1 ½. 2-Ellis Oliver (WT) 41-4 ¾. 3-Omari Chambers (WT) 39-9 1/2. Discus: 1-Ellis Oliver (WT) 113-1. 2-Daniel Johnson (WT) 111-6. 3-Cory Williams (WT) 98-8. Javelin: 1-Mason Minium (S) 137-3. 2-Jake Goldman (S) 116-10. 3-Daniel Johnson (WT) 111-9.
GIRLS TRACK
Cherokee 77, Lenape 53: Sophomore Kelsey Niglio and junior Jillian Strauss each won two events as visiting Cherokee (2-1) defeated Lenape (0-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division meet May 5.
Senior Kayleigh Christ won two events for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Medford
Cherokee 77, Lenape 53
100: 1-Madison Van Harren (C) 12.9. 2-Jillian Strauss (C) 13.0. 3-Taylor Argentiero (C) 13.8. 200: 1-Jillian Strauss (C) 27.1. 2-Keira Gibbons (L) 27.4. 3-Nicole Edelman (C) 28.3. 400: 1-Nicole Clifford (C) 1:03.0. 2-Alexa Ronning (C) 1:06.0. 3-Nicole Edelman (C) 1:07.0. 800: 1-Kelsey Niglio (C) 2:25.8. 2-Katherine Pappas (L) 2:26.4. 3-Nicole Ficken (L) 2:40.4. 1600: 1-Kerry O’Day (C) 5:45.0. 2-Emma Parkinson (C) 5:48.0. 3-Ally Rathman (C) 6:03.3. 3200: Not contested. 100 HH: 1-Alison Cooke (C) 16.8. 2-Keira Gibbons (L) 18.5. 3-Anyae Kinder (L) 19.4. 400 IH: 1-Meghan Carroll (C) 1:14.1. 2-Keira Gibbons (L) 1:16.8. 3-Jacqueline Swann (L) 1:18.5. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: 1-Lenape (Katherine Pappas, Julie Sellers, Jacqueline Swann, Nicole Ficken) 4:28.1. Long Jump: 1-Kelsey Niglio (C) 15-3 ½. 2-Anyae Kinder (L) 15-1/4. 3-Sidney Whetstone (L) 14-7 1/2. Triple Jump: 1-Anyae Kinder (L) 31-2 ¼. 2-Carissa Phillips (C) 26-5 ½. 3-Amanda Butler (C) 26-4 1/2. High Jump: 1-Keira Gibbons (L) 4-6. 2-Anyae Kinder (L) 4-4. 3-Erin Jackson (C) 4-4. Pole Vault: 1-Jillian Strauss (C) 9-0. 2-Erin Jackson (C) 7-6. No third place. Shot Put: 1-Kayla Stewart (L) 35-5. 2-Angelina Baliton (C) 27-9. 3-Jasmeen Duque (C) 25-7. Discus: 1-Kayleigh Christ (L) 73-1. 2-Angelina Baliton (C) 72-6. 3-Kayla Stewart (L) 71-4. Javelin: 1-Kayleigh Christ (L) 80-9. 2-Jean Pasquarello (C) 77-7. 3-Angelina Baliton (C) 72-10.
Seneca 91, CCTS-Gloucester 23: Tess Strittmatter won two events as Seneca (1-1) dominated visiting CCTS-Gloucester (0-2) in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet May 5.
Olympic Conference
May 5, Tabernacle
Seneca 91, CCTS-Gloucester 23
100: 1-Mia Hill (S) 12.7. 2-Emma Buttocovla (S) 13.1. 3-Lissana Flores (CCTS) 13.2. 200: 1-Emma Buttocovla (S) 27.4. 2-Lissana Flores (CCTS) 27.9. 3-Kya Julius (S) 28.4. 400: 1-Lissana Flores (CCTS) 1:04.9. 2-Haylee Mehigan (S) 1:09.7. 3-Kim Wash (S) 1:13.4. 800: 1-Megan O’Keefe (S) 2:38.2. 2-Elizabeth Heinemann (S) 2:43.0. 3-Alex Butcher (S) 2:44.1. 1600: 1-Emma Klouchek (S) 5:59.9. 2-Lindsey Hough (S) 6:00.0. 3-Delaney Hackney (S) 6:08.2. 3200: 1-Gianna Tirico (S) 14:38.4. 2-Paige Venable (S) 15:28.9. No third place. 100 HH: 1-Remington Walter (S) 19.2. 2-Analia Franks (CCTS) 23.1. No third place. 400 IH: 1-Catie Andrews (S) 1:20.8. 2-Danielle Wheeler (S) 1:27.7. 3-Skylar Todd (S) 1:33.0. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: Not contested. Long Jump: 1-Amanda Benzenhafer (S) 17-7 ½. 2-Kya Julius (S) 14-3 ¼. 3-Katrya King (S) 13-3. Triple Jump: Not contested. High Jump: Not contested. Pole Vault: 1-Julia Greeley (S) 9-6. 2-Remington Walter (S) 8-0. No third place. Shot Put: 1-Tess Strittmatter (S) 33-6 ½. 2-Destiny Fields (CCTS) 32-9 ¼. 3-Aspen Mazzatta (S) 28-8. Discus: 1-Destiny Fields (CCTS) 98-1. 2-Aspen Mazzatta (S) 97-7. 3-Tess Strittmatter (S) 87-8. Javelin: 1-Tess Strittmatter (S) 87-5. 2-Francis Hill (CCTS) 84-4. 3-Jessica Pronchick (S) 76-6.
Winslow Township 79, Shawnee 55: Senior Shevell Higgs won three events to lead visiting Winslow Township (2-0) to a win over Shawnee (2-1) in an Olympic Conference Patriot Division meet May 7.
Senior Carley Polan won two events for the Renegades.
Olympic Conference
May 6, Medford
Winslow Township 79, Shawnee 55
100: 1-J. James (WT) 12.0. 2-Briyel Brown (WT) 12.3. 3-Dianna DeMarco (S) 12.7. 200: 1-J. James (WT) 25.7. 2-Janelle Marshall (WT) 26.0. 3-Briyel Brown (WT) 26.5. 400: 1-Janelle Marshall (WT) 59.7. 2-Briyel Brown (WT) 1:00.8. 3-J. James (WT) 1:01.0. 800: 1-Charly Dutton (WT) 2:25.0. 2-Charlee Grovatt (S) 2:31.4. 3-Jillian Anderson (S) 2:31.9. 1600: 1-Kate Ruona (S) 5:23.0. 2-Kyra Birdsall (S) 5:33.0. 3-Sydney Kiernan (S) 5:47.0. 3200: 1-Madelyn Valasek (S) 13:06.8. 2-Maddie Baughman (S) 13:18.9. 3-Morgan Deringer (S) 14:54.9. 100 HH: 1-Shevell Higgs (WT) 15.4. 2-Sarai Moore (WT) 18.8. 3-Grace Johnston (S) 19.4. 400 IH: 1-Janelle Marshall (WT) 1:13.7. 2-Olivia Wright (WT) 1:14.9. 3-Sarai Moore (WT) 1:18.4. 4-by-400-Meter Relay: 1-Winslow Township (Catherine Enwereji, Naomi Essilfie, Charly Dutton, Victoria Campbell) 4:25.6. 2-Shawnee (Ryann Sheehan, Kyra Birdsall, Katherine Fricke, Kaitlin Sullivan) 4:41.0. Long Jump: 1-Shevell Higgs (WT) 16-2 ½. 2-J. James (WT) 16-2 ½. 3-Amy Lynam (S) 15-3 1/4. Triple Jump: 1-Olivia Wright (WT) 36-1. 2-Shevell Higgs (WT) 35-1 ½. 3-J. James (WT) 32-7 3/4. High Jump: 1-Shevell Higgs (WT) 4-10. 2-Dianna DeMarco (S) 4-10. 3-Sally Giunta (S) 4-8. Pole Vault: Not contested. Shot Put: 1-Carley Polan (S) 32-1. 2-Imani McClendon (WT) 27-3. 3-Alli Burton (S) 26-9. Discus: 1-Carley Polan (S) 98-5. 2-Sally Giunta (S) 90-7. 3-Kathryn McCrosson (S) 82-5. Javelin: 1-Kathryn McCrosson (S) 81-6. 2-Carley Polan (S) 77-1. 3-Imani McClendon (WT) 73-9.