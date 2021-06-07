BASEBALL
Eastern 5, Cherokee 2: Senior Andrew Tofolo struck out four in 6 2/3 innings and senior Logan Cudyero had a two-run single as visiting Eastern (14-8) defeated Cherokee (14-8) in an Olympic Conference American Division game June 1.
Junior Dylan Cruice had an RBI single for the Chiefs.
Olympic Conference
June 1, Marlton
Eastern 5, Cherokee 2
Eastern – 110 050 0 - 5 4 0
Cherokee – 000 020 0 - 2 2 3
WP: Andrew Tofolo; LP: Tyler Lender.
Shawnee 4, Lenape 1: Senior Alec Baltz struck out six and walked one in a complete-game effort as visiting Shawnee (13-5) defeated Lenape (12-10) in an Olympic Conference American Division game June 1.
Juniors Erich Hartmann and Luke Anderson had two hits apiece for the Renegades.
Senior Nick Garagozzo doubled and scored in the fourth inning for the Indians.
Olympic Conference
June 1, Medford
Shawnee 4, Lenape 1
Shawnee – 030 001 0 - 4 7 1
Lenape – 000 100 0 - 1 4 1
WP: Alec Baltz; LP: Michael Calderon; 2B: L-Nick Garagozzo.
Cherokee 5, Southern Regional 0: Senior Tyler Lender belted his fourth home run of the season and senior Jackson Edelman struck out six and walked two in a complete-game, three-hit shutout as No. 2 seed Cherokee (15-8) defeated visiting No. 15 Southern Regional (5-14) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff game June 2.
Sophomore Jason Schooley singled home a run and scored a run for the Chiefs.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
June 2, Marlton
Cherokee 5, Southern Regional 0
Southern – 000 000 0 - 0 3 2
Cherokee – 110 102 x - 5 6 2
WP: Jackson Edelman; LP: Nick Desiderio; 2B: C-Dom Patrizi; HR: C-Tyler Lender.
Lenape 10, Howell 7: Senior Tyler Davis (3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) belted his seventh home run of the season as visiting No. 10 seed Lenape (13-10) defeated No. 7 Howell (13-10) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff game June 2.
Senior Ron Knaust hit his third homer, a three-run shot, for the Indians, while junior Chase Topolski struck out three in four innings for the win.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
June 2, Farmingdale
Lenape 10, Howell 7
Lenape – 204 220 0 - 10 12 2
Howell – 000 500 2 - 7 10 1
WP: Chase Topolski; LP: n/a; 2B: L-Nick Garagozzo, Quinten Acchione, Jason Wasko; HR: L-Tyler Davis, Ron Knaust.
Central Regional 9, Seneca 4: Senior Evan Agrapides (2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) and junior Shane Sajewicz (2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) both homered as No. 3 seed Central Regional (13-8) eliminated visiting No. 14 Seneca (8-13) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 first-round playoff game June 2.
Junior Chase Ruppel belted two home runs and had four RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while senior Joey Steff had two hits and scored twice to help the offense.
NJSIAA South Group 3 First Round
June 2, Bayville
Central Regional 9, Seneca 4
Seneca – 000 202 0 - 4 6 1
Central – 040 014 X - 9 12 0
WP: Jeremy Bruner; LP: Brayden Davis; 2B: CR-Cristan Soto, Billy Sottilare; HR: S-Chase Ruppel 2; CR-Evan Agrapides, Shane Sajewicz.
Egg Harbor Township 5, Shawnee 1: Sophomore Justin Sweeney hurled a complete-game three-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts as No. 6 seed Egg Harbor Township (19-4) defeated visiting No. 11 Shawnee (13-6) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff game June 2.
Seniors Dave Appolonia and Frank Wright had two hits apiece for the Eagles.
Freshman Michael Pierson scored Shawnee’s lone run in the sixth inning, brought in by junior Drew Uccello, while junior Ethan Bowen struck out six in 3 1/3 innings despite the loss.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
June 2, Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township 5, Shawnee 1
Shawnee – 000 001 0 - 1 3 1
Egg Harbor – 000 500 X - 5 8 0
WP: Justin Sweeney; LP: Ethan Bowen.
Lenape 7, Cherokee 6, 9 inn.: Senior Ron Knaust’s fourth home run of the season in the top of the ninth inning lifted visiting No. 10 seed Lenape (14-10) to a thrilling win over No. 2 Cherokee (15-9) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 quarterfinal playoff game June 5.
Knaust finished the day 3-for-5, with two RBIs and a run scored, while senior Jason Wasko had two hits, four RBIs and a run scored for the Indians.
Junior Shane Sax fanned five in 3 1/3 innings for the Chiefs, while sophomore Jason Schooley had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Quarterfinals
June 5, Marlton
Lenape 7, Cherokee 6, 9 inn.
Lenape – 200 010 301 - 7 13 2
Cherokee – 500 001 000 - 6 6 1
WP: Ricky Snyder; LP: Shane Sax; 2B: L-Tyler Davis, Jason Wasko; C-Dylan Odud, Jason Schooley; HR: L-Ron Knaust.
SOFTBALL
Egg Harbor Township 3, Cherokee 0: Senior Haley Korsak hurled a four-hit shutout with no walks and six strikeouts as No. 3 seed Egg Harbor Township (19-4) defeated visiting No. 14 Cherokee (9-11) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff game June 1.
Junior Madison Donnelly had two of her team’s four hits for the Chiefs, while sophomore Samantha Friel recorded nine strikeouts.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
June 1, Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township 3, Cherokee 0
Cherokee – 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
Egg Harbor – 101 001 X - 3 5 0
WP: Haley Horsak; LP: Samantha Friel.
Lenape 4, Vineland 1: Sophomore Maya Knasiak (single, run scored) hurled a complete-game three-hitter with two walks and 12 strikeouts as No. 7 seed Lenape (14-6) eliminated visiting No. 10 Vineland (12-9) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff game June 1.
Senior Olivia Rosenblatt had two hits and scored a run for the Indians.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
June 1, Medford
Lenape 4, Vineland 1
Vineland – 000 001 0 - 1 3 0
Lenape – 101 200 X - 4 7 0
WP: Maya Knasiak; LP: Leilani Colaneri; 2B: L-Alyssa Binczak.
Seneca 4, Mainland 3: Senior Emily Spencer allowed three runs on two hits and six walks with 10 strikeouts as No. 3 seed Seneca (13-2) edged visiting No. 14 Mainland (9-14) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 first-round playoff game June 1.
Junior Alexandra Miller (3-for-4, run) and senior Chloe Trefz (1-for-3, RBI, 2 runs) led the offense for the Golden Eagles.
NJSIAA South Group 3 First Round
June 1, Tabernacle
Seneca 4, Mainland 3
Mainland – 200 010 0 - 3 2 1
Seneca – 200 020 X - 4 8 0
WP: Emily Spencer; LP: Bella D’Agostino; 2B: M-Joslyn Adams.
Shawnee 12, Millville 7: Junior Lauren Pettit (3-for-5, 5 RBIs) belted two home runs to lead No. 8 seed Shawnee (13-6) past visiting No. 9 Millville (13-3) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff game June 1.
Junior Nella Sciarra (2-for-4, 2 runs) and sophomore Ashley Murphy (3-for-5, double, 3 RBIs) contributed to the 17-hit offense for the Renegades.
Sophomore Sophia Waterman struck out four to earn the win on the mound.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
June 1, Medford
Shawnee 12, Millville 7
Millville – 102 002 2 - 7 8 2
Shawnee – 502 300 2 - 12 17 2
WP: Sophia Waterman; LP: Ashley Brag; 2B: M-Ella Gamber, Olivia Stetler; S-Ashley Murphy, Isabela Howard; HR-Lauren Pettit 2.
Kingsway 7, Shawnee 1: Senior Marina Costello allowed one run on six hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts as No. 1 seed Kingsway (21-1) eliminated visiting No. 8 Shawnee (13-7) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 quarterfinal playoff game June 3.
Senior Rachel Welikey had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs for the Dragons.
Freshman Alexandra Rubin had two of Shawnee’s six hits, while classmate Madison Konopka singled and scored in the fourth inning for the Renegades.
Sophomore Sophia Waterman fanned four in the loss.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Quarterfinals
June 3, Woolwich Township
Kingsway 7, Shawnee 1
Shawnee – 000 100 0 - 1 6 1
Kingsway – 031 201 X - 7 8 3
WP: Marina Costello; LP: Sophia Waterman; 2B: K-Rachel Welikey, Tori Lipka.
Jackson Memorial 6, Lenape 4: Sophomore Gianna Vollaro belted a two-run home run, her sixth of the season, for the eventual winning runs as No. 2 seed Jackson Memorial (17-6) beat visiting No. 7 Lenape (14-7) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 quarterfinal playoff game June 4.
Sophomore Maya Knasiak, who recorded six strikeouts in the loss, had two hits (including a double) and two RBIs for the Indians.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Quarterfinals
June 4, Jackson Township
Jackson Memorial 6, Lenape 4
Lenape – 200 200 0 - 4 8 0
Jackson – 202 200 0 - 6 7 3
WP: Sophia LoPiccolo; LP: Maya Knasiak; 2B: L-Olivia Garagozza, Alyssa Binczak, Knasiak; JM-Amanda Amerman, Lauren O’Leary; HR: JM-Gianna Vollaro.
Toms River East 10, Seneca 1: Junior Brooke Knight scattered five hits and walked one while striking out nine and also belted her fifth home run of the season as visiting No. 11 Toms River East (12-7) upset No. 3 Seneca (13-3) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 quarterfinal playoff game June 4.
Senior Emily Spencer notched 10 strikeouts in the loss for the Golden Eagles. Spencer also doubled and scored her team’s lone run in the fourth inning.
NJSIAA South Group 3 Quarterfinals
June 4, Tabernacle
Toms River East 10, Seneca 1
T.R. East – 410 040 1 - 10 9 2
Seneca – 000 100 0 - 1 5 3
WP: Brooke Knight; LP: Emily Spencer; 2B: S-Spencer; HR: TRE-Knight.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee 17, South Brunswick 6: Sophomore Sean Cole and juniors Cameron Hoelzel and Billy Westerby tallied four goals apiece as No. 8 seed Cherokee (7-6) routed visiting No. 9 South Brunswick (7-7) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff game June 1.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
June 1, Marlton
Cherokee 17, South Brunswick 6
S. Brunswick – 1-1-2-2 - 6
Cherokee – 3-5-4-5 - 17
South Brunswick: Jack Kaseta 2, Ty Trapani, Danny Woisznies.
Cherokee: Sean Cole 4 (assist), Cameron Hoelzel 4 (2 assists), Billy Westerby 4 (assist), Miguel Lontok 2, Nate Bialy (4 assists), Jack Owings, Aidan Ritter (assist); (Tommy Kelly 3 assists); Saves: Ryan Doyle 5.
Lenape 16, Egg Harbor Township 2: Junior Sean Shelko and sophomore Luke Birney netted five goals apiece as No. 2 seed Lenape (13-2) blasted visiting No. 15 Egg Harbor Township (8-6) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff game June 1.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
June 1, Medford
Lenape 16, Egg Harbor Township 2
E.H.T. – 0-1-0-1 - 2
Lenape – 4-6-4-2 - 16
Egg Harbor Township: Drew Carpenter 2 (assist P.J. Hladun); Saves: Keith DeLucca 10.
Lenape: Sean Shelko 5 (3 assists), Luke Birney 5 (assist), Luke Cole 2 (2 assists), Nolan Sampson 2, David Grabowski, Tristan Neilson, (Sean Kennedy 2 assists, Riley Spitznas 1 assist); Saves: Ben Blum 4.
Robbinsville 4, Seneca 1: Junior Jack Kolbe netted a hat trick, giving him a team-leading 56 on the season as No. 7 seed Robbinsville (12-5) defeated visiting No. 10 Seneca (6-9) in a NJSIAA South Group 2 first-round playoff game June 1.
Junior Finn Lawyer scored his fifth goal of the season in the third quarter for the Golden Eagles.
NJSIAA South Group 2 First Round
June 1, Robbinsville
Robbinsville 4, Seneca 1
Seneca – 0-0-1-0 - 1
R’ville – 1-2-1-0 - 4
Seneca: Finn Lawyer (assist Noah Locantore); Saves: Zach Klym 11.
Robbinsville: Jack Kolbe 3 (assist), Ryan Leale (3 assists); Saves: Cameron Coyle 13.
Shawnee 21, Toms River South 3: Nick Goeller and Ryan Popolo both tallied hat tricks as No. 2 seed Shawnee (9-6) rolled over visiting No. 15 Toms River South (3-11) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 first-round playoff game June 1.
NJSIAA South Group 3 First Round
June 1, Medford
Shawnee 21, Toms River South 3
T.R. South – 1-0-0-2 - 3
Shawnee – 10-7-3-1 - 21
Toms River South: Not available.
Shawnee: Nick Goeller 3 (2 assists), Ryan Popolo 3, (2 assists), Tyler Korchak 2 (assist), David Minder 2 (assist), Nate Sears 2 (assist), Bobby Bruchansky 2, Matt Welsey (2 assists), Ethan Krauss (2 assists), Freddie McAneney (assist), Anthony Toner, Liam Scherb (assist), Joe Vricella (assist); Saves: Jimmy Potter 8, Daniel Didden.
Montgomery 12, Cherokee 6: Senior Alexander Ipeker scored eight goals, raising his team-leading total to 37 on the season, as No. 1 seed Montgomery (9-6) defeated visiting No. 8 Cherokee (7-7) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 quarterfinal playoff game June 3.
Sophomores Sean Cole and Miguel Lontok had two goals apiece for the Chiefs.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Quarterfinals
June 3, Skillman
Montgomery 12, Cherokee 6
Cherokee – 2-1-2-1 - 6
Montgomery – 3-5-4-0 - 12
Cherokee: Sean Cole 2 (assist), Miguel Lontok 2, Cameron Hoelzel, Billy Westerby, (Nate Bialy 1 assist); Saves: Ryan Doyle 5.
Montgomery: Alexander Ipeker 8, Dan Boyer (5 assists), Liam McManus (assist), John Yanovitch, Dan Turner, (Brooks Dahl 2 assists).
Lenape 11, Old Bridge 4: Senior Luke Cole and junior Sean Shelko combined to score seven goals and dish out six assists as No. 2 seed Lenape (14-2) defeated visiting No. 7 Old Bridge (12-9) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 quarterfinal playoff game June 3.
Sophomore Luke Birney chipped in a hat trick and an assist for the Indians.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Quarterfinals
June 3, Medford
Lenape 11, Old Bridge 4
Old Bridge – 0-2-0-2 - 4
Lenape – 3-2-3-3 - 11
Old Bridge: Guerin San Augustin 2, Ryan Christensen (assist), Max Heller; Saves: Kyle Janks 13, Jacob Laflower 6.
Lenape: Luke Cole 4 (3 assists), Sean Shelko 3 (3 assists), Luke Birney 3 (assist), Riley Spitznas, (Sean Kennedy 1 assist); Saves: Ben Blum 8.
Shawnee 11, Jackson Memorial 1: Sophomore Ethan Krauss had four goals and three assists as No. 2 seed Shawnee (10-6) eliminated visiting No. 7 Jackson Memorial (10-7) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 quarterfinal playoff game June 3.
NJSIAA South Group 3 Quarterfinals
June 3, Medford
Shawnee 11, Jackson Memorial 1
Jackson – 0-0-0-1 - 1
Shawnee – 3-3-2-3 - 11
Jackson Memorial: Charlie Harrison; Saves: Chad Szatkowski 14.
Shawnee: Ethan Krauss 3 (4 assists), Matt Wesley 2 (2 assists), Ryan Popolo 2, Freddie McAneney, David Minder (assist), Nate Sears (assist), Tyler Korchak (assist).
Monroe 8, Lenape 7, OT: Sophomore Chris Chaves scored his second game-winning overtime goal in as many playoff games as No. 3 seed Monroe (17-3) eliminated No. 2 Lenape (14-3) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 semifinal playoff game June 5.
Junior Sean Shelko scored a hat trick, raising his team-leading total to 39 on the season, for the Indians.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Semifinals
June 5, Medford
Monroe 8, Lenape 7, OT
Monroe – 0-4-2-1-1 - 8
Lenape – 0-3-1-3-0 - 7
Monroe: Anton Updale 2, Chris Chaves 2, Chris Pucciarelli (3 assists), Zach Seppi, Tyler Scott, Christian Updale, (Connor Gabilanes 2 assists); Saves: Christian Cipolletta 14.
Lenape: Sean Shelko 3, Luke Cole 2 (assist), Luke Birney (assist), Riley Spitznas, (Sean Kennedy 2 assists); Saves: Ben Blum 8.
Shawnee 13, Moorestown 10: Senior Ryan Popolo scored a season-high six goals to raise his season total to 24 as No. 2 seed Shawnee (11-6) beat visiting No. 3 Moorestown (4-13) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 semifinal playoff game June 5.
The Renegades advanced to face top-seeded Ocean City (12-6) in the sectional final June 7.
NJSIAA South Group 3 Semifinals
June 5, Medford
Shawnee 13, Moorestown 10
Moorestown – 3-0-4-3 - 10
Shawnee – 3-4-2-4 - 13
Moorestown: Not available.
Shawnee: Ryan Popolo 6, Tom Rebstock 2, Ethan Krauss 2 (assist), Matt Welsey (4 assists), Freddie McAneney, Nate Sears; Saves: Jimmy Potter 15.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee 16, Williamstown 2: Senior Alex Kulinski led the way with five goals and two assists as No. 1 seed Cherokee (16-1) routed visiting No. 16 Williamstown (7-11) in the first round of the NJSIAA South Group 4 playoffs June 1.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
June 1, Marlton
Cherokee 16, Williamstown 2
W’town – 2-0 - 2
Cherokee – 12-4 - 16
Williamstown: Not available.
Cherokee: Alex Kulinski 5 (2 assists), Erin St. John 3, Chelsea Evans 3, Delaney Jackson 2 (assist), Aly Mascolo (5 assists), Juliet Morze, Kayla Niederberger; Saves: Natalie Roesch 2, Kylie Durboraw 3.
Lenape 19, Howell 0: Junior Gianna Monaco and sophomore Lily Bunting combined to score eight goals and dish out three assists as No. 3 seed Lenape (12-2) routed visiting No. 14 Howell (9-8) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round playoff game June 1.
NJSIAA South Group 4 First Round
June 1, Medford
Lenape 19, Howell 0
Howell – 0-0 - 0
Lenape – 15-4 - 19
Howell: None; Saves: Elissa Byrne 31.
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 4 (2 assists), Lily Bunting 4 (assist), Emma Bunting 3 (3 assists), Allison Halfpenny 3, Lina Neilson 2 (assist), Kylie McNamara 2, Kareena Gohel; Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 2.
Seneca 17, Lawrence 7: Senior Devon Webb scored six goals, raising her team-leading total to 57 on the season, as No. 8 seed Seneca (8-6) eliminated visiting No. 9 Lawrence (8-6) in a NJSIAA South Group 2 first-round playoff game June 1.
NJSIAA South Group 2 First Round
June 1, Tabernacle
Seneca 17, Lawrence 7
Lawrence – 4-3 - 7
Seneca – 8-9 - 17
Lawrence: Megan Simpson 2, Joelle D’Angelo 2, Jessica Everman 2 (3 assists), Shawne Hoehne; Saves: Izzy DePaz 6.
Seneca: Devon Webb 6, Kayla Brooks 3 (4 assists), Kate Matthiessen 3 (assist), Olivia Quagliero 2 (assist), Isabella Fedeli 2, Ava Spruill; Saves: Alexis Latterie 4 (1st half), Emma McCullough 3 (2nd half).
Shawnee 19, Toms River South 2: Senior Julie Cassidy scored five goals, raising her team-leading total to 76 on the season, as No. 3 seed Shawnee (11-5) routed visiting No. 14 Toms River South (5-11) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 first-round playoff game June 1.
NJSIAA South Group 3 First Round
June 1, Medford
Shawnee 19, Toms River South 2
T.R. South – 1-1 - 2
Shawnee – 14-5 - 19
Toms River South: Mia LaBarca, Carlie Calavano; Saves: Jenna Innarella 6.
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 5, Jamie Carvin 3 (assist), Leah Luling 2 (assist), Abby Richards 2, Mady Cattani (3 assists), Abby Rennie (2 assists), Abby Catalano (assist), Maeci Moore, Amanda Frank, Elle Trzaskawka, Charlotte Kent; Saves: Carley Vernon 0, Sophia Bartasius 1.
Shawnee 16, Mainland 5: Senior Julie Cassidy scored seven goals as No. 3 seed Shawnee (12-5) defeated visiting No. 6 Mainland (13-5) in a NJSIAA South Group 3 quarterfinal playoff game June 3.
NJSIAA South Group 3 Quarterfinals
June 3, Medford
Shawnee 16, Mainland 5
Mainland – 3-2 - 5
Shawnee – 8-8 - 16
Mainland: Casey Murray 3, Julianna Medina, Charlotte Walcoff; Saves: Kylie Kurtz 12.
Shawnee: Julie Cassidy 7 (assist), Mady Cattani 3 (assist), Leah Luling 2, Abby Rennie (assist), Abby Richards (assist), Chloe Dunleavy, Abby Catalano; Saves: Casey Vernon 6.
Cherokee 19, Egg Harbor Township 7: Senior Alex Kulinski, along with juniors Alex Kulinski and Chelsea Evans, combined to score 10 goals and dish out six assists as No. 1 seed Cherokee (17-1) defeated visiting No. 9 Egg Harbor Township (11-7) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 quarterfinal playoff game June 5.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Quarterfinals
June 5, Marlton
Cherokee 19, Egg Harbor Township 7
Egg Harbor – 4-3 - 7
Cherokee – 13-6 - 19
Egg Harbor Township: Anna Smith 4, Grace Carpenter 2 (assist), Kara Wilson, (Laine Anderson 3 assists); Saves: Brianne Macchia 14.
Cherokee: Aly Mascolo 4 (assist), Alex Kulinski 3 (3 assists), Chelsea Evans 3 (2 assists), Janelle Deveney 2 (assist), Erin St. John 2 (assist), Delaney Jackson (2 assists), Sam Asher, Jayna Weinberg, Kayla Niederberger, Brooke Brown; Saves: Natalie Roesch 6.
Lenape 20, Kingsway 8: Junior Gianna Monaco led the way with eight goals as No. 3 seed Lenape (13-2) routed visiting No. 6 Kingsway (11-7) in a NJSIAA South Group 4 quarterfinal playoff game June 5.
Sophomore Emma Bunting chipped in six goals and three assists for the Indians.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Quarterfinals
June 5, Medford
Lenape 20, Kingsway 8
Kingsway – 4-4 - 8
Lenape – 9-11 - 20
Kingsway: Haley Phalines 3, Ally Phalines 2, Madi Rothwein 2, Gracie Brower.
Lenape: Gianna Monaco 8, Emma Bunting 6 (3 assists), Allison Halfpenny 2 (2 assists), Kylie McNamara 2, Lina Neilson (3 assists), Lily Bunting (assist); Saves: Malana Homan-Hepner 5.
Rumson-Fair Haven 16, Seneca 1: Seniors Ava Poupard, Mia James and Chase Boyle each had hat tricks as No. 1 seed Rumson-Fair Haven (17-2) rolled over visiting No. 8 Seneca (8-7) in a NJSIAA South Group 2 quarterfinal playoff game June 5.
NJSIAA South Group 2 Quarterfinals
June 5, Rumson
Rumson-Fair Haven 16, Seneca 1
Seneca – 1-0 - 1
Rumson – 12-4 - 16
Seneca: Kristen Mellon (assist Anja Strobl); Saves: Emma McCullough 5, Alexis Latterie 3.
Rumson-Fair Haven: Ava Poupard 3, Mia James 3 (assist), Chase Boyle 3 (assist), Cassidy Cashion (assist), Elliot Van Nice (assist), Jackie Braceland, Sophia Mahedy, Delaney Champeau, Ellie Bowen, Cameron Boyle.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherry Hill East 4, Cherokee 1: No. 1 seed Cherry Hill East (18-0) defeated visiting No. 6 Cherokee (12-5) in the NJSIAA South Group 4 Championship June 1.
NJSIAA South Group 4 Championship
June 1, Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill East 4, Cherokee 1
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Brett Schuster 6-4, 6-0; Derrin Lerner (CHE) def. Vijay Ramu 6-2, 6-2; Maxwell Dombrowski (CHE) def. Alexander Brown 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Nathan Belitsky, Benjamin Xi (CHE) def. Salvatore Basile, Eric Lin 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Dickinson, Jacob Pasternack (CHE) def. Samuel Snyder, Edward Wang 6-1, 6-1.
Eastern 3, Lenape 2: Eastern (10-2) swept the doubles matches in a narrow win over visiting Lenape (10-8) in an Olympic Conference American Division match June 1.
Olympic Conference
June 1, Voorhees
Eastern 3, Lenape 2
SINGLES: Milan Karajovic (L) def. Mike Glowacki 6-1, 6-2; Ethan Kaligis (L) def. Sohum Sapra 6-0, 6-1; Dhruv Sureka (E) def. Preston Chu 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Jonah Schoeffler, Chase Lenhart (E) def. Robbie Christ, Andrew Melohis 6-2, 6-3; Joseph Loverdi, Greg Finberg (E) def. Deen Kasuba, Quin Anderson 6-1, 6-4.
Cherokee 4, Eastern 1: Cherokee (13-5) defeated host Eastern (10-3) in an Olympic Conference American Division match June 2.
Olympic Conference
June 2, Voorhees
Cherokee 4, Eastern 1
SINGLES: Arjun Mannan (C) def. Mike Glowacki 6-2, 6-1; Vijay Ramu (C) def. Sohum Sapra 6-1, 6-2; Alexander Brown (C) def. Dhruv Sureka 6-1, 6-3.
DOUBLES: Jonah Schoeffler, Chase Lenhart (E) def. Edward Wang, Samuel Snyder 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 1-0 (10-8); Salvatore Basile, Ethan Shapiro (C) def. Greg Finberg, Joseph Loverdi 6-2, 6-2.
Cherokee 0, Burlington Township 0: Lead.
Nonleague
June 4, Green Acres Park
Cherokee 0, Burlington Township 0
SINGLES:
DOUBLES:
BOYS GOLF
Cherokee 169, Burlington Township 196: Junior Lee Gerber’s four-over-par 39 led Cherokee (13-3) to a win over visiting Burlington Township (7-11) in a nonleague match June 1.
Nonleague
June 1, Indian Spring Country Club
Cherokee 169, Burlington Township 196
Burlington Township: Alex Gross 44, Haden Peoples 50, Colin Sabatino 51, Tyler Seeton 51.
Cherokee: Lee Gerber 39, Brendan Biddle 41, Luke Banks 44, Danny Shaughnessy 44.
Seneca 177, Haddon Heights 193: Senior Tom Scafidi carded a 40 to tie for the day’s low round as Seneca (7-9) defeated visiting Haddon Heights (11-5) in a nonleague match June 1.
Nonleague
June 1, Little Mill Country Club
Seneca 177, Haddon Heights 193
Haddon Heights: Nathan Guertler 40, Matt Van Istendal 47, Connor Helmetag 49, Conner Gatti 57, Alek Wisnoski 72.
Seneca: Tom Scafidi 40, Nico Albano 41, Grant Sevening 47, Connor Stanewick 49, Jack Cylc 49, David Hargrave 49.
BOYS TRACK
Lenape Sprints Hurdles Meet
May 29, Medford
Results
100: 1-Jarrett Portley, Shawnee, 12.21. 2-Christian Berry, Deptford, 12.35. 3-Benjamin Rose, Lenape, 12.39. 4-Nick Wagner, Shawnee, 12.41. 5-Tyler Morris, Gloucester City, 12.52. 6-Christopher Dolson, Gloucester City, 12.61.
Lenape District Results: 7-Tre Allen (L) 12.70. T9-Kylan Witherspoon (L) 12.84. 11-Kaden Witherspoon (L) 12.88. 13-Yunseong Ji (L) 12.93. 14-Matt Montanez (L) 12.94. 15-John Marius (L) 13.05. 17-Gavin Monaghan (L) 13.27. 18-Ian Calderon (L) 13.32. 19-Zayden Washington (L) 13.37. 20-Angelo Gudonis (L) 13.40.
200: 1-Jarett Portley, Shawnee, 24.68. 2-Benny Liles Jr., Kingsway, 24.82. 3-Nick Wagner, Shawnee, 25.13. 4-Canar Saka, Lenape, 25.61. 5-Kylan Witherspoon, Lenape, 25.83. 6-(tie) Tyler Morris, Gloucester City and Benjamin Rose, Lenape, 26.21.
Lenape District Results: 8-John Marius (L) 26.47. 9-Kenny Walker (L) 26.59. 11-Yunseong Ji (L) 27.12.12-Gavin Monaghan (L) 27.24. 13-Aidan Fuchs (L) 27.27. 14-Aaric Davis (L) 27.60. 16-Aditya Bharadwaj (L) 28.27. 17-Ian Calderon (L) 29.15. 18-Angelo Gudonis (L) 29.18. 19-Han Quc Bui (L) 29.63. 20-Noah White (L) 31.70.
400: 1-Dallas Hohney, Glassboro, 51.48. 2-Justin Penny (L) 53.26. 3-John Adams, Deptford, 53.69. 4-Steve Rios, Deptford, 53.96. 5-John Reilly, Lenape, 56.72. 6-Kevin Kinkade, Lenape, 56.78.
Lenape District Results: 9-Benjamin Rose (L) 59.20. 11-Sean Nederfield (L) 1:01.88. 12-Nick Volpe (L) 1:03.50. 13-Tim Landick (L) 1:06.26. 14-Iab Sheeron (L) 1:08.51. 15-Matthew Michnowski (L) 1:10.52.
110 High Hurdles: 1-John Marius, Lenape, 20.48. 2-Ricky Baluya, Gloucester City, 21.46. No other places.
400 Intermediate Hurdles: 1-Andre Pearson, North Brunswick, 1:01.51. 2-Jonathan David, Kingsway, 1:10.47. No other places.
Mixed 800: 1-Jake Buniva, Lenape, 2:06.29. 2-A.J. Micale, Lenape, 2:07.00. 3-Kate Inglis, Moorestown, 2:34.90. 4-Jacey Wagner, Gloucester City, 2:42.26. No other places.
Mixed 1600: 1-Sean Wilson, unattached, 4:50.93. 2-Brett Boyle, Lenape, 4:58.14. 3-Colin Hermack, Lenape, 5:00.20. 4-Sean Brennan, Lenape, 5:07.36. 5-Nicole Ficken, Lenape, 6:01.29. 6-Grace Boltz, Lenape, 6:08.32. 7-Julia Sellers, Lenape, 6:09.24. 8-Anna Ruley, Lenape, 6:24.46. 9-Isabella Cao, Lenape, 6:29.56. 10-Mansi Patel, Lenape, 7:33.05.
GIRLS TRACK
Lenape Sprints Hurdles Meet
May 29, Medford
Results
100: 1-Emily Dustman, Hammonton, 13.54. 2-Dianna DeMarco, Shawnee, 13.56. 3-Sumayyah Turner, Kingsway, 13.72. 4-Sidney Whetstone, Lenape, 14.04. 5-Emmalynn Malixi, Shawnee, 14.11. 6-Elizabeth Clark, Shawnee, 14.20.
Lenape District Results: 7-Keira Gibbons (Sh) 14.24. 10-Ella Buckley (Sh) 14.70. 12-Mariah Berry (L) 14.91. 13-Claire Dickenson (L) 15.20. 14-Julia Burgess (L) 17.50.
200: 1-Emily Dustman, Hammonton, 27.73. 2-Emma Amilcare, Hammonton, 28.66. 3-Sidney Whetstone, Lenape, 28.92. 4-Dianna DeMarco, Shawnee, 29.19. 5-Keira Gibbons, Lenape, 29.34. 6-Jordyn Colasurdo, Hammonton, 30.01.
Lenape District Results: 7-Elizabeth Clark (Sh) 30.96. 12-Mariah Berry (L) 32.14. 13-Claire Dickenson (L) 33.69. 14-Keira Dungee (Sh) 35.96.
400: 1-Emma Amilcare, Hammonton, 1:07.81. 2-Emmalynn Malixi, Shawnee, 1:09.01. 3-Caitlyn Salita, Hammonton, 1:10.27. 4-Keira Gibbons, Lenape, 1:15.08. 5-Isabella Bordon, Lenape, 1:15.41. 6-Ella Buckley, Shawnee, 1:16.48.
Lenape District Results: 7-Laura Tedesco (Sh) 1:22.52.
100 High Hurdles: 1-Carrigan Genovese, Hammonton, 17.86. 2-Gianna Evans, Gloucester City, 20.38. 3-Jenna Thibault, Hammonton, 21.28. 4-Mary Wordelmann, Kingsway, 21.33. 5-Mariah Berry, Lenape, 22.32. 6-Gabrielle McGlinsey, Gloucester City, 24.08.
400 Intermediate Hurdles: 1-Katherine Pappas, Lenape, 1:12.05. 2-Elise Daniel, Kingsway, 1:17.80. 3-Jordyn Colasurdo, Hammonton, 1:20.64. 4-Jenna Thibault, Hammonton, 1:23.17. 5-Erin Gray, Kingsway, 1:23.60. 6-Casey Riley, Shawnee, 1:27.50.