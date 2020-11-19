BOYS SOCCER
Egg Harbor Township 1, Cherokee 0: Senior Ahmad Brock scored his team-leading 23rd goal of the season lifted No. 4 seed Egg Harbor Township (12-1) past visiting No. 5 Cherokee (9-4-1) in a NJSIAA South West E quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 17.
Junior Niko Rubio assisted on Brock’s goal in the first half. Junior Nick Marin made three saves for his eighth shutout of the season for the Eagles.
Egg Harbor Township advances to meet No. 1 seed Shawnee (8-1) in the semifinal round Nov. 19.
Goals: EHT-Ahmad Brock (assist Niko Rubio); Saves: EHT-Nick Marin 3.
Shawnee 2, Egg Harbor Township 0: Sophomore Andrew Kitch and junior Matt McFadden scored for No. 1 seed Shawnee (9-1) in a victory over visiting No. 4 Egg Harbor Township (12-2) in a NJSIAA South West E (Group 4) semifinal playoff game.
The Renegades, who avenged a 3-2 loss to Egg Harbor Township in last year’s South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinals, hosts No. 6 Cherry Hill East (8-4-4) for the South West E sectional crown Nov. 21.
Goals: S-Andrew Kitch (50th minute, assist Matt McFadden), McFadden (55th minute, assist Kitch); Saves: S-Dan Ferrer 6; EHT-Nick Marin 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Holy Cross Prep Academy 2, Shawnee 2: Sophomore Ashley Baran scored two goals – raising her team-leading total to 16 – as visiting Holy Cross Prep Academy (5-1-2) earned a tie with Shawnee (8-2-1) Nov. 16.
Seniors Brooke Steel and Abby Byrne netted their seventh and second goals, respectively, for the Renegades.
Goals: HCPA-Ashley Baran 2; S-Brooke Steel (assist Tori Yost), Abby Byrne (assist Steel); Assists: HCPA-Michaela Salvati 2; Saves: HCPA-Natalie Schultz 12; S-Anna D’Intino 6.
Seneca 1, Northern Burlington 0, OT: Junior Abbey Johnson scored her fifth goal of the season with a few minutes left in overtime as visiting No. 9 seed Seneca (5-9) blanked No. 8 Northern Burlington (1-4-2) in a NJSIAA South West C first-round playoff game Nov. 16.
After receiving a pass from Alli Harvey, Johnson connected on a give-and-go with teammate Gabby Miller. Johnson then slotted the ball in the side netting past Greyhounds keeper Katherine Surdykowski for the win.
“The girls showed grit today,” said Seneca coach Matt Abate. “It didn’t come easy, I feel we had the better of the play in the first half and they equaled the playing field in the second. Our girls stuck to the game plan and capitalized with a great team goal. I thought we had a good chance to win if we played up to our capability. Northern Burlington gave us all we could handle, but we managed to pull it out.”
Seneca advanced to the quarterfinals against No. 1 seed Gloucester Tech (10-1), which earned a first-round bye, on Nov. 18.
Goals: S-Abbey Johnson (assists Gabby Miller, Alli Harvey); Saves: S-Lexy Dooley 9; NB-Katherine Surdykowski 14.
Clearview 4, Lenape 2: Senior Rebecca Casey notched her second goal of the season to go along with her two assists to lead No. 7 seed Clearview (10-4) in a victory over visiting No. 10 Lenape (1-7-1) in a NJSIAA South West D first-round playoff game Nov. 16.
Senior Katelyn Jones and junior Cierra Penny tallied their third and second goals of the season, respectively, for the Indians.
Goals: C-Cassidy Rose, Payton Foster, Rebecca Casper, Adriana Careless; L-Katelyn Jones (assist Kiana Segal), Cierra Penny; Assists: C-Casper 2; Saves: C-Madison Wessel 7; L-Riley Kuper 10.
Cherokee 1, Williamstown 0: Senior Arianna Sparrow’s eighth goal of the season lifted visiting No. 5 Cherokee (9-3-1) past No. 4 Williamstown (8-5-1) in a NJSIAA South West D quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 18.
Sophomore keeper Kailyn Roselli made three saves for her third shutout of the season.
Cherokee advanced to the semifinal round Nov. 20 against No. 1 seed Eastern (13-0), which beat the Chiefs, 5-2, in the second game of the season Oct. 6 in Marlton.
Goals: C-Adrianna Sparrow (53rd minute, assist Chelsea Evans); Saves: C-Kailyn Roselli 3; W-Lauren McKelvey 6.
Gloucester Tech 2, Seneca 1: Senior Meghan Guarente registered both goals – giving her a team-leading 16 - as No. 1 seed Gloucester Tech (12-1) downed visiting No. 9 Seneca (5-10) in a NJSIAA South West C quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 18.
Senior Allison Harvey’s first goal of the season brought the Golden Eagles to within one in the second half, while classmate Lexi Dooley made 15 saves to keep her team close.
Goals: GT-Meghan Guarente 2; S-Allison Harvey; Assists: GT-Alexandra Lowry 2; Saves: CT-Morgan Riley 8; S-Lexi Dooley 15.
Shawnee 1, Rancocas Valley 0: Senior Brooke Steel notched her team-leading eighth goal of the season in the first half to lead No. 3 seed Shawnee (9-2-1) in a shutout of visiting No. 6 Rancocas Valley (7-3-1) in a NJSIAA South West D quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 18.
The Renegades, who also beat the Red Devils, 2-1, on Oct. 31, advanced to face No. 2 seed Washington Township (6-1) in the semifinal round Nov. 20.
Shawnee has won the last four contests with the Minutemaids, outscoring them 10-6 in the process.
Goals: S-Brooke Steel (assist Mackenzie McCready); Saves: S-Ava Rieger 6, Anna D’Intino; RV-Samantha Poljevka 10.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shawnee 1, Lenape 0: Senior Chrissy Solomen’s ninth goal of the season in the second quarter held up as No. 3 seed Shawnee (9-2-1) blanked visiting No. 6 Lenape (5-6) in a NJSIAA South West D quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 16.
Shawnee advances to host No. 7 Washington Township (5-5) in the semifinal round Nov. 18.
Goals: S-Chrissy Solomen; Saves: S-Katie Fricke 7; L-Kayleigh Kmet 7.
Seneca 7, Sterling 0: Senior Madeline Lawlor netted a hat trick and classmate Maya Butcher added a pair as No. 2 seed Seneca (11-2-1) blasted visiting No. 10 Sterling (1-11-1) in a NJSIAA South West B quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 16.
Senior Cassidy Strittmatter also scored her 13th of the season, tying her with Lawlor for the team lead. Freshman goalie Kelsey Besser (1 save) earned her sixth shutout of the season.
The Golden Eagles advance to the semifinal round where they will host No. 3 West Deptford (8-6). Seneca has defeated the Eagles four straight times, including the last three sectional championships.
Goals: Se-Madeline Lawlor 3, Maya Butcher 2, Cassidy Strittmatter, Sophia Abate; Assists: Se-Lawlor, Abate, Kelsey Corbett, Tess Strittmatter, Eva Julius; Saves: Se-Kelsey Besser 1; St-Payton Feeney 1.
Eastern 11, Cherokee 0: Senior Anastasia Lukasheva scored five goals and junior Ryleigh Heck chipped in four as No. 1 seed Eastern (13-0) eliminated visiting No. 4 Cherokee (7-7) in a NJSIAA South West D semifinal playoff game Nov. 18.
Junior goalie Sarah Crysler made 31 saves, giving her 211 for the season. Crysler stopped 32 in Cherokee’s regular-season 12-0 loss to Eastern in the third game of the season Oct. 5 in Marlton.
Goals: E-Anastasia Lukasheva 5, Ryleigh Heck 4, Riley Hudson, Tess Herman; Assists: E-Izzy Blanco 3, Lukasheva 2, Heck, Hudson, Herman; Saves: C-Sarah Crysler 31.
Seneca 2, West Deptford 0: Senior Olivia Quagliero tallied her 10th goal of the season and junior Maddie Epps added her fifth as No. 2 seed Seneca (12-2-1) shut out visiting No. 3 West Deptford (8-7) in a NJSIAA South West B semifinal playoff game Nov. 18.
Freshman Kelsey Besser was credited with one save for her seventh shutout of the season as the Golden Eagles extended their win streak to five against the Eagles.
The Golden Eagles will made their fourth consecutive trip to a sectional final when they faced No. 1 seed Haddonfield (12-4) Nov. 20. Three-time defending sectional champion Seneca has lost its last three meetings with the Lady Bulldawgs by a combined score of 11-2.
Goals: S-Olivia Quagliero, Maddie Epps; Assists: S-Cassidy Strittmatter; Saves: S-Kelsey Besser 1; WD-Isabella Gismondi 4.
Shawnee 5, Washington Township 2: Senior Chrissy Solomen scored two goals – giving her 11 on the season – to lead No. 3 seed Shawnee (10-2-1) in a win over visiting No. 7 Washington Township (5-6) in a NJSIAA South West D semifinal playoff game Nov. 18.
Seniors Gianna Marmo and Amanda Frank, along with sophomore Emily Cavicchio, also contributed to the offense for the Renegades, who advanced to face No. 1 seed Eastern (13-0) in the sectional championship Nov. 21 in Voorhees.
The Vikings have won the last five games against Shawnee by a combined score of 34-4.
Goals: S-Chrissy Solomen 2, Gianna Marmo, Amanda Frank, Emily Caviccho; WT-Dani Gindville, Taylor Knox; Assists: S-Marmo, Tori DiGennaro; WT-Olivia Stazi; S-Katie Fricke 7; WT-Maddy Davis 12.