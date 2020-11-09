FOOTBALL
Seneca 28, Moorestown 20: Sophomore quarterback Brayden Davis scored rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns as Seneca (2-4) picked up its second win of the season with a victory over visiting Moorestown (1-4) Nov. 6 in Tabernacle.
Junior running back Adam Klenk rushed for a team-high 169 yards on 22 carries, including a one-yard score for the Golden Eagles’ second touchdown of the evening. Klenk also had two receptions for a team-high 95 yards.
Davis also passed for 87 yards on 4-of-9 attempts. Junior quarterback Chris Schoemer was 2-for-2 for 73 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jake Handy in the third quarter that put Seneca up 21-14.
Seneca next faces Woodrow Wilson at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee 4, Cherry Hill West 0: Senior Sean Milelli scored two goals – giving him eight on the season - as visiting Cherokee (7-1-1) blanked Cherry Hill West (4-5-1) for its third win in the last four games Nov. 3.
Senior Kevin Rourke added his team-leading 11th goal for the Chiefs.
Goals: C-Sean Milelli 2, Kevin Rourke, Nick Fiore; Assists: C-Rourke, Brandon Michael, Chris Meder; Saves: C-Ethan Donnerstag 8 (4th shutout); CHW-Jason Coburn 5.
Shawnee 2, Bishop Eustace 0: Sophomore Andrew Kitch scored two goals – raising his season total to eight – as visiting Shawnee (8-1) shut out Bishop Eustace (4-5-1) Nov. 3.
The win was the eighth straight for the Renegades since a 3-1 loss at Seneca Oct. 8.
Goals: S-Andrew Kitch 2 (1st minute, assist Patrick Sipera; 75th minute, assist Braden Short); Saves: S-Daniel Ferrer 2 (6th shutout).
Seneca 5, Moorestown Friends 1: Sophomore Tyler Klym scored his first two goals of the season to lead visiting Seneca (6-4) in a decisive victory over Moorestown Friends (3-4) Nov. 4.
Sophomore Dylan Bednarek netted his fourth, while seniors Shane Lovett and Clayton Skahan each tallied their second goals of the season in helping the Golden Eagles snap a three-game losing streak.
Goals: S-Tyler Klym 2 (assists Jack Guerrera and Clayton Skahan), Dylan Bednarek (assist Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez), Skahan (assist Guerrera); MF-Evan Schlotterbeck (assist Tyler Patton); Saves: S-Christian Mazza 2, Ben White 4; MF-Brent Cohen 4.
Cherokee 4, Seneca 2: Vinny Fuscia, Brandon Michael, Miguel Graterol and Ryan Fischer scored for visiting Cherokee (8-1-1) in a victory over Seneca (6-5) Nov. 5.
The win is the fourth in the last five games for the Chiefs.
Goals: C- Vinny Fuscia, Brandon Michael, Miguel Graterol, Ryan Fischer; S-Clayton Skahan (assist Shane Lovett), Lovett (assist Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez); Saves: C-Ethan Donnerstag 3, Nicholas Ori 3; S-Christian Mazza 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherry Hill West 3, Cherokee 1: Sophomore Reilly McGlinn scored two goals as visiting Cherry Hill West (4-5-1) came back to with three second-half goals upset Cherokee (7-3-1) Nov. 3.
Junior Katie Fricker netted her eighth goal of the season in 14th minute for the Chiefs, who suffered their second loss in four games.
Goals: CHW-Ava Hawk (41st minute, unassisted), Reilly McGlinn (49th minute, assist Mia Angelucci), McGlinn (74th minute, unassisted); C-Katie Fricker (14th minute, assist Alexandra Fasano); Saves: CHW-Michela Auguadro 19; C-Kailyn Roselli 9, Jada Branford 1.
Seneca 3, Moorestown Friends 1: Freshman Ava Palladino scored two goals as visiting Seneca (3-7) defeated Moorestown Friends (2-4) Nov. 3.
Senior Sophia Cooper added her third of the season for the Golden Eagles, who notched their second win in three games.
Goals: S-Ava Palladino 2, Sophia Cooper; MF-Foluke Balogun; Saves: S-Lexi Dooley 4; MF-Chelsea Mohammad 5, Olivia Rutherford 4.
Shawnee 2, Bishop Eustace 0: Seniors Abby Byrne and Tori Yost both scored in the second half to lead Shawnee (8-2) in a shutout of visiting Bishop Eustace (4-4-1) Nov. 3.
Junior Ava Rieger made 10 saves for her fourth shutout as the Renegades won their third consecutive game.
Goals: S-Abby Byrne (assist Mackenzie Kelleher), Tori Yost (assist Aleesha Deshmukh); Saves: S-Ava Rieger 10 (4th shutout); BE-Ava Racobaldo 11.
Cherokee 3, Seneca 1: Junior Aly Mascolo, junior Katie Fricker and senior Arianna Sparrow provided the offense for Cherokee (8-3-1) in a victory over visiting Seneca (3-8) Nov. 5.
Freshman Ava Palladino tallied her fourth goal of the season for the Golden Eagles.
Goals: C-Aly Mascolo (4th minute, assist Nadia Evola), Katie Fricker (44th minute, assist Arianna Sparrow), Sparrow (68th minute, assist Fricker); S-Ava Palladino (45th minute, assist Gabby Miller); Saves: C-Kailyn Roselli 1; S-Lexi Dooley 9.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherokee 3, Cherry Hill West 0: Junior Isabella Mele scored her eighth goal of the season as Cherokee (7-4) shut out visiting Cherry Hill West (3-6-1) for its third straight victory Nov. 2.
Goals: C-Alexa Antonelli, Erin Jackson, Isabella Mele; Assists: C-Paige Yocum; Saves: C-Sarah Crysler 8 (5th shutout).
Seneca 2, Lenape 0: Seniors Cassidy Strittmatter and Madeline Lawlor each notched their team-leading 10th goals of the season as Seneca (8-2-1) blanked visiting Lenape (5-5) for its fifth straight victory Nov. 2.
Goals: S-Cassidy Strittmatter, Madeline Lawlor; Assists: S-Tess Strittmatter; Saves: S-Kelsey Besser 3 (4th shutout); L-Kayleigh Kmet 5.
Shawnee 4, Bishop Eustace 2: Senior Chrissy Solomen scored her eighth goal of the season to go along with two assists as Shawnee (8-2-1) defeated visiting Bishop Eustace (6-7) for its fifth victory in the last six games Nov. 2.
Goals: S-Skylar Santucci, Amanda Frank, Tori DiGennaro, Chrissy Solomen; BE-Isabella Pavlides, Alex Senior; Assists: S-Solomen 2; BE-Ava Lovallo; Saves: S-Katie Fricke 10; BE-Mia Trottie 8.
Seneca 4, Cherokee 0: Senior Olivia Quagliero scored two goals – giving her eight on the season – as visiting Seneca (9-2-1) blanked Cherokee (7-5) Nov. 4.
Senior Cassidy Strittmatter netted her team-leading 11th, while freshman Kyleigh Welusz tallied her first career varsity goal for the Golden Eagles, who won their sixth consecutive win.
Goals: S-Olivia Quagliero 2, Cassidy Strittmatter, Kyleigh Welusz; Assists: S-Strittmatter, Sophia Abate; Saves: S-Kelsey Besser 5; C-Sarah Crysler 23.
Moorestown 4, Cherokee 1: Junior Ava Cickavage scored two goals – raising her team-leading total to 12 – as visiting Moorestown (8-1) defeated Cherokee (7-6) Nov. 5.
Sophomore Ava Jade D’Andrea netted her first goal of the season for the Chiefs, who saw their three-game win streak halted with the loss.
Goals: M-Ava Cickavage 2, Grace Lynch, Izzy Leese; C-Ava Jade D’Andrea (assist Erin St. John); Assists: M-Lynch, Leese, Gigi Testa; Saves: M-Katie Brodecki 2; C-Sarah Crysler 15.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cherry Hill East 4, Lenape 1: No. 1 seed Cherry Hill East (11-1) earned its 19th sectional title in the last 22 years with a victory over visiting No. 2 Lenape (10-5) in the NJSIAA Southwest A sectional championship Nov. 2 indoors at the Moorestown Field Club.
Singles: Rhea Sethi (L) def. Sophia Liu 6-1, 6-2; Elliana Tonghini (CHE) def. Isabella Cao 6-1, 6-0; Julia Chan (CHE) def. Amanda Geraci 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Sophia Pavlenko and Vivian Zhao (CHE) def. Isabella Gigliotti and Bernadette Carney 6-4, 6-1; Nancy Shi and Jessica Wang (CHE) def. Olivia Helmlinger and Kaitlyn King 6-3, 6-2.
Haddonfield 5, Seneca 0: Top-seeded Haddonfield (13-2) swept visiting No. 3 Seneca (6-6) in the NJSIAA Southwest C Sectional Championship Nov. 3.
The Bulldawgs have now won 19 consecutive sectional titles and 39 in program history.
Singles: Lily Hanna (H) def. Kierstyn Fenimore 6-3, 6-1; Kate Morris (H) def. Rylee Morrison 6-1, 6-1; Sammy Sirover (H) def. Abigail Lewis 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Lucinda Andrewes and Alexandra McDonnell (H) def. Lara Narkiewiecz and Hannah Diamond 6-3, 6-3; Ava Grookett and Tina Tian (H) def. Alex Tortorelli and Kaitlyn Fisher 6-0, 6-1.