FOOTBALL
Holy Spirit 21, Lenape 7: Senior Patrick Smith rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries as No. 2 seed Holy Spirit (7-0) defeated visiting No. 4 Lenape (5-1) in the West Jersey Football League Bracket A championship Nov. 20 in Absecon.
Smith’s performance – coupled with the a smothering Spartans’ defense – were the main reasons Holy Spirit was able prevail in the unofficial South Jersey championship brought on by the COVID restrictions this fall.
Lenape, which advanced to the final after an emotional 31-28 overtime victory over undefeated Cherokee in the semifinals, was held to negative 28 yards in rushing and 126 yards in total offense. The Indians had just four first downs the entire night and scored a season-low seven points.
Lenape’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter when senior quarterback Brady Long connected with senior wide receiver Tyler Davis (4 catches, 85 yards) on a 65-yard score that brought the Indians to within 14-7.
Senior runningback Devin Lee (11 carries, 79 yards) secured the sectional title for the Spartans with a 27-yard touchdown run after Lenape got to within seven points.
WJFL Bracket A Championship
Nov. 20, Absecon
Holy Spirit 21, Lenape 7
Lenape (5-1) 0-0-0-7-7
Holy Spirit (7-0) 7-7-0-7-21
HS: Patrick Smith 79 run (Yadiel Feliciano kick)
HS: Smith 10 run (Feliciano kick)
L: Tyler Davis 65 pass from Brady Long (Dylan Shank kick)
HS: Devin Lee 27 run (Feliciano kick)
Team Statistics: First Downs – Lenape 4, Holy Spirit 14; Total Passing Yards – Lenape 154, Holy Spirit 56; Completions – Lenape 13, Holy Spirit 6; Attempts – Lenape 35, Holy Spirit 16; Interceptions – Lenape 2, Holy Spirit 1; Total Rushing Yards – Lenape (-28), Holy Spirit 371; Carries – Lenape 14, Holy Spirit 49; Fumbles – Lenape 2, Holy Spirit 0; Fumbles Lost – Lenape 1, Holy Spirit 0; Total Penalties – Lenape 4, Holy Spirit 11; Yards Lost (in Penalties) – Lenape 37, Holy Spirit 90.
Player Statistics: Passing: Lenape – Brady Long 13-of-35, 154 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; Holy Spirit – Trevor Cohen 6-of-16, 56, 0 TD, 1 INT; Rushing: Lenape – Long 7 carries, (-31 yards), Kobi Ray-Reed 4-3, Xavier Coleman 1-0, Hamza Bruce 2-0; Holy Spirit – Patrick Smith 34-232, 2 TD, , Devin Lee 11-79, TD, Elijah Steward 2-38, Trevor Cohen 2-22; Receiving: Lenape – Tyler Davis 4 catches, 85 yards, TD, Coleman 6-33, Ray-Reed 2-30, Trevon Rice 1-6; Holy Spirit – Steward 3-44, Gavin Roman 3-12; Defense: Lenape – Davis 1 INT; Holy Spirit – JaShon Teller 1 fumble recovery, Michael Francisco 1 forced fumble, Nick Visco 1 sack, Devin Lee 1 INT, C.J. Egrie 1 INT, Jahmir Smith 2 sacks; Special Teams: Lenape – Dylan Shank 1-for-1 PAT attempts; Holy Spirt – Yadiel Feliciano 3-for-3 PAT attempts.
Shawnee 44, Sparta 25: Junior quarterback Matt Welsey threw for season-high 302 yards (18-of-23) and three touchdowns as visiting three-time defending South Jersey Group 4 champion Shawnee (1-5) upset Sparta (5-2) for its first win of the season in a West Jersey Football League game Nov. 20.
All three of Welsey’s TD passes went to junior wide receiver Ian Ver Steeg, who had a breakout game with 10 catches for 196 yards. His scoring plays went for 44, 31 and 16 yards.
Welsey also ran in for a pair of touchdowns – from nine yards in the first quarter and one yard in the second quarter.
Junior runningback Dean Bialous rushed for a season-high 128 yards, including a two-yard score in the fourth quarter, on 17 carries for the Renegades.
WJFL Interdivision
Nov. 20, Sparta
Shawnee 44, Sparta 25
Shawnee (1-5) 20-7-7-10-44
Sparta (5-2) 7-12-0-6-25
SP: Austen Frattura 1 run (R.J. Duthaler kick)
SH: Ian Ver Steeg 41 pass from Matt Welsey (Oliver Stern kick)
SH: Welsey 9 run (Stern kick)
SH: Ver Steeg 33 pass from Welsey (kick blocked)
SH: Welsey 1 run (Stern kick)
SP: Kevin Struble 30 pass from Frattura (kick failed)
SP: Colby Plotts 35 pass from Frattura (kick blocked)
SH: Ver Steeg 16 pass from Welsey (Stern kick)
SH: Dean Bialous 2 run (Stern kick)
SP: Struble 6 pass from Frattura (pass failed)
SH: Stern 32 FG
St. Joseph-Montvale 36, Cherokee 35: Senior running back Audric Estime rushed for 296 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries to lead visiting St. Joseph-Montvale (5-2) in a narrow win over Cherokee (5-2) Nov. 21 in Marlton.
Estime scored on runs of 52 and 37 yards to spark the Green Knights to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter.
Cherokee, which came into the contest six days after a 31-28 overtime playoff loss to Lenape, came to within six at 27-21 with three touchdowns in the second quarter – a 21-yard score by Dhante Johnson (11 carries, 65 yards) and a pair of TD passes by quarterback Billy Osborn (26-of-44, 239 yards, 4 TDs) to Caden Burti (10 yards) and Mark Phillips (5 yards).
Nonleague
Nov. 21, Marlton
St. Joseph-Montvale 36, Cherokee 35
St. Joseph (5-2) 20-7-3-6-36
Cherokee (5-2) 0-21-0-14-35
SJM: Audric Estime 52 run (Sebastien Tasko kick)
SJM: Estime 37 run (pass failed)
SJM: Logan Rivera 4 pass from Dorian Nowell (Tasko kick)
C: Dhante Johnson 21 run (Mike Fitzpatrick kick)
C: Caden Burte 10 pass from Billy Osborn (Fitzpatrick kick)
SJM: Estime 51 run (Tasko kick)
C: Mark Phillips 5 pass from Osborn (Fitzpatrick kick)
SJM: Tasko 40 FG
C: Darnell Hightower 3 pass from Osborn (Fitzpatrick kick)
C: Burte 53 pass from Osborn (Fitzpatrick kick)
SJM: Estime 5 run (pass failed)
Hammonton 30, Shawnee 21: Junior quarterback Matt Welsey threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns on 8-of-20 passed for visiting Shawnee (1-6) in a season-ending setback to Hammonton (4-3) Nov. 25 in Hammonton.
Welsey connected with Avery Cohen (3 catches, 133 yards, 2 TDs) on a 34-yard score in the first quarter and a 93-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Welsey’s other TD pass went to Ian Ver Staag (4, 56, TD) for 17 yards in the second quarter.
Leading the rushing attack for the Renegades were Dean Bialous (13 carries, 49 yards), Welsey (9, 34) and Garrett Woodruff (2, 10).
WJFL Interdivision
Nov. 25, Hammonton
Hammonton 30, Shawnee 21
Shawnee (1-6) 7-7-7-0-21
Hammonton (4-3) 14-6-10-0-30
H: Kyle Vandever 3 run (Drew Fields kick)
S: Avery Cohen 34 pass from Matt Welsey (Oliver Stern kick)
H: Keyshun Clayton 7 run (Fields kick)
S: Ian Ver Steeg 17 pass from Welsey (Stern kick)
H: Clayton 1 run (Fields kick)
H: Fields 30 FG
S: Cohen 93 pass from Welsey (Stern kick)
H: Brock Weissman 26 run (Fields kick)
BOYS SOCCER
Shawnee 2, Cherry Hill East 0: Junior Andrew Johnston’s first goal of the season proved to be the eventual game-winner as No. 1 seed Shawnee (10-1) shut out visiting No. 6 Cherry Hill East (8-5-4) for the NJSIAA South West E sectional championship Nov. 21 in Medford.
Senior Matthew Longshaw added an insurance goal – his fifth of the season – in the 43rd minute and junior goalie Dan Ferrer made a season-high 13 saves for his eighth shutout as the Renegades captured the school’s 14th sectional crown and first title since 2006.
Goals: S-Andrew Johnston (25th minute, assist Gavin Matesich), Matthew Longshaw (43rd minute, assist Braden Short); Saves: S-Dan Ferrer 13; CHE-Matt Mueller 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
Eastern 2, Cherokee 1, 2 OT: Senior Riley Tiernan scored the golden goal – giving her a team-leading 15 on the season - with 6:07 left in the second overtime as No. 1 seed Eastern (14-0) outlasted visiting No. 5 Cherokee (9-4-1) in a NJSIAA South West D semifinal playoff game Nov. 20.
Junior Katie Fricker gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when she headed in a rebound off sophomore Olivia Marrone’s shot that rang off the crossbar.
Junior Cami Silvestro’s 13th goal of the season in the 55th minute tied the game for the Vikings.
Goals: E-Cami Silvestro (55th minute, assist Hayley Marsden), Riley Tiernan (107th minute, assist Silvestro); C-Katie Fricker (15th minute, assist Olivia Marrone); Saves: E-Alex Clark 7; C-Kailyn Roselli 13.
Washington Township 1, Shawnee 0: Senior Amanda Attanasi netted her team-leading 16th goal of the season and 79th of her career in the 69th minute as No. 2 seed Washington Township (8-1) eliminated visiting No. 3 Shawnee (9-3-1) in a NJSIAA South West D semifinal playoff game Nov. 20.
Junior Jessica Kane was credited with the helper on the tally by Attanasi, who has scored a goal in all but one of the Minutemaids’ games this season.
Junior goalie Kelsey Newton stopped all nine shots she faced for her fourth shutout of the season Washington Township snapped a four-game losing streak to the Renegades with the win.
Goals: WT-Amanda Attanasi (assist Jessica Kane); Saves: WT-Kelsey Newton 9; S- Anna D’Intino 2 (1st half); Ava Reiger 4 (2nd half).
FIELD HOCKEY
Seneca 4, Haddonfield 0: No. 2 seed Seneca (13-2-1) scored a goal in each quarter en route to a victory over host No.1 Haddonfield (12-5) in the NJSIAA South West B championship Nov. 20.
Senior Cassidy Strittmatter converted a penalty stroke at 11:05 of the first quarter to get the Golden Eagles going against the Bulldawgs, who suffered their third shutout in the last four games.
Freshman keeper Kelsey Besser made five saves for her eighth shutout as the Golden Eagles earned their fourth consecutive sectional title for head coach Kristina Foster.
Goals: S-Cassidy Strittmatter (1st quarter, 11:05, penalty stroke), Tess Strittmatter (2nd quarter, 2:13, assist Maddie Lawlor), Sophia Abate (3rd quarter, 3:11, assist Maddie Lawlor), Abate (4th quarter, 11:36, unassisted); Saves: S-Kelsey Besser 5; H-Moira Geiger 5.
Eastern 9, Shawnee 0: Senior Ryleigh Heck scored five goals as No. 1 seed Eastern (14-0) defeated visiting No. 3 Shawnee (10-3-1) in the NJSIAA South West D sectional championship game Nov. 20 in Voorhees.
Heck finished with 76 for the season and 198 for her career.
Senior Paige Santos made two saves for her 13th shutout of the season.
Goals: E-Ryleigh Heck 5, Carlee Thompson 2, Riley Hudson, Anastasia Lukasheva; Assists: Tess Herman 2, Heck, Hudson, Lukasheva, Izzy Blanco; Saves: E-Paige Santos 2; S-Sophia Bartasius 10.
CROSS COUNTRY
NJSIAA South Sectional Championships
Nov. 14, Gloucester County DREAM Land Park, Logan Township
Group 1 Boys
Team Results: 1-Audubon 34. 2-Haddon Township 65. 3-Maple Shade 67. 4-Wildwood 128. 5-Salem County Tech 160. 6-Schalick 160. 7-Buena 197. 8-Woodstown 200. 9-Gloucester City 237. 10-Paulsboro 257. 11-Palmyra 298. 12-Cape May County Tech 347.
Top 10 Individuals (Field of 92): 1-Luke Overbeck, Haddon Township, 16:34. 2-Zachary Williams, Audubon, 17:08. 3-Matt Conway, Haddon Township, 17:19. 4-Enrique Herrera, Audubon, 17:23. 5-Jorge Cruz, Wildwood, 17:35. 6-Max Tomashek, Haddon Township, 17:43. 7-Joseph Gaspari, Audubon, 17:50. 8-Ryan Olesky, Maple Shade, 17:57. 9-Jonathan Lapp, Audubon, 18:02. 10-Scott Hubbard, Schalick, 18:06.
Maple Shade Finishers: 13-Chad Cloke 18:25. 14-Murphy Hastings 18:27. 15-Brennen King 18:38. 17-Brayden Miller 18:56. 31-Conor Cloke 20:02.
Group 2 Boys
Team Results: 1-Haddonfield 31. 2-Haddon Heights 99. 3-Gateway/Woodbury 119. 4-Cedar Creek 129. 5-West Deptford 132. 6-Manchester Township 146. 7-Delsea 185. 8-Collingswood 208. 9-Lower Cape May Regional 221. 10-Barnegat 241. 11-Sterling 304. 12-Pinelands 316. 13-Oakcrest 348. 14-Middle Township 419.
Top 10 Individuals (Field of 97): 1-Brady Shute, Gateway/Woodbury, 16:03. 2-Josh Forrest, Collingswood, 16:11. George Andrus, Haddonfield, 16:15. 4-Zeb Hinker, Lower Cape May Regional, 16:21. 5-Tobias Janssen, Haddonfield, 16:26. 6-Caleb Clevenger, Haddonfield, 16:34. 7-John Hurly, Haddonfield, 16:36. 8-Zack Rhoda, West Deptford, 16:39. 9-Jacob Cobb, West Deptford, 16:45. 10-Sean Eisenhower, Haddonfield, 16:58.
Group 3 Boys
Team Results: 1-Highland 47. 2-Ocean City 66. 3-Mainland 91. 4-Timber Creek 103. 5-Triton 105. 6-Toms River East 160. 7-Toms River South 215. 8-Lacey Township 239. 9-Gloucester City 246. 10-Central Regional 319. 11-Cherry Hill West 343. 12-Deptford 343. 13-Hammonton 361. 14-Seneca 371. 15-Winslow Township 376.
Top 10 Individuals (Field of 102): 1-Cole Wassell, Highland, 16:06. 2-Dennis Fortuna, Triton, 16:38. 3-Linden Wineland, Mainland, 16:46. 4-Tom Raws, Highland, 16:47. 5-Owen Ritti, Ocean City, 16:52. 6-Michael Henry, Timber Creek, 16:54. 7-Tyler Greene, Ocean City, 17:07. 8-Caeden Miller, Toms River East, 17:13. 9-Caleb Messenger, Triton, 17:15. 10-Brendan Schlatter, Ocean City, 17:17.
Seneca Finishers: 54-Kenny Stout 19:33. 69-Jimmy Demetrios 20:22. 71-Justin Schmied 20:27. 87-Colby Welusz 21:29. 101-Maxwell Friedman 26:48.
Group 4 Boys
Team Results: 1-Cherokee 48. 2-Cherry Hill East 63. 3-Southern Regional 63. 4-Washington Township 120. 5-Clearview 165. 6-Shawnee 181. 7-Brick Memorial 203. 8-Toms River North 237. 9-Egg Harbor Township 244. 10-Lenape 272. 11-Williamstown 281. 12-Rancocas Valley 287. 13-Jackson Memorial 355. 14-Vineland 437.
Top 10 Individuals (Field of 102): 1-Jackson Braddock, Southern Regional, 16:03. 2-Anas Bensaoud, Clearview, 16:25. 3-Nico Grilli, Cherokee, 16:28. 4-Timothy Sincavage, Southern Regional, 16:29. 5-Julian Lawson, Washington Township, 16:31. 6-Brett Shea, Cherokee, 16:33. 7-Gabe Rodriguez, Cherry Hill East, 16:39. 8-Aidan Eyre, Cherry Hill East, 16:43. 9-Nicolas Valdiviesio, Egg Harbor Township, 16:48. 10-Aidan Groff, Cherry Hill East, 16:52.
Cherokee Finishers: 11-Patrick Ditmars 16:53. 12-Dylan Odud 16:54. 16-Conor Jacob 17:09. 18-Nick Kuenkel 17:16. 36-Bradley Popler 17:44.
Shawnee Finishers: 27-Alex Campagna 17:26. 28-Robert Birdsall 17:27. 33-John Ruona 17:39. 47-Ryan Czechowski 18:03. 48-Ryan Kaczur 18:04. 66-Dylan Hansen 19:05. 96-Cooper Grabowski 21:23.
Lenape Finishers: 22-Colin Hermack 17:19. 49-Jake Buniva 18:05. 50-John Reilly 18:05. 76-Nick Volpe 19:33. 82-Tyler Walters 19:54. 84-Andrew Dove 19:56.
Group 1 Girls
Team Results: 1-Haddon Township 29. 2-Schalick 43. 3-Audubon 68. 4-Woodstown 98. 5-Gloucester City 132.
Top 10 Individuals (Field of 49): 1-Julia Smith, Schalick, 20:10. 2-Regan Shemeley, Haddon Township, 21:13. 3-Meghan Lex, Haddon Township, 22:23. 4-Taylor Burchfield, Pennsville, 22:23. 5-Mia LaMarra, Schalick, 22:23. 6-Nicole Murphy, Pitman, 22:44. 7-Greta Davis, Audubon, 22:50. 8-Lindsay Robbins, Cape May County Tech, 22:55. 9-Genieve Gentlesk, Haddon Township, 23:03. 10-Kaelin Marshall, Haddon Township, 23:07.
Maple Shade Finishers: 27-Taylor McCue 27:06.
Group 2 Girls
Team Results: 1-Haddonfield 20. 2-Cedar Creek 92. 3-Delsea 118. 4-Manchester Township 149. 5-Pinelands 151. 6-Barnegat 156. 7-Middle Township 162. 8-Haddon Heights 173. 9-Sterling 184. 10-Collingswood 211.
Top 10 Individuals (Field of 73): 1- Sarah Naticchia, Haddonfield, 18:37. 2-Allison Colflesh, Haddonfield, 18:59. 3-Sophie Steidle, Collingswood, 19:13. 4-Payton Weiner, Haddonfield, 19:19. 5-Carly Nicholson, Delsea, 19:31. 6-Anne Earp, Haddonfield, 20:11. 7-Lindsay Colflesh, Haddonfield, 20:18. 8-Sabrina Miller, Haddonfield, 20:21. 9-Mackenzie Cubbison, Manchester Township, 20:44. 10-Lilie Widmer, Delsea, 20:50.
Group 3 Girls
Team Results: 1-Mainland 47. 2-Ocean City 71. 3-Toms River South 103. 4-Highland 104. 5-Toms River East 112. 6-Timber Creek 114. 7-Seneca 192. 8-Gloucester City 200. 9-Hammonton 213. 10-Winslow Township 274.
Top 10 Individuals (Field of 76): 1-Grace Wassell, Highland, 19:24. 2-Lily Oliver, Toms River South, 19:29. 3-Princess Nwoga, Highland, 19:59. 4-Vanessa Marinero, Timber Creek, 20:19. 5-Claudia Booth, Mainland, 20:21. 6-Alexa Palmieri, Ocean City, 20:28. 7-Lily Malone, Mainland, 20:44. 8-Gillian Lovett, Mainland, 20:56. 9-Shannon Stakelbeck, Toms River East, 21:01. 10-Madison Nitti, Toms River East, 21:08.
Seneca Finishers: 32-Emma Daniels 23:22. 42-Loralyn Balint 24:40. 43-Paige Venable 24:41. 44-Madeline Brooks 24:42. 48-Mia Rose 25:13. 63-Ali Weir 27:22.
Group 4 Girls
Team Results: 1-Cherokee 24. 2-Cherry Hill East 61. 3-Clearview 90. 4-Williamstown 160. 5-Southern Regional 168. 6-Shawnee 178. 7-Eastern 192. 8-Egg Harbor Township 202. 9-Washington Township 206. 10-Jackson Memorial 267. 11-Brick Memorial 271. 12-Rancocas Valley 290. 13-Toms River North 317.
Top 10 Individuals (Field of 95): 1-Alexis Tepper, Cherry Hill East, 19:51. 2-Kerry O’Day, Cherokee, 19:56. 3-Kelsey Niglio, Cherokee, 20:08. 4-Nicole Clifford, Cherokee, 20:19. 5-MaryKathleen McCurdy, Cherry Hill East, 20:23. 6-Maura Keane, Washington Township, 20:24. 7-Olivia Parkinson, Cherokee, 20:24. 8-Alaina Bromley, Cherokee, 20:26. 9-Abigail Waddington, Clearview, 20:30. 10-Katherine Byrne, Cleraview, 20:31.
Cherokee Finishers: 15-Noelle Falzone 20:49. 17-Allison Rathman 20:59.
Shawnee Finishers: 28-Kyra Birdsall 21:45. 29-Sydney Kiernan 21:46. 33-Jillian Anderson 21:58. 40-Nicole Tellechea 22:15. 48-Ashley Olson 22:49. 54-Madison Koveloski 23:19.
Lenape Finishers: 59-Nicole Ficken 23:34. 68-Grace Boltz 23:57. 72-Anna Ruley 24:36. 91-Lauren Soutar 26:48.