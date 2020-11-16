FOOTBALL
Woodrow Wilson 34, Seneca 7: Quarterback Devin Kargman scored four touchdowns – two by run and two by pass – as Woodrow Wilson (3-3) defeated visiting Seneca (2-5) in a NJSIAA game Nov. 14.
Kargman threw a 10-yard TD pass to Amari Clark in the second quarter and a 26-yard passing score to Michael Estremera in the fourth quarter. Kargman also scored on runs of five and one yard for the Tigers.
Jesse Filkill opened the scoring for Woodrow Wilson with a five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Chris Schoemer’s 40-yard pass to Adam Klenk got the Golden Eagles on the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Lenape 31, Cherokee 28, OT: Senior Dylan Shank’s 48-yard field goal in overtime lifted visiting No. 4 seed Lenape (5-0) over No. 1 Cherokee (5-1) in a West Jersey Football League Bracket A semifinal game Nov. 15 in Marlton.
Senior quarterback Brady Long (18-of-33, 160 yards, 3 touchdowns) tied the game at 28-28 on a 4th-and-4 play when he scrambled out of the pocket and scored from eight yards out with 1:01 left in regulation.
The score marked Long’s (9 carries, 14 yards) first rushing touchdown of the season.
The game-tying touchdown also ended a string of three straight scores by the Chiefs.
Cherokee took a 28-21 lead on scores by quarterback Billy Osborn (2 yards) in the third quarter and runs of three and 82 by Brandon Boria (258 yards, 34 attempts) in the third quarter.
Osborn was 10-of-18 passing for 115 yards and one score (37-yard TD to Mark Phillips) in the second quarter.
The Indians led at one point, 21-7, when Long connected with Tyler Davis (6 catches, 55 yards) on a 20-yard touchdown pass on Lenape’s opening drive of the second half.
Lenape, which had only practiced one day (Nov. 14) for the Cherokee game after being in COVID quarantine for two weeks, will meet undefeated Holy Spirit (6-0) for the unofficial South Jersey championship on Friday, Nov. 20 (6 p.m. kickoff) in Absecon.
In the other WJFL Bracket A semifinal game, the second-seeded Spartans routed No. 3 Winslow Township (5-1), 34-0.
Holy Spirit senior Patrick Smith led the way, rushing for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. Devin Lee (7 carries, 72 yards) scored on a 52-yard run in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.
Junior quarterback Trevor Cohen was 9-of-16 for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
BOYS SOCCER
Moorestown 2, Cherokee 1: Junior Cade McGrath scored both goals – raising his team-leading total to nine – as Moorestown (9-1-2) got by visiting Cherokee (8-2-1) Nov. 10.
The win was the eighth straight for the Quakers, while the Chiefs saw their five-game unbeaten streak snapped with the one-goal loss.
Goals: M-Cade McGrath 2 (assists Brenton Steiner and Joe McBride); C-Sean Milelli (unassisted); Saves: C-Ethan Donnerstag 6.
Eastern 3, Cherokee 2: Visiting Eastern (5-3-1) handed Cherokee (8-3-1) its second consecutive loss on the last day of the regular season Nov. 12.
Senior Sean Milelli netted his 10th goal of the season, while senior Ian Bialy registered his seventh for the Chiefs.
Goals: C-Sean Milelli, Ian Bialy; Assists: C-Kevin Rourke; Saves: C-Ethan Donnerstag 6.
Seneca 1, Life Center Academy 1: Senior Shane Lovett netted his fourth goal of the season in the first half as visiting Seneca (6-5-1) tied Life Center Academy (8-5-1) on the regular season’s final day Nov. 12.
Goals: S-Shane Lovett (unassisted); LCA-Hunter Bell (assist Ibrah Faye); Saves: S-Christian Mazza 3, Connor Wilson 3; LCA-Joseph Coutinho 4.
Cherokee 6, Millville 1: Six different players scored for No. 5 seed Cherokee (9-3-1) in a rout of visiting No. 12 Millville (5-5-1) in a NJSIAA South West E first-round game Nov. 14.
Senior Kevin Rourke tallied his team-leading 13th goal of the season for the Chiefs, who traveled to No. 4 Egg Harbor Township (11-1) for a quarterfinal game Nov. 17.
Goals: C-Miguel Graterol, Kevin Rourke, Adam Frankenfied, Ian Bialy, Nike Fiore, Connor Ryan; M-Treshan Stevenson; Assists: C- Ryan, Luke Fanning, Sean Milelli, Ryan Fischer; Saves: C-Ethan Donnerstag 3, Nick Ori 1; M-Matt Sooy 3.
Egg Harbor Township 5, Lenape 0: Senior Dominik Warda and junior Niko Rubio netted two goals apiece as No. 4 seed Egg Harbor Township (11-1) eliminated visiting No. 13 Lenape (0-7-2) in a NJSIAA South West E first-round game Nov. 14.
Junior goalie Nick Marin made five saves for his fourth shutout of the season for the Eagles, who hosted No. 5 Cherokee (9-3-1) in the quarterfinal round Nov. 17.
Goals: EHT-Dominik Warda 2, Niko Rubio 2, Ahmad Brock; Assists: EHT-Jayden Guy 3, Brock, Christian Paskilades; Saves: EHT-Nick Marin 5; L-Justin Gibson 7.
Timber Creek 1, Seneca 1 (Timber Creek advances on PKs, 4-3): Senior Pedro Jovel-Castro netted his team-leading fifth goal of the season as No. 12 seed Timber Creek (3-8-2) shocked No. 5 Seneca (6-6-1), advancing on penalty kicks, 4-3, in a NJSIAA South West D first-round game Nov. 14.
Sophomore Dylan Bednarek’s team-leading fifth goal gave the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Goals: TC-Pedro Jovel-Castro (assist Tyler Kenney); S-Dylan Bednarek (assist Mark Palladino); Saves: TC-Nicholas Schilling 12; S-Christian Mazza 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Seneca 3, West Deptford 0: Freshman Ava Palladino netted her team-leading fifth goal and senior Lexi Dooley earned her second shutout with five saves as Seneca (4-8) blanked visiting West Deptford (5-8) Nov. 10.
Tara Heins and Sabrina Capoli chipped in their first goals of the season for the Golden Eagles, who have won three of their last five games.
Goals: S-Ava Palladino (assist Sophia Cooper), Tara Heins (assist Gabby Miller), Sabrina Capoli (unassisted); Saves: S-Lexi Dooley 5 (2 shutouts).
Holy Cross Prep Academy 2, Seneca 0: Senior Maura Graves had a goal and an assist as Holy Cross Prep Academy (5-1-1) shut out visiting Seneca (4-9) on the last day of the regular season Nov. 12.
Goals: HCPA-Maura Graves (assist Kaylin Johnston), Ashley Baran (assist Graves); Saves: HCPA-Natalie Schultz 5; S-Lexi Dooley 8.
FIELD HOCKEY
Seneca 3, Burlington Township 2: Senior Cassidy Strittmatter tallied her team-leading 12th goal as visiting Seneca (10-2-1) edged Burlington Township (8-3) Nov. 10.
Strittmatter’s junior sister Tess added her fifth of the season with the eventual game-winner, while senior Olivia Quagliero netted her ninth as the Golden Eagles extended its win streak to seven games.
Goals: S-Cassidy Strittmatter, Tess Strittmatter, Olivia Quagliero; BT-Vanessa DiDonato 2; Assists: S-C. Strittmatter, Sophia Abate; Saves: S-Kelsey Besser 5; BT-Jamison Camm 11.
CROSS COUNTRY
South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open
Nov. 7, Gloucester County DREAM Land Park, Logan Township
Boys A.M. Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Highland 62. 2-Clearview 77. 3-Triton 99. 4-Mainland 119. 5-Southern Regional 120. 6-Cherokee 159. 7-Camden Catholic 160. 8-Bordentown 167. 9-Wildwood 226. 10-Schalick 243. 11-Cherry Hill West 274.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Cole Wassell, Highland, 15:55. 2-Dennis Fortuna, Triton, 16:00. 3-Anas Bensaoud, Clearview, 16:32. 4-Linden Wineland, Mainland, 16:42. 5-Billy Clewell, Camden Catholic, 16:57. 6-Caleb Messenger, Triton, 17:03. 7-Jorge Cruz, Wildwood, 17:07. 8-Gavin Gallo, Highland, 17:12. 9-Scott Hubbard, Schalick, 17:24. 10-Cole Knoedler, Highland, 17:27.
Cherokee Finishers: 21-Joseph Hough 18:01. 22-Andrew Free 18:09. 31-Aiden Dickinson 18:28. 42-Thomas Bromley 19:00. 50-Julian Hatch 19:32.
Boys A.M. Junior Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Cherokee 19. 2-Triton 38.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Luke Reistle, Cherokee, 18:45. 2-Jameson Crozier, Cherokee, 18:55. 3-Kevin Hess, Cherokee, 19:07. 4-Lucas Hatch, Cherokee, 19:17. 5-Mark Gailer, Triton, 19:28. 6-Isaiah Garicia, Triton, 19:35. 7-Cameron Priestley, Triton, 19:44. 8-Logan Daisey, Triton, 19:46. 9-Milo Barkow, Cherokee, 20:08. 10-Silas Matteson, Cherokee, 20:43.
Cherokee Finishers: 11-Nimai Kumar 21:03. 12-Nathan Meyer 21:07. 13-Daniel Hassall 21:36. 14-John Delaney 21:44. 18-Ethan Weisenberg 22:33.
Girls A.M. Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Mainland 57. 2-Clearview 62. 3-Ocean City 81. 4-Cherokee 101. 5-Highland 108. 6-Schalick 136. 7-Eastern 144. 8-Bordentown 197
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Princess Nwoga, Highland, 19:47. 2-Grace Wassell, Highland, 19:54. 3-Claudia Booth, Mainland, 20:04. 4-Abigail Waddington, Clearview, 20:14. 5-Julia Smith, Schalick, 20:30. 6-Katherine Byrne, Clearview, 20:34. 7-Stephanie Renouf, Cinnaminson, 20:40. 8-Lily Malone, Mainland, 20:54. 9-Grace Coller, Cinnaminson, 20:59. 10-Alexa Palmieri, Ocean City, 21:10.
Cherokee Finishers: 14-Allison Rathman 21:27. 16-Meghan Carroll 21:45. 18-Emma Parkinson 21:49. 27-Adriana Sommese 22:48. 36-Isabella Kadar 23:32. 38-Frances Corona 24:04.
Girls A.M. Junior Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Mainland 15.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Julia Moore, Mainland, 23:19. 2-Amelia Alacqua, Clearview, 23:37. 3-Emma Barnhart, Mainland, 24:30. 4-Mira Switzer, Clearview, 24:48. 5-Natalie Spollen, Mainland, 25:07. 6-Nisa Gaharwar, Cherokee, 25:37. 7-Sophia Flint, Deptford, 25:38. 8-Lauren Crino, Mainland, 26:11. 9-Maria Basantis, Cherokee, 26:26. 10-Olivia Lovett, Mainland, 26:57.
Cherokee Finishers: 14-Jean Pasquarello 27:57.
Seneca Finishers: 17-Rayne Kanaly 29:29. 20-Danielle Wheeler 30:54. 21-Haylee Mehigan 30:54.
Boys P.M. Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Ocean City 41. 2-Kingsway 41. 3-Timber Creek 68. 4-Williamstown 79. 5-Secaucus 118.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Kyle Rakitis, Kingsway, 16:33. 2-Michael Henry, Timber Creek, 16:42. 3-Owen Ritti, Ocean City, 16:57. 4-Josh Jackson, Williamstown, 17:04. 5-Tyler Greene, Ocean City, 17:13. 6-Ethan Gray, Kingsway, 17:21. 7-Brendan Schlatter, Ocean City, 17:24. 8-Aidan Smith, Kingsway, 17:27. 9-Cole Mylan, Timber Creek, 17:32. 10-Younes Abada, Secaucus, 17:45.
Boys P.M. Junior Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Ocean City 22. 2-Kingsway 41. 3-Timber Creek 69. 4-Williamstown 106.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Josh Hutchinson, Ocean City, 18:17. 2-Nigel Collins, Ocean City, 18:31. 3-Aodhan Daly, Ocean City, 18:43. 4-Reece Wagner, Ocean City, 19:04. 5-Alexander Mitchell, Kingsway, 19:06. 6-Sean McShea, Kingsway, 19:07. 7-Hakim Jordan, Timber Creek, 19:38. 8-Shane Keener, Kingsway, 19:40. 9-Darius Davis, Kingsway, 19:53. 10-Kevin Gruen, Timber Creek, 19:55.
Girls P.M. Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Kingsway 24. 2-Williamstown 51. 3-Timber Creek 68. 4-Secaucus 84.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Allison Helkowski, Kingsway, 20:08. 2-Vanessa Marinero, Timber Creek, 20:31. 3-Aubrey Pierontoni, Kingsway, 20:38. 4-Anna Sasse, Williamstown, 20:43. 5-Nicole Lipieta, Kingsway, 20:49. 6-Alexa Fisher, Williamstown, 21:04. 7-Sydney Watts, Kingsway, 21:12. 8-Allison MacFarland, Kingsway, 21:20. 9-Lilly Widmer, Delsea, 21:44. 10-Haley Nowak, Secaucus, 21:51.
Girls P.M. Junior Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Kingsway 15.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Alexandra Weatherby, Kingsway 23:49. 2-Kendall Cramer, Kingsway, 24:27. 3-Sarah Hover, Kingsway, 24:35. 4-Melinda McGill, Kingsway, 27:12. 5-Ava Wilson, Kingsway, 20:04. 6-Amelia Helkowski, Kingsway, 29:17. No other finishers.
South Jersey Track Coaches Association Freshman-JV Open
Nov. 10, Gloucester County DREAM Land Park, Logan Township
Boys Freshman Race
Team Results: 1-Cherokee 36. 2-Kingsway 41. 3-Cherry Hill East 44.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Raine Guidarelli, Cherry Hill East, 18:40. 2-Julian Hatch, Cherokee, 18:55. 3-Luke Reistle, Cherokee, 19:12. 4-Nathan Clarke, Manchester, 19:23. 5-Aziz Muhammad-Kane, Highland, 19:42. 6-Noah Stanwyck, Cherry Hill East, 19:47. 7-Alexander Mitchell, Kingsway, 19:50. 8-Alex Frank, Kingsway, 20:13. 9-Silas Matteson, Cherokee, 20:14. 10-Benjamin Dryden, Kingsway, 20:25.
Cherokee Finishers: 17-John Delaney 21:26. 19-Nimai Kumar 21:47. 21-Nathan Meyer 22:03.
Boys Junior Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Cherry Hill East 21. 2-Cherokee 49. 3-Kingsway 73. 4-Washington Township 116. 5-Haddon Township 126.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Mason Bulicki, Cherry Hill East, 17:35. 2-Peter Tepper, Cherry Hill East, 17:56. 3-Grant Yoon, Cherry Hill East, 18:02. 4-Joseph Hough, Cherokee, 18:07. 5-Aiden Dickinson, Cherokee, 18:07. 6-Jacob Cheng, Cherry Hill East, 18:15. 7-Dylan Carels, Highland, 18:32. 8-Darius Davis, Kingsway, 18:40. 9-Thomas Bromley, Cherokee, 18:42. 10-Lloyd Kim, Cherry Hill East, 18:46.
Cherokee Finishers: 17-Jameson Crozier 19:04. 20-Lucas Hatch 19:14. 25-Milo Barkow 19:29. 29-Kevin Hess 19:58. 51-Daniel Hassall 22:10. 52-Ethan Weisenberg 22:18.
Girls Freshman Race
Team Results: None.
Top Individuals: 1-Brynne Finer, Haddonfield, 27:20. 2-Ella Sherwin, Haddon Township, 27:55. 3-Isabella Bermudez, Washington Township, 30:20. 4-Kara Sheekey, Haddon Township, 33:05. No other finishers.
Girls Junior Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Haddonfield 24. 2-Cherokee 42. 3-Kingsway 67. 4-Washington Township 108.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Ava Thomas, Haddonfield, 20:45. 2-Emma Parkinson, Cherokee, 21:23. 3-Riley Slootsky, Haddonfield, 21:45. 4-Sarah Fetter, Haddonfield, 21:51. 5-Meghan Carroll, Cherokee, 22:02. 6-Georgia Nussey, Haddonfield, 22:23. 7-Francesca Corona, Cherokee, 22:58. 8-Alexandra Weatherby, Kingsway, 22:59. 9-Kendall Cramer, Kingsway, 23:00. 10-Gabby DiMedio, Haddonfield, 23:27.
Cherokee Finishers: 12-Adriana Sommese 23:47. 17-Madison Law 25:27. 18-Nisa Gaharwar 25:34. 19-Maria Basantis 26:10. 24-Jean Pasquarello 28:46.
Seneca Finishers: 22-Rayne Kanaly 27:43. 25-Haylee Mehigan 28:54. 28-Danielle Wheeler 33:39. 32-Elizabeth Shoemaker 42:27.