FOOTBALL
Lenape 38, Seneca 0: Kobi Ray-Reed accounted for three touchdowns as visiting Lenape (2-0) dominated Seneca (0-3) Oct. 16 in Tabernacle.
Ray-Reed caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Long (6-of-12 passing, 131 yards) in the second quarter to give his team a 25-0 lead at halftime. Ray-Reed then scored on runs of 30 and five yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. He finished with 49 yards on six carries
Hamza Bruce scored from 65 yards out in the first quarter for Lenape. He also found the end zone from two yards out as well in the opening period. Bruce’s total for the night was 89 yards on nine carries.
Lenape’s Luke Cole (3 carries, 13 yards) plunged in from one yard out to make it 19-0 Lenape in the second quarter.
Camden 40, Shawnee 21: Jalin Brownlee threw for a school-record 433 yards (16-of-22 passing) and four touchdowns to lead visiting Camden (2-1) to a decisive victory over Shawnee (0-3) Oct. 16 in Medford.
Alijah Clark (4 catches, 132 yards) was Brownlee’ scoring target twice, along with Corey Palmer (1, 82) and Darian Chestnut (4, 100).
Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey was 17-of-30 for 204 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown strike to Ian Van Steeg in the first quarter.
Wesley (9 carries, 37 yards) also had one of his team’s scores (40 yards) on the ground, along with Tom Rebstock (14, 61), who scored from 18 yards out in the second quarter.
Shawnee hosts undefeated Cherokee (3-0) Oct. 23.
Cherokee 37, Hun School 8: Billy Osborn passed for 143 yards on 13-of-18 attempts and two touchdowns as visiting Cherokee (3-0) defeated Hun School (2-1) Oct. 17 in Princeton.
Osborn connected with Brandon Boria for a 26-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter.
A 30-yard field goal from Mike Fitzpatrick and Osborn one-yard plunge into the end zone increased Cherokee’s lead to 16-0 after the first quarter.
Boria (11 carries, 86 yards) scored from one-yard out, followed by Osborn’s 29-yard TD pass to Caden Burti (4, 54), and Cherokee was up 30-0 at halftime.
Cherokee recovered a fumble in the end zone for its final score in the third quarter.
Cherokee travels to Shawnee (0-3) Oct. 23.
BOYS SOCCER
Shawnee 2, Lenape 0: Shawnee (2-1) shut out host Lenape (0-3-1) Oct. 13.
Goals: S-Gavin Matesich (31st minute, assist Andrew Kitch), Braden Short (58th minute, unassisted); Saves: S-Dan Ferrer 5; L-Justin Gibson 10.
Seneca 3, Camden Catholic 0: Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez scored two goals to lead visiting Seneca (4-0) to a shutout of Camden Catholic (0-3-1) Oct. 13.
Goals: S-Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez 2, Dylan Bednarek; Saves: S-Christian Mazza 10; CC-Matthew Marino 7.
Cherokee 6, Winslow Township 0: Kevin Rourke and Ian Bialy scored two goals apiece as Cherokee (3-0) routed visiting Winslow Township (0-5) Oct. 14.
Goals: C-Kevin Rourke 2, Ian Bialy 2, Chris Meder, Connor Ryan; Assists: C-Meder 2, Rourke, Ryan; Saves: C-Nick Ori 3.
Paul VI 1, Lenape 0: Landon Sentak scored on a corner kick late in the second half as visiting Paul VI (3-1) got by Lenape (0-4-1) Oct. 14.
Goals: PVI-Landon Sentak; Saves: PVI-Jonathan Leary 3; L-Justin Gibson 4.
Shawnee 4, Cherry Hill West 0: Shawnee (3-1) blanked visiting Cherry Hill West (1-3) Oct. 14 as part of the Renegades’ #LaceUp4Cancer game as well as their annual Alumni Day where they celebrated Shawnee’s 50th anniversary.
Goals: S-Matt McFadden 2 (37th minute, assist Braden Short; 53rd minute, assist Andrew Kitch), Matt Longshaw (41st minute, assist Short), Jake Borsky (50th minute, assist Tyler Davidson); Saves: S-Ryan Dellmyer 1, Dan Ferrer 2; CHW-Jason Coburn 11.
GIRLS SOCCER
Shawnee 3, Lenape 0: Tori Yost had a goal and an assist to lead Shawnee (3-1) past visiting Lenape (0-3-1) Oct. 12.
Goals: S-Brooke Steel, Julia Stephan, Tori Yost; Assists: S-Yost, Olivia Vricella, Aleesha Deshmukh; Saves: S-Ava Reiger 6; L-Riley Kuper 15.
Camden Catholic 2, Seneca 0: Camden Catholic (2-1-1) handed visiting Seneca (1-3) its third loss of the season Oct. 13.
Goals: CC-Lindsay Bednarek, Ebony Arvelo; Saves: S-Lexi Dooley 10.
Cherokee 6, Winslow Township 0: Katie Fricker scored 42 seconds after the opening whistle as visiting Cherokee (2-1-1) rolled to an easy win over Winslow Township (0-4) Oct. 14.
Goals: C-Katie Fricker (1st minute, assist Alex Fasano), Arianna Sparrow (3rd minute, assist Nadia Evola), Chelsea Evans (10th minute, assist Katie Ulmer), Ulmer (13th minute, assist Janelle Deveney), Christina Caruso (20th minute, assist Gianna D’Eustachio), Deveney (26th minute, assist Izzy Decker); Saves: C-Jada Branford 1; WT-Angelina Schiavo 9.
Lenape 2, Paul VI 1: Katelyn Jones and Kelli Mizia scored in the first half as Lenape (1-3-1) beat host Paul VI (3-1-1) for its first win of the season Oct. 14.
Goals: L-Katelyn Jones, Kelli Mizia; PVI-Olivia Brocious.
Eastern 6, Seneca 1: Sydney Ritter scored two goals and had an assist to lead visiting Eastern (5-0) to a decisive win over Seneca (1-4) Oct. 14.
Goals: E-Sydney Ritter 2, Hayley Marsden, Kasey Eustace, Riley Tiernan, Cami Silvestro; S-Gabby Miller; Assists: E-Tiernan 2, Ritter, Silvestro, Klio Kokolis, Christina Dai; Saves: E-Madison Winfield 3; S-Lexi Dooley 9.
Shawnee 2, Cherry Hill West 1: Brooke Steel had a goal and an assist to lead visiting Shawnee (4-1) past Cherry Hill West (1-3-1) Oct. 14.
Goals: S-Brooke Steel, Mackenzie Kelleher; CHW-Kennedy Erdman; Assists: S-Steel, Tori Yost; CHW-Reilly McGlinn; Saves: S-Ava Rieger 2; CHW-Michela Auguadro 16.
FIELD HOCKEY
Washington Township 4, Cherokee 3, OT: Grace Kim scored two goals to lead visiting Washington Township (3-1) in an overtime victory over Cherokee (3-2) Oct. 13.
Goals: WT-Grace Kim 2, Dani Gindville, Olivia Stazi; C-Alex Kulinski, Erin St. John, Samantha Burke; Assists: WT-Taylor Knox, Natalie Ambroselli; C-Alexa Antonelli, Isabella Mele, Emma Wright; Saves: WT-Maddie Davis 4; C-Sarah Crysler 15.
Shawnee 3, Lenape 1: Gianna Marmo scored two goals to lead Shawnee (3-1) to a win over visiting Lenape (2-3) Oct. 13.
Goals: S-Gianna Marmo 2, Julia Cavicchio; L-Gianna Monaco; Assists: S-Skylar Santucci, Amanda Frank, Melanie Craig; L-Allie Halfpenny; Saves: S-Sophia Bartasius 13; L-Kayleigh Kmet 22.
Camden Catholic 1, Seneca 1: Camden Catholic (2-0-1) battled host Seneca (3-1-1) to a tie Oct. 13.
Goals: CC-Emily Gallagher (assist Olivia Bent-Cole); S-Kelsey Corbett (assist Olivia Quagliero); Saves: CC-Leah DiRenzo 2; S-Kelsey Besser 3.
Cherokee 12, Winslow Township 0: Alex Kulinski scored four goals and had two assists as visiting Cherokee (4-2) blasted Winslow Township (0-5) Oct. 15.
Goals: C-Alex Kulinski 4, Isabella Mele 2, Samantha Butkus 2, Jenna Bocelli 2, Emma Wright, Shae Alexander; Assists: Kulinski 2, Wright 2, Boceli, Alexa Antonelli, Ava Jade D’Andrea, Natalie Roesch, Lily Thompson.
Lenape 2, Paul VI 1: Lina Neilson and Gianna Monaco both scored goals as visiting Lenape (3-3) edged Paul VI (3-3) Oct. 15.
Goals: L-Lina Neilson, Gianna Monaco; PVI-Katie DiGiacomo; Assists: L-Alyssa Weber; PVI-Erin DiSandro; Saves: L-Kayleigh Kmet 5.
Eastern 4, Seneca 2: Izzy Bianco and Ryleigh Heck tallied two goals apiece as visiting Eastern (5-0) doubled up Seneca (3-2-1) Oct. 15.
Goals: E-Izzy Bianco 2, Ryleigh Heck 2; S-Maddie Epps, Sophia Abate; Assists: E-Riley Hudson 3; S-Cassidy Strittmatter, Madeline Lawlor; Saves: E-Paige Santos 5; S-Kelsey Besser 8.
Shawnee 1, Cherry Hill West 1: Amanda Frank scored her second goal of the season for visiting Shawnee (3-1-1) in a tie against upset-minded Cherry Hill West (1-3-1), which had 22 saves from goalie Abigail Sims, Oct. 15.
Goals: S-Amanda Frank; CHW-Emily Hazel; Saves: S-Sophia Bartasius 2; CHW-Abigail Sims 22.
GIRLS TENNIS
Shawnee 5, Cherokee 0: Shawnee (7-0) swept visiting Cherokee (2-5) Oct. 13.
1st Singles: Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, def. Shruti Mannan 6-4, 6-2
2nd Singles: Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee, def. Ava Ronning 7-5, 6-3
3rd Singles: Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Shruti Mandrekar 6-0, 6-0
1st Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield, Shawnee, def. Gillian Todd and Gabriella Hyman 6-3, 6-3
2nd Doubles: Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman, Shawnee, def. Samiya Khan and Ariana Lepore 6-2, 6-0
Moorestown 4, Lenape 1: Moorestown (6-0) defeated visiting Lenape (3-3) Oct. 13.
1st Singles: Rhea Sethi, Lenape, def. Paige O’Neil 6-2, 6-3
2nd Singles: Lia Streibich, Moorestown, def. Isabella Cao 6-1, 6-0
3rd Singles: Kaitlyn Burkhart, Moorestown, def. Amanda Geraci 6-1, 6-4
1st Doubles: Charlotte Morrison and Laura Sullivan, Moorestown, def. Isabella Gigliotti and Bernadette Carney 6-3, 7-5
2nd Doubles: Maya Butani and Erica Zhang, Moorestown, def. Kaitlyn King and Olivia Helmlinger 7-5, 6-2
Cherokee 4, Paul VI 1: Cherokee (3-5) swept the singles matches in a victory over visiting Paul VI (2-5) Oct. 14.
1st Singles: Shruti Mannan, Cherokee, def. Erin Vermette 6-1, 6-0
2nd Singles: Ava Ronning, Cherokee, def. Sydney Crawbuck 6-2, 6-1
3rd Singles: Shruti Mandrekar, Cherokee, def. Alexis Lao 6-3, 6-4
1st Doubles: Ava Dorr and Gillian Todd, Cherokee, def. Emma Foursha and Kyra McKeown 6-3, 6-4
2nd Doubles: Emily Karpowicz and Hailey Rowan, Paul VI, def. Gabriella Hyman and Catherine Millaway 6-4, 6-4
Lenape 5, Bishop Eustace 0: Lenape (4-3) lost just four games in a sweep of visiting Bishop Eustace (0-5) Oct. 14.
1st Singles: Rhea Sethi, Lenape, def. Laurel Montuori 6-0, 6-1
2nd Singles: Isabella Cao, Lenape, def. Ava Brenza 6-0, 6-0
3rd Singles: Amanda Geraci, Lenape, def. Ava Kaloustian 6-0, 6-1
1st Doubles: Isabella Gigliotti and Bernadette Carney, Lenape, def. Izzy Anzideo and Catherine Azelby 6-0, 6-1
2nd Doubles: Olivia Helmlinger and Kaitlyn King, Lenape, def. Kristina Medina and Ashley Welde 6-2, 6-1
Cherry Hill East 5, Seneca 0: Cherry Hill East (4-1) dominated visiting Seneca (2-4) Oct. 14.
1st Singles: Sophia Liu, Cherry Hill East, def. Kierstyn Fenimore 6-3, 6-1
2nd Singles: Elliana Tonghini, Cherry Hill East, def. Rylee Morrison 6-0, 6-1
3rd Singles: Julia Chan, Cherry Hill East, def. Abigail Lewis 6-2, 6-1
1st Doubles: Sophia Pavlenko and Vivian Zhao, Cherry Hill East, def. 6-1, 6-0
2nd Doubles: Nancy Shi and Jessica Wang, Cherry Hill East, def. Alex Tortorelli and Kaitlyn Fisher 6-2, 6-4
Shawnee 5, Winslow Township 0: Shawnee (8-0) defeated visiting Winslow Township (4-2) Oct. 14.
1st Singles: Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, def. Gabriella Robinson 6-3, 6-2
2nd Singles: Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee, def. Jayde Silva 6-1, 6-1
3rd Singles: Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Nia Todd 6-1, 6-0 Doubles
1st Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield, Shawnee, def. Rhiana Jackson and Vaness Ng 6-0, 6-0
2nd Doubles: Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman, Shawnee, def. Kate Ballarta and Timirya Henderson 6-0, 6-2
Lenape 4, Rancocas Valley 1: Lenape (5-3) defeated visiting Rancocas Valley (7-3) Oct. 15.
1st Singles: Rhea Sethi, Lenape, def. Jianna Benton 6-1, 6-1
2nd Singles: Jenna Kosowski, Rancocas Valley, def. Isabella Cao 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5)
3rd Singles: Amanda Geraci, Lenape, def. Shemariah Basquinez 6-1, 6-0
1st Doubles: Isabella Gigliotti and Bernadette Carney, Lenape, def. Mandy Marth and Francesca Loiseau 6-2, 7-5
2nd Doubles: Kaitlyn King and Olivia Helmlinger, Lenape, def. Paige Petty and Maria Hickman 6-1, 6-4
Seneca 5, Paul VI 0: Seneca (3-4) dominated visiting Paul VI (2-6) Oct. 15.
1st Singles: Kierstyn Fenimore, Seneca, def. Erin Vermette 6-1, 6-1
2nd Singles: Rylee Morrison, Seneca, def. Sydney Crawbuck 6-1, 6-0
3rd Singles: Abigail Lewis, Seneca, def. Kyra McKeown 6-1, 6-1
1st Doubles: Hannah Diamond and Lara Narkiewiecz, Seneca, def. Emily Karpowicz and Hailey Rowan 6-1, 6-3
2nd Doubles: Alex Tortorelli and Kaitlyn Fisher, Seneca, def. Mackenzie Colamesta and Mackenzie Colamesta 7-5, 7-5
Shawnee 4, Haddonfield 1: Shawnee (9-0) notched its best victory since beating Cherry Hill East, 3-2, in the season opener with a decision on road at Haddonfield (7-2) Oct. 15.
1st Singles: Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, def. Lily Hanna 6-2, 6-0
2nd Singles: Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee, def. Kate Morris 6-2, 6-3
3rd Singles: Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Sammy Sirover 6-0, 6-1
1st Doubles: Lucinda Andrewes and Alexandra McDonnell, Haddonfield, def. Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield 6-4, 6-4
2nd Doubles: Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman, Shawnee, def. Ava Grookett and Tina Tian 7-5, 6-0
CROSS COUNTRY
Olympic Conference Batch Meet No. 3
Oct. 17, Dream Land Park, Logan Township
Boys Varsity Race 1
1-Chris Colavita, Washington Township, 17:20. 2-Charles Lant, Washington Township, 17:32. 3-Nate Kidwell, Washington Township, 17:34. 4-Sean Hice, Washington Township, 17:36. 5-Mason Brewster, Washington Township, 17:46. 6-Julian Lawson, Washington Township, 17:51. 7-Cole Kolodziej, Washington Township, 17:51. 8-Andrew Shinkle, Eastern, 17:53. 9-Jake Buniva, Lenape, 18:15. 10-Colin Hermack, Lenape, 18:26.
Boys Varsity Race 2
1-Billy Clewell, Camden Catholic, 17:32. 2-Nick Kuenkel, Cherokee, 17:44. 3-Anthony Faust, Bishop Eustace, 17:50. 4-Ryan Czechowski, Shawnee, 17:58. 5-Ryan Kaczur, Shawnee, 18:15. 6-Andrew Free, Cherokee, 18:22. 7-Ryan Carney, Bishop Eustace, 18:25. 8-Braelen Crump, Camden Catholic, 18:26. 9-Julian Hatch, Cherokee, 18:27. 10-Robert Birdsall, Shawnee, 18:28.
Girls Varsity Race 1
1-Maura Keane, Washington Township, 20:19. 2-Emma Klouchek, Seneca, 21:01. 3-Amariah Beasley, Washington Township, 21:49. 4-Megan Faucett, Cherry Hill West, 21:56. 5-Allyson Wernik, Washington Township, 22:07. 6-Emma Daniels, Seneca, 22:13. 7-Grace Boltz, Lenape, 23:14. 8-Nicole Ficken, Lenape, 24:16. 9-Tess Hanson, Washington Township, 24:22. 10-Anna Ruley, Lenape, 24:32.
Girls Varsity Race 2
1-Arianna Cane, Bishop Eustace, 21:07. 2-Elena Cicchini, Bishop Eustace, 21:17. 3-Emma Parkinson, Cherokee, 21:35. 4-Carly Troy, Bishop Eustace, 21:38. 5-Casey Bednarek, Camden Catholic, 22:05. 6-Leah Clear, Camden Catholic, 22:18. 7-Meghan Carroll, Cherokee, 22:49. 8-Adriana Sommese, Cherokee, 23:14. 9-Charly Dutton, Winslow Township, 23:22. 10-Melanie Hasson, Shawnee, 23:44.