FOOTBALL
Cherokee 24, Shawnee 21: Sophomore Brandon Boria scored from nine yards out in the game’s final minute as visiting Cherokee (4-0) downed Shawnee (0-4) Oct. 23 in Medford.
Boria finished with 104 yards on 20 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.
Cherokee quarterback Billy Osborn was 9-of-19 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. His first score was a 26-yard pass to Caden Burti to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead. Osborn also connected with Ty Bartrum for a 19-yard score to put Cherokee up 17-14 in the third quarter.
Mike Fitzpatrick’s 35-yard field goal in the second quarter made it 10-7 in favor of the visitors.
Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey was 16-of-28 with 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Luke Anderson caught a 24-yard TD pass in the first quarter for the Renegades. Nate Summerville’s 16-yard touchdown reception put Shawnee up 14-10 in the third quarter.
Welsey (50 yards, 17 carries) and Tom Rebstock (37, 17) were leading rushers for the Renegades.
Cherokee hosts Seneca and Shawnee will welcome Lenape on Friday, Oct. 30.
Lenape 27, Rancocas Valley 7: Senior Xavier Coleman scored four touchdowns as visiting Lenape (3-0) defeated Rancocas Valley (2-1) Oct. 23 in Mount Holly.
Coleman, who also had an interception and sack for the Indians, scored on runs of one, 11 and three yards in the first half and then found the end zone from two yards out in the fourth quarter. He finished with 81 yards on eight carries.
Also contributing to Lenape’s ground game were quarterback Brady Long (53 yards, 6 carries) and Hamza Bruce (52, 18). Long was 7-of-15 for 89 yards passing.
Maurice Obanor returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown for the Red Devils’ lone score in the second quarter.
Lenape travels to district-rival Shawnee Oct. 30.
Seneca 41, Sterling 24: Quarterback Brayden Davis rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 44-yard score (8-of-11, 142 yards) to Mac Carlin as visiting Seneca (1-3) beat Sterling (0-4) for its first win of the season Oct. 23 in Stratford.
Adam Klenk scored from five yards out in the first quarter and from 39 yards out in the second to give the Golden Eagles a 14-0 lead before Davis’ first touchdown. Seneca had built up a 28-0 lead before the Silver Knights would score.
Seneca’s George Thorp scored for 29 yards out in the third quarter to put his team up, 34-16.
The Golden Eagles travel to Marlton for a meeting with Cherokee Oct. 30.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee 10, Camden Catholic 4: Kevin Rourke scored four goals and had four assists and Ian Bialy tallied four goals as Cherokee (4-0) rolled over visiting Camden Catholic (1-5-1) Oct. 20.
Goals: C-Kevin Rourke 4, Ian Bialy 4, Chris Meder, Connor Ryan; CC-Shane Serio 2, Lucas Dunn; Assists: C-Rourke 4, Meder, Ryan, Miguel Graterol, Alex Wieliczko, Brandon Michael, Ryan Fischer; Saves: C-Nick Ori 16.
Cherry Hill West 4, Lenape 1: Ethan Steinbiss netted a hat trick and an assist to lead visiting Cherry Hill West (3-3) to a win over Lenape (0-5-1) Oct. 20. Justin Penny scored in the second half for Lenape.
Goals: CHW-Ethan Steinbiss 3, Gavin Murray; L-Justin Penny; Assists: CHW-Steinbiss; Saves: CHW-Jason Coburn 4; L-Justin Gibson 3.
Washington Township 2, Seneca 1: Dan Reistle and J.R. Chima scored goals as Washington Township (5-1) handed visiting Seneca (4-1) its first loss of the season Oct. 20. Shane Lovett scored for the Golden Eagles.
Goals: WT-Dan Reistle, J.R. Chima; S-Shane Lovett; Assists: WT-Tyler Proffitt, Noah Pollack; S-Ben Yaroch; Saves: WT-Kyle Stone 5; S-Christian Mazza 6.
Shawnee 2, Paul VI 1: Shawnee (4-1) defeated Paul VI (3-2) in celebration of its annual Senior Day Oct. 20 in Medford.
The Renegades recognized their senior players, including Matt Longshaw, Jake Borsky, Owen Randall and Evan Hoover.
Goals: S-Braden Short (62nd minute, Andrew Kitch), Matt Longshaw (80th minute, assist Gavin Matesich); PVI-Brandon Velasquez (45th minute, unassisted); Saves: Evan Hoover 2 (1st half), Dan Ferrer 2 (2nd half); PVI-Jonathan Leary 9.
Shawnee 4, Cherokee 0: Shawnee (5-1) scored two goals in the game’s opening 10 minutes en route to a shutout of previously undefeated Cherokee (4-1) Oct. 22 in Medford.
Goals: S-Braden Short (8th minute, assist Andrew Kitch), Tyler Davidson (10th minute, assist Short), Kitch (60th minute, assist Short), Owen Randall (78th minute, unassisted); Saves: S-Dan Ferrer 5; C-Ethan Donnerstag 8.
Lenape 1, Cherry Hill East 1: Junior Landon Friedman’s first goal of the season helped visiting Lenape (0-5-2) in a tie with Cherry Hill East (3-3-1) Oct. 22.
Goals: L-Landon Friedman (assist Demetrius Zissimos); CHE-Robert Awaida (assist Adam Blumenthal); Saves: L-Justin Gibson 12; CHE-Matt Mueller 5.
Seneca 1, Bishop Eustace 0: Clayton Skahan’s first goal of the season in the first half was all visiting Seneca (5-1) needed in a shutout of Bishop Eustace (3-4) Oct. 22.
Goals: S-Clayton Skahan (assist Owen Eberman); Saves: S-Christian Mazza 6; BE-Alec Babiak 6.
Life Center Academy 2, Seneca 1: Senior Welsey Costa scored his first goal of the season from 12 yards out as visiting Life Center Academy (5-2) came back to beat Seneca (5-2) Oct. 23. Dylan Bednarek’s third goal gave the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Goals: LCA-Hunter Bell, Welsey Costa; S-Dylan Bednarek; Assists: LCA-Bell; S-Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez; Saves: LCA-Joseph Coutinho 11; S-Connor Wilson 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee 3, Camden Catholic 2: Katie Fricker’s fifth goal of the season in the 78th minute lifted visiting Cherokee (3-1-1) to a narrow come-from-behind win over Camden Catholic (3-3-1) Oct. 20.
Goals: C-Nadia Evola (64th minute, assist Aly Mascolo), Mascolo (67th minute, unassisted), Katie Fricker (78th minute, assist Mascolo); CC-Ebony Arvelo (5th minute, assist Devon Foster), Lindsay Bednarek (61st minute, assist Taylor Gardner); Saves: C-Kailyn Roselli 8; CC-Catie Paolini 14.
Cherry Hill West 2, Lenape 1, OT: Reilly McGlinn and Mia Angelucci provided the offense as for Cherry Hill West (2-3-1) in an overtime victory over visiting Lenape (1-4-1) Oct. 20.
Goals: CHW-Reilly McGlinn, Mia Angelucci; L-Cierra Penny; Assists: CHW-Kayla Thompson; Saves: CHW-Michela Auguadro 9; L-Riley Kuper 8.
Washington Township 3, Seneca 1: Amanda Attanasi tallied her second hat trick of the season, giving her eight goals on the season, as visiting Washington Township (4-0) blanked Seneca (1-5) Oct. 20. Abbey Johnson scored her first goal of the season for the Golden Eagles.
Goals: WT-Amanda Attanasi 3; S-Abbey Johnson; Assists: WT-Jasmine Rodgers, Samantha O’Shaughnessy; S-Alli Harvey; Saves: S-Lexi Dooley 12.
Shawnee 4, Paul VI 1: Brooke Steel netted her fourth goal of the season off a header from Mackenzie McCready as visiting Shawnee (5-1) downed Paul VI (3-3-1) Oct. 20.
Goals: S-Brooke Steel, Mackenzie McCready, Tori Yost, Aleesha Deshmukh; PVI-n/a; Assists: S-McCready, Deshmukh; Saves: S-Anna D’Intino 6.
Cherokee 3, Shawnee 1: Senior Alexandra Fasano scored two goals – giving her four on the season – as Cherokee (4-1-1) upset visiting Shawnee (5-2) Oct. 22.
Goals: C-Alexandra Fasano 2, Arianna Sparrow; S-Mackenzie McCready; Assists: C-Nadia Evola 2, Katie Fricker; Saves: C-Kailyn Roselli 6; S-Anna D’Intino 5.
Cherry Hill East 3, Lenape 0: Briana Viscount had a goal and an assist and Lily Cohen made 10 saves to lead visiting Cherry Hill East (3-4) in a shutout of Lenape (1-5-1) Oct. 22.
Goals: CHE-Elizabeth Sommeling, Jillian Drumm, Briana Viscount; Assists: CHE-Viscount, Kaylin Maher, Laura Eyre; Saves: CHE-Lily Cohen 10; L-Riley Kuper 4.
Bishop Eustace 2, Seneca 1: Sophia Verrecchia and Katie Kempter scored goals as visiting Bishop Eustace (3-3-1) got by Seneca (1-6) Oct. 22.
Goals: BE-Sophia Verrecchia, Katie Kempter; S-Sophia Cooper; Assists: BE-Abby Dlug, Allie Serlenga; Saves: BE-Ava Racobaldo 5; S-Lexi Dooley 13.
Cherokee 2, Rancocas Valley 1: Chelsea Evans and Ailyn Rowe scored in the second half for Cherokee (5-1-1) in a come-from-behind win over host Rancocas Valley (5-1-1) Oct. 24.
Goals: C-Chelsea Evans, Ailyn Rowe; RV-Rachel Satchell; Assists: C-Katie Fricker, Aly Mascolo; RV-Kennedy Garcia; Saves: C-Kailyn Roselli 14; RV-Samantha Poljevka 13.
FIELD HOCKEY
Camden Catholic 4, Cherokee 2: Sophomore Olivia Bent-Cole tallied a hat trick to lead Camden Catholic (4-0-1) past visiting Cherokee (4-3) Oct. 19. Alex Kulinski had both goals for the visitors.
Goals: CC-Olivia Bent-Cole 3, Ava Moore; C-Alex Kulinski 2; Assists: CC-Moore 2, Laura McCann, Sophia Conte; C-Alexa Antonelli; Saves: CC-Leah DiRenzo 7; C-Sarah Crysler 14.
Lenape 4, Cherry Hill West 0: Lina Neilson and Gianna Monaco notched two goals apiece to power visiting Lenape (4-3) in a shutout of Cherry Hill West (1-4-1) Oct. 19.
Goals: L-Lina Neilson 2, Gianna Monaco 2; Assists: L-Tori Sutera 2, Allie Halfpenny; Saves: L-Kayleigh Kmet 2; CHW-Abigail Sims 21.
Seneca 5, Washington Township 1: Senior Olivia Quagliero scored a hat trick and dished out an assist as Seneca (4-2-1) dominated visiting Washington Township (3-3) Oct. 19.
Goals: S-Olivia Quagliero 3, Cassidy Strittmatter, Sophia Abate; WT-Natalie Ambroselli; Assists: S-Quagliero, Abate, Tess Strittmatter, Madeline Lawlor; Saves: S-Kelsey Besser 4.
Shawnee 4, Paul VI 1: Amanda Frank and Julia Cavicchio each tallied a goal and an assist to propel visiting Shawnee (4-1-1) past Paul VI (3-4) Oct. 19.
Goals: S-Amanda Frank, Julia Cavicchio, Skylar Santucci, Tori DiGennaro; PVI-Gianna Conti; Assists: S-Frank, Cavicchio; PVI-Emily Nelson; Saves: S-Sophia Bartasius 8; PVI-Abbie Ealer 6.
Shawnee 3, Cherokee 1: Senior Gianna Marmo notched her third two-goal game of the season as visiting Shawnee (5-1-1) defeated Cherokee (4-4) Oct. 21.
Emily Wright scored her third goal in the fourth quarter for the Chiefs.
Goals: S-Gianna Marmo 2, Emily Cavicchio; C-Emily Wright; Assists: Marmo; Saves: S-Sophia Bartasius 9; C-Sarah Crysler 14.
Lenape 10, Cherry Hill East 1: Bryn Iuliano, Allie Halfpenny, Brooke Halfpenny and Gianna Monaco each tallied two goals apiece to lead Lenape (5-3) in a rout of visiting Cherry Hill East (0-8) Oct. 21.
Goals: L-Bryn Iuliano 2, Allie Halfpenny 2, Brooke Halfpenny 2, Gianna Monaco 2, Lauren Conroy, Lina Neilson; CHE-Marisa Rappaoau; Assists: Monaco 3, Halfpenny, Conroy, Tori Sutera, Abby Niemela; Saves: L-Kayleigh Kmet 2; CHE-Tori Jeffrey 23.
Seneca 3, Bishop Eustace 2: Tess Strittmatter scored the eventual game-winning goal as Seneca (5-2-1) edged visiting Bishop Eustace (4-4) Oct. 21.
Goals: S- Maya Butcher, Tess Strittmatter, Sophia Abate; BE-Ava Lovallo, Alex Senior; Assists: S-Cassidy Strittmatter, Madeline Lawlor; BE-Keira Poyatt, Julia Faiola; Saves: S-Kelsey Besser 5; BE-Mia Trottie 5.
Moorestown 3, Shawnee 2: Senior Grace Marmo scored two goals – upping her season total to four – as Moorestown (6-0) held on for a win over visiting Shawnee (5-2-1) Oct. 24.
Goals: M-Grace Lynch 2, Gigi Testa; S-Gianna Marmo, Tori DiGennaro; Assists: M-Testa 2; S-Chrissy Solomen; Saves: M-Katie Brodecki 8; S-Sophia Bartasius 17.
Seneca 3, Rancocas Valley 0: Tess Strittmatter and Madeline Lawlor each had a goal and an assist and goalie Kelsey Besser made five saves to lead visiting Seneca (6-2-1) to a shutout of Rancocas Valley (3-6) Oct. 24.
Goals: S-Maya Butcher, Tess Strittmatter, Madeline Lawlor; Assists: S-Strittmatter, Lawlor; Saves: S-Kelsey Besser 5; RV-Maddie Myers 5, Nina Vickers 8.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cherokee 5, Cherry Hill West 0: Cherokee (4-5) lost just three games in a decisive shutout of host Cherry Hill West (0-6) Oct. 19.
Singles: Shruti Mannan def. Rosemary Villatoro 6-0, 6-0; Ava Ronning def. Sarah Kim 6-0, 6-0; Shruti Mandrekar def. Abby Dubitsky 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ava Dorr and Gillian Todd def. Cynthia Chang and Cheska Santos 6-1, 6-1; Gabriella Hyman and Catherine Millaway def. Taylor McHugh and Megan Peters 6-1, 6-0.
Lenape 5, Seneca 0: Two matches needed third-set tiebreakers in a highly competitive match as visiting Lenape (6-3) defeated sister-school Seneca (3-5) Oct. 19.
Singles: Rhea Sethi def. Kierstyn Fenimore 6-3, 6-0; Isabella Cao def. Rylee Morrison 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6); Amanda Geraci def. Lara Narkiewiecz 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Bernadette Carney and Isabella Gigliotti def. Alex Tortorelli and Kaitlyn Fisher 6-2, 6-1; Kaitlyn King and Olivia Helmlinger def. Hannah Diamond and Sharon Feinleib 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7).
Shawnee 5, Washington Township 0: Undefeated Shawnee (10-0) cruised to its 10th win of the season with a blanking of host Washington Township (3-6) Oct. 19.
Singles: Samantha Tepes def. Ellie Koerner 6-0, 6-0; Natasha Sharnoff def. Sydney Cella 6-4, 6-2; Maya Doshi def. Brianna Agron 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield def. Marisa Oldrati and Amirah Byrd 6-2, 6-3; Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman def. Noelle Simmons and Raina Saraiya 6-1, 6-0.
Cherry Hill East 4, Lenape 1: Lenape (6-4) suffered a road loss at Cherry Hill East (6-1) Oct. 20.
Singles: Rhea Sethi (L) def. Sophia Liu 6-4, 6-2; Elliana Tonghini (CHE) def. Isabella Cao 6-1, 6-2; Julia Chan (CHE) def. Amanda Geraci 7-5, 7-6 (7-1).
Doubles: Sophia Pavlenko and Vivian Zhao (CHE) def. Isabella Gigliotti and Bernadette Carney 6-4, 6-2; Nancy Shi and Jessica Wang (CHE) def. Kaitlyn King and Olivia Helmlinger 6-2, 6-2.
Princeton Day 4, Shawnee 1: Princeton Day (6-0) handed visiting Shawnee (10-1) its first loss of the season Oct. 20.
Singles: Emmy Demorre (PD) def. Samantha Tepes 6-3, 7-6 (7-1); Neha Khandkar (PD) def. Natasha Sharnoff 6-3, 6-1; Amy Zhou (PD) def. Maya Doshi 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Hayden Masia and Hannah Van Dusen (PD) def. Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield 6-2, 6-4; Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman (S) def. Eshaa Doshi and Gabrielle Namouni 6-3, 1-6, 10-3.
Seneca 3, Cherokee 2: Seneca (4-5) got by visiting district-rival Cherokee (4-6) Oct. 21.
Singles: Shruti Mannan, Cherokee, def. Kierstyn Fenimore 6-0, 6-4; Rylee Morrison (S) def. Ava Ronning 6-0, 6-0; Lara Narkiewiecz (S) def. Shruti Mandrekar 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Ava Dorr and Gillian Todd, Cherokee, def. Kaitlyn Fisher and Alex Tortorelli 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; Hannah Diamond and Kim Wash (S) def. Gabriella Hyman and Samiya Khan 7-5, 6-1.
Lenape 4, Winslow Township 1: Lenape (7-4) beat host Winslow Township (4-4) for its fourth win in the last five matches Oct. 21.
Singles: Rhea Sethi (L) def. Gabriella Robinson 6-3, 6-2; Isabella Cao (L) def. Jayde Silva 6-3, 6-1; Nia Todd (WT) def. Amanda Geraci 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-6).
Doubles: Isabella Gigliotti and Bernadette Carney (L) def. Vaness Ng and Rhiana Jackson 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Helmlinger and Kaitlyn King (L) def. Kate Ballarta and Timirya Henderson 6-2, 6-0.
Shawnee 4, Moorestown 1: Shawnee (11-1) defeated visiting Moorestown (7-3) for the first time in more than a decade Oct. 21.
Singles: Samantha Tepes (S) def. Paige O’Neil 6-3, 6-1; Natasha Sharnoff (S) def. Lia Streibich 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Kaitlyn Burkhart (M) def. Maya Doshi 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield (S) def. Charlotte Morrison and Laura Sullivan 6-2, 6-3; Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman (S) def. Maya Butani and Erica Zhang 6-7 (9-11), 6-2, 1-0 (10-6)
Lenape 5, Cherry Hill West 0: Lenape (8-4) lost just two games in a decisive victory over host Cherry Hill West (0-8) Oct. 22.
1st Singles: Rhea Sethi def. Sarah Kim 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Cao def. Abby Dubitsky 6-0, 6-0; Amanda Geraci def. Cynthia Chang 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Isabella Gigliotti and Bernadette Carney def. Megan Peters and Gail Santos 6-0, 6-1; Marisa Riley and Lexie Khan def. Nicole Jimenez and Su Lin 6-0, 6-0.
Cherry Hill East 4, Cherokee 1: Cherry Hill East (8-1) defeated host Cherokee (4-7) Oct. 23.
Singles: Shruti Mannan, Cherokee, def. Sophia Liu 6-1, 6-1; Elliana Tonghini (CHE) def. Ava Ronning 6-1, 6-2; Julia Chan (CHE) def. Shruti Mandrekar 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Sophia Pavlenko and Vivian Zhao (CHE) def. Ava Dorr and Gillian Todd 6-2, 6-1; Jessica Wang and Nancy Shi (CHE) def. Samiya Khan and Ariana Lepore 6-2, 6-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
Olympic Conference Championships
Oct. 24, Dream Land Park, Logan Township
Boys Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Cherry Hill East 42. 2-Cherokee 46. 3-Washington Township 61. 4-Shawnee 117. 5-Lenape 130. 6-Camden Catholic 193. 7-Paul VI 196. 8-Bishop Eustace 213. 9-Eastern 235. 10-Cherry Hill West 304. 11-Seneca 315. 12-Winslow Township 346.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Aidan Groff, Cherry Hill East, 16:05. 2-Nico Grilli, Cherokee, 16:07. 3-Julian Lawson, Washington Township, 16:11. 4-John Ruona, Shawnee, 16:14. 5-Gabe Rodriguez, Cherry Hill East, 16:23. 6-Brett Shea, Cherokee, 16:24. 7-Conor Jacob, Cherokee, 16:23. 8-Cole Kolodziej, Washington Township, 16:33. 9-Chris Colavita, Washington Township, 16:37. 10-Aidan Eyre, Cherry Hill East, 16:37.
LRHSD Top 25 Finishers: 11-Jake Buniva, Lenape, 16:38. 13-Dylan Odud, Cherokee, 16:52. 17-Robert Birdsall, Shawnee, 16:59. 18-Patrick Ditmars, Cherokee, 17:00. 20-Colin Hermack, Lenape, 17:01. 25-Bradley Popler, Cherokee, 17:24.
Girls Varsity Race
Team Results: 1-Cherokee 32. 2-Cherry Hill East 50. 3-Eastern 110. 4-Shawnee 118. 5-Paul VI 132. 6-Bishop Eustace 160. 7-Washington Township 163. 8-Camden Catholic 209. 9-Lenape 241. 10-Seneca 259. 11-Winslow Township 316.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Alexis Tepper, Cherry Hill East, 19:37. 2-Nicole Clifford, Cherokee, 19:47. 3-Kerry O’Day, Cherokee, 19:50. 4-Maura Keane, Washington Township, 20:01. 5-MaryKathleen McCurdy, Cherry Hill East, 20:06. 6-Shaelan McNally, Paul VI, 20:12. 7-Madison McNiff, Cherry Hill East, 20:14. 8-Kelsey Niglio, Cherokee, 20:19. 9-Olivia Parkinson, Cherokee, 20:20. 10-Alaina Bromley, Cherokee, 20:31.
LRHSD Top 25 Finishers: 15-Noelle Falzone, Cherokee, 21:06. 16-Kyra Birdsall, Shawnee, 21:11. 19-Emma Parkinson, Cherokee, 21:17. 21-Sydney Kiernan, Shawnee, 21:32. 22-Madelyn Valasek, Shawnee, 21:37.