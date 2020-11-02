FOOTBALL
Cherokee 42, Seneca 7: Sophomore Brandon Boria rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns as Cherokee (5-0) routed visiting Seneca (1-4) Oct. 30 in Marlton.
Boria opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then added TD runs of five and 43 yards in the second quarter.
The sophomore also scored on a 43-yard run in the third quarter, putting the Chiefs up 35-0.
Quarterback Billy Osborn (6-of-9, 117 yards) connected with Chima Opara on a 40-yard touchdown pass and Darren Hazen found the end zone from five yards out in the fourth quarter for Cherokee’s other scores.
Seneca’s George Thorp scored from eight yards out for the Golden Eagles in the fourth quarter.
Cherokee travels to Medford for a meeting with Lenape (4-0) in a battle of undefeated Lenape-district rivals Thursday, Nov. 5.
Seneca hosts winless Shawnee (0-5) Nov. 6.
Lenape 10, Shawnee 3: Quarterback Brady Long (13-of-21, 179 yards) threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Davis in the second quarter as visiting Lenape (4-0) prevailed in a low-scoring contest with Shawnee (0-5) Oct. 30.
Dylan Shank’s 37-yard field goal made it 10-0 Lenape in the second quarter.
Lenape’s defense held Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey in check, holding him to just six yards passing on 3-of-10 attempts. On the ground, Welsey had eight carries for negative-21 yards.
Oliver Stern got the Renegades on the scoreboard with a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Lenape host undefeated Cherokee (5-0) Nov. 5, while Shawnee travels to Tabernacle to meet Seneca (1-4) Nov. 6.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee 3, Paul VI 2: Senior Connor Ryan’s third goal of the season was the eventual decider as Cherokee (5-1) defeated visiting Paul VI (4-3) Oct. 26.
Goals: C-Kevin Rourke, Sean Milelli, Connor Ryan; PVI-Brad Maslowski, Matt Guerrero; Assists: C-Brandon Michael, Ian Bialy; PVI-Matt Gurcsik; Saves: C-Ethan Donnerstag 3; PVI-Jonathan Leary 8.
Bishop Eustace 3, Lenape 1: Sophomore Liam Higgins netted two goals – giving him five on the season – as visiting Bishop Eustace (4-4) downed Lenape (0-6-2) Oct. 26.
Junior Kevin Niedzwiecki notched his first for the Indians.
Goals: BE-Liam Higgins 2, John Verrecchia; L-Kevin Niedzwiecki; Saves: L-Justin Gibson 5.
Cherry Hill East 3, Seneca 0: Senior Robert Awaida’s third goal of the season 13 minutes after the opening while was all Cherry Hill East (4-3-1) needed in a win over visiting Seneca (5-3) Oct. 26.
Goals: CHE-Jordan Grossman 2, Robert Awaida; Assists: CHE-Adam Blumenthal, Drew Luehrs, Simon DeGroot; Saves: CHE-Matt Mueller 5; S-Christian Mazza 4, Connor Wilson 6.
Shawnee 6, Winslow Township 0: Sophomore Andrew Kitch scored two goals – giving him six on the season - to lead Shawnee (6-1) in a rout of visiting Winslow Township (0-8) Oct. 26.
Goals: S-Andrew Kitch (12th minute, assist Ryan Sharpley), Braden Short (16th minute, assist Charlie Kitch), A. Kitch (17th minute, assist Owen Healy), Pat Sipera (34th minute, assist Gavin Matesich), Eli Uray (42nd minute, assist Matt McFadden), Vaughn Feudtner (70th minute, assist Evan Coursen); Saves: S-Dan Ferrer 0 (1st half), Ryan Dellmyer 1 (2nd half); WT-Lucien Maslin 22.
Cherry Hill East 1, Cherokee 1: Sophomore Chris Meder scored his third goal of the season in the second half as Cherokee (5-1-1) tied visiting Cherry Hill East (4-3-2) Oct. 28.
Goals: CHE-Jakub Samelko; C-Chris Meder; Saves: CHE-Adam Blumenthal 8; C-Ethan Donnerstag 8.
Paul VI 2, Seneca 0: Senior Luca Scotto scored his first and junior Nick Anselmi added his third goal of the season as visiting Paul VI (5-3) shut out Seneca (5-4) Oct. 28.
The loss was the third in a row and fourth in last five games for the Golden Eagles.
Goals: PVI-Luca Scotto, Nick Anselmi; Assists: PVI-Brandon Velasquez; Saves: PVI-Jonathan Leary 7; S-Christian Mazza 3.
Cherokee 4, Lindenwold 2: Senior Sean Milelli scored two goals – giving him six on the season – as Cherokee (6-1-1) doubled up visiting Lindenwold (6-3) Oct. 30.
Goals: C-Sean Milelli 2, Kevin Rourke, Chris Meder; L-Ezequiel Estrada 2; Assists: C-Rourke, Miguel Graterol, Brandon Michael; Saves: C-Ethan Donnerstag 6, Nick Ori 1.
Shawnee 2, St. Augustine Prep 0: Senior Matt Longshaw scored two second-half goals and junior Dan Ferrer made eight saves as visiting Shawnee (7-1) blanked St. Augustine Prep (7-1-1) Oct. 30.
Goals: S-Matt Longshaw 2 (52nd minute, assist Braden Short; 55th minute, assist Tyler Davidson); Saves: S-Dan Ferrer 8; SAP-Gavin Brown 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
Paul VI 2, Cherokee 1: Natalie Schooley and Olivia Brocious scored four minutes apart in the first half as Paul VI (4-4-1) upset visiting Cherokee (5-2-1) Oct. 26.
Junior Katie Fricker broke up the shutout with her fifth goal of the season in the 78th minute for the Chiefs.
Goals: PVI-Natalie Schooley (33rd minute, assist Sophia Errichetti), Olivia Brocious (37th minute, assist Abby Lutz); C-Katie Fricker (78th minute, assist Arianna Sparrow); Saves: PVI-Lex Luchtel 5; C-Kailyn Roselli 6.
Seneca 3, Cherry Hill East 2: Junior Abbey Johnson netted a hat trick – scoring the eventual game-winner 17 seconds into the second half - to lead Seneca (2-6) over visiting Cherry Hill East (3-5) for its second win of the season Oct. 26.
Goals: S-Abbey Johnson 3; CHE-Elizabeth Sommeling, Katie Quarry; Assists: S-Sophia Cooper 2, Alli Harvey; CHE-Sommeling, Carly Drumm; Saves: S-Lexi Dooley 8.
Shawnee 7, Winslow Township 1: Senior Olivia Vricella scored her first two goals of the season as visiting Shawnee (6-2) blasted Winslow Township (0-7) Oct. 26.
Goals: S-Olivia Vricella 2, Brooke Steel, Aleesha Deshmukh, Audrey Shuff, Morgan Broderick, Annelese Ribiero; WT-Olivia Jamieson; Assists: S-Steel, Deshmukh, Mackenzie McCready, Sophia Drea, Makayla Agosto, Katie Portley; Saves: S-Ava Rieger 4; WT-Angelina Schiavo 5.
Cherokee 5, Cherry Hill East 3: Junior Katie Fricker scored two goals – raising her team-leading season total to seven – as visiting Cherokee (6-2-1) outlasted Cherry Hill East (3-6) Oct. 28.
The win was the sixth in last seven games for the Chiefs.
Goals: C-Arianna Sparrow (7th minute, assist Nadia Evola), Katie Ulmer (32nd minute, assist Olivia Marrone), Katie Fricker (44th minute, assist Marrone), Marrone (47th minute, assist Evola), Fricker (73rd minute, assist Evola); CHE-Katie Quarry (61st minute, unassisted), Alyssa Bui (64th minute, assist Carly Drumm), Drumm (70th minute, assist Bui); Saves: C-Kathryn Caminske 1, Kailyn Roselli 1; CHE-Kelly Anderson 14.
Paul VI 5, Seneca 0: Junior Sophia Errichetti scored her first two goals of the season to lead Paul VI (5-4-1) to a decisive win over visiting Seneca (2-7) Oct. 28.
Goals: PVI-Sophia Errichetti 2, Abby Lutz, Natalie Schooley, Madeline Tursi; Assists: PVI-Olivia Brocious 3, Errichetti, Lutz.
Cherokee 1, Moorestown 0: Senior Arianna Sparrow scored in her third straight game – giving her six goals on the season - as visiting Cherokee (7-2-1) shut out Moorestown (3-5) Oct. 31.
Goals: C-Arianna Sparrow; Saves: C-Kailyn Roselli; M-Julia Kellerman 4.
Shawnee 2, Rancocas Valley 1: Senior Brooke Steel scored her sixth of the season and senior Tori Yost added her third as Shawnee (7-2) beat visiting Rancocas Valley (6-2-1) Oct. 31.
York scored the game-winner with just under five mintues left in the game on an assist from Julia Stephan.
Goals: S-Brooke Steel (assist Sophia Drea), Tori Yost (assist Julia Stephan); RV-Kennedy Garcia; Saves: RV-Samantha Poljevka 10; S-Anna D’Intino (1st half), Ava Rieger (2nd half).
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherokee 8, Paul VI 0: Senior Alex Kulinski led the way with four goals – raising her team-high total to 12 on the season - as visiting Cherokee (5-4) blasted Paul VI (3-6) Oct. 27.
Goals: C-Alex Kulinski 4, Emma Wright 2, Erin St. John, Samantha Butkus; Assists: C-Kulinski 2, Butkus, Isabella Mele, Alexa Ronning; Saves: C-Sarah Crysler 8; PVI-Abbie Ealer 10, Olivia McDaniels 2.
Bishop Eustace 2, Lenape 1, OT: Isabella Pavlides scored her eighth goal of the season on a two-on-one breakaway with 25 seconds left in overtime as Bishop Eustace (5-5) beat visiting Lenape (5-4) Oct. 27.
Goals: BE-Alex Senior, Isabella Pavlides (assist Senior); L-Gianna Monaco (assist Lina Neilson); Saves: BE-Mia Trottie 9; L-Kayleigh Kmet 15.
Seneca 10, Cherry Hill East 1: Senior Cassidy Strittmatter netted a season-high four goals to bring her team-leading total to nine as Seneca (7-2-1) routed visiting Cherry Hill East (0-9) Oct. 27.
Goals: S-Cassidy Strittmatter 4, Maya Butcher 2, Madeline Lawlor 2, Maddie Epps, Sophia Abate; CHE- Julianne Alcamo; Assists: S-Lawlor 3, Strittmatter, Epps, Amanda Welsh, Tess Strittmatter; Saves: S-Kelsey Besser 4; CHE-Tori Jeffrey 1.
Shawnee 12, Winslow Township 0: Senior Gianna Marmo notched two goals – raising her team-leading total to nine on the season – as visiting Shawnee (6-2-1) dominated Winslow Township (0-7) Oct. 27.
The offensive output by the Renegades is the most since their 12-0 victory at Cherry Hill West Oct. 24, 2016.
Goals: S-Gianna Marmo 2, Chrissy Solomen, Skylar Santucci, Julia Cavicchio, Maggie Bowman, Kayla Gray, Emily Cavicchio, Ava Bartasius, Marguerite Schaefer, Tori DiGennaro, Katie Fricke; Assists: S-Solomen 2, Santucci, J. Cavicchio, Anna Larzelere, Brielle Pennente-Fantauzzi.
Shawnee 6, Burlington Township 1: Senior Gianna Marmo scored her team-leading 10th and 11th goals of the season to lead Shawnee (7-2-1) in a victory over visiting Burlington Township (6-2) Oct. 28.
Senior Julia Cavicchio tallied two goals as well, giving her seven on the season for the Renegades, who won for the fourth time in last five games.
Goals: S-Gianna Marmo 2, Julia Cavicchio 2, Emily Cavicchio, Chrissy Solomen; BT-Emily Robles; Saves: S-Katie Fricke 5; BT-Jamison Camm 23.
Cherokee 9, Cherry Hill East 0: Senior Alex Kulinski led the way with a hat trick – raising her team-high total to 15 on the season – as visiting Cherokee (6-4) blasted Cherry Hill East (0-10) Oct. 30.
Goals: C-Alex Kulinski 3, Emma Wright 2, Alexa Antonelli, Isabella Mele, Erin St. John, Samantha Butkus; Assists: C-Mele 3, Kulinski 2, Erin Jackson, Alexa Ronning; Saves: C-Sarah Crysler 5.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rancocas Valley 3, Cherokee 2: Maria Hickman and Paige Petty’s three-set victory at second doubles clinched the match as visiting No. 5 seed Rancocas Valley (9-4) nipped No. 4 Cherokee (4-8) in the NJSIAA Southwest A quarterfinals Oct. 27.
Singles: Shruti Mannan, (C) def. Jianna Benton 6-0, 7-5; Ava Ronning, (C) def. Jenna Kosowski 6-1, 6-3; Meghan Sharockman (RV) def. Shruti Mandrekar 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Mandy Marth and Francesca Loiseau (RV) def. Gillian Todd and Ava Dorr 6-0, 6-4; Maria Hickman and Paige Petty (RV) def. Ariana Lepore and Samiya Khan 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Lenape 5, Kingsway 0: Junior Amanda Geraci won a second-set tiebreaker in her win at third singles to highlight No. 2 seed Lenape’s (9-4) shutout of visiting No. 7 Kingsway (5-7) in the NJSIAA Southwest A quarterfinals Oct. 27.
The Indians hosted No. 3 seed Eastern in the semifinal round Oct. 31.
Singles: Rhea Sethi def. Delaney Patella 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Cao def. Julia Nocentino 6-1, 6-0; Amanda Geraci def. Sydney Jones 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).
Doubles: Bernadette Carney and Isabella Gigliotti def. Maddie Phun and Ashton Sirko 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-1); Kaitlyn King and Olivia Helmlinger def. Maddie Lavender and Ryan Finlaw 6-2, 6-3.
Seneca 5, Sterling 0: No. 3 seed Seneca (5-5) took care of visiting No. 6 Sterling (2-6) in the NJSIAA Southwest C quarterfinal round Oct. 27.
The Golden Eagles advanced to host No. 7 Cinnaminson in the semifinals.
Singles: Kierstyn Fenimore def. Alicia Thorton 6-1, 6-0; Rylee Morrison def. Sara Campbell 6-2, 6-2; Lara Narkiewiecz def. Jayda Dizzley 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Kaitlyn Fisher and Alex Tortorelli def. Marlyse Frazier and Rebecca Kaufman 6-2, 6-3; Hannah Diamond and Sharon Feinleib def. Savannah Boyce and Leyna Nguyen 6-1, 6-0.
Shawnee 5, Highland 0: Top-seeded Shawnee (12-1) eliminated visiting No. 8 Highland (3-9) in the NJSIAA Southwest B quarterfinal round Oct. 27.
The Renegades advanced to the semifinals against No. 4 Gloucester Tech.
Singles: Samantha Tepes def. Erica Simmons 6-0, 6-0; Natasha Sharnoff def. Katrina Mills 6-0, 6-0; Maya Doshi def. Alexis DiMartinis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield def. Kaitlyn Pounds and Ana Ramos 6-3, 6-1; Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman def. Mary Raws and Nadia Spearman 6-0, 6-0.
Seneca 5, Cinnaminson 0: No. 3 seed Seneca (6-5) advanced to the sectional finals with a shutout of visiting No. 7 Cinnaminson (6-4) in the NJSIAA Southwest C semifinal round Oct. 28.
The Golden Eagles met No. 1 seed Haddonfield (12-2) in the championship Nov. 2.
Singles: Kierstyn Fenimore def. Gabby Sokolowski 6-0, 6-0; Rylee Morrison def. Danielle Lindsley 6-4, 6-0; Lara Narkiewiecz def. Hailey Dwyer 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Kaitlyn Fisher and Alex Tortorelli def. Nicole Chu and Gissia Arevalo 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-1); Hannah Diamond and Kim Wash def. Daniella Speight and Emma Schrier 6-1, 6-1.
Shawnee 5, Gloucester Tech 0: No. 1 seed Shawnee (13-1) earned a return trip to the sectional finals after blanking visiting No. 4 Gloucester Tech (10-4) in the NJSIAA Southwest B semifinal round Oct. 28.
Singles: Samantha Tepes def. Theresa Strano 6-1, 6-2; Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee, def. Anastasia Henry 6-2, 6-2; Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Nada Abdelkarim 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield def. Giana Fasulo and Deryn Bullock 6-1, 6-0; Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman, Shawnee, def. Abbie Finnimore and Isabella Kuminika 6-2, 6-3.
Lenape 3, Eastern 2: A victory at second doubles lifted No. 2 seed Lenape (10-4) past visiting No. 3 Eastern (6-4) in the NJSIAA Southwest A semifinals Oct. 31.
The Indians advanced to the sectional championship against No. 1 seed Cherry Hill East (10-1) on Nov. 2.
Singles: Rhea Sethi (L) def. Lela Phung 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Cao (L) def. Nadine Litvak 6-1, 6-1; Abigail Serata (E) def. Amanda Geraci 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: Melody Dias and Magha Kumar (E) def. Bernadette Carney and Isabella Gigliotti 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (11-9); Kaitlyn King and Olivia Helmlinger (L) def. Lily Coyne and Violet Riquelme 6-0, 7-5.
Moorestown 3, Shawnee 2: Kaitlyn Burkhart’s three-set win at third singles propelled visiting No. 2 seed Moorestown (11-3) to a win over No. 1 Shawnee (13-2) in the NJSIAA Southwest B Sectional Championship Oct. 31.
Singles: Samantha Tepes (S) def. Paige O’Neil 6-3, 6-2; Lia Streibich (M) def. Natasha Sharnoff 6-2, 7-5; Kaitlyn Burkhart (M) def. Maya Doshi 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield (S) def. Charlotte Morrison and Laura Sullivan 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; Erica Zhang and Maya Butani (M) def. Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman 6-3, 6-3.
CROSS COUNTRY
Burlington County Open Championships
Oct. 31, Rancocas Valley Sports Complex, Mount Holly
Boys Varsity Race
Teams: 1-Cherokee 35. 2-Shawnee 80. 3-Moorestown 91. 4-Lenape 99. 5-Cinnaminson 101. 6-Rancocas Valley 144. 7-Bordentown 182. 8-Burlington Township 186. 9-Delran 243. 10-Seneca 271.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Nico Grilli, Cherokee, 16:28. 2-Brett Shea, Cherokee, 16:41. 3-John Ruona, Shawnee, 16:48. 4-Andre Faigal, Rancocas Valley, 16:55. 5-Paul Kresloff, Moorestown, 17:00. 6-Alexander Boyko, Cinnaminson, 17:01. 7-Dylan Odud, Cherokee, 17:03. 8-Colin Shand, Moorestown, 17:13. 9-Jake Buniva, Lenape, 17:15. 10-Colin Hermack, Lenape, 17:15.
Girls Varsity Race
Teams: 1-Cherokee 20. 2-Shawnee 75. 3-Moorestown 89. 4-Cinnaminson 98. 5-Rancocas Valley 146. 6-Seneca 155. 7-Bordentown 191. 8-Lenape 192.
Top 10 Individuals: 1-Nicole Clifford, Cherokee, 19:50. 2-Kerry O’Day, Cherokee, 19:53. 3-Stephanie Renouf, Cinnaminson, 20:06. 4-Kelsey Niglio, Cherokee, 20:12. 5-Olivia Parkinson, Cherokee, 20:14. 6-Grace Coller, Cinnaminson, 20:27. 7-Kate Inglis, Moorestown, 20:32. 8-Noelle Falzone, Cherokee, 20:49. 9-Alaina Bromley, Cherokee, 20:55. 10-Allison Rathman, Cherokee, 20:58.