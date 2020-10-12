FOOTBALL
Cherokee 35, Woodrow Wilson 0: Brandon Boria rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries as Cherokee (2-0) steamrolled visiting Woodrow Wilson (1-1) Oct. 9.
Boria scored on a one-yard plunge in the first quarter and a 69-yard run in the final quarter.
Quarterback Billy Osborn went 7-for-9 for 159 yards, including a pair of touchdowns to Ty Bartrum (20 yards) in the first quarter and Mark Phillips (38 yards) in the third quarter.
Osborn also rushed for 56 yards on seven carries, including a one-yard touchdown that opened a 21-point first quarter for the Chiefs.
Cherokee travels to Eastern Oct. 16.
Lenape 38, Eastern 7: Xavier Coleman accounted for three scores as Lenape (1-0) opened the season with a decisive victory over visiting Eastern (0-2) Oct. 9.
Coleman, who finished with 73 yards on eight carries, scored on runs of six and two yards in the second quarter. He also caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Long in the fourth quarter.
Long was 9-of-16 for 110 yards and two scores, one to Coleman and the other was an 18-yard score to Braydon Dixon in the third quarter.
Tyler Davis opened the scoring for the Indians with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Dylan Shank booted a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to close out Lenape’s scoring.
Lenape travels to Seneca Oct. 16.
Winslow Township 31, Seneca 0: Winslow Township (2-0) blasted host Seneca (0-2) Oct. 9.
Quarterback Hamas Duren threw a pair of touchdown passes (11 and five yards) to Shawn Cullen in the first half for the Eagles.
Trey Thorpe had touchdown runs of eight and nine yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, for the winners.
Everett Robinson made it 24-0 with his 28-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Seneca hosts district-rival Lenape Oct. 16.
Washington Township 20, Shawnee 13: Jo’Nathan Silver rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries as Washington Township (1-0) opened the season with a win over visiting Shawnee (0-2) Oct. 10.
Liam Friel passed for 102 on nine-of-16 attempts for the Minutemen.
Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey was 17-of-34 for 179 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. Both TD passes went to Ian Van Steeg – 11 yards in the second quarter and 42 yards in the fourth quarter.
Tom Rebstock was the leading rusher for the Renegades as he finished with 31 yards on 11 carries.
Shawnee hosts Camden Oct. 16.
BOYS SOCCER
Washington Township 2, Lenape 0: Aiden McGuigan scored a goal in each half as visiting Washington Township (1-1) shut out Lenape (0-2) Oct. 6.
Goals: WT-Aiden McGuigan 2; Assists: WT-Bugra Kumas, J.R. Cima; Saves: WT-Kyle Stone 6; L-Morgan Magargee 7.
Seneca 5, Winslow Township 0: Five different players scored for Seneca (2-0) in a lopsided victory over visiting Winslow Township (0-2) Oct. 6.
Goals: S-Owen Eberman, Elkin Bonilla- Hernandez, Trent Lehman, Cole Houston, Mark Palladino; Saves: S-Connor Wilson 2, Ben White 2; WT-Lucien Maslin 6.
Shawnee 2, Cherry Hill East 1: Andrew Kitch scored two goals, including the eventual game-winner in the 77th minute on an assist from Braden Short, as Shawnee (1-0) opened the season with a win over visiting Cherry Hill East (1-1) Oct. 6.
Goals: S-Andrew Kitch 2 (25th minute; assist Charlie Kitch; 77th minute, assist Braden Short); CHE-Hank Feudtner (51st minute, unassisted); Saves: S-Dan Ferrer 5 (1st half), Vaughn Feudtner 5 (2nd half); CHE-Matt Mueller 3.
Cherokee 4, Bishop Eustace 0: Kevin Rourke scored two goals and had one assist as visiting Cherokee (2-0) blanked Bishop Eustace (2-1) Oct. 8.
Goals: C-Kevin Rourke 2, Miguel Graterol, Jackson Bialy; Assists: C-Ian Bialy 3, Rourke; Saves: C-Ethan Donnerstag 3.
Lenape 1, Camden Catholic 1: Pat Caulden scored for visiting Lenape (0-2-1) in a tie with Camden Catholic (0-2-1) Oct. 8.
Seneca 3, Shawnee 1: Seneca (3-0) came back from a one-goal deficit to defeat visiting Shawnee (1-1) Oct. 8.
Goals: Se-Trent Lehmann (43rd minute, assist Shane Lovett), Dylan Bednarek (46th minute, unassisted), Owen Eberman (61st minute, unassisted); Sh-Andrew Kitch (37th minute, assist Jake Borsky); Saves: Se-Christian Mazza 6; Sh-Daniel Ferrer 2 (1st half), Vaughn Feudtner 2 (2nd half).
GIRLS SOCCER
Eastern 5, Cherokee 2: Sydney Ritter and Riley Tiernan scored two goals apiece as visiting Eastern (2-0) defeated Cherokee (0-1-1) Oct. 6.
Goals: E-Sydney Ritter 2, Riley Tiernan 2, Kasey Eustace; C-Katie Fricker 2; Assists: E-Eustace, Cami Silvestro, Emily Stewart; C-Alexandra Fasano, Katie Ulmer; Saves: E-Alex Clark 7; C-Kailyn Roselli 8.
Washington Township 2, Lenape 0: Amanda Attanasi netted a pair of goals to lead Washington Township (1-0) past visiting Lenape (0-1-1) Oct. 6.
Goals: WT-Amanda Attanasi 2; Assists: WT-Megan Smith, Jessica Kane; Saves: WT-Kelsey Newton 4; L-Riley Kuper 6.
Seneca 7, Winslow Township 0: Elizabeth Heinemann led seven players in scoring with two goals as visiting Seneca (1-1) blasted Winslow Township (0-1) Oct. 6.
Goals: S-Elizabeth Heinemann 2, Jorja Cooper, Olivia Forchic, Ava Palladino, Sophia Cooper, Gabby Miller; Assists: S-Palladino, Elle Megaw, Abbey Johnson, Tara Heins, Alli Harvey; Saves: Lexi Dooley 3, Julia Rath 2.
Shawnee 3, Cherry Hill East 0: Shawnee (1-1) shut out host Cherry Hill East (1-1) for its first win of the season Oct. 6.
Goals: S-Brooke Steel, Sophia Drea, Aleesha Deshmukh; Assists: S-Julia Stephan, Mackenzie Kelleher; Saves: S-Ava Reiger 2.
Cherokee 4, Bishop Eustace 2: Alexandra Fasano scored two goals as Cherokee (1-1-1) came back to down visiting Bishop Eustace (1-1-1) Oct. 8.
Goals: C-Arianna Sparrow (8th minute, penalty kick), Alex Fasano (40th minute, assist Aly Mascolo), Fasano (50th minute, assist Nicole Edelman), Katie Fricker (76th minute, assist Nadia Evola); BE-Allie Serlenga (15th minute, assist Madi Marbach), Marbach (19th minute, assist Serlenga); Saves: C-Kailyn Roselli 7; BE-Ava Racobaldo 12.
Camden Catholic 3, Lenape 2: Taylor Gardner’s hat trick lifted visiting Camden Catholic (1-1-1) to a narrow win over Lenape (0-2-1) Oct. 8.
Goals: CC-Taylor Gardner 3; L-Katelyn Jones, Abby Litwin; Assists: CC-Devon Foster, Brooke Foster; L-Jones, Cierra Penny; Saves: CC-Catie Paolini 10; L-Riley Kuper 3.
Shawnee 2, Seneca 0: Shawnee (2-1) scored twice in the second half to defeat visiting Seneca (1-2) Oct. 8.
Goals: Sh-Julia Stephan, Mackenzie Kelleher; Assists: Sh-Brooke Steel, Abby Byrne; Saves: Sh-Ava Rieger 5; Se-Lexi Dooley 10.
FIELD HOCKEY
Eastern 12, Cherokee 0: Ryleigh Heck scored eight goals as visiting Eastern (2-0) routed Cherokee (2-1) Oct. 5.
Goals: E-Ryleigh Heck 8, Carlee Thompson 2, Izzy Bianco, Tess Herman; Assists: E-Bianco 4, Heck 2, Thompson 2, Riley Hudson; Saves: E-Paige Santos 4; C-Sarah Crysler 32.
Lenape 4, Washington Township 3, OT: Gianna Monaco’s hat trick in the fourth quarter propelled visiting Lenape (1-1) in a come-from-behind overtime win over Washington Township (1-1) Oct. 5.
Sophomore Alyssa Weber scored the game-winner with 57 seconds left in overtime on an assist from Monaco.
Goals: L-Gianna Monaco 3, Alyssa Weber; WT-Dani Gindville 2, Natalie Ambroselli; Assists: L-Monaco, Tori Sutera, Bryn Iuliano; WT-Grace Kim 2, Gindville; Saves: L-Kayleigh Kmet 9; WT-Maddie Davis 20.
Seneca 11, Winslow Township 0: Sophia Abate scored four goals and dished out two assists as visiting Seneca (2-0) routed Winslow Township (0-2) Oct. 5.
Goals: S-Sophia Abate 4, Maddie Epps 2, Tess Strittmatter 2, Madeline Lawlor 2, Cassidy Strittmatter; Assists: S-Strittmatter 2, Abate, Maya Butcher; Saves: WT-Jolene Iacono 18; S-Kelsey Besser 0 (Winlsow had no shots).
Shawnee 9, Cherry Hill East 0: Chrissy Solomen led the way with four goals as visiting Shawnee (1-1) blanked Cherry Hill East (0-2) Oct. 5.
Goals: S-Chrissy Solomen 4, Gianna Marmo 2, Amanda Frank, Hannah Doyle, Julia Cavicchio; Assists: S-Frank 2, Skylar Santucci 2, Marmo, Cavicchio; Saves: Sophia Bartasius 7.
Cherokee 2, Bishop Eustace 1, OT: Isabella Mele’s penalty stroke in overtime lifted Cherokee (3-1) past visiting Bishop Eustace (1-2) Oct. 7.
Goals: C-Alex Kulinski, Isabella Mele; BE-Alex Senior; Assists: C-Isabella Coluzzi; Saves: C-Sarah Crysler 17.
Camden Catholic 1, Lenape 0: Olivia Bent-Cole scored the game’s only goal in the second half as visiting Camden Catholic (1-0) defeated Lenape (1-2) Oct. 7.
Goals: CC-Olivia Bent-Cole; Saves: CC-Leah DiRenzo 5; L-Kayleigh Kmet 8.
Shawnee 2, Seneca 1: Julia Cavicchio and Chrissy Solomen scored goals as Shawnee (2-1) defeated visiting Seneca (2-1) Oct. 7.
Goals: Sh-Julia Cavicchio, Chrissy Solomen; Se-Madeline Lawlor; Assists: Sh-Skylar Santucci; Se-Cassidy Strittmatter; Saves: Sh-Sophia Bartasius 5; Se-Kelsey Besser 7.
Seneca 3, West Deptford 2: Olivia Quagliero scored two goals as visiting Seneca (3-1) handed West Deptford (3-1) its first loss of the season Oct. 9.
Goals: S-Olivia Quagliero 2, Maya Butcher; WD-Allison Flynn 2; Assists: S-Cassidy Strittmatter, Tess Strittmatter, Sophia Abate; Saves: Kelsey Besser 3; WD-Isabella Gismondi 6.
Lenape 4, Rancocas Valley 0: Bryn Iuliano had a goal and an assist to lead Lenape (2-2) past visiting Rancocas Valley (1-4) Oct. 10.
Goals: L-Tori Sutera, Bryn Iuliano, Lina Neilson, Gianna Monaco; Assists: L-Iuliano, Lauren Conroy, Alyssa Weber; Saves: L-Kayleigh Kmet 3; RV-Nina Vickers 9.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cherokee 3.5, Washington Township .5: Cherokee (2-1) defeated host Washington Township (1-1) Oct. 5.
1st Singles: Shruti Mannan, Cherokee, def. Ellie Koerner 6-0, 6-0
2nd Singles: Sydney Cella, Washington Township, def. Ava Ronning 6-2, 6-2
3rd Singles: Shruti Mandrekar, Cherokee, def. Brianna Agron 3-6, 7-5, 6-1
1st Doubles: Amirah Byrd and Marisa Oldrati, Washington Township, drew with Ava Dorr and Gillian Todd 7-6 (12-10), 6-4, 2-4
2nd Doubles: Samiya Khan and Ariana Lepore, Cherokee, def. Noelle Simmons and Raina Saraiya 6-2, 6-4
Shawnee 5, Lenape 0: Shawnee (3-0) shut out host Lenape (1-1) Oct. 5.
1st Singles: Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, def. Rhea Sethi 7-6 (9-7), 6-3
2nd Singles: Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee, def. Isabella Cao 6-1, 6-0
3rd Singles: Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Amanda Geraci 6-1, 6-1
1st Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield, Shawnee, def. Isabella Gigliotti and Marisa Riley 6-2, 6-1
2nd Doubles: Kalena Gatesman and Michaela Pierznik, Shawnee, def. Bernadette Carney and Arti Singh 7-5, 6-1
Lenape 5, Cherokee 0: Lenape (2-1) blanked host Cherokee (2-2) Oct. 6.
1st Singles: Rhea Sethi, Lenape, def. Shruti Mannan 6-2, 6-0
2nd Singles: Isabella Cao, Lenape, def. Ava Ronning 6-2, 6-2
3rd Singles: Amanda Geraci, Lenape, def. Shruti Mandrekar 6-0, 7-6 (7-5)
1st Doubles: Isabella Gigliotti and Bernadette Carney, Lenape, def. Ava Dorr and Gillian Todd 6-7 (3-7), 6-0, 10-7
2nd Doubles: Marisa Riley and Arti Singh, Lenape, def. Ariana Lepore and Samiya Khan 6-2, 6-2
Winslow Township 3, Cherokee 2: Winslow Township (4-1) prevailed in three sets at first doubles in a narrow win over host Cherokee (2-3) Oct. 7.
1st Singles: Shruti Mannan, Cherokee, def. Gabriella Robinson 6-1, 6-1
2nd Singles: Jayde Silva, Winslow, def. Ava Ronning 6-2, 6-0
3rd Singles: Nia Todd, Winslow, def. Shruti Mandrekar 6-4, 6-0
1st Doubles: Rhiana Jackson and Vaness Ng, Winslow, def. Ava Dorr and Gillian Todd 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
2nd Doubles: Ariana Lepore and Samiya Khan, Cherokee, def. Timirya Henderson and Kate Ballarta 6-2, 6-4
Lenape 5, Paul VI 0: Lenape (3-1) swept visiting Paul VI (2-3) Oct. 7.
1st Singles: Rhea Sethi, Lenape, def. Erin Vermette 6-0, 6-0
2nd Singles: Isabella Cao, Lenape, def. Sydney Crawbuck 6-1, 6-1
3rd Singles: Amanda Geraci, Lenape, def. Alexis Lao 6-2, 6-2
1st Doubles: Isabella Gigliotti and Bernadette Carney, Lenape, def. Emma Foursha and Kyra McKeown 6-3, 6-1
2nd Doubles: Marisa Riley and Arti Singh, Lenape, def. Hailey Rowan and Emily Karpowicz 7-5, 6-4
Eastern 3, Seneca 2: Eastern (3-1) notched a narrow win over visiting Seneca (1-3) Oct. 7.
1st Singles: Kierstyn Fenimore, Seneca, def. Lela Phung 6-4, 6-0
2nd Singles: Rylee Morrison, Seneca, def. Nadine Litvak 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3
3rd Singles: Abigail Serata, Eastern, def. Abigail Lewis 6-0, 6-1
1st Doubles: Magha Kumar and Melody Dias, Eastern, def. Hannah Diamond and Lara Narkiewiecz 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-4
2nd Doubles: Lily Coyne and Sydney Gold, Eastern, def. Kaitlyn Fisher and Alex Tortorelli 6-3, 6-4
Shawnee 5, Cherry Hill West 0: Shawnee (4-0) didn’t lose a single game in a shutout of visiting Cherry Hill West (0-3) Oct. 7.
1st Singles: Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, def. Sarah Kim 6-0, 6-0
2nd Singles: Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee, def. Abby Dubitsky 6-0, 6-0
3rd Singles: Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Cynthia Chang 6-0, 6-0
1st Doubles: Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman, Shawnee, def. Cheska Santos and Megan Peters 6-0, 6-0
2nd Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Caroline Galberg, Shawnee, def. Gail Santos and Su Lin 6-0, 6-0
Moorestown Friends 4, Lenape 1: Lenape (3-2) suffered its second loss after falling to host Moorestown Friends (2-0) Oct. 8.
1st Singles: Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends, def. Rhea Sethi 6-0, 6-0
2nd Singles: Skye Mada, Moorestown Friends, def. Isabella Cao 6-4, 6-3
3rd Singles: Kathryn Sebastian, Moorestown Friends, def. Amanda Geraci 6-2, 6-0
1st Doubles: Natalie Julian and Lauren Kam, Moorestown Friends, def. Isabella Gigliotti and Bernadette Carney 6-3, 6-1
2nd Doubles: Olivia Helmlinger and Kaitlyn King, Lenape, def. Nia Hipps and Katarina Kostpoulos 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-3)
Shawnee 5, Eastern 0: Shawnee (5-0) remained undefeated with a shutout of visiting Eastern (3-2) Oct. 8.
1st Singles: Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, def. Lela Phung 6-0, 6-1
2nd Singles: Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee, def. Nadine Litvak 6-1, 6-2
3rd Singles: Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Abigail Serata 6-3, 6-2
1st Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield, Shawnee, def. Magha Kumar and Melody Dias 5-7, 6-0, 6-1
2nd Doubles: Michaela Pierznik and Kalena Gatesman, Shawnee, def. Sydney Gold and Lily Coyne 6-3, 7-6 (7-1)
Moorestown 5, Cherokee 0: Moorestown (5-0) defeated host Cherokee (2-4) Oct. 9.
1st Singles: Shruti Mannan, Cherokee, def. Paige ONeil 6-4, 6-3
2nd Singles: Lia Streibich, Moorestown, def. Ava Ronning 6-1, 6-2
3rd Singles: Kaitlyn Burkhart, Moorestown, def. Shruti Mandrekar 6-1, 6-4
1st Doubles: Charlotte Morrison and Laura Sullivan, Moorestown, def. Ava Dorr and Gillian Todd 6-0, 6-2
2nd Doubles: Sophia Modena and Avani Giri, Moorestown, def. Samiya Khan and Ariana Lepore 7-5, 6-1
Seneca 5, Washington Township 0: Seneca (2-3) defeated host Washington Township (2-4) Oct. 9.
1st Singles: Kierstyn Fenimore, Seneca, def. Ellie Koerner 6-0, 6-0
2nd Singles: Rylee Morrison, Seneca, def. Sydney Cella 6-2, 6-0
3rd Singles: Abigail Lewis, Seneca, def. Brianna Agron 6-3, 6-4
1st Doubles: Hannah Diamond and Lara Narkiewiecz, Seneca, def. Amirah Byrd and Marisa Oldrati 7-5, 6-2
2nd Doubles: Kaitlyn Fisher and Alex Tortorelli, Seneca, def. Noelle Simmons and Raina Saraiya 7-5, 6-4
Shawnee 5, Paul VI 0: Shawnee (6-0) blanked visiting Paul VI (2-4) Oct. 9.
1st Singles: Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, def. Erin Vermette 6-2, 6-0
2nd Singles: Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee, def. Sydney Crawbuck 6-1, 6-1
3rd Singles: Maya Doshi, Shawnee, def. Alexis Lao 6-0, 6-1
1st Doubles: Mary Kate Clapperton and Ella Purfield, Shawnee, def. Emma Foursha and Kyra McKeown 6-0, 6-2
2nd Doubles: Kalena Gatesman and Caroline Galberg, Shawnee, def. Emily Karpowicz and Hailey Rowan 6-0, 6-3
CROSS COUNTRY
Olympic Conference Batch Meet No. 2
Oct. 10, Dream Land Park, Logan Township
Boys Varsity Race 1
1-Nico Grilli, Cherokee, 16:01. 2-Billy Clewell, Camden Catholic, 16:24. 3-Brett Shea, Cherokee, 16:28. 4-Cole Kolodziej, Washington Township, 16:28. 5-Julian Lawson, Washington Township, 16:29. 6-Jake Buniva, Lenape, 16:50. 7-Conor Jacob, Cherokee, 16:52. 8-Mason Brewster, Washington Township, 16:55. 9-Chris Colavita, Washington Township, 16:59. 10-Dylan Odud, Cherokee, 17:01.
Boys Varsity Race 2
1-John Ruona, Shawnee, 16:18. 2-Robert Birdsall, Shawnee, 17:05. 3-Alex Campagna, Shawnee, 17:11. 4-Anthony Faust, Bishop Eustace, 17:24. 5-Andrew Shinkle, Eastern, 17:41. 6-Ryan Czechowski, Shawnee, 17:49. 7-Ryan Kaczur, Shawnee, 17:51. 8-Ryan Carney, Bishop Eustace, 18:03. 9-Joseph Wigginton, Paul VI, 18:24. 10-Owen King, Paul VI, 18:30.
Girls Varsity Race 1
1-Nicole Clifford, Cherokee, 20:03. 2-Maura Keane, Washington Township, 20:16. 3-Kelsey Niglio, Cherokee, 20:31. 4-Kerry O’Day, Cherokee, 20:32. 5-Alaina Bromley, Cherokee, 21:13. 6-Casey Bednarek, Camden Catholic, 21:27. 7-Noelle Falzone, Cherokee, 21:27. 8-Allyson Wernik, Washington Township, 21:31. 9-Olivia Parkinson, Cherokee, 21:43. 10-Allison Rathman, Cherokee, 21:43.
Girls Varsity Race 2
1-Kate Ruona, Shawnee, 18:29. 2-Shaelan McNally, Paul VI, 20:00. 3-Arianna Cane, Bishop Eustace, 20:50. 4-Elena Cicchini, Bishop Eustace, 20:53. 5-Lauren Kenselaar, Eastern, 20:54. 6-Morgan Bromley, Eastern, 21:04. 7-Katie Sparks, Paul VI, 21:24. 8-Carly Troy, Bishop Eustace, 21:30. 9-Kyra Birdsall, Shawnee, 21:37. 10-Madison Koveloski, Shawnee, 21:43.