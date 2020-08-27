Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Lumberton Township Police Chief Nichola Peditto have announced that a Lumberton man and woman have been charged with using a teenager to sell marijuana and baked goods containing the drug out of the Fawn Court townhouse where they are living.
Cameron Berry, 21 and Kenese Sonny, 41, were charged with Employing a Juvenile in a Drug Distribution Scheme (Second Degree) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree). Sonny and the teenager, a juvenile whose name is being withheld, were both charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute (Third Degree).
The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation began after law enforcement received an anonymous complaint from someone concerned about the possible use of the residence for the sale of narcotics.
“We welcome this kind of information from residents, and will act on it whenever it is received,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “We cannot allow the strength of our neighborhoods and the quality of life of our residents to be weakened by those who choose to disrupt the peace of mind of law-abiding citizens by operating a criminal enterprise.”
Berry, Sonny and the juvenile were taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at the residence on (Aug. 19) evening that resulted in the seizure of approximately one pound of marijuana, more than $5,000 in cash, and more than 300 edible products suspected of containing cannabis. The investigation revealed that the edibles were being prepared at the residence.
Four additional individuals were charged with offenses related to the possession of narcotics after being observed by investigators purchasing drugs from the residence.
The defendants will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun & Narcotics Task Force. The investigation was conducted by detectives from the BCPO Gang, Gun & Narcotics Task Force and the Lumberton Township Police Department.