MEDFORD >> On July 17 at 1:21 a.m., Medford Township Police, Fire and EMS responded to the area of New Freedom Road near Church Road for a report of a fire which resulted from a motor-vehicle crash.
The driver, a 21-year-old male, failed to negotiate the curve at the intersection of Church Road and New Freedom Road. The vehicle, an Infinity sedan, left the roadway and collided with several trees and a parked Chevrolet Silverado. The force of the final impact ejected the 21-year-old male from the vehicle causing fatal injuries. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
The cause of the investigation is still ongoing at this time.