EVESHAM >> On May 3 at 6:20 p.m., an 18-year-old male reported that while using the restroom in the ShopRite store, located at 307 West Route 70, he noticed a cell phone briefly appear over the top of the stall wall, then heard someone exit the bathroom.
A check of the store security cameras found that only one person, an unknown black male, wearing a white hat with a red shirt, exited the bathroom while the victim was inside. The video footage showed that the unknown male entered and exited the bathroom twice before the victim exits. The unknown male fled the parking lot in a dark colored sedan.
If anyone knows the identity of the male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699, or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.