MEDFORD >> On July 22 at 3:53 p.m. the Medford Township Police were dispatched to the Citizens Bank, 175 State Highway 70 here, for a bank robbery that had just occurred.
Information regarding the suspect was relayed to neighboring jurisdictions and the individual and his vehicle were observed in Evesham Township. After a brief encounter with Evesham Township Police Officers the defendant, Christian LeBlanc, 47, of Norristown, Pa. was arrested on Plymouth Drive in Evesham Township.
All proceeds from the bank robbery were immediately recovered. Medford Township Detectives interviewed LeBlanc and he admitted to numerous bank robberies in Burlington, Camden, and Atlantic Counties.
LeBlanc was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and theft in Medford Township and was committed to Burlington County Jail pending court. LeBlanc was also wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office for robbery and had federal warrants for escape and parole violation.
The Medford Township Police was assisted by the Evesham Township Police Department, Camden County Prosecutors Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Newark Field Office in this investigation.