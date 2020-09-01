EVESHAM >> On Aug. 13, 2020, Alec Ohlstein called 911, reporting that an Evesham police officer threatened him by pointing his firearm at him after he refused to obey the officer’s orders to pull his vehicle over.
Ohlstein, 25, of Medford Lakes later filed an internal affairs' complaint against the officer, accusing the officer of threatening him by pointing his firearm at him during the motor vehicle investigation.
A thorough investigation was completed by the Evesham Internal Affairs Bureau. During the investigation, investigators were able to determine through the review of the officer’s Body Worn Camera (BWC) footage and a witness’s account of the incident, it was found that the complaint was fictitious and the officer never displayed his firearm or made any threats.
On Aug. 28, Ohlstein was arrested and charged with two counts of Filing a False Police report and Misuse of the 911 System. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
