BURLINGTON CITY >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine have announced that a 20-year-old city man has been arrested in South Carolina for the April 30 fatal shooting of a resident walking down Saint Mary Street.
Nicholas Wahl, who lives on the block where the shooting occurred, was charged with Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), and Aggravated Assault (Fourth Degree).
Wahl was taken into custody without incident May 5 inside an apartment owned by a relative in Greensville, S.C., by the United State Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
The BCPO is seeking to extradite Wahl to New Jersey. The case against him will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
Wahl is accused of fatally shooting Dysheem Bruton, 27, who was pronounced dead after being transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital. The motive for the slaying continues to be investigated. Wahl is also charged with accidentally shooting a 10-year-old boy in the foot.
Wahl was immediately identified as a suspect, and charges were filed within 24 hours, as he was absconding to South Carolina.
“It was quickly determined that this defendant was responsible for this killing, and he was soon apprehended several states away,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “It was the solid work of the investigators up here, and the tenacity of the fugitive squad down south, that led to this speedy resolution. We are pleased to be able to take this important first step for justice for Mr. Bruton’s loved ones, and also grateful that an innocent child did not become a second fatality.”
Wahl will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section. The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the City of Burlington Police Department, with assistance from the Burlington Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Erica Ridge and City of Burlington PD Detective Corporal Anna Czajka.