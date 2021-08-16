Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Westampton Township Police Chief Stephen Ent have announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township resident has been charged with trying to fatally stab a man at a Westampton hotel last week.
Michael Warder, of the 400 block of Salvia Street, was charged with Attempted Murder (First Degree), Aggravated Assault (Third Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Third Degree) and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Fourth Degree).
He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing next week. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation began Aug. 7 when Westampton Township police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 2000 block of Burlington-Mount Holly Road for a report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male who was bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and arms. The victim was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.
The investigation revealed the defendant became upset upon learning his ex-girlfriend might be in a new relationship. He rode his bicycle to the hotel and confronted her and the victim outside of the building. Upon seeing Warder, she ran inside the hotel and was not injured.
When the assault was over, Warder fled on his bicycle. He was apprehended Aug. 10 at his current girlfriend’s home in Marlton by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Unit.
The investigation was conducted by the Westampton Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are WTPD Detective Sgt. Linda Chieffalo and BCPO Detective Kevin Sobotka.