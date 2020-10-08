WILLINGBORO >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon announced that a 28-year-old man was fatally shot early Oct. 8 morning outside of his residence in the Millbrook Park section of the township.
Willingboro Township police officers were called to the first block of Maplewick Lane just after 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival they found the body of Barry Barino outside the rear door of his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No arrests have been made. The shooting is being investigated by detectives from the Willingboro Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958. Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.