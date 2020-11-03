PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King have announced that a 27-year-old man was fatally shot while riding inside a vehicle early Nov. 3 morning in the Sunbury Village section of the township.
Shaimere Turner, 27, was a front-seat passenger when he was struck by gunshots fired into the vehicle just after 4 a.m. along the 100 block of Kinsley Road. The driver, who was the only other person inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, sped away and headed to the Pemberton Township police station.
Turner was observed to be dead upon arrival. The driver was not injured. No arrests have been made. An autopsy will be performed Nov. 3 by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.
Turner’s legal address is in Camden, but recently he had been staying with relatives in Pemberton Township.
Anyone with information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, the Pemberton Township Police Department’s confidential tip line at 609-894-3352, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Sean Tait and Pemberton Township Detective Joshua Danka.