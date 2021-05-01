BURLINGTON CITY >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Department Chief John Fine announced that their agencies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred April 30 in the 400 block of Saint Mary Street at approximately 5:30 p.m.
The victim, an adult male, was struck by gunfire as he was walking along the street by someone who fled on foot toward Route 130 after the shooting. The victim, whose name is being withheld at this time, was pronounced dead after being transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
A 10-year-old male who was in the area was struck once in the foot by errant gunfire and is being treated at a local hospital. The young man’s injuries are not life threatening.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to call the City of Burlington Police Department tip line at 609-386-0262, ext. 211 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113. Information can be sent electronically to tips@co.burlington.nj.us
The Burlington Township Police Department assisted with the investigation.