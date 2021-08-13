Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 20-year-old Burlington City man has been indicted on murder and other charges for the April 30 fatal shooting of a resident walking down Saint Mary Street in Burlington City.
A grand jury indicted Nicholas Wahl, who lives on the block where the shooting occurred, on charges of Murder (First Degree), Aggravated Assault (Second Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree) and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree).
The indictment was returned Aug. 5 and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment will be scheduled soon in Superior Court.
Wahl was identified as the shooter within hours of the slaying and was arrested May 5 at a relative’s home in Greensville, S.C. He was extradited to New Jersey and is presently lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.
Wahl is accused of fatally shooting Burlington City resident Dysheem Bruton, 27. He was also indicted on charges that he unintentionally shot a 10-year-old boy in the foot during the same gunfire outburst.
Wahl is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section. The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the City of Burlington Police Department, with assistance from the Burlington Township Police Department. The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the extradition. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Erica Ridge and City of Burlington PD Detective Corporal Anna Czajka.