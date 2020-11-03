MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders has appointed Maple Shade Councilwoman Sandra Nunes to fill an unexpired term on the Burlington County Bridge Commission.
Councilwoman Nunes will fill the seat held by New Jersey Sen. Troy Singleton, who is stepping down from the post after spending close to 12 years as one of the agency’s three commissioners, including the last year as chair.
The Commission operates the Tacony-Palmyra and Burlington-Bristol toll bridges over the Delaware River, as well as several smaller bridges in the county and the Palmyra Cove Nature Park on Route 73. It also serves as the County’s improvement authority and oversees regional planning and economic development for Burlington County, including the small business loan programs, such as the recently launched Health Emergency Loan Program (HELP) for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were incredibly lucky to have someone like Senator Singleton on the commission for so long, and we’d like to thank him for his outstanding service there,” said Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson. “His ability to work with his fellow commissioners, staff and professionals and the many stakeholders who travel the toll bridges provides an example for all of us in government to follow.”
“While we will miss having Senator Singleton on the Commission, we are incredibly excited to appoint Sandra. Her experience operating a small business and her time in local government will be a real asset for the Commission,” Hopson added.
Nunes is a graduate of the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts and has been an owner/operator of the L&S Chocolates candy and gift store in Maple Shade for more than 20 years. She has also served on the Main Street Maple Shade Board and as the agency’s executive director and has experience as a real estate agent and an artist with Public Service Electric & Gas.
“Being a resident of Burlington County for over 30 years, I am excited for the opportunity to serve on the Bridge Commission and work towards the county’s growth,” Nunes said. “I love this county and look forward to working with my fellow commissioners and the County Freeholders to continue to assist small businesses through this difficult period of pandemic and recession while prioritizing the upkeep of our toll bridges.”
Nunes is expected to be sworn-into her new position at the Commission’s Nov. 14 meeting. She will join Commissioners Matt Riggins and John Comegno.