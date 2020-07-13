Maple Shade man arrested for attempting to lure a minor for sexual activities
EVESHAM >> On July 8, the Evesham Police Department Investigative Bureau conducted an investigation into Jeffrey Mohn of Maple Shade after he initiated a conversation with a juvenile female in an attempt to obtain sexual acts.
During the investigation, Mohn, 35, committed to meeting the juvenile female and showed up at the meet location, where he was immediately taken into custody by members of the Evesham Township Police Department. He was subsequently processed and lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
Mohn was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Attempt Sexual Assault, 2nd Degree Luring or Enticing a Child, 3rd Degree Endangering Welfare of a Child.