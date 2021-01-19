EVESHAM >> On Jan. 18, Evesham Township Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on the Marlton Parkway at Wescott Road after observing a hazardous moving violation.
The vehicle initially pulled over, however, as the officer was approaching the vehicle, the driver quickly took off at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to confirm that the registered owner, Gregory Pizzute, 36, of Marlton, was the operator.
Further, assisting officers were able to determine that Evesham police had previous contact with Pizzute at a local residence in Marlton on the 300 block of Woodlake Drive. Officers positioned themselves in the area of Woodlake Drive and were able to successfully take Pizzute into custody after he arrived on location.
Pizzute was arrested and charged with eluding (2nd Degree), DUI, and fugitive from justice since he had an outstanding warrant out of Baltimore County, Md. with extradition. Pizzute was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.