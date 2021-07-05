WINCHESTER, Va. >> Shenandoah University had one men's lacrosse player, Jason Morgan of Marlton, named Division III Scholar All-American, The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) has announced.
The recent graduate is a career 4.0 student-athlete who majored in both biology and chemistry.
In order to be evaluated for Scholar All-American honors by the Scholar AA committee, a nominee must be in his senior year academically with a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0, he must also be an All-American, a member of a North/South team, or an outstanding league or conference player.
The Marlton native served as the Hornets team captain and a Third Team All-ODAC defender.
Off the field, Morgan spent every semester on the President's List, named Academic All-ODAC each year, and he was VaSID Academic All-State in 2020.
In addition to being a member of the Health and Life Sciences Club and Beta Beta Beta, Morgan was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) Leadership Society last year.
"What an incredible honor for Jason to close out his Shenandoah career," said Shenandoah head men's lacrosse coach Tim Marshall. "Achieving a perfect 4.0 throughout his time here while double majoring in biology and chemistry is an amazing accomplishment. Combine that with his leadership on and off the field and in the Shenandoah community, Jason embodies the DIII model of a student-athlete and ideals."