GLASSBORO >> Mary Murray has been named interim assistant softball coach at Rowan University, it was announced by head coach Kim Wilson. She worked with the Profs during the 2021 season, but will now be a full-time staff member.
Murray joined the Rowan staff after a successful playing career at Arcadia University where she compiled a 36-17 record on the mound with a 1.83 ERA and 236 strikeouts.
Despite a senior year that was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was a three-time Middle Athletic Conference (MAC) All-Commonwealth honoree, earning First-Team honors twice.
Murray was the 2019 MAC Pitcher of the Year after going 14-4 with a 0.86 ERA that season and was chosen to the NFCA All-Region First Team and named an All-America Scholar-Athlete.
Following the shortened 2020 season, she was honored as the MAC Softball Senior Scholar-Athlete and the Arcadia Athletics Female Senior Athlete, while being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team.
Murray has competed internationally as she was a member of the Great Britain Under-22 National Softball Team for the past two years. In the summer of 2019, she participated at the Canada Cup in Vancouver and also represented Great Britain in the Women's European Cup in Dupnitsa, Bulgaria. She was selected to the team in 2020 that would have competed in Prague, Czech Republic, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, and is currently serving as the team manager for the Great Britain Under-15 National Softball Team.
She graduated magna cum laude from Arcadia in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in global media and a pre-law minor, and was a Phil Beta Delta International Honor Society member. Murray is currently pursuing a master's in communications at Johns Hopkins University.
Originally from Bellmawr (Baptist High School), Murray is the communications manager for The Hidden Opponent, a non-profit organization aimed at supporting mental health awareness in athletics.
The Profs went 27-7 this season, captured the NJAC regular-season title with a 17-1 record, and finished the year ranked 18th in the final NFCA Division III Poll.