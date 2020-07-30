BURLINGTON >> Michele M. Schreck of Florence has joined Masonic Village at Burlington as a sales associate. She is responsible for marketing the retirement living options on campus, which include 167 retirement living rental apartments and 66 retirement living cottages.
Schreck provides personal tours and hosts open houses, presentations and community events while building relationships with prospective residents and partners.
Previously employed as director of community relations at Ovation at Riverwalk in Plainsboro, Schreck has worked in sales and marketing for senior living communities for 28 years. Schreck holds a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Misericordia University and an MBA from Holy Family University.
Masonic Village at Burlington offers retirement living residences, comprehensive assisted living services, long-term care accommodations with dedicated memory support, and short-term rehabilitation. For more information, visit www.njmasonic.org.