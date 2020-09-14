Angela L. Mastrangelo has joined Hyland Levin Shapiro LLP, where she will continue her diverse practice representing clients in all aspects of restructuring, reorganization, and liquidation.
Mastrangelo has represented Chapter 11 debtors-in-possession, Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 trustees, creditors’ committees, disbursing agents, unsecured creditors, secured creditors, and plaintiffs and defendants in avoidance actions. Mastrangelo routinely counsels businesses in connection with bankruptcy proceedings involving customers, vendors and tenants.
In addition to her bankruptcy work, Mastrangelo represents clients in a wide range of business litigation matters and in transactional matters involving the acquisition and sale of assets.
A Cherry Hill resident, Mastrangelo joins Hyland Levin Shapiro from Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel LLP where she spent the last sixteen years after starting her legal career clerking in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. She is admitted to practice in state and federal courts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.
“Angela’s experience and skill set will be a tremendous asset to our growing restructuring and workout practice here. As the economic climate prompts more bankruptcies, workouts and restructurings, the addition of Angela will allow us to meet, with agility, the increased needs of our clients for counselling and representation in all facets of their business relationships,” said Julie Murphy, partner who heads the firm’s workout, creditor’s rights and bankruptcy group.
Mastrangelo sits on the Board of Directors of the Consumer Bankruptcy Assistance Project as well as on the Board of Directors of the International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation, and she is a member of the Turnaround Management Association. Mastrangelo is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School, and studied at the University of International Business & Economics, Beijing, China, and St. Joseph’s College.