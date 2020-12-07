PALMYRA >> The Burlington County Bridge Commission announced new leadership following its annual reorganization meeting last month.
Commissioner Matt Riggins was elevated from his prior post as Commission vice-chair to become the agency’s new chairman, succeeding New Jersey Sen. Troy Singleton, who stepped down his position on the Commission last month following a close to 12-year tenure.
During the reorganization meeting, Sandra Nunes was sworn-in as the newest commissioner and was also named the new Vice-Chair.
As chairman, Riggins will lead three-member board that oversees the agency responsible for the operations of the Tacony-Palmyra and Burlington-Bristol toll bridges over the Delaware River, as well as several smaller bridges in the county and the Palmyra Cove Nature Park off Route 73.
The Commission also serves as the County’s improvement authority and oversees regional planning and economic development for Burlington County, including the small business loan programs, such as the recently launched Health Emergency Loan Program (HELP) for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
A resident of Moorestown, Riggins is a graduate of Moorestown Friends School and Bucknell University, and he received his MBA from Georgetown University. He works as executive vice president and CFO of Riggins Incorporated, a South Jersey energy and transportation business, and was previously a congressional staffer for former Congressman Rob Andrews and a management consultant for technology firm, Booz Allen Hamilton.
“Matt is a lifelong Burlington County resident and he has a wealth of experience both in government and the business world. We are looking forward to his leadership of the Bridge Commission,” said Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson.
“We’re still in the midst of a terrible health crisis and recession and we will rely on Matt and the Bridge Commission to continue to provide assistance to our small businesses,” added Deputy Director Tom Pullion, who is the Freeholders’ liaison to the Commission’s Economic Development arm.
Riggins said he was committed to continuing the legacy of strong leadership shown at the Commission.
“I’ve had the privilege to serve alongside Senator Singleton and Commissioner John Comegno and learn from both of them,” Riggins said. “I feel humbled and honored to take on this new role entrusted to me. The mission of the Commission will not change. We will remain 100 percent dedicated to safety and service on our toll bridges and to assisting, and increasing support for, our county’s businesses and residents during this challenging time. I am also committed to positive participation in the fight against climate change.”
Nunes is a Maple Shade Councilwoman and an owner/operator of the L&S Chocolates candy and gift store in Maple Shade for more than 20 years. She has also served on the Main Street Maple Shade Board and as the agency’s executive director and has experience as a real estate agent and an artist with Public Service Electric & Gas.
“I’m excited to get to work with my fellow commissioners to continue the Bridge Commission’s top-notch service to toll payers, while also helping to grow our county’s economy and assist our county residents and businesses,” said Nunes.