EVESHAM >> Vantage Commercial has announced another successful retail lease, this time at Allison Shopping Center, located at 27 North Maple Avenue, here.
The brokerage represented both the landlord, Davis Enterprises, and the tenant, Maya Food Mart, LLC. The brokerage identified a tenant enthusiastic to fill the one of only two vacancies remaining at the busy Maple Avenue retail center.
The new convenience store, Maya Food Mart, will join a roster of diverse tenants already established in the center – making it a premier destination for Marlton and surrounding towns.
Vantage Commercial’s Monica Walsh, director of client services, and Emily Stein, director of healthcare services, worked closely with ownership and also with Manisha Gurung of Maya Food Mart, to facilitate a smooth transaction.
Maya Food Mart will offer a range of everyday items such as coffee, groceries, snack foods, confectionery, soft drinks, tobacco products, over-the-counter drugs, toiletries, newspapers, and magazines.
For her part, Gurung was pleased with both Vantage and the prospect of bringing a new store to the center. “It was great to work with Vantage Commercial. Emily and Monica are very professional, easy to communicate with, available anytime, and above all, they really know what professionals are looking for in a business. I would love to work with Vantage again,” Gurung stated.
Ownership was equally pleased with the results. Mitchell Davis, of Davis Enterprises, stated “It is always a pleasure working with Vantage. We have had a remarkably successful long-term relationship and I know I can depend on Vantage to fill vacancies, sell properties, and represent my buildings in a competent and skillful manner.”