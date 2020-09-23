MOUNT LAUREL >> Tristan McLean of Mount Laurel has joined Rethink Innovations as a project manager and sales engineer, it was announced by company CEO Allyson Christoffersen. Rethink Innovations is a technology solutions provider of audio visual, access control and video surveillance to commercial, education, healthcare and government organizations.
In his role, Tristan will oversee installation of technology solutions for Rethink Innovations’ clients throughout the tri-state area. “Tristan’s extensive experience will provide exceptional benefit to our clients, as his knowledge base of IT, AV and security is from the ground up,” Christoffersen said.
McLean has a background in AV/security integration within the luxury maritime industry, and has been involved in high stakes projects both abroad and in the U.S.
He received his B.S. Audio and Media Technology from New England Institute of Art and is a Six Sigma Yellow Belt.