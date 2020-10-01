CAMDEN >> Christopher J. Moore, BS, CMD, a Medical Dosimetrist at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, received the prestigious 2020 Radiation Therapy Empower Award presented by Beekley Medical, a Connecticut-based manufacturer of medical devices.
Beekley Medical established its Empower Award as a national initiative to recognize professionals in various cancer care disciplines for their efforts to improve care for patients and their families.
Lisa Giansanti, MSM, RT(T), Chief Radiation Therapist at MD Anderson at Cooper, nominated Moore, saying, “Chris embodies his profession through professional service, education, leadership, and sharing his personal journey with cancer.”
Moore began his career as a radiation therapist, and then furthered his education to become a medical dosimetrist. A medical dosimetrist is an analytical member of the radiation oncology team who works in collaboration with the radiation therapists, medical physicists, and radiation oncologists to determine appropriate and safe radiation treatment plans for cancer patients.
“He is the best dosimetrist I’ve ever worked with in more than 15 years as a medical physicist,” said Leonard Kim, MS, AMusD, Chief Medical Physicist at MD Anderson at Cooper.
“Chris exemplifies the best qualities of a leader, coworker, and friend,” said Michael Walsh, MS, DABR, Medical Physicist at MD Anderson at Cooper who has worked with Moore for 10 years. “His compassion, camaraderie and good spirit are always apparent to anyone who has the chance to meet him. He takes pride in his work and brings out the best in his coworkers.”