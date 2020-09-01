CAMDEN >> MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper has announced that Kay Yoon-Flannery, DO, MDP, FACS, FACOS, will join its breast surgery team beginning in September, announced Generosa Grana, MD, director of MD Anderson at Cooper. Dr. Flannery will also serve as co-director of the Janet Knowles Breast Cancer Center.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Dr. Flannery join the breast cancer team,” said Dr. Grana, “She is recognized not only for her advanced surgical expertise but for her compassion, warmth, and communication skills.”
Dr. Flannery will see patients at MD Anderson at Cooper in Camden and at Cooper’s office in Sewell.
Dr. Flannery is a fellow of the American College of Surgery and the American College of Oncology Surgery. She received her degree in osteopathic medicine at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) in Stratford, NJ, and a master’s degree in public health in epidemiology at UMDNJ, in Piscataway, NJ.
She completed her breast surgery oncology fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and her surgical residency at UMDNJ in Stratford.
She is a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, Philadelphia Academy of Surgeons, Association of Women Surgeons, Society of Surgical Oncology, and the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and several prestigious medical societies.
Dr. Flannery, who is fluent in Korean, has been recognized as a “Top Doctor” by local and regional publications, is a frequent lecturer at professional and community education events, and serves on several committees for the Susan G. Komen Central and South Jersey.
The Janet Knowles Breast Cancer Center at MD Anderson at Cooper is one of South Jersey’s leading providers of prevention, detection, and treatment services for patients diagnosed with breast cancer. The program offers breast cancer care from preventive screenings and genetic counseling and testing to breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy — and everything in between at conveniently located offices in Camden, Voorhees, Cherry Hill, Willingboro, and Egg Harbor Township.
To learn more about the Janet Knowles Breast Cancer Center at MD Anderson at Cooper, visit https://www.cooperhealth.org/services/breast-cancer-center. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Flannery, call 855-632-2667.