Raffaele Corbisiero, MD, Director of the Electrophysiology Department at Deborah Heart and Lung Center has announced the appointment of Bernard John Hynes, MD, of Medford as a cardiac electrophysiologist at the hospital.
Dr. Hynes has been in practice for 15 years. He joins Deborah from the Heart Specialists of St. Rita’s in Ohio. Prior to that, he practiced nearby at Christiana Hospital in Delaware. He received his Medical Degree from the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospitals, and did his specialty training in cardiology and electrophysiology at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at Penn State College of Medicine.
He is Board Certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Cardiac Electrophysiology. He is also board certified by the International Board of Heart Rhythm Examiners as a Clinical Cardiac Device Specialist. In addition to his clinical skills, he has also held numerous administrative roles as EP lab director and has widely published in Current Treatments in Cardiovascular Medicine, Current Opinion in Cardiology, Journal of Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology, and the American Journal of Cardiology.
“We are excited to have Dr. Hynes on board,” said Dr. Corbisiero. “With his specialty interests in atrial fibrillation management, supraventricular tachycardia, left atrial appendage occluding devices, and cardiac implantable devices, he brings a wealth of expertise to Deborah. He will strengthen our program which is already regarded as the pre-eminent regional electrophysiology program.”
He is married and has two children. His wife’s family lives nearby in Pennsylvania. Dr. Hynes enjoys riding his bicycle in his spare time and he and his family are excited to join Deborah and be back close to family.
