The Medford Township Police received reports that an unknown individual had stolen rainbow flags from two businesses on Main Street on two separate occasions.
On June 8 and 14 at approximately 2 a.m., a male removed flags that were affixed to the front of the businesses. The incidents were captured on several business surveillance cameras.
Photographs of the suspect obtained from the surveillance footage was disseminated to the public via social media. The Medford police received multiple responses identifying the suspect as Farid Noor, 63, of Medford.
Noor was charged with three counts of harassment, theft and bias intimidation on summons complaints, which will be forwarded to the Burlington County Superior Court.