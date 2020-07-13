MEDFORD >> On July 10 at 1:05 p.m., Medford Township police responded to a residence on Olde Mill Run here for the report of a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, officers were confronted by the caller who witnessed two white males flee from the home in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The caller was able to capture photographs of the vehicle and two suspects as they left the scene.
The investigation revealed Ronald Taylor, 28, of Delran and Anthony Commisso, 29, of Moorestown had fled the scene and a short time later were found at a business in Pennsauken.
The Pennsauken Police Department was notified and detained Taylor and Commisso.
Medford Township police detectives interviewed both defendants and police were able to confirm their involvement at the residence in Medford.
Taylor and Commisso were arrested and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Burglary Tools and Criminal Attempt of Theft and remanded to Burlington County Jail.