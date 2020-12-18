WALL >> New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) has announced the promotions of two members of its leadership team. Mark G. Kahrer of Hasbrouck Heights was named Senior Vice President-Regulatory Affairs, Marketing and Energy Efficiency at New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) and James W. Kent of Medford was promoted to Vice President-Corporate Risk Management at NJR.
“Mark and Jamie are talented and accomplished leaders who have proven themselves as valued members of our team,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of NJR. “We will continue to rely on their leadership and expertise as we execute our plans for strong, long-term financial growth and a robust sustainability agenda across our company. We congratulate Mark and Jamie on their promotions and wish them continued success.”
As Senior Vice President-Regulatory Affairs, Marketing and Energy Efficiency, Kahrer oversees all aspects of the regulatory affairs, gas supply, environmental services, marketing and energy efficiency functions at NJNG, including short and long-term regulatory planning and strategy, driving innovation and sustainability and achieving growth objectives.
He joined NJNG as Vice President-Regulatory Affairs in 2017 and has successfully led the company’s regulatory strategy. Before joining NJNG, Kahrer spent 34 years with Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), where he served as Senior Director – Business Performance and Improvement, Vice President- Finance for PSE&G and PSE&G Power, Assistant Treasurer, Director-Corporate Accounting, Director-Financial Risk Management, Manager-Corporate Strategic Planning and Manager-Federal Affairs. He is a graduate of Saint Peter’s College, holds a Masters of Business Administration in finance from Seton Hall University and is a Certified Public Accountant.
In his role as Vice President-Corporate Risk Management, Kent is responsible for the management, leadership and strategic direction of NJR’s risk management, internal audit, financial controls compliance, security, business continuity, procurement and contract management programs, as well as facility operations.
He joined NJR as the Director of Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance in 2013 and was named Director-Risk Management and later Treasurer in 2015. With over 29 years of experience in the energy industry, Kent is an accomplished leader in the fields of risk management and financial controls. Prior to NJR, he worked for such organizations as Constellation Energy, American Electric Power, NextEra Energy and Deloitte and Touche. He earned his Masters of Business Administration in finance and accounting from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Villanova University.