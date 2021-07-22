CHERRY HILL >> Alloy Silverstein Accountants and Advisors, a regional South Jersey accounting and advisory firm, has announced Christopher Cicalese, CPA, MSTFP has been promoted to associate partner.
A Medford resident, Cicalese joined Alloy Silverstein in 2007 and was most recently a manager at the firm. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Rutgers University-Camden in 2011 and achieved his Masters in Taxation and Financial Planning from Widener University in 2012.
For his contributions to the accounting profession and local business community, he has been recognized as a “20 Under 40” by South Jersey Biz, a “30 Under 30” by the New Jersey Society of CPAs, and named a Top 100 Must-Follow Tax Twitter Account by Forbes for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (@AthleteCPA).
Cicalese provides tax, accounting, advisory, and cloud-based services to a wide variety of clients, including the amusement and hospitality industry, professional athletes, nonresident aliens, and other small businesses such as real estate developers, construction businesses, physicians, medical offices, professional service firms, and U.S. subsidiaries of foreign companies. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and is an active contributing member to the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants, frequently publishing magazine articles and volunteering at the Society’s annual tax Q&A hotline. He is also involved with the New Jersey Attractions Association, Builders League of South Jersey, JerseyMan Legacy Club, and the local chambers of commerce organizations. Cicalese is a frequent presenter at Alloy Silverstein’s “Alloy Academy” events, a series of complimentary workshops and webinars to educate small business owners.
