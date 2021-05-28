MEDFORD >> Medford resident Hilary Osborne, enterprise communications director with BAYADA Home Health Care, was recognized as the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Mary Hockstein Above and Beyond Award for Excellence in Enterprise Support Leadership.
Osborne’s surprise honor was livestreamed during the company’s annual awards event on May 20—held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Named in memory of Mary Hockstein, who served as a beloved BAYADA staff supervisor, recruiter, trainer, and employee relations specialist, the award is given to an employee who exemplifies Hockstein’s legacy of nurturing relationships and promoting teamwork through ongoing respect and recognition of others; demonstrating grace and dignity under pressure; working collaboratively to meet the needs of the business; and using an innovative approach to increase efficiency while ensuring the highest level of quality.
“Hilary has exhibited unwavering dedication to BAYADA over her 24-year tenure, starting with her early days as a staff supervisor in the Philadelphia, PA and Willow Grove, PA offices, and then as a member of the communications team,” said BAYADA Chief People Officer Eric Thul. “As a trusted and valued leader, she has been instrumental in the successful development and implementation of countless projects, including the company’s not-for-profit transition and serving as a key member of the COVID-19 response team over this last, incredibly difficult year.”
“I am so humbled to receive this prestigious award, named after a cherished colleague and friend who was the epitome of everything for which BAYADA stands,” said Osborne, who accepted the award in front of an online audience of more than 2,600 employees.
BAYADA Director of Marketing Strategy Stacy Malyil spoke of Osborne’s tireless efforts to ensure BAYADA’s ever-changing COVID-19 communications have been timely, clear, compassionate, and detailed.
“We would not be in the organized, controlled state we are in during the pandemic without Hilary, and we owe her a debt of gratitude,” said Malyil.
True to her nature, Osborne shared the recognition with her colleagues.
“BAYADA is full of enterprise support professionals who have gone above and beyond in countless ways throughout this pandemic,” she said. “They reimagined so many aspects of their work to ensure that our clinicians had the support they needed to continue to safely care for our clients in their homes.”
For more information about home health care or to join BAYADA’s community of compassionate caregivers, visit bayada.com.